'90 Day Fiance' recap: Sophie speculates Rob's cheating, Ashley slams Manuel, Thais' dad has "big problem" with Patrick
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/06/2024
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Sophie Sierra speculating Rob Warne has a second secret phone, Ashley Michelle accusing Manuel Velez of "sabotaging" their marriage, Thais Ramone's father having "a big problem" with Patrick Mendes, and Loren Goldstone going under the knife during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? features married couples trying to make their relationships work in America following the K-1 visa process, except for Liz and Ed, who began the season as engaged Americans.
The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast will "continue to navigate the highs and lows in their relationships including everything from preparing for first impressions with the in-laws, to managing significant cultural differences, to working through turbulent family dynamics and more," according to TLC.
Below is what happened on Episode 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s eighth season.
PATRICK and THAIS
One day after landing in Brazil, Patrick surprised his wife with a small cake and beautiful orchid plant on her 27th birthday.
Thais said she was so grateful to be able to celebrate her birthday in her native country with her family, including the couple's daughter Aleesi.
Patrick let Thais drive on her birthday, but she could barely exit the garage. Patrick got a good laugh out of the situation, and then he took over the wheel.
Patrick and Thais were on their way to see Thais' father, Carlos, who never really approved of Patrick or blessed the couple's wedding. Carlos was the most important person in Thais' life and they had a very close relationship, but Patrick knew his father-in-law didn't like him.
"I hope he's going to give me a chance," Patrick told the cameras.
Patrick, Thais and Aleesi met up with Carlos at a park, and Carlos broke down into tears when he saw his daughter and granddaughter.
Carlos and Thais had a very sweet and emotional reunion, exchanging hugs and kisses after spending two years apart, but Patrick awaited his chance to say hello about six feet away.
Carlos said it was a "marvelous" moment to meet his "beautiful" grandbaby. He even called it the "proudest" moment of his entire life.
Carlos ignored Patrick for the most part, and Patrick said he just wanted to make things right.
Carlos brought up how Patrick had "kidnapped" his beloved daughter, and the mood immediately became tense and awkward.
Carlos told Patrick that he thought Patrick would be man enough to ask for permission to marry Thais. It had been Carlos' dream to walk Thais down the aisle, and he missed out on that.
"I wish I could go back and do things differently, but we can't," Patrick lamented in a confessional.
Patrick told Carlos that he was wrong and should have spoken to him before the wedding. Patrick, however, explained how Thais didn't want to be forthcoming with her dad about her relationship and fast wedding, and so he had respected her wishes.
Carlos was waiting for an apology from his son-in-law and daughter, who had caused him a lot of pain and suffering. Thais apologized first, explaining how she didn't know she was going to want to get married when she moved to the United States.
Carlos asked Patrick to prove that he loved Thais so that he could stop worrying about his daughter.
Patrick didn't want to ask for Carlos' blessing in the moment because it would be forced and inauthentic, but Thais thought Patrick waiting to speak up would show her father a lack of respect.
Carlos told the cameras that if Patrick didn't man up, ask for his blessing, and earn his respect in the next few days, they were going to have "a big problem."
NICOLE and MAHMOUD
Mahmoud had told Nicole that he wanted a divorce, and he left their apartment with his suitcase but with no phone or money.
"I don't know where he's going to go, but at this point, I don't think he has any intention of coming back," Nicole explained in a confessional.
Nicole hopped in her car and started driving around looking for her husband. She felt responsible for him given Mahmoud had just traveled to the United States and didn't know his surroundings.
Nicole yelled at Mahmoud to get into her car, but he kept walking. Nicole was worried about his safety in a crime-ridden city.
Nicole begged Mahmoud to get back into her car, and Mahmoud said he was surprised that his wife went looking for him and still cared about him. Mahmoud said he still loved Nicole, but he wasn't sure how to proceed in their relationship.
Mahmoud explained how Nicole had kicked him out of her house, but Nicole reminded him that he had asked for a divorce and had been unwilling to meet her friends and become a part of her life.
Mahmoud broke down into tears and felt alone, but Nicole was just thankful he was being open and honest. She finally felt like she could reach him on an emotional level and maybe get through to him.
Once the couple returned to Nicole's apartment, Nicole admitted she was "mad as hell" and "frustrated" -- but she still loved him and felt hope.
Nicole and Mahmoud continued to bicker, and Mahmoud complained about how Nicole had alcohol in her house. Nicole, however, explained how it's nice to offer guests liquor and that's why she had it in the freezer.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nicole wanted Mahmoud to change and stop judging her American culture. She had been hoping Mahmoud would embrace her life, but Mahmoud was upset and wondered if Nicole was just trying to hurt him.
Nicole acknowledged how their relationship wasn't healthy and they couldn't continue on this path.
"I will stay here for just a few days," Mahmoud told Nicole.
Nicole told Mahmoud that he'd have a place to stay while he decided what he wanted to do and she didn't want to keep fighting with him. She asked him to sleep in the living room and respect her space as a result.
"She was four years of my life. I still love Nicole. I don't want to make a fast decision because if I leave, [I'll] never come back," Mahmoud explained in a confessional.
ASHLEY and MANUEL
Ashley had accused Manuel of blaming her for their problems and gaslighting her.
Manuel had used the couple's spiritual session with Erin as an opportunity to call her untrusting, but Ashley didn't understand where he was coming from. Ashley claimed she was constantly trying to communicate with him.
Manuel believed he was paying for a man's mistakes who had previously hurt and wronged Ashley. Manuel also thought that even though he was married, he deserved a personal life.
Ashley, meanwhile, thought Manuel never took accountability for things.
"Manuel makes me feel crazy for not trusting him, but then, at the same time, he's purposely leaving out important aspects of his life. So of course that would lead me to not trusting him! This is the definition of 'gaslighting,'" Ashley told the cameras.
Erin thought Ashley and Manuel's love was worth fighting for and the stars were aligned for them, and so Ashley returned to her husband and asked to talk.
ADVERTISEMENT
Manuel simply asked for Ashley's trust, but Ashley thought he was the cause of their issues.
"If Manuel can't own his faults in this relationship, I really don't see how this is going to last," Ashley admitted in a confessional.
Later on, Ashley went to the gym, and she explained how Manuel allegedly had a shady conversation on the phone that morning and ultimately joined his friend Jonathan for breakfast. Tiffany thought Manuel should've told her where he was going.
Ashley just wanted Manuel to communicate with her and put more effort into their marriage. Ashley said she was not going to be in an unhealthy relationship and so Manuel needed to step up and be a better partner to her.
Manuel, however, didn't think he had done anything wrong. Manuel said he thought he was being a good husband by letting Ashley sleep in since she was tired. He thought she was being too controlling.
The pair fought once Manuel returned to the hotel, and he said he'd rather be alone than sit in the same room with Ashley. Manuel asked Ashley for money as he tried to leave and do his own thing, but she told him to get away from her.
"I feel like he creates problems and then blames them on me," Ashley lamented. "I feel like he wants to sabotage this... because he wanted to be here without me. And now he's got his wish!"
Manuel called Ashley "dramatic" and thought she was being "crazy." He said the world didn't revolve around Ashley and that she was "ruining" things.
"I don't see how it's logical for us to be together," Manuel told the cameras.
GINO and JASMINE
Since Jasmine loves alligators, Gino thought an airboat ride would be a great way to spend his wife's birthday in Miami.
"Alligators are actually my favorite animal, and I get so excited when I see them," Jasmine revealed.
But first, Gino ran a bubble bath in the couple's hotel room, and he planned to "put the moves" on her.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gino tried to seduce Jasmine by making his toes dance for her on the tub, but she wanted to leave as soon as possible since rain was in the forecast.
Jasmine admitted to the cameras it was "so hard" to say "no" to Gino but she was avoiding him because he wanted to get her pregnant and she "couldn't even think about having a baby" at the moment. Jasmine missed her kids in Panama and had a lot of emotions to work through.
"It's hard to be honest when you know it's going to hurt your partner," Jasmine explained. "As much as I want to be honest, I am very, very scared."
Jasmine had a blast on the airboat ride with Gino, and during their outing, Jasmine explained how she wanted to compete in a beauty pageant. Jasmine thought the pageant would help Jasmine overcome her insecurities and low self-esteem.
Jasmine admittedly didn't feel pretty or sexy because of her alopecia, and Gino thought she would thrive in a beauty pageant and probably win it.
Jasmine then dropped a bombshell that the pageant's workshop was the very next day. Gino was onboard and showed Jasmine support, and she gushed, "I love you, baby!" It was her best birthday ever.
Gino hoped this beauty pageant would drag Jasmine out of her depression and possibly help with their intimacy and sex life, which would also help them to have a baby.
LOREN and ALEXEI
It was the morning of Loren's "life-changing" surgery and "mommy makeover," and she had some serious nerves. Loren had to say goodbye to her kids, and she realized that her recovery may be a long process.
Loren was going to recover for a few days in a hotel as to not scare her kids, who were apparently aware that "a doctor was going to fix [Loren]'s boo-boo."
Loren wanted her children to see her looking and feeling her best.
When it became time for Loren to pack her belongings, she got emotional and cried.
"It's hard because I know when I get home, I'm not going to be able to carry them... I want to just put it all behind me at this point, but I'm happy I'm doing it now. When they're older, they're going to understand," Loren lamented in a confessional.
ADVERTISEMENT
Loren tried to remain positive because she wanted to feel like a whole person again, and Alexei decided to be there for his wife and support her -- even though he thought the procedure was entirely unnecessary.
Loren thought her surgery was going to be a good thing for Alexei as well as herself. She hoped to have more confidence in her marriage after going under the knife.
Alexei then drove Loren to the clinic where she was going to have a five-hour surgery.
The surgeon told the cameras that if Loren ended up popping a suture, it would be a "catastrophe" and could set her recovery back by three to six months.
Loren was then shown going under general anesthesia and the surgeon beginning his markings for the cuts.
SOPHIE and ROB
Sophie had moved back into Rob's place, and Rob said things were going "a lot better" between them.
Sophie and Rob were shown shopping at a flea market in Texas, which Rob preferred over the mall, and Sophie found the crystals interesting.
Sophie picked out an amethyst necklace, and the seller explained how the crystal represented insight, clarity and clairvoyance.
"I'll have a dream about something, and then it will happen the next day," Sophie told the seller, before telling the cameras that she had predicted Rob cheating in a dream before it happened.
Rob called Sophie "paranoid" instead of clairvoyant, but Sophie believed that she had the ability to predict things and receive warnings. The seller sensed Rob and Sophie had communication issues and were going to have a hard road ahead of them.
Rob thought he and Sophie would need more than crystals to help their relationship in the long-term.
Later on, Sophie was cleaning up Rob's place, and she informed her mother via FaceTime that she had moved back in with her husband. Sophie shared how Rob had agreed to go to couple's therapy with her and he was willing to work on their relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sophie thought therapy would bring resolution and happiness to her relationship, but Sophie's mom Clare pointed out how Rob wasn't exactly trustworthy.
Sophie then revealed how she thought she heard a phone vibrating one night, but it wasn't her phone and Rob's phone was silenced and on airplane mode. At the time, Rob questioned whose phone was going off, and he appeared very confused.
"He's got another phone! All guys who cheat have two phones!" Clare told her daughter.
"I don't think he has another phone. Why would he have it on the bed when I'm there?" Sophie asked.
Sophie began to wonder if Rob truly had a second secret phone, and so she started looking all over the house for it.
Since she's afraid of tarantulas, Sophie decided to look behind their glass enclosure. Clare was convinced there was a second phone in the house, but Sophie didn't want to confront her husband about it too early.
"I don't want to make our marriage even worse by having this big argument when I haven't seen any proof," Sophie explained to the cameras.
"But if I find out Rob actually has a secret phone, then I'm literally packing all my stuff and I'm leaving. I'm not going to give him an opportunity to try lying to me, and our marriage is finished. It [will be] goodbye, Rob, forever!"