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'90 Day Fiance': Rick breaks Trisha's heart, Josh professes love to Elise, Forrest devastates Sheena

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/13/2026



: Before the 90 Days featured Rick breaking Trisha's heart, Joshua expressing his love to Elise after delivering "bad news," Forrest devastating Sheena, and Laura offering to cut Michael out of her life to win Birkan back during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.



ADVERTISEMENT The new season of : Before the 90 Days follows eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to get to know their online partners.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



The eight Americans include Elise, a bold and outspoken woman who looked for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love last year.



In addition to Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia, the show also stars Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines, as well as Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize.



The rest of the couples are Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey; Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.



In most : Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.



Below is what happened on Episode 18 of : Before the 90 Days' eighth season.





ELISE and JOSHUA Josh said he was going to set up a FaceTime call so Elise could talk to his son in the near future, and she was thrilled about that.



In order to continue bonding, Elise signed the couple up for abseiling in the Blue Mountains in Australia.



"If I had read the description before doing this, I never would've taken him. It's scary," Elise admitted in a confessional.



Elise was very brave at first, jumping over big rocks into water, but then she got really cold and started to panic. Elise broke down into tears and repeated how she was so "done" with this activity.



But Elise's only way to get down was by rappelling down a waterfall, and she screamed and cried the whole way down.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW

See which 90 Day Fiance couples are still together, and who has split and broken up! (PHOTO GALLERY)

Josh thought Elise was just being "a drama queen," but then he realized something was truly wrong with her at the bottom of the waterfall.



Josh comforted Elise, who admitted that activity was the scariest thing she had ever done in her life. She praised Josh for making her feel safe and warm.



While driving back home, Josh received a text message with some bad news, and he was afraid to tell Elise about it.



Josh brought Elise to a place with beautiful mountain views, and then he told her, "We're not going to be able to talk to my son. It's just not possible today. There are other people to consider as well, like him and his mother."



Elise was very disappointed, but Josh assured her that he never meant for it to happen like that.



"I'm good at disappointing people. Maybe it's just me," Elise lamented.



Elise told the cameras that Josh should've been pushing harder for the conversation, and it made Elise feel like maybe she wasn't "good enough" for him.



Josh essentially told Elise that she wasn't going to meet his son and so he wouldn't blame her if she wanted to walk away from their relationship.



ADVERTISEMENT RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Hearing that Josh would let her go so easily upset Elise, but Josh insisted that he didn't want her to walk away and he was "in love" with her.



"I've never heard that from him before, and of course it's so nice to hear. But he's telling me this right after giving me the bad news. So does he really mean it, that he loves me?" Elise questioned in a confessional.



"If he's going to be my husband, I need to feel like I can trust him wholeheartedly, and I don't feel like I can trust him right now, and that f-cking sucks."



Josh did notice that Elise never said, "I love you," back, and so he wondered if she felt the same way about him.



Elise told Josh at dinner that night that she was "falling" for him but wasn't "in love" just yet. A part of Elise felt that Josh just said things to appease her.



Josh told Elise that he'd love for her to move to Australia, but he clearly didn't have a gameplan for where they'd live and how much a new place would cost. Josh asked Elise to take a leap of faith and trust him, but she told her boyfriend that she didn't feel like he was stable.





FORREST and SHEENA Forrest's mother Molly didn't think Forrest living in the Philippines was going to work, and she was upset because he wasn't being realistic about his future.



"I need to make sure his needs are met, and I don't think Sheena could do it," Molly complained in a confessional.



Sheena insisted she could work and support Forrest, but Molly said $500 per month -- which was the amount Sheena was making -- wasn't going to pay the rent or their bills.



Forrest said he could find a job in the Philippines, but Molly pointed out how he was on disability for a reason. Molly worried about Forrest's ability to take care of himself given he has autism.



Sheena cried about how she wanted to be with Forrest all the time because the last seven years had been so hard and stressful.



"I can't help thinking my mom is right that living in the Philippines is definitely going to be a bigger challenge than what I thought it was going to be," Forrest said, adding how he "didn't want to be a burden" on Sheena.



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"If the K-1 visa doesn't work out, then I will move back here and get married to you. I will never give up," Forrest assured his sobbing wife.



Forrest said it hurt his heart to see Sheena get so emotional about them having to part ways, but he was still convinced they were going to have a bright future together.



Sheena, once again, asked Forrest to stay, telling him to make a decision on his own, without his mother's interference. Sheena told Forrest that she had been waiting for him so long and she wanted to start a family with him.



"Sheena, I can't do that. It's tearing me up, thinking about being away with you, but I think my mom was right... that getting you to the United States is the best option. And to do that, I need to start work," Forrest explained to his fiancee.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Sheena thought Molly manipulated Forrest into thinking a life in the Philippines wouldn't be possible.



Forrest also assured Sheena that this was his own decision and nothing was going to keep them apart.



"You are my true home," Forrest told Sheena.



Sheena hoped Forrest would find a way for them to be together in the long-term, but she worried Molly would influence Forrest and continue to control him. A part of Sheena feared Molly would try to break them up.





JOVON and ANNALYN Jovon and Anna were about to renew their wedding vows. The pair never had a real wedding, and so this day was very special to them.



"But a part of me is a little bit down when I think about the ring I don't have," Anna noted.



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"But obviously Anna and I have different ideas about what romance is, so I really don't want to disappoint her," Jovon explained in a confessional.



Jovon admitted he was nervous about reciting his vows and would probably say "the basics," but Anna has planned to be expressive.



When Anna walked down the aisle, she started to cry. She told the cameras that while she loved Jovon, she couldn't pretend like everything was fine.



When Jovon and Anna eventually exchanged vows at their beautiful outdoor ceremony, Jovon promised to love and protect Anna always, as well as put up with her sass.



Anna acknowledged that while Jovon's vows weren't the most romantic ones she's ever heard, she could tell he was being genuine and sincere.



Jovon also surprised Anna with the wedding ring she had picked out and asked for. Anna appeared overjoyed and showed off her new ring during the reception.



Anna gushed about how she was so happy and felt "so loved" by Jovon, and it was clearly going to be a day they'd remember and cherish forever.





LAURA and BIRKAN Laura woke up alone in a hotel room because Birkan wanted to be alone. Laura was upset and wanted to change her clothes, and she said she wished they could have talked things out the night prior.



Laura said she probably should've just apologized to Birkan for hiding her history with Michael, but she wanted him to know her feelings for him were way stronger than how she felt -- or could ever feel, supposedly -- about Michael.



Birkan complained to the cameras how Laura was prideful and had lied to him.



When the couple reunited, Laura apologized for not telling him that she had hit on Michael before. Laura said it was never her intent to lie to him or be secretive about her past.



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"You are not a replacement for Michael. In fact, the things you do are sweeterâ€¦ and so much more of the type of man I want to be with. I want you to know that I do love you and I want this relationship to work," Laura told Birkan.



"I'm into actions, not words," Birkan snapped.



"I'm scared to even say this, but would you feel better if I just cut him out of my life?" Laura asked.



"Can you do that?" Birkan questioned in reply.



"If that's what it's going to take to fix this and for you to trust me, then yeah, I would do that," Laura noted.



"Okay," Birkan replied.



Laura told the cameras that this was exactly what she was worried about. Laura, however, said that truly being loved by someone was worth giving up her friendship with Michael.



Birkan ultimately decided that Laura and Michael could still be friends because Michael was a good guy. But he asked for them to be "just friends" and not "best friends" going forward.



"We are good. We will be good. But we've got to work on it," Birkan said, before adding, "She has a pure heart and she makes me love life. So I want her to be happy."





AVIVA and STIG Aviva and Stig were relishing in their engagement, and the pair talked about how they were excited to spend the rest of their lives with each other.



Aviva confirmed that she loved her engagement ring, but then the couple realized they weren't on the same page.



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Old footage then showed Stig repeatedly asking Aviva is she'd be willing to move to Belize.



Aviva told Stig that if he preferred to live in Arizona, they could make that happen. But she reminded him how he wouldn't be able to work and make money.



"You could be my sugar mama," Stig joked.



Aviva shot that idea down and said she wasn't going to be supporting him.



Stig explained how he wanted to "make the big bucks" in America, where she also had family, but she was clearly rubbed the wrong way.



"I would rather live here. That's what we were talking about the whole time," Aviva told Stig.



Aviva said this was weird timing and she wondered if Stig had proposed to her just so he could eventually become a U.S. citizen.



Aviva acknowledged this was a "red flag," and she seemed angry he had brought this up two hours before her flight back home.



Aviva said it would be fine to live in the United States for a while because she had fallen completely in love with Stig and truly felt happy.



The pair then said their goodbyes at the airport, but Aviva said she couldn't wait for the future.



Stig apparently had dreams to network with bigger stars in the United States and hopefully make more money.



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RICK and TRISHA Rick was shown crying because he hurt Trish again by texting his ex-girlfriend about the beautiful memories they had together.



Not only did Trish refuse to sit next to Rick on the plane, but she also returned to her apartment alone and claimed she had nothing to say to Rick.



"I guess I kind of blew it," Rick cried. "I didn't have any plans to go back to my exâ€¦ but I could see why Trish would be afraid that it could happen. I just have to respect [her request for space]."



Rick said his ex used to be there for him and he had incredibly strong feelings for her at one point. The relationship ended because they couldn't figure out how to make their future work together, according to Rick.



"It wasn't because we stopped loving each other," Rick confessed.



Rick said his ex had blocked him and then clearly unblocked him to send the latest message. Rick claimed he was very surprised by the random text.



Rick texted Trish asking if they could meet up to talk, and he hoped it wasn't going to be their final conversation ever. Rick said he had fallen deeper in love with Trish after meeting her family and he was excited about the prospect of marrying her and having a baby with her.



"If I lose her, I'd be losing the best thing that ever happened to me," Rick told the cameras.



When the pair met up, Trish was angry and said she wasn't happy to see him. Trish said Rick had hidden the text for four days and broke her trust.



Rick insisted he had no plan to go back to his ex, but she accused him of "cheating."



Trish asked Rick to block his ex and tell her that he was taken.



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"I'm conflicted," Rick admitted. "I love you so much, but I can't block her."



"Why?!" Trish asked.



"I don't know what to do because I'm in love with you, but I do still have feelings for her, too," Rick confessed.



Trish cut Rick off right there and argued, "No, you don't love me. I asked you to choose, and you made a choice."



Rick said it was possible to have feelings for two people at the same time and he just wasn't ready to let go of his ex yet.



Trish said she couldn't be with someone who still had feelings for his ex and so she was done with the relationship.



Trish proceeded to block Rick in her phone, and she accused him of making her "suffer."



Trish said Rick broke her heart and she never wanted to speak to him again. Rick, however, thought Trish was a special woman.



"I want us to be together. I just wasn't ready, and that's all I can say," Rick noted.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS : Before the 90 Days featured Rick breaking Trisha's heart, Joshua expressing his love to Elise after delivering "bad news," Forrest devastating Sheena, and Laura offering to cut Michael out of her life to win Birkan back during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.The new season of : Before the 90 Days follows eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to get to know their online partners.The eight Americans include Elise, a bold and outspoken woman who looked for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love last year.In addition to Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia, the show also stars Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines, as well as Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize.The rest of the couples are Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey; Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.In most : Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.Below is what happened on Episode 18 of : Before the 90 Days' eighth season.Josh said he was going to set up a FaceTime call so Elise could talk to his son in the near future, and she was thrilled about that.In order to continue bonding, Elise signed the couple up for abseiling in the Blue Mountains in Australia."If I had read the description before doing this, I never would've taken him. It's scary," Elise admitted in a confessional.Elise was very brave at first, jumping over big rocks into water, but then she got really cold and started to panic. Elise broke down into tears and repeated how she was so "done" with this activity.But Elise's only way to get down was by rappelling down a waterfall, and she screamed and cried the whole way down.Josh thought Elise was just being "a drama queen," but then he realized something was truly wrong with her at the bottom of the waterfall.Josh comforted Elise, who admitted that activity was the scariest thing she had ever done in her life. She praised Josh for making her feel safe and warm.While driving back home, Josh received a text message with some bad news, and he was afraid to tell Elise about it.Josh brought Elise to a place with beautiful mountain views, and then he told her, "We're not going to be able to talk to my son. It's just not possible today. There are other people to consider as well, like him and his mother."Elise was very disappointed, but Josh assured her that he never meant for it to happen like that."I'm good at disappointing people. Maybe it's just me," Elise lamented.Elise told the cameras that Josh should've been pushing harder for the conversation, and it made Elise feel like maybe she wasn't "good enough" for him.Josh essentially told Elise that she wasn't going to meet his son and so he wouldn't blame her if she wanted to walk away from their relationship.Hearing that Josh would let her go so easily upset Elise, but Josh insisted that he didn't want her to walk away and he was "in love" with her."I've never heard that from him before, and of course it's so nice to hear. But he's telling me this right after giving me the bad news. So does he really mean it, that he loves me?" Elise questioned in a confessional."If he's going to be my husband, I need to feel like I can trust him wholeheartedly, and I don't feel like I can trust him right now, and that f-cking sucks."Josh did notice that Elise never said, "I love you," back, and so he wondered if she felt the same way about him.Elise told Josh at dinner that night that she was "falling" for him but wasn't "in love" just yet. A part of Elise felt that Josh just said things to appease her.Josh told Elise that he'd love for her to move to Australia, but he clearly didn't have a gameplan for where they'd live and how much a new place would cost. Josh asked Elise to take a leap of faith and trust him, but she told her boyfriend that she didn't feel like he was stable.Forrest's mother Molly didn't think Forrest living in the Philippines was going to work, and she was upset because he wasn't being realistic about his future."I need to make sure his needs are met, and I don't think Sheena could do it," Molly complained in a confessional.Sheena insisted she could work and support Forrest, but Molly said $500 per month -- which was the amount Sheena was making -- wasn't going to pay the rent or their bills.Forrest said he could find a job in the Philippines, but Molly pointed out how he was on disability for a reason. Molly worried about Forrest's ability to take care of himself given he has autism.Sheena cried about how she wanted to be with Forrest all the time because the last seven years had been so hard and stressful."I can't help thinking my mom is right that living in the Philippines is definitely going to be a bigger challenge than what I thought it was going to be," Forrest said, adding how he "didn't want to be a burden" on Sheena.Forrest told Sheena that he didn't want to leave her but he probably needed to go home, work, make money, and apply for the K-1 visa."If the K-1 visa doesn't work out, then I will move back here and get married to you. I will never give up," Forrest assured his sobbing wife.Forrest said it hurt his heart to see Sheena get so emotional about them having to part ways, but he was still convinced they were going to have a bright future together.Sheena, once again, asked Forrest to stay, telling him to make a decision on his own, without his mother's interference. Sheena told Forrest that she had been waiting for him so long and she wanted to start a family with him."Sheena, I can't do that. It's tearing me up, thinking about being away with you, but I think my mom was right... that getting you to the United States is the best option. And to do that, I need to start work," Forrest explained to his fiancee.Sheena thought Molly manipulated Forrest into thinking a life in the Philippines wouldn't be possible.Forrest also assured Sheena that this was his own decision and nothing was going to keep them apart."You are my true home," Forrest told Sheena.Sheena hoped Forrest would find a way for them to be together in the long-term, but she worried Molly would influence Forrest and continue to control him. A part of Sheena feared Molly would try to break them up.Jovon and Anna were about to renew their wedding vows. The pair never had a real wedding, and so this day was very special to them."But a part of me is a little bit down when I think about the ring I don't have," Anna noted.Anna, however, wanted to stay positive, and Jovon was looking forward to giving Anna the day she always wanted."But obviously Anna and I have different ideas about what romance is, so I really don't want to disappoint her," Jovon explained in a confessional.Jovon admitted he was nervous about reciting his vows and would probably say "the basics," but Anna has planned to be expressive.When Anna walked down the aisle, she started to cry. She told the cameras that while she loved Jovon, she couldn't pretend like everything was fine.When Jovon and Anna eventually exchanged vows at their beautiful outdoor ceremony, Jovon promised to love and protect Anna always, as well as put up with her sass.Anna acknowledged that while Jovon's vows weren't the most romantic ones she's ever heard, she could tell he was being genuine and sincere.Jovon also surprised Anna with the wedding ring she had picked out and asked for. Anna appeared overjoyed and showed off her new ring during the reception.Anna gushed about how she was so happy and felt "so loved" by Jovon, and it was clearly going to be a day they'd remember and cherish forever.Laura woke up alone in a hotel room because Birkan wanted to be alone. Laura was upset and wanted to change her clothes, and she said she wished they could have talked things out the night prior.Laura said she probably should've just apologized to Birkan for hiding her history with Michael, but she wanted him to know her feelings for him were way stronger than how she felt -- or could ever feel, supposedly -- about Michael.Birkan complained to the cameras how Laura was prideful and had lied to him.When the couple reunited, Laura apologized for not telling him that she had hit on Michael before. Laura said it was never her intent to lie to him or be secretive about her past.Laura explained to Birkan that she was afraid Birkan would've tried to end her relationship with Michael if he found out she once had feelings for him."You are not a replacement for Michael. In fact, the things you do are sweeterâ€¦ and so much more of the type of man I want to be with. I want you to know that I do love you and I want this relationship to work," Laura told Birkan."I'm into actions, not words," Birkan snapped."I'm scared to even say this, but would you feel better if I just cut him out of my life?" Laura asked."Can you do that?" Birkan questioned in reply."If that's what it's going to take to fix this and for you to trust me, then yeah, I would do that," Laura noted."Okay," Birkan replied.Laura told the cameras that this was exactly what she was worried about. Laura, however, said that truly being loved by someone was worth giving up her friendship with Michael.Birkan ultimately decided that Laura and Michael could still be friends because Michael was a good guy. But he asked for them to be "just friends" and not "best friends" going forward."We are good. We will be good. But we've got to work on it," Birkan said, before adding, "She has a pure heart and she makes me love life. So I want her to be happy."Aviva and Stig were relishing in their engagement, and the pair talked about how they were excited to spend the rest of their lives with each other.Aviva confirmed that she loved her engagement ring, but then the couple realized they weren't on the same page.Aviva had been under the impression she was going to move to Belize, but Stig apparently thought Aviva was going to apply for a K-1 visa so he could live in the United States with her.Old footage then showed Stig repeatedly asking Aviva is she'd be willing to move to Belize.Aviva told Stig that if he preferred to live in Arizona, they could make that happen. But she reminded him how he wouldn't be able to work and make money."You could be my sugar mama," Stig joked.Aviva shot that idea down and said she wasn't going to be supporting him.Stig explained how he wanted to "make the big bucks" in America, where she also had family, but she was clearly rubbed the wrong way."I would rather live here. That's what we were talking about the whole time," Aviva told Stig.Aviva said this was weird timing and she wondered if Stig had proposed to her just so he could eventually become a U.S. citizen.Aviva acknowledged this was a "red flag," and she seemed angry he had brought this up two hours before her flight back home.Aviva said it would be fine to live in the United States for a while because she had fallen completely in love with Stig and truly felt happy.The pair then said their goodbyes at the airport, but Aviva said she couldn't wait for the future.Stig apparently had dreams to network with bigger stars in the United States and hopefully make more money.However, Stig said he'd like to move to Houston, where his brothers lived and he had music-producer friends. Stig also admitted his ex-girlfriend lived in Houston and he didn't have a wedding ring on yet.Rick was shown crying because he hurt Trish again by texting his ex-girlfriend about the beautiful memories they had together.Not only did Trish refuse to sit next to Rick on the plane, but she also returned to her apartment alone and claimed she had nothing to say to Rick."I guess I kind of blew it," Rick cried. "I didn't have any plans to go back to my exâ€¦ but I could see why Trish would be afraid that it could happen. I just have to respect [her request for space]."Rick said his ex used to be there for him and he had incredibly strong feelings for her at one point. The relationship ended because they couldn't figure out how to make their future work together, according to Rick."It wasn't because we stopped loving each other," Rick confessed.Rick said his ex had blocked him and then clearly unblocked him to send the latest message. Rick claimed he was very surprised by the random text.Rick texted Trish asking if they could meet up to talk, and he hoped it wasn't going to be their final conversation ever. Rick said he had fallen deeper in love with Trish after meeting her family and he was excited about the prospect of marrying her and having a baby with her."If I lose her, I'd be losing the best thing that ever happened to me," Rick told the cameras.When the pair met up, Trish was angry and said she wasn't happy to see him. Trish said Rick had hidden the text for four days and broke her trust.Rick insisted he had no plan to go back to his ex, but she accused him of "cheating."Trish asked Rick to block his ex and tell her that he was taken."Tell her that you don't want her anymore. Block her here and tell her [that]," Trish said."I'm conflicted," Rick admitted. "I love you so much, but I can't block her.""Why?!" Trish asked."I don't know what to do because I'm in love with you, but I do still have feelings for her, too," Rick confessed.Trish cut Rick off right there and argued, "No, you don't love me. I asked you to choose, and you made a choice."Rick said it was possible to have feelings for two people at the same time and he just wasn't ready to let go of his ex yet.Trish said she couldn't be with someone who still had feelings for his ex and so she was done with the relationship.Trish proceeded to block Rick in her phone, and she accused him of making her "suffer."Trish said Rick broke her heart and she never wanted to speak to him again. Rick, however, thought Trish was a special woman."I want us to be together. I just wasn't ready, and that's all I can say," Rick noted. 90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS 90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS MORE 90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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