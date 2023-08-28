TLC / Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/28/2023



ADVERTISEMENT

CLEO and CHRISTIAN

ADVERTISEMENT

NICOLA and MEISHA

ADVERTISEMENT

SHEILA and DAVID

ADVERTISEMENT

JASMINE and GINO

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

RILEY and VIOLET

ADVERTISEMENT

AMANDA and RAZVAN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.