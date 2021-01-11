'90 Day Fiance' recap: Stephanie considers dumping Ryan, Zied arrives in America, Jovi's friend shreds him, and Hazel meets Tarik's daughter!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/11/2021
90 Day Fiance featured Stephanie Davidson getting ready to throw in the towel and end her relationship with Ryan Carr, Zied Hakimi finally arriving in the United States, Jovi Dufren's friend throwing Jovi under the bus to Yara Zaya, and Hazel Cagalitan meeting Tarik Myers' daughter for the first time during Sunday night's Season 8 broadcast on TLC.
90 Day Fiance's new season stars three returning couples from the franchise: Mike Youngquist, a 35-year-old from Sequim, WA, and Natalie Mordovtseva, a 35-year-old from Ukraine; Tarik, a 46-year-old from Virginia Beach, VA, and Hazel, a 28-year-old from the Philippines; and Rebecca Parrott, a 49-year-old from Woodstock, GA, and Zied, a 27-year-old from Tunisia.
Mike and Natalie previously starred on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, Tarik and Hazel found fame on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and Rebecca and Zied first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' third season.
The four new couples starring on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance are Brandon Gibbs, a 27-year-old from Dinwiddie, VA, and Julia Trubkina, a 26-year-old from Russia; Jovi, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara, a 25-year-old from Ukraine; Stephanie, a 52-year-old from Grand Rapids, MI, and Ryan, a 27-year-old from Belize; and Andrew Kenton, a 32-year-old from Roseville, CA, and Amira Lollysa, a 28-year-old from France.
90 Day Fiance features Americans who have fallen in love with foreigners bringing their fiances to the United States on K-1 visas.
However, once the couple is in America together, the American must marry their overseas partner within the 90-day period allowed by the visa or the foreigner has to return to their home country.
Below is the latest on several of90 Day Fiance's eighth-season couples based on the sixth episode.
MIKE AND NATALIE
After a hard week of work, Natalie told Mike to relax while she made breakfast. The pair had 73 days to wed and Mike started a fire so the house would be warmer.
Natalie said Mike truly cared for her and showed his love, but she still wasn't feeling "at home" in his house after two weeks of being in America. Natalie was used to a totally different life and house in the Ukraine.
Natalie had yet to unpack her suitcases, and she admitted, "Some part of me thought it would be easier to take luggage if it's unpacked. I wouldn't forget anything."
But Natalie had "hope" about her relationship with Mike and wanted to put effort into it, especially since he had apparently agreed to a new, healthier diet to please her.
Natalie asked Mike for a dresser because she didn't have much space or shelves in the dresser, but Mike believed he had left Natalie plenty of room to unpack.
Mike gave Natalie a few drawers in the dresser but then she said she didn't like the smells in Mike's closet so she didn't want to hang anything up.
"Now, Mike is my priority, and I would like the same back," Natalie told the cameras.
Later on, Natalie vented about how doing household chores like a typical housewife was very "boring." Natalie missed getting her nails done and having a reason to dress up.
Natalie had yet to make any friends either, and so she was struggling in this new life. Mike was also hesitant to put an engagement ring back on Natalie's finger.
Natalie told her mother over FaceTime that Mike probably planned to surprise her with the ring but they weren't planning a wedding yet. Natalie revealed Mike just wanted a small, intimate wedding for just the two of them.
Natalie's mother hoped to travel to the United States so she could attend Mike and Natalie's wedding.
"I would like Michael to give me the ring back, because it represents his strong feelings for me," Natalie said.
"But I don't know if Michael will be able to talk about marriage [in] this small amount of time. I don't even know, will we have wedding? Won't we have wedding? I don't know. I feel like it's his choice."
JOVI AND YARA
Jovi was getting ready to go to work for a full month or so. She was upset their last night together ended on a low note with her crying.
Jovi said he felt bad about the conversation because he did leave Yara after her miscarriage but he didn't know at the time she would have follow-up doctor appointments and an alleged procedure Yara had mentioned.
Yara wasn't looking forward to living without Jovi, who knew it would be tough for Yara because she had no friends or family in New Orleans. Even Jovi's mother lived an hour away.
The pair hugged and kissed at the airport, and they both expressed how much they loved and would miss each other.
Yara was a little scared, sad and homesick, and as some time passed, she found herself incredibly bored and lonely. Yara also complained about how people in the city got drunk really early in the day, which drove her crazy.
Yara decided to meet up with Jovi's friend Sara to get their nails done. Yara said even if she and Sara didn't become best friends, it would be nice to have a girl to hang out with.
Yara told Sara that time had passed so quickly and her relationship was definitely interesting because now she and Jovi had time to miss each other.
Yara revealed she had no plans to have a baby in the near future and she'd like to open her own business, maybe a salon working as a makeup artist.
Yara also anticipated Jovi would find a different job for her so they'd be able to spend more time with each other, but Sara told the cameras Jovi loved his job and there was no shot he'd give it up for a woman.
Sara asked Yara whether she truly thought Jovi was ready to settle down because he definitely had a history of partying and getting drunk. Sara also warned Yara that Jovi used to be a regular at one of the local stripclubs.
"He would sleep with them," Sara said.
"That's a part of Jovi he don't tell me about," Yara replied. "I heard some things about his ex because everybody tell me that she was so bad."
Sara revealed Jovi's ex got so drunk one night that she had pissed herself in bed in the middle of the night. Yara laughed and said that girl sounded "nasty," but Sara pointed out that's who Jovi was before he got involved with Yara.
Yara said if Jovi partied hard all the time, she simply wouldn't want to be with him.
Yara told the cameras that she had gotten to know a totally different side of Jovi and a part of her feared she had been lying to herself the whole time or just not paying attention.
ANDREW AND AMIRA
In June 2020, there were only 42 days left until Amira's K-1 visa expired.
Andrew found the beautiful view at his hotel "depressing" because he was alone and Amira had been detained in the Mexico City airport. Andrew said while he was originally optimistic and hopeful about his plan, he was incredibly concerned that Amira could be in danger.
Andrew thought, worse case scenario, if Amira was rejected at the Mexico City airport, she'd be able to just board a plane and head back to her native country of France.
Andrew didn't know who to call or how to find Amira, and he predicted Amira might be a little mad at him once they finally reunited.
"I feel helpless and powerless to do anything about this current situation. The one thing I hope for tomorrow is that it is the complete opposite of today," Andrew lamented in a confessional.
Andrew was later shown researching and tracking down immigration centers. He could only follow leads that came up in attempt to find Amira's whereabouts.
When Andrew reached one person, he actually hung up on Andrew. It was difficult for Andrew to navigate this situation, especially due to the language barrier.
Andrew felt he was letting Amira down and every minute that went by allowed love to fade.
Andrew recognized Amira's family would probably blame him for her detainment, and he said he wouldn't blame her parents for thinking that. Andrew was stressed out and so was Amira's father Hamdi.
REBECCA AND ZIED
It had been a little over a year since Rebecca was able to kiss or touch Zied, and she was shown getting ready to pick Zied up at the airport in the United States.
Rebecca's daughter Tiffany and her fiance Micah dropped off a TV at Rebecca's new apartment, and Rebecca said she was "so nervous" to reunite with the love of her life.
Tiffany had never met Zied in person, so she wanted to take the same car as Rebecca and Zied to and from the airport, which rubbed Rebecca the wrong way because she was getting the feeling Tiffany and Micah wanted to act as chaperones.
Tiffany and Micah said they wanted to get to know Zied better and try to find out his true intentions. But this isn't the type of energy Rebecca wanted in the car since she had been waiting for this day to see Zied for 13 months.
Rebecca wanted her reunion with Zied to go perfectly, and she was convinced her man was crazy about her. However, she was a little nervous about what Zied would think upon seeing her again.
Rebecca was so nervous that she blurted out how she might throw up.
When Zied finally arrived, he and Rebecca hugged tight and she said he smelled and looked so good. Zied told Rebecca that he missed her so much and was so happy to be with her again.
Tiffany hoped Zied wasn't just doing this for the visa, and she set out to get to the bottom of things. Micah and Tiffany simply wanted to feel Zied out and said he'd just have to deal with that.
Zied took videos of everything as he drove to Rebecca's place in Georgia, and he said he was so excited to see "America like the movies."
The ride was a little awkward given Tiffany and Micah were protective of Rebecca since she's been hurt in the past, and Rebecca decided not to kiss Zied until they were alone.
The group then arrived in Canton and grabbed a bite to eat at a local pub or bar. Tiffany said it was obvious Rebecca completely adored Zied, but he was a bit quiet.
"We've been through this before, where she's met foreign men who are half her age pretty much, and it just always goes bad," Tiffany complained. "It's like she's a love-sick teenager. But we still don't know his intentions."
Tiffany and Micah then asked Zied what he planned to do for work in the United States, which rubbed Rebecca the wrong way since it was only Zied's first day in America.
Zied said he couldn't work for six months after getting married but he definitely planned to get a job. Rebecca said Zied is certified in plumbing repair but would be open to pretty much anything, and Rebecca asked her daughter to just trust her.
Zied didn't like being compared to Rebecca's Moroccan ex, but Rebecca's family just didn't want to see her get hurt again.
TARIK AND HAZEL
During Hazel's second day in America, she was shown unpacking her belongings and feeling a little bit overwhelmed.
Tarik told Hazel that his daughter Auri always slept with him because she was scared about being alone in her room. Auri had been sleeping with him for seven years, and he said Hazel would have to be okay with that because the arrangement wasn't going to change.
Hazel, however, worried Auri's constant presence would ruin their romance and intimacy, and she knew they'd need privacy as a couple. Knowing how close Tarik and Auri were, Hazel feared she wouldn't fit into their relationship.
Auri recognized Hazel right away but was a little shy. Hazel picked Auri up and hugged her, and it was an incredibly sweet moment. Tarik said he was "overwhelmed" that Hazel and Auri were embracing each other, and Auri even put her head on Hazel's shoulders.
"I couldn't ask for anything more," Tarik said.
Hazel thought Auri is very cute and sweet, but the interaction just made her miss her son even more.
Tarik knew it would take patience for Hazel to establish a new relationship with a child with special needs, especially since she'd be away from her beloved son the entire time.
Tarik later hosted a party for Hazel and he hoped all of his friends would love her. Hazel hoped it wouldn't be difficult to fit in and she was admittedly a little nervous about the gathering.
One of Tarik's friends Angela gave Hazel a gift, a beautiful scarf in her favorite color, and Hazel was so happy and grateful.
Tarik and Hazel hoped to bring Hazel's son over to the United States in about a year or so. She was used to seeing her son once a week given the boy lives with his father and stepmother.
Tarik was well aware Hazel had given up everything to be with him and he wanted to be her rock, and so he determined he must be honest and upfront with her about how he had texted their ex, Minty.
"I'm worried that if I tell her while she's still getting used to being away from her son, it might be too much for her," Tarik noted.
STEPHANIE AND RYAN
Stephanie was furious because Ryan wasn't answering his phone. Stephanie had planned to travel to Belize in the next couple of weeks to see her 27-year-old fiance, but the borders were still closed and so she was very frustrated.
"I have not seen him in nine months... And on top of the borders being closed, we are still waiting for a date for the K-1 visa interview," Stephanie shared. "It is so important that I go to Belize because not seeing Ryan for months definitely lost the connection."
Stephanie said there was "a lot missing" and she and Ryan seemed to be "growing further and further apart."
Stephanie continued to call Ryan but just reached his voicemail, and she complained she was in an extremely frustrating situation.
"The trust issues have always been terrible," Stephanie acknowledged, adding that she was "angry and pissed off" about being ignored.
"I want him to share in my grief right now! I want to see he is as upset as I am... We are hanging on by a thread right now, and that thread is going to f-cking break any single second."
Stephanie admitted she was suffering from a lot of anxiety and it was even more frustrating she had been trying to reach Ryan for a whole day with no answer.
Stephanie had called Ryan about 14 times, but Ryan insisted he was just working his ass off every single day at the resort.
"Every day you would call me and b-tch about something," Ryan said.
Stephanie shared with Ryan how the borders were not opening, but he didn't seem phased.
"Why are you acting like this is not a big deal? You know I've been putting in the effort to try to make this whole thing work, and I bend over backwards to try to make you happy and give you what you need, whether it be new clothes or help with rent," Stephanie said.
Ryan said he never asked Stephanie for those things and he's happiest when he's working and making his own money.
Ryan didn't know that Stephanie was wiring her friend money at the luxury resort to pay Ryan's wages. She accused Ryan of sitting on his ass for a long time and asking her for money once every three days.
"I haven't seen you in a long time and I feel like we're fighting more and more," Stephanie noted.
"This wouldn't be happening if you didn't have trust issues. I'll never change," Ryan said.
Stephanie confessed she was exhausted and nearly ready to throw in the towel. She asked Ryan whether he truly wanted their relationship to continue, but Ryan said Stephanie was the one who needed to think about it.
Ryan said the plan in his mind was so sweet.
"And your sweet plan is what? You want to come over to America and start screwing women?" Stephanie asked.
Stephanie lacked trust in Ryan because she previously caught him texting multiple women. Stephanie also saw him online at 2AM, which is when Ryan insisted he was just communicating with his friends.
Ryan then said he was born in Belize and would die in Belize, although it would be nice to see America and "the other side of the world."
"So you want to come over here for a little joy ride? You didn't say one thing about me. You said you'd like to see America," Stephanie explained.
Ryan explained he was excited to move to the United States for her at first but his excitement was waning because she was "far past crazy" and acting ridiculous.
Stephanie threatened to cancel Ryan's K-1 visa, and he told her to do whatever she wanted because she's "the boss" and makes the shots and calls.
"If you have nothing but bad [things to say] after all the good stuff I do for you and your family, then you know what? Why are we engaged? Why are we engaged then?" Stephanie questioned.
"I don't know," Ryan replied.
Stephanie told the cameras if she and Ryan were going to end their relationship, they needed to do it in person. The other option was to hang tough and give their romance another shot once Ryan arrived on the K-1 visa for 90 days.
The pair, however, weren't getting along at all, and Stephanie wasn't sure whether their relationship was going to work.