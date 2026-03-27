TLC

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/27/2026



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is returning to TLC with a brand new cast of couples for Season 12.The network has announced seven new couples will be starring on 's twelfth season when it premieres Sunday, May 10 at 8pm ET/PT.The seven fresh couples will be shown beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.The seven couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.The rest of the couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.Each couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.TLC teased the storylines will include a "high-powered" bridal executive unexpectedly falling for a younger Dominican hotel concierge, a "loveable but hardcore" partygoer preparing for the arrival of his fiancee from the Philippines, and a bride-to-be "managing severe OCD while struggling with compulsive boundary-crossing behaviors."is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television.Click thelink below to see photos of each couple who will be starring on this spring and learn more details about them and their relationship!

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Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.