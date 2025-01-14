HOME > 90 Day Fiance > 90 Day Fiance (Season 9) TLC

'90 Day Fiance' Season 11 cast announced -- Meet the couples! (PHOTOS)

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/14/2025



's Season 11 premiere date and cast of new couples, including three returning couples and the franchise's first-ever throuple, have been announced.



The three returning couples are Shekinah from Los Angeles, CA, and Sarper from Istanbul, Turkey; Shawn from Los Angeles, CA, and Alliya from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; and Jessica from Torrington, WY, and Juan from Cali, Colombia.



The three new couples on the show are Stevi from Hattiesburg, MS, and Mahdi from Tehran, Iran; Mark from West Ossipee, NH, and Mina from Paris, France; and Gregory from Islip Terrace, NY, and Joan from Kampala, Uganda.



's eleventh season will also chronicle the lives of its first-ever throuple: Matt and Amani from San Diego, CA, as well as Any from Tijuana, Mexico.



documents the journeys of intercultural couples -- Americans and their foreign partners -- navigating the complexities of love, cultural differences, and societal pressures.



With just 90 days to wed before their K-1 visas expire, the couples must overcome significant hurdles or potentially break up.



Shekinah and Sarper previously starred on : The Other Way's sixth season.



Sarper finally made his way from Turkey to California, and he'll have to adapt to his new environment without falling back into his old reckless habits, according to TLC.



Sarper will be shown trying to win the approval of Shekinah's family, especially from her daughter Sofie.



"If they don't approve, Shekinah will send Sarper packing," the network teased. "Shekinah and Sarper must decide if they're ready to commit to each other and build a foundation in America."



Shawn and Alliya, who have a 30-year age gap between them, previously appeared on : Love in Paradise, whose journey has been challenging.



Shawn, for instance, kept much of his relationship with Alliya a secret from friends and family.

"Will he be ready to introduce his love into his life? The most difficult hurdle is Shawn's internal struggle -- he finds that Alliya, who is a trans woman, is evolving into a very different person than the one he first fell in love with as she continues to transition and explore surgical options," according to TLC.



On the show, Shawn must determine if he can exchange vows to someone who has changed so much.



And Juan and Jessica were also featured on : Love in Paradise.



will feature Juan moving from Colombia to be with his fiancee Jessica and their baby son -- as well as his soon-to-be stepsons -- in a quiet Wyoming town.



Jessica will question Juan's loyalty and be wary of the former cruise ship bartender's ability to adapt to a new lifestyle and become a full-time father.



"With tensions rising and a new family dynamic to navigate, the couple faces a pivotal moment in their love story," TLC said in a statement.



Stevi and Mahdi are one of the new couples, and their love story began when Stevi taught online English classes to Mahdi, who was her student.



"After a whirlwind transcontinental romance and only one week spent together in person, Stevi is bringing Mahdi to the States to marry her," TLC teased.



will feature Mahdi feeling homesick and uncovering "unsettling truths" about Stevi, causing him to question his decision.



Meanwhile, the couple struggles with cultural differences, and Mahdi must decide if he can truly build a future in the United States.



Mark, a 59-year-old divorced pilot who currently lives in rural New Hampshire, had a love affair and welcomed a daughter, now 2, with Mina, a 34-year-old Parisian model.



Mina will be shown moving to the U.S., but she must temporarily leave behind Clayton, her nine-year-old son, until his passport is processed.



Leaving Clayton behind in Paris weighs heavily on Mina while Mark's daughter from his first marriage, Jordan, questions Mina's intentions for moving to an isolated aviation community in America.



Mina's struggles make her question if she had made the right decision in moving away from France.



Greg, a Long Island native, fell in love with Joan during a vacation in Uganda, and he decided to bring her to the United States so they could create a life together.



"Joan, a highly educated NGO Director, is deeply committed to her career and values stability and security, while Greg still lives with his overbearing mom and doesn't have a stable job," TLC shared of the couple.



"Once in America and living under Greg's mom's roof, Joan begins to feel the strain on their relationship and realizes she needs more from the man she loves."



Joan will therefore be shown giving Greg an ultimatum, that he must nail down a steady job and meet her expectations or she'll split and end their romance.



Amani and Matt from the throuple have been married for 10 years and are raising two daughters together in a beautiful San Diego, CA, home.



"On the surface, Amani and Matt appear to have the perfect life. [They're] both successful and strikingly attractive... However, beneath the surface, the couple is exploring ways to navigate some difficult nuances in their marriage," TLC revealed.



's new season will feature Amani and Matt, who have fallen in love with a woman named Any -- a single mother and exotic dancer from Mexico -- trying to make it work.



"The threesome has been dating for over a year, and now Matt, Amani and Any are looking to make their relationship permanent," according to the network.



"To do so, however, means Matt and Amani must divorce to move forward with the K-1 visa, allowing one of them to marry Any and finally bring her to the U.S."



But first, they'll travel to Mexico to spend more time with Any's family and friends, hoping for confirmation they had made the right decision in going down this path.



's tenth season premiered in October 2023 and wrapped in March 2024 on TLC.



TLC is currently airing : Before the 90 Days' seventh season on Sunday nights, followed by Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort on Monday nights on TLC.



