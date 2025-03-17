'90 Day Fiance' recap: Mina disinvites Jordan to her wedding, Any drops a bombshell, Juan feels lied to
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/17/2025
90 Day Fiance featured Mina calling Mark's daughter Jordan "a headache," Mahdi meeting Stevi's intimidating dad, Any dropping a bombshell on Amani and Matt, Juan accusing Jessica of emotional cheating, and Shawn keeping Alliya a secret during the Season 11 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
The new 90 Day Fiance season stars three returning couples: Shekinah from Los Angeles, CA, and Sarper from Istanbul, Turkey; Shawn from Los Angeles, CA, and Alliya from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; and Jessica from Torrington, WY, and Juan from Cali, Colombia.
The three new couples on the show are Stevi from Hattiesburg, MS, and Mahdi from Tehran, Iran; Mark from West Ossipee, NH, and Mina from Paris, France; and Gregory from Islip Terrace, NY, and Joan from Kampala, Uganda.
90 Day Fiance's eleventh season will also chronicle the lives of its first-ever throuple: Matt and Amani from San Diego, CA, as well as Any from Tijuana, Mexico.
90 Day Fiance documents the journeys of intercultural couples -- Americans and their foreign partners -- navigating the complexities of love, cultural differences, and societal pressures.
With just 90 days to wed before their K-1 visas expire, the couples must overcome significant hurdles or potentially break up.
Shekinah and Sarper previously starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's sixth season.
Shawn and Alliya, who have a 30-year age gap between them, previously appeared on90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
And Juan and Jessica were also featured on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
Below is what happened on Episode 5 of 90 Day Fiance's eleventh season.
SARPER and SHEKINAH
Sarper and Shekinah were shown flying from Turkey to the United States, and Sarper acknowledged how Shekinah had traveled to Turkey seven times to see him and taken that flight 14 times.
"She really loves me. I would never do that. Even though I'd die for you, I wouldn't do that," Sarper told the cameras.
Once they landed in Los Angeles, CA, Shekinah made out with Sarper in the airport, saying he could kiss her in public now, and Sarper was shocked.
"If we did that in Turkey, they would probably stone us!" Sarper said. "I loved that!"
Shekinah said she wished the couple had more than 90 days to get married because Sarper still had to meet her friends, family and daughter. Shekinah also recognized this was going to be a huge adjustment for Sarper, who wouldn't be able to work right away and was an alpha male.
Shekinah also lived in a small apartment and worked from home, so she said Sarper would have to leave when she had clients over. Shekinah noted how it was going to be difficult for Sarper to live in her home and under her terms.
"The difficult part is now going to be learning how to adapt to my life, and I'm going to have to take the lead on a lot of different things, and that might be kind of hard for him," Shekinah explained of her fiance.
"He likes to be in control of situations, and when he's not, things can start going sideways really quickly."
After picking up Shekinah's dogs, Sarper met Shekinah's cow and then saw her place for the first time.
Sarper imagined Shekinah's apartment being bigger, and Shekinah explained how she didn't want to cook before meeting with clients because the food may make her house smell strange.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sarper didn't know where he was going to go when she was working, and he felt a little blindsided.
Stevi's dad Perry and Mahdi were about to meet and interact for the first time, and so both Stevi and Mahdi were very nervous.
Mahdi met Stevi's family around a campfire where there were "murder weapons" all around it. Mahdi joked this situation typically didn't end well for men like him in horror movies.
Perry said he didn't want Mahdi treating Stevi like how he was raised to do so because he didn't want to see his be controlled and ordered around as if she's property. Mahdi realized in that moment it was going to be tricky to convince Perry that he was a good guy and his intentions were pure.
Mahdi told Perry that he respected American laws, and then he tried a southern feast of mac n' cheese and more. Mahdi wasn't allowed to eat that kind of food in Iran, so this was a big change for him as well.
Mahdi told Perry that he and Stevi only had 90 days to get married on his K-1 visa.
Perry asked Mahdi if he just wanted to move to America and get married for freedom, but Mahdi insisted that he loved Stevi and he wasn't that kind of a person.
"I've never been in love with anyone else more than Stevi," Mahdi announced, adding how he truly cared for his fiancee.
Perry thought Mahdi seemed to be a nice and genuine guy, but he predicted there would be a big adjustment to make.
Mahdi then tried his first Smore and he called the treat "amazing."
"He's going to like sweets! He's going to get fat here," Perry quipped.
Stevi hoped Mahdi would come to love life in New Orleans, but she feared he may never settle into her lifestyle.
ADVERTISEMENT
MARK and MINA
Mark and Mina were shown flying to North Carolina to spend some time with his brother, nephews and parents.
Mark's daughter Jordan and her boyfriend Gabe also planned to try up from Florida, and so Mark hoped his daughter and Mina could get along and gain some common ground.
Mina clearly wasn't excited to see Jordan again, and Mark admitted he had messed up by talking about their relationship in the first place. Mark said he should've let the women hash things out without telling Mina anything Jordan had told him in confidence.
Mina said she was mad because she thought North Carolina was going to be a nice and peaceful trip but now she felt uncomfortable.
Mark complained that Mina took so long to get ready and he didn't want Mina to leave Jordan waiting again. That was a reference to how Mina had made Jordan wait in Paris prior to the wedding and it was an awkward situation.
Mina was, in fact, late for the reunion, and Jordan seemed very annoyed.
Mina was quiet upon seeing Jordan again, and Jordan openly announced how she felt "awkward" in the moment.
"The whole dynamic is different now with them here. I feel like this is your new family now and I'm not [important]," Jordan told her dad. "You don't have to forget about your other kids just because you have another."
"I hope you don't think it's my fault," Mina said.
"Kind of," Jordan snapped. "My dad wouldn't have a baby if he was with someone who is his own age... It's not what I would've pictured for you when you and mom got divorced and you were going to get remarried."
Mina told the cameras that Jordan was "a headache," and Mark said he didn't need to ask his daughter for permission to have another kid.
Mina thought Jordan was disrespectful and that Jordan needed to stay out of her business.
ADVERTISEMENT
"This is not what I had envisioned or wanted for our family," Jordan confessed.
When the two women spoke alone, Jordan explained to Mina how she was hurt when Mina hadn't made any effort to talk to her or get to know her during her trip to Paris, which was the whole reason why Jordan was there.
Jordan said Mina was four hours late to the wedding party and never apologized.
Jordan also voiced how she'd be "very uncomfortable" if Mina and Mark decided to have more babies. Jordan didn't want Mark's children and grandchildren to be the same age.
Jordan also let Mina know that she thought she had moved to the U.S. for the big house and Mark's money.
"I think you [are] a snake... I think now, you don't come to my wedding," Mina said.
Mina told the cameras that while Mark wanted peace that day, it wasn't going to happen. She claimed that Jordan wasn't her friend and they'd probably never have that type of relationship.
After spending the night with Matt and Amani in Mexico, Any said she felt "complete." Any explained how Amani felt sick and so while she got to touch Amani, she had sex with Matt.
Amani and Matt said they were excited to get to know Any more by touring her city and eventually meeting her family. Any admitted that she her brother thought Matt was her boyfriend and Amani was just her friend.
This news immediately upset Amani, but Any acknowledged, "This isn't easy, honey!"
Amani told the cameras it was "triggering" to be hidden because she had to hide herself in her culture. Amani didn't like that Any was lying about her, and she didn't want to pretend to be her friend.
ADVERTISEMENT
Any explained how her father was very religious and he wanted her to be with only one person. Any was afraid that if she told her family the truth, they wouldn't speak to her anymore.
"My family is my whole life," Any noted.
But Amani wanted proof that Any treated their relationship seriously. Amani thought they had traveled to Mexico to ask for Any's family's blessing so they could get married in the United States, and so she was disappointed and concerned about the future.
Amani's feelings were definitely hurt, but she chose to just "sleep on it" once they booked themselves into a hotel room.
In order to not come across too strong or pushy, Amani decided to be cool and go with the flow. Amani wanted to enjoy her trip to Mexico and not worry about the worst case scenario just yet.
While sitting in a hot tub, Any revealed that she and Matt had sex alone the previous night. Amani thanked Any for telling her, but she was pissed that Matt never said anything and she demanded better communication.
Matt didn't think there was anything wrong with what he had done, and he felt like the women were ganging up on him.
Matt expressed in a confessional how he wasn't sure how he was going to proceed in this throuple without stepping on anyone's toes. Matt realized it was going to be impossible to read two women's minds all the time.
ALLIYA and SHAWN
After Alliya had her interview, she gushed about how her K-1 visa had been approved and she was thrilled.
"Me, Alliya, is moving to the United States! Yeah!" Alliya cheered, sharing how everyone at the interview had been kind to and respectful of her.
Once Alliya shared the good news with Shawn, he seemed overjoyed. The pair said they couldn't wait to start their new life in America together.
Shawn hadn't told most of his family and friends about Alliya yet because he was still trying to process, define and navigate their relationship. After all, David had fallen in love with a man named David who then transitioned into becoming a woman named Alliya.
ADVERTISEMENT
Shawn's mother feared that his kids were going to start drama, but she just wanted his children to be happy for him.
Luckily, both Shawn and Alliya had support from their mothers, and Alliya shared how she believed Shawn would always be by her side and protect her.
"But at the same time, it scares me that Shawn is still keeping me a secret. My biggest fear is that Shawn is not ready to be committed to me," Alliya said.
"If there is a part of him that is ashamed of who I became, then we cannot be together and get married."
JESSICA and JUAN
Juan admitted to Jessica's friends Megin and Ammanda that he had made a mistake and cheated on Jessica during a cruise. Juan explained that he felt lonely at the time and was only human, but the women were pretty distraught over the news.
Megin cried and said she couldn't believe Juan had lied to her for a year.
"I did know this, and it's something we decided to work through," Jessica explained to her pals.
Megin was shocked Jessica had also lied to her, but Jessica said she was just trying to protect her.
Jessica told the cameras that she could forgive Juan for his mistake over a year ago because they had a long-distance relationship at the time; however, if Juan cheated in America, she wouldn't forgive him and would be done with him.
Jessica had also developed feelings for an ex-boyfriend at the time, so she seemed to think they were even.
But Juan apparently had no idea the man Jessica was "talking to" was her ex-boyfriend. Suddenly, Juan was the one who felt betrayed.
After leaving the bar, Jessica claimed she had told Juan about her ex, but Juan was really annoyed.
ADVERTISEMENT
"You guys chase me down... and then I get to know this kind of stuff that I had no idea about," Juan complained.
"But I never cheated on you. You physically cheated on me," Jessica said.
"You emotionally cheated," Juan countered, before threatening that he should hang out with his ex-girlfriend again and tell Jessica about her a year later.
Juan wondered if old feelings had resurfaced for Jessica, but she insisted she had been faithful to him their entire relationship. Jessica accused Juan of being "a hypocrite" because she had forgiven him for a serious mistake.
"What he did was pretty severe. He's maybe trying to level the playing field and make it seem like it's the same situation, but it's not," Jessica vented in a confessional.
"You just can't imagine how I'm feeling now," Juan told Jessica in the car.
Jessica assured Juan that she loved him, but Juan was still feeling down and upset. Juan pointed out how they had a lot of issues to work out before getting married.