'90 Day Fiance' recap: Rob dumps Sophie, Emily is pregnant again, Jasmine wins a crown, and Loren drops a bombshell
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/15/2024
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Rob Warne breaking up with Sophie Sierra, Emily Bieberly revealing she's pregnant with her third child, Jasmine Pineda learning the results of her beauty pageant, and Loren Goldstone hoping to go under the knife again during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? features married couples trying to make their relationships work in America following the K-1 visa process, except for Liz and Ed, who began the season as engaged Americans.
The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast will "continue to navigate the highs and lows in their relationships including everything from preparing for first impressions with the in-laws, to managing significant cultural differences, to working through turbulent family dynamics and more," according to TLC.
Below is what happened on Episode 18 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s eighth season.
ANGELA and MICHAEL
One day after Michael had finally arrived in the United States, Angela was shown taking Michael for a drive around her neighborhood so he could become aware of his surroundings. Angela also wanted to spend some quality time with her husband, away from her daughter Skyla and many grandchildren.
Michael, who had moved from Nigeria, wasn't used to women driving cars, but the pair sang songs together and had a good time exploring. Michael even learned how to pump gas at an American gas station, and he apparently tried a bag of hot Cheetos that he enjoyed.
"It's definitely going to be an adjustment for him, but he has to work on getting along with Skyla. That's the most important thing," Angela told the cameras.
"He has to prove that he's here for the right reasons and he wants to be a family, but I feel nervous because Skyla doesn't trust him. She's going to be watching him... And that b-tch can watch!"
A couple of days before Christmas, Angela decorated her house with Christmas lights. Michael thought the weather was very cold, but he said the United States was "so far so good."
Michael, however, didn't think Angela's kids were disciplined, and he wondered if he was going to be able to "cope" with the craziness.
Skyla believed that once Michael got comfortable, he was going to show his true colors. Skyla thought that Angela felt the same way but she just didn't want to be proven wrong.
Angela just wanted Skyla to accept Michael as her husband, but she wasn't convinced that was ever going to happen.
EMILY and KOBE
Emily and Kobe had returned from Cameroon about three months prior, and they were apparently keeping a big, "heavy" secret.
ADVERTISEMENT
"We are pregnant!" Kobe revealed.
"Well, I am pregnant, but we made the baby together," Emily quipped.
"We were actively not, not trying to get pregnant. Like, we did the whole 'pull and pray,' but then God answered our prayers in other ways. So I took a test and it was immediately positive, and Kobe was like, 'Oh my god, we have to move out [of your parents' house]!"
Emily's ultrasound was documented on-camera, and she and Kobe had apparently conceived the baby while in Africa.
"We made a baby in China, a baby in America, and now one in..." Emily began.
"Cameroon!" Kobe interjected.
Emily and Kobe, however, had yet to tell Emily's parents that they had Baby No. 3 on the way.
Kobe had promised Emily's father that they wouldn't bring their third child into his home, and so Kobe realized they had to find a place of their own.
Kobe acknowledged that finding a new living arrangement was going to be a challenge, and he was nervous about how Emily's parents were going to react.
"It's something I had promised them, and I'm breaking that promise now. We've got to move out, man. We've got to move out for us!" Kobe said.
Emily said there were no houses on the market at that time and her belly was growing bigger, and so Emily thought it was time to tell her parents.
Kobe still planned on moving out, but Emily acknowledged it was going to require some serious time and planning.
Over dinner that evening, Emily shared with her parents how she and Kobe were looking for a house, and then one of Emily's kids yelled out, "Baby!"
ADVERTISEMENT
Kobe told Emily's parents that Emily was pregnant again, and her parents seemed surprised and a bit displeased. Emily was three months along at that point, and her mother Lisa blurted out, "Oh my gosh."
Emily's parents wanted to see Emily and Kobe buy a house and move on with their lives, and Emily's father said he was going to stop enabling the couple.
"We've given them everything," Lisa cried. "We've pushed them up to this point and they're choosing on staying here."
PATRICK and THAIS
Patrick was still trying to bond, unsuccessfully, with Thais' father Carlos. Patrick's brother John was getting along with Carlos naturally, much to Patrick's dismay, and so Patrick had to watch the men drink beers together and talk in different languages.
Carlos told John that he was getting to know Patrick better, but John didn't have a clue what Carlos was trying to say.
"I don't think he's a bad person... He already got married. It's done," Carlos told John.
John explained how he understood that Carlos wanted what's best for his daughter but Patrick had a hard time opening up to people. John insisted that Patrick was "a family man" and "a good guy."
Carlos concluded that he was going to use his time with Patrick wisely and try to bond with him.
Patrick and Carlos then went swimming together, and Thais cheered from on a boat.
But Carlos still wanted Patrick to ask for his blessing to be Thais' husband. Carlos said that Patrick needed to earn his respect.
Patrick and Carlos played pool together later that night, and Patrick expressed how he was really trying to fix their relationship. Patrick said he felt "very rejected" when Carlos didn't give him permission to marry Thais the first time.
ADVERTISEMENT
Carlos admitted he was "very hurt" by how Patrick and Thais had handled their wedding and marriage, and Patrick insisted it was never his intention to hurt Carlos.
The guys had a true man-to-man talk, and then Carlos pointed out how Patrick was taking good care of Thais.
"Can I have your blessing?" Patrick asked.
Carlos broke down into tears and responded, "I was really hoping to hear this from you."
Carlos and Patrick hugged it out, and then Carlos concluded that Patrick was now his son-in-law and a part of his heart.
"Thank you," Carlos said in tears.
"I am sorry if I mistreated you in the past. I was a bit hurt by you. I wouldn't look at you or anything, but it already passed. All [is] good. Keep the ball rolling. You have my blessing, okay?"
Carlos said he felt lighter in his heart, and it was truly a special moment for the men in Thais' life.
Patrick said he felt a lot better, and he told Carlos how their conversation was going to make Thais very happy. This was a burden Patrick had been carrying around for almost two years, and so he hoped this was going to be a turning point in the men's relationship.
Now that everything was good between Patrick and Carlos, Thais wanted an apology from John for how he had treated her friends. But John wasn't quick to apology, especially since one of her pals had thrown her drink on him.
The dynamic between Thais and John was getting better, but they clearly still had a long way to go.
ADVERTISEMENT
GINO and JASMINE
It became time for the evening gown portion of Jasmine's Miss International World beauty pageant, which had made her feel better and took her mind off of missing her family.
Jasmine really wanted to win the crown, but regardless of how the pageant was going to turn out, it served as a great distraction from her depression and sadness.
Jasmine rocked a maroon dress onstage and walked with poise and elegance, but there were about 30 contestants in the pageant.
Multiple crowns were given out, including "Miss International World Supermodel," "Miss International World Classic," and "Miss International World Global."
Jasmine ended up winning "Miss Latina International," and she received a huge sparkling crown and sash.
Jasmine didn't win first place and the "Miss International World" title, but she didn't walk away empty-handed either. Jasmine was proud of herself and noted how she felt very blessed.
"But it sucks going back to Michigan because Gino and I need to talk about our issues, which gives me a lot of anxiety and it scares me. I don't know what the future holds for Gino and me," Jasmine shared with the cameras.
Jasmine said her victory was bittersweet because she and Gino had a big fight the night prior. Jasmine was still angry at Gino because she didn't feel wanted or desired by him.
Gino told Jasmine that he was proud of her, but she snapped back, "I cannot pretend this is a happy moment because I was so sad last night after everything you had said to me... and pointing out that I am the problem."
She added, "You always put me down because I am not good enough for you."
Gino said he didn't like the tone of Jasmine's voice or her attitude. Gino insisted he had been supporting Jasmine and only tried to give her a couple of tips. Gino also wanted some credit and appreciation for working on the paperwork for Jasmine's citizenship in America.
However, Jasmine told the cameras that Gino previously told her he had already completed that paperwork and was sending it off. Jasmine therefore didn't believe Gino at all.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Did you submit my paperwork, yes or no, for my permanent residency?" Jasmine asked her husband.
"You're not listening," Gino replied, ignoring the question.
"Did you submit my paperwork?! Yes or no?" Jasmine asked again.
Gino's immediate response to Jasmine's question was not shown.
ROB and SOPHIE
Rob suddenly showed up to the place where Sophie was staying with her friend, and his appearance shocked and worried Sophie.
Rob explained how he just needed to talk to her, and he read a letter he had written down in preparation.
"Sophie, I think the best thing for both of us is to just be done with this," Rob told Sophie.
"Why? Why?!" Sophie asked.
Rob explained how he couldn't do "this back and forth" with Sophie anymore and he didn't have it in him to continue.
"You already moved out and have a life without me. Everyone who supports you hates me, which tells me so do you. For my own mental health, I am ending this relationship so that I can let it go," Rob told his estranged wife.
Sophie immediately stood up, cried, and went back into her friend's apartment. Rob knocked on the door, wanting to finish their tense conversation, but then Sophie's friend Kae came outside and commanded Rob to leave her building.
Kae called Rob's speech "stupid," but Rob told Kae that she was not a part of his relationship with Sophie.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kae was shaking and screaming. She told Rob that he was making Sophie feel like the breakup was her fault when it was because of him the entire time.
"Don't you ever f-cking come back!" Kae yelled at Rob.
As Rob walked away, Kae said it was "the most beautiful sight" he had ever seen. Kae said Sophie had put up with "so much sh-t" from Rob and so she couldn't believe that Rob was the one who was trying to end the marriage.
Rob wished Kae would mind her own business, and he couldn't believe that Sophie had nothing to say to him. Rob said he was tired of playing games and this breakup was "for real." Rob hoped that Sophie understood their breakup was real.
LOREN and ALEXEI
Loren had officially reached the end of her three-month recovery period from her mommy makeover. She said it was a long and exhausting process, and so she was excited to start the next chapter of her life -- her "Loren 2.0 era."
Over a nice dinner with Alexei and her parents, Loren revealed how her doctor had cleared her to lift her kids and do more with her children. Loren was also allowed to slowly start working out.
Since Loren lost a lot of weight, she and her doctor had discussed potentially doing a second fat transfer to increase the size of her chest.
"I wanted bigger boobs," Loren lamented.
But Alexei said that wasn't going to happen and Loren undergoing another serious surgery would be ridiculous. Loren said this wouldn't take place until a year or so from that point and she had to be a candidate, but none of her family members were onboard.
"I'm not dully satisfied, and if there is an option to do it, why wouldn't I?" Loren explained.
Loren's father was afraid that Loren was going to get addicted to surgery, and Alexei firmly announced that Loren was not going to have another surgery -- ever.
"That's it," Alexei declared.
ADVERTISEMENT
ASHLEY and MANUEL
Ashley was ready to celebrate Manuel's birthday at a whiskey distillery with her family, including her sister Sienna, who wasn't sure if Ashley trusted and believed everything Manuel had told her.
Sienna was surprised to see Ashley and Manuel happy together, and she wondered if Ashley was just suppressing her true feelings about her relationship.
Sienna then informed Ashley's mother that Manuel had put $1,000 of Ashley's money into his bank account and then changed the password. Sienna also dropped the bombshell that Manuel was allegedly sending money to his ex-girlfriend and lying to Ashley about the communication he was having with his ex-girlfriend.
Ashley's mother called Manuel "a liar" with "his own agenda," and she pointed out how there were "so many red flags" that Ashley was clearing ignoring or not seeing.
Ashley's relatives thought that Ashley and Manuel should sign a post-nuptial agreement, and Ashley's mother acted cold towards Manuel on his birthday after hearing about all the drama.
Ashley yelled at her family to "chill" and didn't like how her "honey" was getting attacked on his big day.
Ashley asked for the password to Manuel's bank account in front of her family, and he asked her, "Why?"
Manuel's response rubbed Ashley's family the wrong way, and everyone began wondering if that $1,000 was already gone.