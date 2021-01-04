'90 Day Fiance' recap: Yara cries about her mistrust in Jovi, Stephanie reveals she pays Ryan's wages, Natalie asks Mike to change, and Julia hates farm life
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/04/2021
90 Day Fiance featured Yara Zaya crying about her mistrust in Jovi Dufren after he allegedly left her alone during her miscarriage, Stephanie Davidson revealing she completely supports Ryan Carr financially, Natalie Mordovtseva wanting Mike Youngquist to change for her, Julia Trubkina realizing she hates farm life, and Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan shopping for a wedding venue during Sunday night's Season 8 broadcast on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
90 Day Fiance's new season stars three returning couples from the franchise: Mike, a 35-year-old from Sequim, WA, and Natalie, a 35-year-old from Ukraine; Tarik, a 46-year-old from Virginia Beach, VA, and Hazel, a 28-year-old from the Philippines; and Rebecca Parrott, a 49-year-old from Woodstock, GA, and Zied Hakimi, a 27-year-old from Tunisia.
Mike and Natalie previously starred on Season 7 of90 Day Fiance, Tarik and Hazel found fame on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and Rebecca and Zied first appeared on90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' third season.
The four new couples starring on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance are Brandon Gibbs, a 27-year-old from Dinwiddie, VA, and Julia, a 26-year-old from Russia; Jovi, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara, a 25-year-old from Ukraine; Stephanie, a 52-year-old from Grand Rapids, MI, and Ryan, a 27-year-old from Belize; and Andrew Kenton, a 32-year-old from Roseville, CA, and Amira Lollysa, a 28-year-old from France.
90 Day Fiance features Americans who have fallen in love with foreigners bringing their fiances to the United States on K-1 visas.
However, once the couple is in America together, the American must marry their overseas partner within the 90-day period allowed by the visa or the foreigner has to return to their home country.
Below is the latest on several of 90 Day Fiance's eighth-season couples based on the fifth episode.
BRANDON AND JULIA
With 88 days to wed, Brandon had to go to work and said Julia would be on the farm by herself all day since his parents also have day-jobs and needed to go to work.
Julia wasn't happy about sleeping in a separate room from Brandon, but she apparently snuck into his room the previous night for a little alone time.
When Julia got out of bed, she retrieved eggs from the chickens, and Brandon's family friend was there to help and told Julia that she needed to wake up at 7AM to feed all the animals.
Julia said she hates waking up early since she's a night-person and was used to staying up until 6AM sometimes as a go-go dancer. Julia slept until noon at Brandon's home, and she didn't exactly love the farm chores. Julia, in fact, was afraid of the pigs.
"I don't want this. This is not the life [of] my dreams. Brandon say we need to stay here before we marry, but I say to him, 'No, Brandon, this is not going to work.' I need to leave," Julia vented in a confessional.
When Brandon got home from work, Julia said he didn't hug or kiss her. She said it was like Brandon had forgotten about her already.
When Julia sat down with Brandon, she said she hated living on the farm and would no longer take care of the pigs. Julia already thought about going home, and Brandon thought she was being ridiculous because she had only spent one day at his parents' home.
"I wish she would see this as an opportunity and just give life on the farm a chance," Brandon told the cameras.
Julia at least wanted to spend some alone time with Brandon that night, but Brandon brought Julia to meet his grandparents, who were very excited to see Julia and get to know her.
Brandon and Julia announced at the dinner with Brandon's parents and grandparents that they planned to get married on May 9, which Betty pointed out was Mother's Day weekend. Brandon's father agreed May 9 would be "a terrible wedding day."
Brandon liked choosing a date that made Julia happy, even though Betty wasn't happy about it. Ron pushed for May 2, but Julia wanted May 9 because Brandon first contacted her with a sweet message on the ninth of a different month.
Julia stood her ground because May 9 was what she wanted, and Brandon defended her and stood up for her to his family.
ADVERTISEMENT
STEPHANIE AND RYAN
Stephanie learned her cousin Shannon was pregnant with a baby boy, and she planned to visit Ryan right once the borders opened.
Stephanie anticipated Ryan would formally propose marriage during her visit because he asked her to bring the ring her mother had worn when she married Stephanie's father.
Shannon and Stephanie's other cousin Ryanne didn't want to see Stephanie get hurt and have her finances crumble over "a Belizean boytoy."
The girls wished they had an opportunity to get to know Ryan before Stephanie jumped into a wedding, but Stephanie explained she had already invested thousands of dollars into her relationship, as she was helping Ryan's entire family since coronavirus hit.
Stephanie revealed she had invested $500-$1300 a month by paying for Ryan's rent and groceries.
"I happen to have a friend that owns a resort there. So I called and said, 'Everyone is sitting around and no one is working, so give [Ryan] the job and I'll pay his wages.' So. [I am paying his wages]," Stephanie explained to her cousins.
"He doesn't know that. But better that than I send his family money. This way, he has self-esteem... I love him enough that I'm willing to take this risk, bottom line. It's my choice. This is who I choose... He's the man I want to build a life with."
Stephanie said it was tough to defend her relationship all the time but she loved Ryan with all her heart and he's the first man whom she's wanted to marry in her whole life.
JOVI AND YARA
Jovi realized both he and Yara had "selfish tendencies" and they needed to be more accommodating with each other and compromise more, so Jovi gave in and bought a white carpet for their apartment's living room.
Yara told Jovi since their carpet is white, he could no longer walk around the house with his shoes on.
Yara admitted she thought New Orleans was "a nasty village," and she said she just didn't like the city. Yara wished she and Jovi could move somewhere else, like Los Angeles, so she told Jovi to make her happy by relocating.
Since Jovi had to leave for work for a whole month, he gifted Yara with a new iPhone so she would be able to call and communicate with him. He didn't want Yara to be completely bored by herself in the city since his mother even lived an hour away.
Yara was thrilled about the phone and gushed how Jovi was the best boyfriend ever in the moment.
Yara was sad about Jovi having to go to work for four weeks. She said she didn't know anybody in New Orleans and didn't like the idea of Jovi's mother being her only friend.
Jovi urged Yara to meet with his mom and get along with her because he wanted to settle down and start a family in New Orleans, but Yara didn't seem to think Jovi was ready for kids just yet.
Yara said she'd be left alone all the time with their children, and the idea of being alone for four weeks at a time constantly wasn't okay. Yara said she'd need help with their kids, but Jovi said his mother did a great job of raising him while his father was gone.
Jovi's father apparently worked a similar job, and Jovi said he loved his upbringing. Jovi also thought it was great he'd be able to spend every day of four weeks with his kids once he returned home from work.
Yara broke down into tears while the pair went out to eat because she said Jovi left her alone when she had an operation while pregnant with Jovi's child.
Yara complained about Jovi leaving her when she had a miscarriage, adding that she might never be able to trust him again and would never want to be left alone with children again.
Jovi recalled the turn of events differently and insisted he never meant to ditch Yara during her time of need. Jovi also said he never realized Yara was so resentful about him leaving her alone in Albania while she was pregnant with their child and lost the baby.
MIKE AND NATALIE
Natalie and Mike were shown feeding the fish in Mike's little pond outside. Mike dreaded going to work as a branch manager at a construction-supplies company and leaving Natalie home by herself.
Mike hoped to sneak out of work early that upcoming weekend and take Natalie to the waterfall she had been begging to see since her arrival in America.
Mike offered Natalie fireworks to shoot, and she was learning more about his personality every day. Mike apparently loves "doing whatever the hell [he] wants" all the time given he lived in such an isolated, rural area.
Mike's goal was to make Natalie as comfortable as possible while he went to work, but the cat apparently bit her and Natalie just didn't feel at home.
Natalie was shown doing laundry and then FaceTiming with her friend Svetlana. Natalie explained it was strange to live in the middle of the woods and there were more things she was learning about Mike. Natalie said Michael was fun in the Ukraine but he seemed like a different person in his life in the United States.
Natalie complained that loud sounds can scare and kill fish but Mike shot off fireworks anyway and it upset and disappointed her. Natalie also complained about Mike's house being cold and him not listening to her.
Natalie also said she only trusted Mike "a little bit" after their break or separation. Natalie explained how she had caught Mike in a lie but they both deserved a fresh start and an opportunity to rebuild their relationship and be happy with one another.
Natalie admitted she wasn't really happy because her relationship with Mike wasn't perfect and Mike needed to earn back her full trust. Natalie admitted she was sad about the possibility her relationship might not work out.
Natalie realized Mike's job was "crazy" because he woke up at 3AM every day, worked until about 2:30PM and then drove three hours home. Natalie didn't understand why Mike would want to commute like that, and she said she wished they could move somewhere else together.
Natalie was stuck doing "basic housewives work," and she looked forward to doing something new and fresh.
"I've been thinking a lot about our problems, and I want to work on things [with Mike]. I don't know how he is going to react," Natalie explained in a confessional.
About a week after Natalie arrived in America, he took her out for a nice dinner at a hotel in Sequim Falls, where he also planned for them to stay the night.
The pair has different views on life -- including how Mike eats meat, drinks alcohol and is non-religious. Natalie told Mike that life was hard in the woods, and Mike said he understood and just hoped they could relax together and enjoy each other's company.
ADVERTISEMENT
Natalie didn't like watching Mike eat a big steak, but he said he likes vegetables as well. She asked Mike to compromise to show that he respected her, and so Natalie offered to cook fish for Mike more often to eat.
Mike agreed to eat meat for a week and then take one week off, but he wasn't going to let anybody tell him what he could or could not eat.
Mike then took Natalie to see the waterfall, and she gushed about how beautiful it was. The couple then ate lunch at a brewery, and Natalie didn't seem to appreciate Mike had taken her to "a beer place" and "bar."
Natalie ordered a vegetarian dish, but then Mike ordered brisket. Mike said his no-meat challenge started the following week, but Natalie argued it was supposed to start that very day. Natalie wasn't happy Mike wasn't changing for her.
"I would like to be respected by my man," Natalie said.
While eating, Natalie brought up the wedding and said she'd like to set a date for it. Mike said he couldn't say for sure, yes or no, whether he wanted to marry Natalie, but she wanted to make plans and not spend the rest of her 90 days feeling insecure.
Mike said Natalie needed to listen to him more and be more open-minded. He said they needed to blend their beliefs, values and culture, and he didn't plan on changing all of his ways for Natalie because that's not a true partnership.
TARIK AND HAZEL
With 89 days to wed, Tarik took Hazel out for breakfast. She was used to eating rice at breakfast, and Hazel noticed the city streets looked clean and there was little traffic on the road.
Tarik wanted Hazel to see what an American breakfast looks like, so he order chicken and waffles, grits, French toast, eggs and more.
Tarik was ready to pick a venue for their wedding, but Hazel wanted their pace to slow down since she had a lot to adjust to, including being away from her home, son and family in the Philippines.
Hazel said her parents wanted her to get married in a church, but Tarik explained that he didn't want to marry in the normal, typical way. Tarik also admitted he was scared of Hazel's church, but Hazel said religion is important to her and she wanted her parents to be happy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tarik asked Hazel to check out a spiritual center for the wedding and she agreed. Hazel then joked she was going to be chubby in America with all the sweet, salty and greasy foods.
Tarik assured Hazel that his daughter Ari would like her, but he was definitely nervous about his worlds colliding and the two girls meeting in-person for the first time. Tarik acknowledged that if Hazel and Ari didn't get along, his relationship would be over.
Hazel feared it would be difficult to take care of a child with special needs and be her stepmother, but she hoped to love Ari just like her son Harrey at home.
Hazel wanted to get married in the Philippines in her church, but Tarik took her to the Edgar Cayce's A.R.E., a cultural and spiritual center where Tarik had been a member for 17 years. Tarik hoped Hazel would love the place and want a wedding there.
The center was named after a famous psychic, but Hazel thought the place was weird and said she didn't want to get married there. Hazel, however, told her fiance that she'd think about it and they could make a decision together about their future.
REBECCA AND ZIED
Zied's K-1 visa had been approved, and so Rebecca was shown moving into a new apartment. She had decided against moving in with Tiffany and Tiffany's fiance Micah so she and Zied could have their own space and privacy.
Rebecca said rent was a stretch but she used to live in this apartment complex with her ex from Morocco. Rebecca didn't want Zied to get upset or jealous about Rebecca having a history in that building.
Rebecca wasn't sure how Zied would handle the news, but she figured he would feel comfortable in their new place otherwise. They at least had a bed on the floor and some dishes in the cabinet. Rebecca said she couldn't wait to cook for Zied and make him happy.
Rebecca pictured Zied getting on an airplane, and she teared up at the thought of Zied leaving his country for the first time. Rebecca worried about how Zied would feel leaving his family because he loved them so much, and a part of her feared Zied would change his mind and stay home.
Zied had a tough time saying goodbye to his family at the airport because he said they mean everything to him, and he admitted he was "so nervous" about starting a new life in America -- although it would probably be a better life.