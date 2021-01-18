'90 Day Fiance' recap: Natalie calls Mike "a low-class drunk," Amira is released from detention, Yara has pregnancy scare, Brandon picks Julia over farm chores
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/18/2021
90 Day Fiance featured Natalie Mordovtseva accusing Mike Youngquist of being "a low-class drunk" and calling her relationship "a disaster," Brandon Gibbs getting scolded by his parents, Yara Zaya having a pregnancy scare, and Amira Lollysa being released from a Mexican detention center during Sunday night's Season 8 broadcast on TLC.
90 Day Fiance's new season stars three returning couples from the franchise: Mike, a 35-year-old from Sequim, WA, and Natalie, a 35-year-old from Ukraine; Tarik, a 46-year-old from Virginia Beach, VA, and Hazel, a 28-year-old from the Philippines; and Rebecca Parrott, a 49-year-old from Woodstock, GA, and Zied Hakimi, a 27-year-old from Tunisia.
The four new couples starring on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance are Brandon, a 27-year-old from Dinwiddie, VA, and Julia Trubkina, a 26-year-old from Russia; Jovi Dufren, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara, a 25-year-old from Ukraine; Stephanie Davison, a 52-year-old from Grand Rapids, MI, and Ryan Carr, a 27-year-old from Belize; and Andrew Kenton, a 32-year-old from Roseville, CA, and Amira, a 28-year-old from France.
90 Day Fiance features Americans who have fallen in love with foreigners bringing their fiances to the United States on K-1 visas.
However, once the couple is in America together, the American must marry their overseas partner within the 90-day period allowed by the visa or the foreigner has to return to their home country.
Below is the latest on several of90 Day Fiance's eighth-season couples based on the seventh episode.
BRANDON AND JULIA
With 75 days to wed, Brandon's parents Ron and Betty went away for the night and so Brandon and Julia were excited to have some interrupted time and privacy.
Julia was so happy to have time alone with Brandon, and the pair were shown kissing and embracing. Julia told Brandon that she'd like to get in the hot tub, and she gushed to the cameras about feeling totally free.
The couple apparently made some drinks and went skinny-dipping in the hot tub and Julia shouted, "You so bad, boy!"
Brandon's parents returned the next day, and Julia wished she had more time alone with Brandon.
"I don't know how I'll survive two more months and never get to be with Brandon alone," Julia told the cameras.
Betty scolded Brandon for not covering up the hot tub correctly and leaving the water cloudy. Betty also accused the couple of wearing clothes in the hot tub, which is now allowed because she said residue and soap on the clothes can interfere with the PH balance.
Betty told Brandon and Julia that they couldn't have sex in the hot tub and the hot tub was actually use for therapy, not entertainment.
Betty was clearly so annoyed she had to drain the water, but Julia was also annoyed Brandon just nodded his head in agreement with his mother when she spoke. Julia was tired of Brandon acting like "a little boy" and told her man that he needed him to stand up for her.
A few days later, Ron complained that Brandon was no longer taking care of his responsibilities on the farm and he needed to step up and do his chores. Betty understood that her son wanted to spend time with Julia, but she noted, "Farm chores don't stop."
Brandon was shown serving Julia bread and tea in bed, and while Julia noted the gesture was "so sweet," she admitted that she wanted to continue sleeping.
Betty and Ron hoped Julia would change her ways and have an appreciation for the farm, otherwise, Ron noted, "I don't know if it's going to work." Betty wanted to gain a daughter rather than lose a son, and Ron was especially frustrated about running the farm on their own.
Later on, Betty and Ron sat down with Brandon and Julia and explained they weren't happy Brandon had neglected his chores and didn't seem to want to spend time with them anymore.
Ron said they needed Brandon to give them a hand and they'd love for her to get involved as well. Julia said she simply didn't have energy in the mornings and liked to sleep in every day, but Betty pointed out the animals needed to eat in the mornings and be fed at the same time every day.
Julia complained to the cameras she was already helping out, including cleaning up the animals' poop, so she was angry Betty was asking her to work even harder and help out even more.
"I came here to be with your son, not to take care of your stuff," Julia complained in a confessional.
Ron told Brandon that he wasn't taking the farm seriously, but Ron said, "I try. I really do."
Brandon explained to his parents that Julia begged him to stay with her in the mornings when he was prepared to go to work, and Julia got angry for blaming Julia and making it sound like it was her mistake.
"I think I need time with myself. Sit here by myself and alone," Julia said, leaving the conversation as Ron and Betty appeared frustrated and disappointed.
Ron asked Brandon to wake up early and take things more seriously, adding that being a husband is not to be taken lightly.
Ron was trying to dedicate his time to Julia in the morning because having her around was new, and he confessed to feeling stuck in the middle between his wife-to-be and his displeased parents.
Brandon told Julia that he was tired of being scolded and he managed to get things done around the farm when Julia wasn't there. Julia told Brandon that he didn't need to stay with her in the mornings but she wasn't sure when else they would have time together.
"We have the rest of our lives, after we are married," Brandon shared.
Julia said they needed to live together before getting married and their current situation was "strange." Brandon said Julia's presence had ruined the dynamic of his family, mainly because Julia didn't want to take part with the chores.
"It's not all working like we wanted," Brandon said, asking Julia to try harder around the farm.
"I'll try harder for you, Brandon," Julia concluded.
To make his parents happy, Brandon woke up early the next day. He said it killed him that Julia didn't want any part of working on the farm with him, but she decided to wake up early to show her effort.
Ron told Brandon that he'd own the farm one day, but Brandon told the cameras the farm wasn't his dream -- only Julia was his dream and enjoying a life with her doing whatever makes them happy.
REBECCA AND ZIED
Rebecca said she was so relieved Zied's first dinner with Tiffany and Micah was over because her daughter and future son-in-law really put Zied on the spot.
Zied admitted he was so tired and couldn't wait to get settled in his new apartment with Rebecca.
Rebecca said it had been over a year since she and Zied were alone and so she couldn't wait to enjoy some private time with Zied.
Zied thought the apartment was big and had nice walls, but she didn't have furniture yet. Zied told Rebecca that he was not worried and would help her get it ready for them.
"Zied doesn't really seem like himself right now, maybe it was leaving his family and friends or maybe it was the third degree he got from Tiffany and Micah," Rebecca explained in a confessional.
"In the back of my mind, I know I still have something very important to tell Zied; it's the fact I used to live in this same building with my ex from Morocco. I don't know how I'm going to do it."
Rebecca acknowledged that Zied didn't seem happy, but he insisted that he was just tired and needed to shower and get some rest. She could tell Zied was off and hoped he wasn't second-guessing his decision.
Zied said the 90 days with Zied was going to mean everything to her to ensure she wasn't making a mistake and Zied truly came to the United States for the right reasons.
During Zied's first morning in America, he said he was so happy to be with her. Rebecca wished she didn't have to go to work, but she had to make money to support him during his stay in America.
Zied woke up and was alone in the apartment and enjoyed a cup of coffee. He already missed his mother because he used to see her every morning, and so he decided to FaceTime with his mom. He had promised his mother before leaving Tunisia that he would touch base with her every morning.
Zied told his mother how Tiffany and Micah had threatened him not to hurt Rebecca, and Zied's mom said it broke her heart to hear that people were talking to her son in that manner.
Zied realized he was going to be very lonely in the United States, but he was confident Rebecca would be by his side when he needed her. Zied just knew being so far away from his beloved mother was going to be difficult.
Zied could feel the distance from his family and said it made him feel very sad.
Zied could tell Rebecca was doing everything possible to make him feel comfortable, including shopping for groceries. Zied also gave Rebecca the bracelet he had purchased for her in Tunisia.
"Zied is absolutely the most romantic, thoughtful and caring man I've ever been in a relationship with. He surprises me constantly!" Rebecca gushed.
Zied wanted to visit his family soon, but Rebecca said he'd probably have to wait a year due to his paperwork. Zied was clearly struggling to adjust to life in the United States without his loved ones.
"I want to feel like Zied is ready to be my husband and build a life here with me. As homesick as he is, if Zied isn't happy here, I don't know if this marriage will even happen," Rebecca shared.
MIKE AND NATALIE
With 68 days to wed, Natalie said life was hard because Mike worked all day and she had yet to make any friends in Sequim. Natalie and Mike also had yet to address their engagement and the fact Natalie had given Mike her ring back.
Natalie therefore went searching for her engagement ring just to find out where Mike had hidden it.
"I hope we have enough time to fix things," Natalie said, before finding a security safe and assuming the ring was in there.
"To me, the ring means that he loves me. I would like to have it back on my finger. I would like to have security in the relationship. I choose him; I came here for him. But he wants to show me that he's mad at me. I don't know."
Mike was working hard and being away from Natalie was wearing him down. Natalie was shown cooking Mike dinner and calling him "stubborn" because he was drinking a beer.
Natalie said, "When you lose 10 kilos, we can talk," and Mike said Natalie often said things that were hurtful and their relationship was a bit of a battle.
Natalie admitted she had searched for the engagement ring because she really loved it, and Mike replied, "I made it really special for you."
"I feel like we don't have respect for each other. There are some levels of respect how I get used to [being] treated by my man, and I don't get it from you," Natalie said.
"That's how I felt when you gave me the ring back. It was very disrespectful," Mike noted.
Mike said he didn't want to play games with Natalie, who felt Mike was holding her behavior in Ukraine against her. Natalie said she was very emotional in Ukraine and didn't want to pay for her mistakes.
Natalie accused Mike of acting differently than he did in the Ukraine, and she said she felt like she was living "low class." Natalie admitted she provoked Mike when she was in pain because she wanted him to feel how she was feeling.
Mike tried to hug Natalie and be comforting, and then Natalie asked him not to touch her.
"You are a low-class drunk man," Natalie said, adding that she was afraid of Mike.
Mike asked Natalie what made her think she was above everyone else, and he was clearly angry she was putting herself up on a pedestal. Mike said he wasn't ready to give Natalie the ring back based on her behavior, but Natalie felt disrespected and alone.
"I don't like how he [treats] me. It's not okay. It's not happy life, it's a disaster," Natalie cried in a confessional. "I feel like I'm going home soon."
JOVI AND YARA
After hearing about the strippers from Jovi's friend Sara, Yara was worried about Jovi's past. However, Jovi apparently insisted to Yara that his past was irrelevant and things had changed.
Yara was then shown meeting up with Jovi's mother Gwen and aunt Renette for coffee at a local coffee shop. Yara said anything was better than sitting at home alone.
Gwen admittedly was hoping Jovi would marry "a Bayou girl," and both she and Renette were still questioning Yara's intentions and whether she was engaged to Jovi for the right reasons.
Yara mentioned how she still wanted to get married in Las Vegas, but Gwen said they needed to do something for the wedding. Yara had already told Gwen, however, that she didn't want to have a big wedding -- including bridesmaids -- if her own family couldn't participate.
Gwen suggested they could just have a big gathering rather than a wedding reception, and Yara appeared bothered by Gwen's persistence but noted she would at least think about it.
Yara also revealed that she had been engaged once before. She apparently changed her mind about that relationship with her ex after accepting his marriage proposal.
Yara shared how she met Jovi four months after her failed engagement, and Gwen seemed a little thrown off and worried.
"She's a nice girl, but I found out that Yara has previously been engaged, which is really a shock... I don't know if Jovi knows or not," Gwen told the cameras.
"It makes me curious as to what happened and why it ended. Without really knowing Yara, I know that Ukrainian women just want to get to America. We'll have to talk about that a little bit."
Yara felt lonely without Jovi as the days passed, and Yara even admitted she was starting to feel a little depressed. Yara hoped Jovi would look for a new job soon so their life together would improve.
Yara was also feeling a bit nauseous and sick, so her friend questioned if she could be pregnant.
Yara said she wasn't ready to have a child and hadn't been throwing up. She also hadn't been in the United States for a full month yet, and she said she and Jovi had been "careful."
"I cannot even [think] about having a baby right now. I am not ready yet. I don't even know if I want to get married and live here," Yara complained.
ANDREW AND AMIRA
Andrew was still looking for Amira and just wanted to start their life together. This was apparently the longest time they had ever been apart since getting engaged, and Andrew said the hardest part of not having Amira by his side was the uncertainty about the future.
Andrew also didn't want this incident of Amira getting detained in Mexico city to impact their relationship going forward.
Suddenly, Andrew saw that Amira was online, and so he texted her several times. Andrew asked if she was okay, and she replied, "Hi baby. I am in the plane for Amsterdam, not a lot of Internet."
Andrew said he was incredibly relieved and excited to hear from Amira, knowing she was safe and finally out of the detention center. However, Andrew was really disappointed she was on a plane heading back to France instead of joining him on what was supposed to be a beautiful 14-day vacation in Mexico.
Amira explained to Andrew that she never even made it out of the airport. She was apparently detained immediately and had her phone taken away.
Andrew apologized for planning this whole thing and was so glad to hear Amira was okay, but Amira said, "It's still hard for me to talk about it." Andrew understood the event must have been frightening and traumatizing for her.
Later on, an onscreen graphic read, "After 3 days, Amira was released from detainment in Mexico and put on a plane back to Europe."
Amira was shown crying in her hotel bathroom, and she appeared frazzled and devastated.
"They never told me anything [or what the problem was]," Amira explained to a producer. "I spoke to Andrew [briefly] just to tell him that I was alive... He didn't message me again to ask if I landed or made it to the hotel or anything."
Amira said she never wanted to go to Mexico to begin with and Andrew had been telling her things to push her to go. Andrew allegedly asked to see more action from Amira and said if she didn't do things for him, it would be evidence she didn't love him.
"He tells me that I am free to make my own decision, but then he tells me if I don't do it, he's going to resent me forever," Amira explained.
When recalling her time in the detention center, Amira said she was placed in a big room but it was like a prison cell. She said the tables, seats and beds were sealed to the ground and she couldn't shower for three days. Amira apparently didn't even have toilet paper although there were toilets.
Amira cried about being locked in a room with nothing when it was "freezing cold."
"It's not okay. Nobody deserves that. Nobody deserves to go through that. I have no dignity anymore," Amira cried.
"I had no dignity. They just want us to feel like we are nothing... I just want to sleep and get better. I want to heal. I want to move on. But I need time for that. But will Andrew understand that? I have doubts."
TARIK AND HAZEL
With 85 days to wed, coronavirus was spreading and so Tarik and Hazel were required to wear masks. Hazel told Tarik during a lunch out that she liked the United States but really missed the Philippines.
Tarik wasn't sure when they'd be able to travel to the Philippines again considering COVID-19 was becoming a real issue, and he was also nervous to bring up the fact he had reached out to Minty when he wasn't supposed to.
Hazel gushed to Tarik about the sexy women in Virginia Beach, and Hazel said she'd like to have a girl join their relationship so she could have a girlfriend and husband.
Hazel apparently kept the fact she's bisexual a secret from her religious parents so they wouldn't disapprove of her lifestyle or dislike her.
Hazel then told the cameras she had found something on Tarik's phone that worried her -- a message to her ex, Minty, from Thailand. Hazel said when Tarik and Minty would talk to each other in Thai, she felt left out and jealous.
"I was worried if he likes her too much, so we broke up with Minty," Hazel admitted.
Hazel the told Tarik that she had discovered a message to Minty on his phone, and Tarik replied, "I mean, I was going to tell you. It's just this virus thing happened... It hit right in the city where she is, so I just wanted to text her and go, 'Yo, are you good?!'"
Hazel asked why Tarik hadn't been honest with her right away, and he acknowledged that she was right.
Tarik said he didn't have a problem with Hazel looking through his phone but it was concerning that she maybe didn't trust him fully and felt the need to check his messages to begin with.
Hazel felt the virus was just an excuse to get in touch with Minty, but Tarik promised he wouldn't contact their ex again.
"It worries me if I can trust him," Hazel lamented.