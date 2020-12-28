'90 Day Fiance' recap: Zied's K-1 visa approved, Jovi and Yara fight, Amira is detained, and Stephanie and Ryan are introduced!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/28/2020
90 Day Fiance featured Zied Hakimi's K-1 visa getting approved, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya fighting while furniture shopping, Natalie Mordovtseva complaining about not being Mike Youngquist's priority, Amira being detained in Mexico City, the introduction of Stephanie and Ryan, and Julia arriving at Brandon's family's farm and being put to work during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
90 Day Fiance's new season stars three returning couples from the franchise: Mike, a 35-year-old from Sequim, WA, and Natalie, a 35-year-old from Ukraine; Tarik Myers, a 46-year-old from Virginia Beach, VA, and Hazel Cagalitan, a 28-year-old from the Philippines; and Rebecca Parrott, a 49-year-old from Woodstock, GA, and Zied, a 27-year-old from Tunisia.
Mike and Natalie previously starred on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, Tarik and Hazel found fame on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and Rebecca and Zied first appeared on90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' third season.
The four new couples starring on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance are Brandon, a 27-year-old from Dinwiddie, VA, and Julia, a 26-year-old from Russia; Jovi, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara, a 25-year-old from Ukraine; Stephanie, a 52-year-old from Grand Rapids, MI, and Ryan, a 27-year-old from Belize; and Andrew, a 32-year-old from Roseville, CA, and Amira, a 28-year-old from France.
90 Day Fiance features Americans who have fallen in love with foreigners bringing their fiances to the United States on K-1 visas.
However, once the couple is in America together, the American must marry their overseas partner within the 90-day period allowed by the visa or the foreigner has to return to their home country.
Below is the latest on several of90 Day Fiance's eighth-season couples based on the fourth episode.
MIKE AND NATALIE
Mike and Natalie woke up in Washington together and Mike offered to make her breakfast. Mike suggested he could whip up some French toast with cinnamon and vanilla, and he hoped Natalie would open her mind and eventually come to appreciate her new surroundings.
Natalie complained to the cameras Mike's house was really cold and it was more of a trailer than a house.
Natalie asked Mike to be patient with her as she slowly adapted to her new environment, explaining that arriving to Mike's home in the winter time made things more difficult.
Mike told Natalie that she could watch movies and relax after unpacking because he had to go to work. Mike wasn't sure Natalie would be okay on her own, and he predicted she was going to get stressed out.
When the pair ate their French toast together, Natalie said it was "good," but she realized she wasn't eating the healthiest breakfast. Natalie therefore had a few bites and peeled herself a big carrot to eat.
Natalie admitted in a confessional she was unhappy and displeased Mike had not stocked his house with healthy foods, including many fruits and vegetables, for her.
"House is cold, extremely cold, and I only eat certain things for food and Mike didn't have the time to buy me what I like," Natalie lamented to the cameras.
"I, like, didn't eat. So he wasn't prepared for me at all. I'm not really okay with it... I have no idea how I'll get him to understand that. I'll just eat my carrot in the corner."
Mike then drove Natalie through the city, and Natalie was disappointed to see the small town with few shops and restaurants. Natalie also asked to see a waterfall, but Mike noted it was three hours away and they'd have to save that adventure for a future weekend.
Natalie said Mike didn't have much time for her and she wished she was his priority.
While driving around, Natalie suddenly got quiet and told Mike that she needed some time to herself. Mike attempted to comfort Natalie and then she broke down into tears, and Mike begged her to talk to him and communicate with him.
Natalie told the cameras she was frustrated because Mike's life was totally different from what she was used to in the Ukraine. Mike assured Natalie that everything was going to be okay, but Natalie admitted she wasn't convinced everything was going to be fine.
ADVERTISEMENT
STEPHANIE AND RYAN
Stephanie from Grand Rapids, MI, was shown training to become hula-hoop champion in the Guinness Book of World Records, which is set at 100 hours of hula hooping.
Stephanie cares a lot about looking and feeling good, and so she has an unusual beauty routine that includes injecting herself with a "youth serum" every day.
Stephanie owns and operates two medical spas called Skin Envy, which focuses on age reversal, and so she says it's important to look her best at work.
Because Stephanie is an independent woman focused on her career, she said she never had much time to date and chose not to have children.
Stephanie shared how her father suffered from bipolar disorder when she was growing up so he either loved or hated her. Her "tumultuous" past shaped her as a person, according to Stephanie, and she built up emotional walls to protect herself.
"I have been a lifelong bachelorette. I have never had the dream of the big wedding, the white picket fence, the man who comes in and sweeps me off my feet. But then I met the hottest guy I've ever dated -- and the youngest guy I've ever dated," Stephanie revealed.
Stephanie was dating Ryan, her 27-year-old fiance from Belize. Before Ryan, the youngest man she had ever dated was 20 years younger. Ryan is apparently 25 years younger than Stephanie, so it was "new territory."
Stephanie said she's not offended by people who call her a cougar. In fact, she embraces the title and calls Ryan her "cub." The couple met three-and-a-half years prior to filming when Stephanie was vacationing in Belize.
She first spotted Ryan on the beach and noticed his beautiful hair blowing in the wind.
The pair started off with a platonic relationship, but Stephanie said Ryan intrigued her and pulled her in with his good look and charm. Once Stephanie returned to Michigan, she missed Ryan and decided to visit him four months later.
"That's when he and I became a couple. He has a phenomenal personality. He is extremely funny. I feel something about Ryan that I haven't felt for others in the past," Stephanie gushed.
After dating for three years and Stephanie flying to Belize every two to three months, they took the next step and applied for a K-1 visa. They received pre-approval, but Ryan still had to go through the interview process and the embassy remained closed due to the coronavirus.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stephanie admitted she had trust issues in their long-distance relationship, mainly due to their large age gap, but when Ryan didn't answer his phone, Stephanie checked in with his mother to make sure he's okay.
Stephanie said she and Ryan's mother are pretty close, even though Stephanie is five years older than Ryan's mother.
Stephanie hadn't seen Ryan for five months due to COVID-19, and she worried she and Ryan were losing their connection to each other. Stephanie couldn't wait for the borders to reopen so she could book a ticket and see her man.
Stephanie just hoped Ryan recognized she was making a huge commitment to a man for the first time in 52 years.
"I didn't think I was going to let anybody in. But I'm tearing down this huge wall that I've built. It's time. It's time for me to take that risk," Stephanie told the cameras.
"Am I scared? I am terrified. But if you really care about someone, you are going to take that chance -- a chance at love."
Stephanie then welcomed her psychic Maria over her house for a reading. Stephanie called her "the real deal" and said she listened to Maria wholeheartedly. Stephanie revealed she was continuing to buy Ryan gifts, including watches.
Maria told the cameras Stephanie is a sensitive soul and she worried Stephanie was going to get her heart broken.
Maria wasn't convinced Ryan was dating Stephanie because he's truly madly in love with her, and she wondered Ryan was just in love with all the stuff Stephanie could buy him as well as the attention he received from her.
When doing a tarot card reading, Maria insisted Ryan had another woman in his life and there was no way around it. Stephanie apparently caught Ryan texting multiple women before as well as an ex-girlfriend, and Maria said Ryan clearly had two women in his life.
Maria warned Stephanie that she was being deceived and had to keep an eye on Ryan. Stephanie, however, wondered if the cards were picking up on her own energy because she had a skeleton in her closet.
"When I was there a year-and-a-half ago, I caught him on the phone with three different women," Stephanie told Maria.
"I threw Ryan out that night and I was crying. Right after his cousin Harris called me, and I slept with his cousin. Basically, it was over between Ryan and I. I'm just such an honest person, and I never would have slept with his cousin had I not found all of those texts and everything."
Stephanie said Harris is a loving and caring person and he attended to her during her time of need. One thing then led to another, but then Stephanie got back together with Ryan.
Stephanie had been keeping this secret from Ryan, and Maria warned Stephanie that Harris would probably blab this news eventually.
"This would kill Ryan to know... but I want to move forward with a clean slate. So I need to come clean about his cousin Harris, and I'm not sure our relationship will survive when he finds out the truth," Stephanie shared.
BRANDON AND JULIA
Brandon and Julia packed up their belongings and left the hotel in Washington, D.C. Julia was about to see Brandon's family's farm, where they'd be living together during her 90-day stay in the United States.
Julia acknowledged she was nervous about the trip because she wasn't going to feel comfortable sleeping in a different room from Brandon at his parents' house.
In Russia, Julia lived in an apartment in the city, and when she pulled up to Brandon's home, she said all she could see was "forest."
When they arrived to Brandon's parents' house, there was a "welcome home" sign for Julia outside, and Julia said she felt so happy to be reunited with her man and to finally be together.
Julia learned how to feed the horses and the chickens, and Brandon said Julia had "an awesome reaction" to the farm. Brandon said Julia's positive attitude made him feel 80 percent sure they'd make it as a couple.
ADVERTISEMENT
Julia said she likes animals a lot and enjoys petting them, but at the same time, she noted she wasn't ready to take care of them.
Julia, for instance, panicked a little bit once she climbed into the pig pen to feed the pigs. Julia was a little bothered by Brandon's mother essentially barking orders at her to do things, because Julia told the cameras she didn't envision her job being at the farm.
Julia then met Brandon's close family friend, Aspen, who helps the family at the farm and takes care of the animals when Brandon and his parents must travel or go on vacation.
"I don't know what I love more. I love Brandon but I love a nice life. I need to make [a] choice. I give it one month. If after one month, if I don't love this place, I say him, 'We need to go.' And we live in city. If we live in city, fine," Julia explained.
When Julia finally saw her room, she told Brandon's mother that it was "cute" -- but she admitted to the cameras she didn't want to stay there. Julia said she didn't feel comfortable and struggled to understand the English language.
Julia was even foreign to certain salad dressings and how one would cook a steak.
Julia told Brandon's parents that she was scared to sleep alone and their rules made her feel like a child. Brandon's parents said they weren't going to change their minds about Brandon and Julia's living arrangement.
Brandon's parents wished Brandon would take a stance with Julia and defend them out of respect.
REBECCA AND ZIED
It had been five days since Zied went to his final interview for his K-1 visa, and Rebecca said it had been "absolute torture" every single minute waiting for a response from the Tunisian Embassy. Rebecca admitted it was "really tough" not knowing what the future held.
Rebecca said her new hobby was checking the government website for the status of Zied's K-1 visa. Rebecca hoped the embassy would see her love for Zied was real and vice versa.
Suddenly, when Rebecca refreshed the website, she saw that Zied's case had been approved. Rebecca and Zied's case went from "administrative processing" to "case was approved."
ADVERTISEMENT
"I need to call Zied. Oh my God, I'm shaking! He's going to be in America now! I am so happy! I don't remember the last time I was this happy," Rebecca said in a confessional.
Rebecca then shared with Zied on the phone how his K-1 visa had been approved, and Zied gushed, "That is amazing! I am so happy!... Thank you for the news, baby!"
This moment was the culmination of two years of paperwork and phone calls and being patient. Rebecca said it finally felt real that she and Zied were going to become a family and would be able to see each other every single day.
Rebecca wondered how Zied would mesh with her family and friends, but the next step was moving into a new place so Zied would have a home once he arrived in the United States.
Zied was then shown buying Rebecca a nice bracelet. He had saved money that would apparently last him in America for a few months.
Zied's parents hoped for a better life for Zied, but they were upset Rebecca is not Arabic and doesn't share their religious views.
Zied's father asked Zied to stay connected with him and try his best to succeed and be happy, but the whole family was sad about being split up.
JOVI AND YARA
Jovi said Yara had a good first meeting with his mother and he anticipated there would only be more progress from that point forward.
Yara told Jovi that she wanted to change up his apartment and decorate it. She even wanted to buy new plates because she said Jovi's plates looked like ones inmates use in prison.
Jovi therefore took Yara shopping, and Yara was thrilled because she said all of Jovi's furniture in his apartment was "ugly." Jovi planned to let Yara buy a big mirror and a new rug, but Yara also wanted to change many more things.
Yara pointed out cute sofas and tables, and she said she liked everything in the store. Jovi, however, wanted their trip to take 10 minutes -- and he only intended on buying a couple of things.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I am the boss," Yara bragged, adding that Jovi has terrible "swamp taste."
Yara complained her apartment was too small, but the woman working in the store said a home in the warehouse district is the best part of New Orleans in which to live. Jovi therefore told Yara to stop complaining, and the saleswoman noticed Jovi seemed "snippy."
"If Yara was my friend, I would tell her Jovi is maybe not The One," the saleswoman said.
Jovi said he hated the sparkly rug that Yara loved and he wasn't putting it in his apartment. Yara didn't like how Jovi continued to act like the apartment was all his own and they didn't share it.
Yara left the store in an angry manner, and she said she was tired of people thinking she's "a b-tch" while Jovi is a perfect, kind person. Yara said Jovi needed to treat her better or else she wouldn't marry him.
"He [can't] talk to me like this and be so rude and mean to me," Yara complained, before telling Jovi that all he did was "b-tch" at her.
The pair fought on the way home and Jovi called Yara "ridiculous." She told Jovi to buy whatever he wanted because he didn't seem to appreciate anything she had done for him. Jovi and Yara then snapped at each other that they both have bad taste.
When the couple returned to their apartment, Yara said she had left everything in her country for Jovi and just wanted to fix things in their house.
Jovi said he simply didn't like the white, sparkly rug Yara had chosen, but she suggested it would be nice for Jovi to sacrifice something for her in exchange for everything she had done for him.
Jovi argued he had done a lot for Yara, including trying to make his apartment look decent for her arrival. But Yara countered by saying, "You don't care about nothing."
Jovi apologized for his behavior in the furniture store and came around to the idea of Yara choosing whatever she wanted for their apartment so she would be happy and feel at home.
"Everything I do is to basically make her feel more comfortable," Jovi told the cameras.
Yara demanded that Jovi throw many of his belongings away, and she reminded Jovi that he needed to call his apartment "our" apartment.
ANDREW AND AMIRA
Amira planned to quarantine in Mexico for 14 days and then fly to the United States in order to finally start her life with Andrew. Amira only had 42 days until her K-1 visa expired in August 2020.
The United States stopped allowing flights in from Europe, so that's why she and Andrew had agreed to meet in Mexico before Amira attempted to enter the U.S.
Amira was sad to leave her family, friends, culture and country behind, and she admitted she was scared and excited at the same time to turn a new page in life.
Andrew hoped Amira didn't harbor any negative emotions or feelings about the path they had chosen to take together given a brief stay in Mexico was a little risky amid the spread of coronavirus.
Andrew said he was stressed out about traveling during a pandemic, but he said it was also stressful to be away from the love of his life for six months.
After Andrew landed in Mexico, Andrew apparently received a message from Amira's father that Amira had been detained in Mexico City. Andrew said he was "absolutely devastated at the news" he had just received.
Andrew had no idea what was going on, and he said he had done a lot of research on this "loophole" that should have allowed Amira and himself to be together in Mexico before traveling to the United States together.
Andrew didn't know how to figure out where Amira was, and he felt helpless. Andrew hoped to find out some information at his hotel, and he worried about Amira being held in a detention center with horrible conditions.