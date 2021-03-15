'90 Day Fiance' recap: Mike cancels wedding to Natalie, Amira doesn't get on her plane, Rebecca considers not marrying Zied, and Yara wants to return to Ukraine!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/15/2021
90 Day Fiance featured Mike Youngquist canceling his wedding to Natalie Mordovtseva on their big day, Amira Lollysa not getting on her plane in Serbia to travel to the United States after a disagreement with Andrew Kenton over having children, Rebecca Parrott questioning whether she should marry Zied Hakimi after all, and Yara Zaya admitting she wanted to return to Ukraine during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
90 Day Fiance's new season stars three returning couples from the franchise: Mike, a 35-year-old from Sequim, WA, and Natalie, a 35-year-old from Ukraine; Rebecca, a 49-year-old from Woodstock, GA, and Zied, a 27-year-old from Tunisia; and Tarik Myers, a 46-year-old from Virginia Beach, VA, and Hazel Cagalitan, a 28-year-old from the Philippines.
Mike and Natalie previously starred on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, Tarik and Hazel found fame on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and Rebecca and Zied first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' third season.
The four new couples starring on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance are Brandon Gibbs, a 27-year-old from Dinwiddie, VA, and Julia Trubkina, a 26-year-old from Russia; Yara, a 25-year-old from Ukraine, and Jovi Dufren, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA; Stephanie Davison, a 52-year-old from Grand Rapids, MI, and Ryan Carr, a 27-year-old from Belize; and Andrew, a 32-year-old from Roseville, CA, and Amira, a 28-year-old from France.
90 Day Fiance features Americans who have fallen in love with foreigners bringing their fiances to the United States on K-1 visas.
However, once the couple is in America together, the American must marry their overseas partner within the 90-day period allowed by the visa or the foreigner has to return to their home country.
Below is the latest on several of 90 Day Fiance's eighth-season couples based on the fourteenth episode.
STEPHANIE AND HARRIS
Stephanie initially traveled to Belize to reconnect with her fiance Ryan, but they broke up after a big argument and so she invited Ryan's cousin Harris to stay with her for her last few days in the country.
Harris said his only intention was to make Stephanie happy and feel comfortable given she was still a little sad about her breakup.
Stephanie then received a text from one of her medical technicians, who texted her saying, "Ryan's mom left a message last night saying that she hasn't heard from Ryan in a couple of days."
Stephanie called her assistant Pam and advised her to block the woman as well as Ryan and all of his other friends and family. Ryan's mother hadn't even been a fan of Stephanie and Ryan's relationship when they were together.
Stephanie wondered if Ryan's mother wanted her to reach back out to Ryan, but she wasn't concerned with that and asked Harris to plan something fun for her for the day, regardless of the cost.
Harris said it hurt him "so bad" to see Stephanie suffering and he was going to do everything in her power to show her a good time.
Harris surprised Stephanie with a beautiful lunch in a little bungalow on the ocean or over-the-water villa. He served Stephanie her favorite wine and bragged about how Ryan had lost his chance with Stephanie and he was going to show her how a real man treats a woman.
Harris then told Stephanie, "I love you so much. I want to be with your body, girl, forever."
Stephanie gave Harris a little kiss and said she believed him because he had yet to lie to her or betray her. She also revealed Harris had behaved like a gentleman the night prior by sleeping on the couch in her hotel room to allow her some time to heal from her Ryan breakup.
"I'm going to live life day by day, and I have one more chance in my life, okay? And Harris might be The One, but is he being 100 percent sincere? I don't know," Stephanie told the cameras.
Stephanie asked Harris to stay the night with her, and he said he'd be happy to. However, Stephanie wanted to talk to her psychic Maria to make sure Harris was coming from the right place in his heart.
The next day, Stephanie said she was feeling "an unbelievable connection" with Harris and trusted him 100 percent. Stephanie, however, needed evidence that what she was feeling was accurate.
Stephanie and Harris therefore FaceTimed with Maria, who admitted she was "very, very concerned" about his baby's mama. Maria predicted this woman was going to interfere in Stephanie and Harris' relationship.
Harris said he loved Stephanie and wanted to make her happy and that his baby's mama was "fed up" with him and wanted to "move on with her life." Harris said he was done with the baby's mother but planned to still take care of his children and send them to school.
Harris insisted he and his ex were "definitely" done, but he had three kids with the woman he had lived with for 14 years.
Harris clearly wanted to move away from Belize and said he looked forward to working, making money and supporting his family better. Harris intended to take care of Stephanie's yard at home and keep busy while Stephanie worked.
"I think this could be your knight in shining armor. Only time will tell, but I think he's got a pure heart and I think he's sincere," Maria told Stephanie.
Stephanie told the cameras as a result, "It makes me think I was right all along, that Harris is The One... I still have a little healing to do, but I would love to get Harris to America."
Stephanie said she felt a connection with Harris from her heart but wasn't quite ready to say "I love you" yet.
MIKE AND NATALIE
In April 2020, Mike and his Uncle Beau shot of fireworks at his home, and Mike said there was a sense of "relief and gratification" to see the engagement ring he had bought back on Natalie's finger.
Mike said he and Natalie were going to get married, but coronavirus was shutting things down left and right -- and so Mike's plans were apparently thrown out.
Mike and Natalie therefore decided to get married at his ranch, and Mike just hoped for good weather.
But Ukraine had also closed its borders due to COVID-19 and so Natalie's mother wasn't going to be able to attend the wedding, which made Natalie cry. Natalie had to break the news to her mother on FaceTime, but her mother was a good sport and assured her daughter that it was okay and everything was going to be fine.
With one day left to wed, Washington State had set a stay-at-home order. Mike said neither Natalie or himself pictured their wedding this way but they had to make the best of things.
Mike and Natalie's wedding was only one day away. Natalie previously had a very lavish and expensive wedding with a huge ballgown, music and flowers, but she said she didn't need that with Mike.
Mike and Natalie planned to exchange vows in front of a minister named Theresa by the pond in Mike's backyard, which she called "The Blue Lagoon."
"I feel like finally after three months, me and Mike are on the same page and our future lines up... My wedding is tomorrow and everything is great. I am excited," Natalie gushed.
Since Mike and Natalie couldn't have official bachelor/bachelorette parties, Mike joked they should both go to the stripclub together. They were both in a good mood and feeling great about their future together.
With only three days left on Natalie's K-1 visa, Natalie called Teresa, the wedding officiant, to inform her that they needed to cancel the wedding.
"My fiance changed his mind and it's a big [problem]... He said today that he was thinking and he could not marry me," Natalie revealed. "And I have to leave the country because I have three days left [on my visa]. So I have to cancel you."
Teresa said just because Natalie had to return to Ukraine, it didn't mean her relationship needed to be over. But Natalie insisted her romance was definitely "over" because she'd never forgive Mike for what he had done to her.
Natalie and Mike both apparently cried that morning, with Natalie saying that she was tired of men treating her like this. Natalie was hysterical and threw Mike's clothes around as she packed her bags.
"I think a man who does this to me doesn't love me, and I have to accept that that's life," Natalie said in tears.
She added, "I don't know what's going to happen."
Natalie said she wanted a fairy tale deep down inside of her and desire a man to say, "I want to be with you." Natalie hated that she ended up in this situation.
JOVI AND YARA
Jovi was bar-hopping on Bourbon Street in New Orleans for his bachelor party, and cameras caught footage of Jovi "going upstairs" with one of the stripclub's exotic dancers for a private dance.
Jovi insisted he didn't touch the dancer and just had a good time. Yara had asked Jovi to return home at 11PM since she was pregnant and had fallen that day, but he stayed out until 1:26AM.
Jovi then only had a few hours to pack for Las Vegas and get in some sleep. Yara told Jovi that he smelled like alcohol and accused him of being drunk, and Jovi tried to hop into bed with her in his jeans.
Yara was angry Jovi had returned home late after a long night of drinking.
Yara was also frustrated Jovi had invited friends to their Las Vegas wedding when she was pregnant and couldn't drink or party with any of them. Yara also hadn't revealed to Jovi's friends that she was expecting, and so she figured they would view her as lame or boring.
Yara didn't want to talk to Jovi because she didn't feel like she was his priority. Yara didn't think Jovi cared about her at all.
"I feel like I want to go back to home... to Ukraine," Yara cried in a confessional.
REBECCA AND ZIED
In April 2020, Rebecca and Zied had 60 days left to wed on Zied's K-1 visa and there had been a formal lockdown in Georgia due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rebecca said there was "so much going on" between Zied and herself, including how Zied had demanded they marry before Ramadan, which Rebecca said backed her into a corner and really pissed her off.
Rebecca didn't want to rush her wedding considering her ex-husband from Morocco had moved to America to be with her and then hurt her very badly.
Rebecca sat down for a conversation with Zied and told him that they didn't have the money for Zied to temporarily move out until they could get married. Zied said he couldn't stay in the apartment with Rebecca if they weren't married.
Zied asked Rebecca for a solution, and she replied, "My solution is to not get married before Ramadan and that you would stay with me."
Zied explained it's "so bad" to do anything in the month of Ramadan for his Muslim people, including going out and drinking or staying in the same house with one's girlfriend.
"So you're a strict Muslim one month out of the year?" Rebecca snapped.
Rebecca told Zied that she wanted to spend as much time with him as possible before getting married but the situation had nothing to do with her not wanting to marry him. Rebecca explained that she wanted to take advantage of their time together that the K-1 visa allows.
In the back of her mind, Rebecca still feared Zied was taking advantage of her.
"I have to believe that he loves me, and so am I overreacting?" Rebecca questioned, before adding in a confessional, "This is a lot to take, and I'm not happy about it."
Zied suggested to Rebecca they could have "a beautiful wedding" in Tunisia after coronavirus ends, and Rebecca seemed to come around to the idea of tying the knot sooner rather than later. At that point, Ramadan was only 12 days away, and due to Rebecca's work schedule, they'd have to marry the weekend before, which cut the deadline down even shorter.
Rebecca said she and Zied only had eight days to get married and they couldn't even wed in a courthouse due to the governor shutting the government down amid COVID-19. Rebecca wasn't even sure there was a way to wed at the time.
"I don't think this is the right thing for me to be doing, but he has been a part of every single day of my life -- a big part, every day for the last two years. And I can't bear to lose him at this point, for any reason," Rebecca said in a confessional.
Rebecca let Zied know that she'd do things his way but she wasn't happy about it.
With only four days left to wed before Ramadan, Rebecca lost her engagement ring and was feeling so rushed, hectic and frazzled. The cabin resort Rebecca and Zied had previously visited, however, agreed to host their wedding.
While Rebecca searched for her engagement ring, Zied was playing video games and didn't seem to care. Rebecca said that marriage proposal was the most romantic moment of her life.
"The person Zied was in Tunisia is not the person I'm seeing right now," Rebecca lamented. "It feels all that matters to Zied is we get married this weekend, and I'm left to do everything for the wedding."
Rebecca's daughter Tiffany was concerned about her mother rushing into marriage, especially considering Zied had moved up the wedding. Tiffany feared Zied was trying to trap her mother in a marriage and had ulterior motives.
Tiffany wondered if Rebecca losing her engagement ring was "a sign," and Rebecca's wedding dress apparently didn't fit. Zied suggested he and Rebecca could both wear jeans to the ceremony, and that also bothered Rebecca and was a red flag for Tiffany.
Rebecca was fairly convinced her relationship was going to last forever, but Tiffany mentioned how her loved ones had never been wrong about "red flags" before. Tiffany told the cameras Rebecca was "lovestruck" and never thought with her head.
"Honestly, right now, I feel like I'm on a train that's going 90 miles an hour. I honestly kind of feel like I woke up on the train that I never even meant to get on," Rebecca confessed.
"I think getting married should be easy and beautiful, and none of this feels that way. So I don't know if I should get off the train or ride it out."
ANDREW AND AMIRA
In July 202, Amira entered her fifth day in quarantine in Serbia. Amira said this did not feel like a vacation at all due to coronavirus and the riots in the city.
Amira admitted that she felt vulnerable and had trouble sleeping due to the police sirens outside. She also said her hotel no longer allowed for room service and so she had to leave the hotel to find food every time she was hungry and she was "scared to death."
"I don't know if I was right to come here," Amira said.
Amira said she felt like she was in jail again, and this time it was going to be for 14 days. Amira was in a foreign country and said she had received few phone calls from Andrew and had barely talked to him.
Suddenly, a restaurant closed down just as Amira was about to order food and she acknowledged she was so hungry.
Amira needed support from her man, who allegedly said he was very busy at work with his daycare, and she felt very alone. Amira was starting to have doubts about moving to California to be with Andrew, which had previously been her dream.
With 15 days until Amira's K-1 visa was going to expire, Amira admitted to Andrew on FaceTime that she felt "so lonely" and he couldn't be there for her because he had to work everyday.
Amira said ever since Andrew became an uncle to his sister Connie's child, he became "obsessed" about having a kid of his own. Amira said she wanted to be a mother one day but "not right now."
Amira admitted she wouldn't want children if she and Andrew were fighting, but all Andrew wanted was "a vague promise" of children. Amira said she wanted Andrew to behave better so they could be in a good place and be good parents.
Amira therefore told Andrew, "It is up to you," and Andrew was upset Amira was essentially saying the nature of their relationship wasn't worth bringing children into.
Andrew said that hurt his feelings, but Amira insisted Andrew yelled at her a lot and made her unhappy. Andrew felt Amira was saying he's "not material for fatherhood," which he didn't believe.
When Amira and Andrew only had five days left on her K-1 visa, Andrew was feeling anxious about Amira's arrival the next day because she had described him as an angry or edgy person.
"Maybe kids just aren't in my path," Andrew lamented to his mother Lori, who argued, "That is not the case."
The following day, when Amira was supposed to get on a plane to come to the United States, she texted Andrew saying that she never got on the flight. The couple only had four days to marry.
TARIK AND HAZEL
In May 2020, Tarik and Hazel only had seven days left to wed and were still fighting over trust issues. The couple therefore decided to meet up with Tarik's best friend Angela at a restaurant.
Angela quickly realized the couple had no plans and there was tension between Tarik and Hazel.
Hazel informed Angela that Tarik had contacted another girl, not Minty this time, which made her really upset.
Tarik said a woman in the Philippines -- whom he had previously been friends with for years but lost touch with -- suddenly started calling him a lot and so Hazel apparently messaged the girl asking why she was reaching out to her fiance.
Tarik said he felt "embarrassed" that Hazel had contacted the woman, but Angela said Tarik should be embarrassed that he didn't shut the conversation down himself and make Hazel feel better about it.
Hazel lost trust in Tarik over the Minty situation, but Tarik insisted Hazel was "making a mountain out of a mole hill."
"Maybe you want to call her like you call Minty too," Hazel explained.
Hazel said Tarik was good at defending himself and added, "Just because I am bisexual, it doesn't mean Tarik is allowed to talk to any girls he wants. I still want to find a girlfriend, but I have to choose the girl, not Tarik."
Tarik said Hazel's behavior made him look crazy but Angela accused Tarik of acting like "an alpha male" and accepting the fact he was wrong.
Angela advised Tarik to block the women who made Hazel feel uncomfortable because Hazel was about to become his wife and had moved to a foreign country -- and left her son behind -- to be with him.
Tarik acknowledged he needed to fix his broken relationship or else there may not even be a wedding.
In June 2020, Tarik put his powder-blue suit on and decorated the house with rose petals and candles in order to please Hazel and surprise her with a romantic evening. Tarik admitted he had disregarded Hazel's feelings about other women and there was "no excuse for that."
Tarik said it was never his intention to look sketchy or cheat on Hazel, who admitted in tears she felt angry, hurt and mad over Tarik's behavior.
Tarik apologized to his fiancee and promised that no one would ever come before her and he wanted to start over. Hazel said she appreciated Tarik's gesture and hoped he'd live up to his words.
Hazel then got down on one knee and proposed marriage to Hazel again under the new circumstances of their relationship. Tarik decided to "lay it on thick" that she was and would be the most important woman in his life.
Hazel apparently felt so much better and concluded, "I can say I am ready to marry you."
The pair dined on chocolate covered strawberries and champagne.