'90 Day Fiance' recap: Riley shocks Violet, Jasmine and Gino brawl, Amanda changes heart, Christian crosses Cleo, and David buys a ring
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/28/2023
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured "the last straw" for Riley and Violet, Jasmine and Gino getting into one of their worst fights ever, Amanda fighting for her relationship with Razvan, Christian taking things too far with an American woman in England, David buying an engagement ring, and Meisha questioning Nicola during the Season 6 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The eight couples starring on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days include Gino Palazzolo, a 53-year-old from Michigan, and Jasmine Pineda, a 35-year-old from Panama; Amanda, a 31-year-old from Louisiana and Razvan, a 26-year-old from Romania; and Riley, a 48-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Violet, a 43-year-old from Vietnam.
The rest of the couples are Christian, a 30-year-old from Minnesota and Cleo, a 32-year-old from England; Tyray, a 33-year-old from California, and Carmella, a 27-year-old from Barbados; David, a 42-year-old from Nebraska and Sheila, a 31-year-old from the Philippines; Meisha, a 43-year-old from Minnesota, and Nicola, a 46-year-old from Israel; and Statler, a 33-year-old from Texas, and Dempsey, a 28-year-old from England.
According to TLC, Season 6 of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will follow long-distance relationships and document how each couple found each other as well as their first in-person meeting in a foreign country "and the unexpected surprises, cultural clashes and dramatic twists" along the way.
"This season serves up an explosion of emotion with all the highs and lows of dating across the globe, as marriage proposals dangle in the distance," the network teased.
In most90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
After traveling across the world, the couples will determine if love can conquer all as they experience challenges such as language barriers, interfering families, cultural differences, age gaps, ex partners, and baggage from the past.
Below is what happened on Episode 13 of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' sixth season.
CLEO and CHRISTIAN
Cleo and Christian were shown going shopping for cosplay costumes after their disappointing astrology reading, which left Cleo feeling like she and her boyfriend had a lot of work to do on their relationship in order to thrive and last long-term.
"Despite our differences, I still really want things to work out -- and I still think it's possible," Christian told the cameras.
The pair had some fun in the shop and tried on different looks, including a knight and his princess.
"I can't believe I pulled this m-therf-cker by just being my weird self online," Cleo gushed of her man.
In the middle of the fun and games, Christian gifted Cleo a sterling silver necklace to represent his love for her. He said he wanted to keep working on things, and Cleo felt extremely happy and appreciative.
"He just really sees me for who I am. It's not easy for me to find somebody like that, so I really want this to work," Cleo told the cameras. "I just hope our relationship is moving towards the next step of truly being committed to each other and that we get there before he leaves."
Cleo and Christian were finally hitting a stride in their relationship, and Christian told the cameras how things were only getting better between them. They also intended to celebrate Thanksgiving together.
While Cleo was taking a class, however, Christian drank at a local pub and met another American. He asked her to find him on social media before parting ways.
Christian even invited the woman to the couple's Thanksgiving dinner, which Cleo found very strange and draining. She didn't want to socialize with a stranger on their holiday, and she wished Christian understood her needs as an autistic person a little better.
"This isn't the first time I hear from Christian that he's talking to another woman, whether he's on a plane or at a bar. I'm starting to kind of see a pattern," Cleo told the cameras.
"Even though his intentions are just to be friendly, I feel that it's a little strange to constantly seek that attention from other women. I thought we were in a much better place, so it hurts and kind of makes me worry again for the future."
NICOLA and MEISHA
Meisha said she felt "incredibly uncomfortable" in the living room with Nicola's family. Meisha said Nicola wouldn't touch her or acknowledge her in front of his loved ones, and so she wondered if he was ashamed to call her his "girlfriend."
Nicola explained to his family how he and Meisha had been talking for years and then their friendship grew into a romantic one. Nicola said they loved each other, wanted to get to know each other better, and "hopefully" get engaged in the next few days.
Nicola's brothers were surprised to hear this news and just responded, "Wow."
Nicola's brothers couldn't believe Nicola hadn't said anything about this relationship in six years. Mickey and Andy struggled to believe this romance was even real, but Nicola's mother Nadia said she was very "happy."
Meisha revealed that she and Nicola would be moving to the United States after tying the knot, and Nadia didn't mind that either. Nadia said she wanted her son to be happy and she could visit him in America.
"It's her dream in life that [I'll] get married, so I feel very happy. But I know when I start to explain that Meisha has two kids and is divorced -- not a virgin -- I worry how they will accept her," Nicola told the cameras.
When Nicola revealed Meisha had been married before and has two daughters, Nadia didn't care about that either.
Nadia said she wasn't going to judge Meisha about her past, and Nicola's brothers didn't mind either. In fact, Andy and Mickey asked Nicola to be more open because they wouldn't just him, nor would his actions tarnish their view of him being a religious man.
Since Nicola's family was "more than accepting," Meisha said it felt like she and Nicola were "on two different planets." Meisha wondered why she had to fight so hard to make this moment happen and why Nicola had been so afraid of the conversation.
"Nicola, is it YOU that has the problem with me?" Meisha questioned in a confessional. "If Nicola cannot accept me for who I am, how can we get married?"
After a great first meeting with his family, Nicola took Meisha to a beautiful city called Acre, where he had grown up, to celebrate.
During lunch out at a restaurant, Meisha asked Nicola if he was the one who really had a problem with her past. Meisha said it seemed like Nicola had WANTED his family to dislike her and that he showed her zero affection in front of his loved ones.
Nicola explained how he felt stressed and introducing her to his family was the hardest day ever for him.
Meisha asked if Nicola, not his culture, was the one who had a lingering issue with the fact she's divorced, and he replied, "No, nothing... I love you a lot. You know how much I love you, Meisha. You don't believe me?"
Nicola realized he lacked emotion in his delivery, and so he worried Meisha was going to decide that he's not the right person for her.
SHEILA and DAVID
David went shopping in Cebu for an engagement ring for Sheila. It was his first time in a foreign country without someone to communicate and interpret ASL for him.
David planned to go to the beach with Sheila the next day, and he said if everything went according to plan during that outing, he'd happily pop the question.
"She makes my heart flutter," David gushed, adding how their relationship was only getting stronger with each passing day.
David struggled to interact with the ring saleswoman and nearly lost his patience, but he said Sheila was worth it. The ring cost $83, and he said he couldn't wait to be with Sheila forever.
Sheila's mother had just passed away and her son Jhonreil didn't want to move to America, but David didn't know when he'd get another chance like this again.
With less than a week left in the Philippines, David decided to take Sheila to Moalboal for a romantic getaway. The pair decided to have some alone time without their ASL interpreter, Aimee, even though they wouldn't have an easy time communicating with each other.
David told Sheila that they could make love a lot and spend quality time together, and those thoughts excited Sheila, who reminded viewers how the couple's first attempt at having sex didn't work out because it was painful for her.
Sheila thought the couple's hotel room was beautiful, and David said he had to work very hard -- and many long hours -- in order to afford it. He just wanted his marriage proposal to be perfect, intimate and romantic.
Sheila was working on her sign language, but David wished she had started learning sooner. They couldn't connect on a deep level, emotionally, due to her inability to sign fast and clearly.
JASMINE and GINO
Jasmine gave Gino a spa day at home after they had a very difficult conversation about having a child. Jasmine said she wasn't prepared to have a baby with Gino, but he really wanted to start a family.
Jasmine showed Gino how much she cared about him and how he was "the king" of her heart.
Jasmine hated the idea of Gino leaving -- and "abandoning" -- her again, but Gino told the cameras that he needed to work in the United States and was doing the best he could possibly do.
Gino planned to follow up with immigration and try to rush Jasmine's visa, but it wasn't enough for her. Jasmine wanted to be with her man, and since she couldn't, she asked Gino to continue paying for her fancy apartment in Panama City.
Gino asked Jasmine if she'd settle for a nice apartment within the $1500-2000 price range, but Jasmine responded, "I'm sick of moving.... No."
Jasmine wanted to feel like she was Gino's top priority, and she wanted to feel comfortable and safe while waiting for the K-1 visa to be approved.
Gino told Jasmine that she sounded "spoiled," which made her lash out. Jasmine reminded Gino how he had "sugar babies" in his past and allegedly used to pay $300 per date.
Jasmine yelled at Gino because he had taken his ex-wife on trips, but Gino said that's different from paying rent.
"You are a piece of trash," Jasmine said.
"You are trash, because you want me to pay the most money!" Gino clapped back.
Jasmine started to throw Gino's clothes on the ground, and she yelled at him to get out of her apartment and leave her alone. Gino threw some of Jasmine's clothing on the ground, and then Jasmine called him a "cheap weirdo" and a "m-therf-cker."
"Get out of my house!" Jasmine screamed with tears streaming down her face.
Gino then told the cameras, "We're done. I'm done with this."
Jasmine said she didn't want to leave Gino over money but she didn't feel loved or appreciated. Jasmine cried about how she felt "tired" because it didn't seem like Gino wanted to be with her or make the K-1 visa process easier for her.
Gino wanted credit for supporting Jasmine financially, but Jasmine said he never acknowledged the sacrifices she was making or the effort she was putting in to be with him.
"What if you treat me badly there? How do I know? You treat me badly here," Jasmine cried.
Gino disagreed, but then Jasmine reiterated how she just wanted to feel loved.
Gino reminded Jasmine how he loved her a lot, but that didn't mean he needed to spend $3,000 per month on an apartment.
"I'm sorry, but that's just the way it is!" Gino said. "This is the thanks I get from her."
Jasmine said Gino had wronged her more than once and she repeatedly chose to forgive him. She wanted to be the most important person in Gino's life, even more important than his family.
"I would say it's a tie for Jasmine and my family," Gino admitted.
"I don't want to be tied with anyone! What am I doing with you?" Jasmine asked Gino. "F-ck marriage! F-ck it!... Piece of sh-t."
"Right, that's you," Gino countered.
The couple continued to swear at each other and make low blows. They called each other an "idiot," and Jasmine called Gino's family "trash" -- which made him call her a piece of trash.
Jasmine kept yelling, "F-k you," and she threatened to go have sex with her ex-boyfriend. Gino therefore called Jasmine a "b-tch," and he told her to go back to her ex because he didn't need her and she belonged in hell.
Jasmine told Gino that she was going to show him a video of her having sex with Dane from just one month ago, and he acted like he didn't care at all. Gino told Jasmine to go "f-ck" herself, and she dubbed him a "whore."
Jasmine stormed out of her apartment in tears, and she said she didn't want to see or speak to Gino again.
"This is it," Jasmine said, suggesting her relationship was truly over. "This is it!"
RILEY and VIOLET
Riley only had two days left in Vietnam. He wished Violet would take accountability for her mistakes, but he still wanted to work through their hard moments and not give up on her.
The pair therefore had fun shopping at a local marketplace together, and Violet said she wanted to enjoy her remaining time with Riley.
However, Violet accused Riley of having the tendency to destroy emotions by bringing up bad or negative things during happy moments. That seemed to really bother her.
Violet told Riley that she's a good and kind woman but he didn't seem to trust her. Violet therefore asked Riley what happened in his past relationships to make him so skeptical of women.
Riley said one of his exes made him feel crazy and often gaslighted him. Riley said the woman had been cheating on him with a guy he knew and so he struggled to trust anyone, especially women.
Violet explained to Riley how he shouldn't think every woman is bad because of that ex-girlfriend, but Riley noted how trust must be earned and deserved. Riley said he liked asking questions, which made Violet annoyed and upset.
"Do you regret your actions? If you say, 'Yes,' that's good enough for me," Riley said.
"Okay, now I understand. When we fought and I sent your father a message, that's wrong for me [to do] and I'm sorry," Violet admitted.
Violet acknowledging her mistake was a "big thing" for Riley, and he flashed a huge smile on his face. He looked forward to having more open and honest conversations with Violet before becoming a family.
Riley and Violet continued exploring local sights together, and she was convinced that Riley is a good man. She felt more connected to him and believed their relationship would grow stronger.
But during a bus ride, Riley -- who didn't want to have any more misunderstandings, secrets or surprises with Violet -- admitted to Violet that he had considered hiring a private investigator to look into her background.
"But I didn't do it. I thought about it for a quick second, but I didn't do it," Riley said.
Riley explained how he and Violet weren't communicating well, but she said he had no right to do that in Vietnam. In fact, she didn't think they'd be appropriate as a couple if he followed through on doing that.
Riley claimed it was another cultural difference he and Violet had, but she appeared angry and hurt. Violet didn't feel good, and so she wanted to end their tour prematurely. Violet felt Riley had never respected or trusted her.
"I feel like my relationship with him cannot develop any further," Violet admitted. "This is the last straw."
Riley begged Violet to work past this issue, but she just asked him to be quiet and stop talking.
AMANDA and RAZVAN
After a big fight, Amanda and Razvan were walking on eggshells around each other. Razvan said it was hard for him to accept the fact their relationship was over because he really loved Amanda and wanted them to stay together.
Razvan told Amanda that she had hurt him badly, but she assured Razvan that she cared about him and loved him.
"I just think that we're different... For one, I feel like you won't do anything to provide for your family. Would you be a janitor to make some money while pursuing an actor job? I couldn't see you doing that," Amanda explained.
"I feel like you will come to the U.S. and then I will take care of you until you get what you want."
Razvan insisted that he didn't need Amanda's money, nor was he going to use her for anything in America. He also complained about how Amanda repeatedly compared him to her late husband, Jason.
Razvan said he just wanted to feel supported, like Amanda would back his dreams and goals, but they weren't on the same page about their future together.
"Maybe we're just not right for each other," Amanda reasoned.
"It's not fair," Razvan said, breaking down into tears. "It's not fair for you to do this to me. You have told me so many things that were different in this time."
Razvan didn't understand what he had done wrong, and Amanda couldn't even explain that to him. Amanda concluded that maybe she was just scared to move on from her late husband and enter another serious relationship.
Amanda realized that maybe she was sabotaging the relationship and running around. She was experiencing a lot of emotions and feared started over with a new man in her life.
Amanda confessed that she was making excuses so they'd break up because she couldn't just "get over" her former love.
Razvan asked for clarification on whether Amanda wanted to leave him, and he asked her to consider what she really wanted out of life. He therefore didn't demand an answer in that moment.
"I feel lost and confused and sad and heartbroken. I don't really know if me and Amanda are together or breaking up, but I feel, in this moment, I did everything I could do for this relationship -- and it's just too much," Razvan said.
Amanda ultimately decided that she wanted to be with Razvan and they could have an amazing relationship, but she still had to deal with her grief and close the previous chapter of her life.
Amanda told Razvan that she loved him and didn't want to lose him, but Razvan didn't want to be treated poorly going forward. Amanda apologized for hurting him and said she had some things she still needed to resolve and work through.
Amanda suggested she could stay longer so they could work on things, and Razvan responded, "Okay."
But Razvan was clearly hurt, and something inside of him had shut down. Razvan claimed Amanda had questioned his morals and said he's not half the man that Jason was.
"There are some things you cannot take back," Razvan noted.
Amanda asked Razvan to cheer up because she was making an effort, but he was acting cold, distant and down in the dumps. Amanda only had a few days left, and she wasn't sure if it was enough time to get their relationship back on track.
"I think life doesn't give you a certain love twice, and I feel like Razvan was my second love. I don't want to lose that. I don't want to let him go," Amanda shared in a confessional.