'90 Day Fiance' recap: Meisha and Nicola bicker, Gino decides against prenup, Tyray learns disturbing news, and David and Sheila get intimate
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/03/2023
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Gino Palazzolo taking a prenuptial agreement off the table for Jasmine Pineda, Meisha bickering with Nicola -- who said Meisha looked the cutest "mute" -- Tyray learning some disturbing news about Carmella, and David and Sheila enjoying their first night together in-person during the Season 6 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
The eight couples starring on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days include Gino, a 53-year-old from Michigan and Jasmine, a 35-year-old from Panama; Amanda, a 31-year-old from Louisiana and Razvan, a 26-year-old from Romania; and Riley, a 48-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Violet, a 43-year-old from Vietnam.
The rest of the couples are Christian, a 30-year-old from Minnesota and Cleo, a 32-year-old from England; Tyray, a 33-year-old from California, and Carmella, a 27-year-old from Barbados; David, a 42-year-old from Nebraska and Sheila, a 31-year-old from the Philippines; Meisha, a 43-year-old from Minnesota, and Nicola, a 46-year-old from Israel; and Statler, a 33-year-old from Texas, and Dempsey, a 28-year-old from England.
Viewers have yet to be introduced to Statler and Dempsey on the series.
According to TLC, Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will follow long-distance relationships and document how each couple found each other as well as their first in-person meeting in a foreign country "and the unexpected surprises, cultural clashes and dramatic twists" along the way.
"This season serves up an explosion of emotion with all the highs and lows of dating across the globe, as marriage proposals dangle in the distance," the network teased.
In most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
After traveling across the world, the couples will determine if love can conquer all as they experience challenges such as language barriers, interfering families, cultural differences, age gaps, ex partners, and baggage from the past.
Below is what happened on Episode 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' sixth season.
MEISHA and NICOLA
Meisha and Nicole spent their first night together, and Meisha said there was some "heavy petting" that took place once she had hopped into Nicola's bed to snuggle.
Meisha, however, said she and the love of her life didn't do anything God would be angry about, and Nicola agreed that there was just a lot of hugging and kissing going on.
While getting ready for the day, Meisha told Nicola that she wanted him to be more affectionate with her. Nicola didn't think it was possible to have their hands glued together at all times, but he told Meisha that he's work on it and try harder in that department.
The pair toured The Holy Land together in Nazareth, but Meisha was upset to learn that Nicola hadn't told all of his family about her yet and didn't have immediate plans to introduce her to them.
Meisha also figured his mother wouldn't like or accept her given she's a divorced non-virgin with kids. Meisha wondered if Nicola was "hiding" her or keeping her a "secret" because he's actually the one who felt ashamed of her past.
Nicola laughed off the conversation, but Meisha snapped at Nicola to take her concerns seriously and validate her feelings. Nicola promised Meisha with a laugh that he would tell everyone about her the next day, maybe by walking around with a big sign that reads "Meisha exists."
"Is everything a joke, everything that I say? It's not normal," Meisha said.
After their day of sightseeing, Meisha explained to Nicola how she wasn't in Nazareth to vacation -- she was there for answers and clarity. Meisha was still struggling with Nicola's negative view of her past.
Nicola kept laughing and told Meisha to get some sleep because she was tired and speaking nonsense. Nicola checked out of the conversation, but Meisha said she wasn't done with it.
"When you start to talk, you never stop. You are most cute when you are mute, I'll be honest with you," Nicola joked.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meisha accused Nicola of having "a deflective mechanism" to try to get out of serious conversations.
The pair was bickering and fighting right off the bat, and Nicola told the cameras that a woman can't control a man and that he needed Meisha to relax.
Meisha claimed that Nicola had trouble listening and working through problems. She said if they couldn't push through a basic conversation, their marriage was never going to work.
TYRAY and CARMELLA
Tyray was still reeling from the fact the past four years of his life had been a lie and that Carmella was actually a man named Christian. Tyray admitted it was strange not to receive messages from Carmella throughout the day and it was "torture" not to keep checking his phone.
"I cry, just reflecting on everything. In a blink of an eye, this person I knew so good and so good well just disappeared," Tyray lamented.
A part of Tyray, however, still had hope and wondered if Carmella was real and stuck in prison or something. Tyray's sister Lashanti laughed at the thought, but Tyray wondered if Carmella had a pen pal while in jail -- just to have somebody to talk to -- and then got released and returned to her husband or something.
Lashanti insisted that was "not logical" and that Tyray was acting crazy and in denial.
Lashanti, in fact, had done her own research. She didn't want to break her brother's heart, but she informed him that she had found an escort page with Carmella's photos on it. The ad said Carmella was looking for a guy or girl in their early thirties to "go down," with "satisfaction guaranteed."
The ad said Carmella had worked in many states across the United States, including cities about a half hour away from Tyray.
Since there was a phone number listed, Tyray considered calling it to discover the truth.
Tyray felt so confused and upset, and he said an escort isn't the type of woman he wanted to be with at all. Tyray said he wouldn't be able to bring a woman like that home to his mother.
Tyray then called the number listed, blocking his own number in the process. The call didn't go through it, and so Tyray decided to text the number asking to have a chat. Tyray then found more photos of Carmella on a different escort site with an entirely different phone number.
"I desperately want to connect with her and get the whole truth," Tyray noted.
ADVERTISEMENT
SHEILA and DAVID
Sheila and David were shown driving to a restaurant in the Philippines after about 30 hours of traveling on David's part. Sheila had trouble communicating with David and figuring out what he wanted to order and eat. The couple, however, was cute and flirty.
David thought the quality of the food and how it was stored was gross and not acceptable, but he was starving and prepared to eat anything.
David's deafness was definitely a challenge for Sheila, who had to think hard about how to express her thoughts or ask him questions. She couldn't say what she was thinking in the moment. Sheila hoped their communication would get easier and become more natural.
David and Sheila then checked into a hotel, and David was disappointed that it was so "ugly" and "rundown." He called himself a romantic guy and envisioned his first night with Sheila being in a nicer hotel room. David blamed false advertising for the situation.
David and Sheila then ate dinner together, and Sheila laughed about how David ate with his mouth open and made noises while chewing like "a pig."
Sheila hoped to be intimate that night and have sex with David, but she wasn't sure how that was going to go considering David couldn't hear her.
David didn't shower or change his clothes before bed. Instead, he and Sheila just started kissing and holding each other. It had been three years since David last had sex.
"I'm just really excited," David gushed.
JASMINE and GINO
After Gino and Jasmine's explosive fight, the pair took some time apart in Panama. Jasmine had kicked Gino out of her apartment, and so Gino went to a brewery for a light beer or two.
Jasmine had called off the couple's engagement and said some "awful" things to him when contrasting Gino from her ex-boyfriend, and so Gino admitted he was very upset.
"I don't know if she means it or if she's just saying it because she's hurt and wants revenge on me," Gino told the cameras.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gino opened up to the bartender about how he had broached the topic of a prenuptial agreement with his fiancee, and the bartender said she could understand why Jasmine was mad. The bartender said few couples have prenups in Panama and most women -- in their culture -- expect their husbands to share anything and everything with them.
But Gino was worried about potentially losing 50 percent of his savings and assets to Jasmine in the case of divorce.
While Gino was working on clearing his head and gathering his thoughts, Jasmine was shown going out with her sister Liz that evening. Jasmine called her prenup conversation with Gino "disastrous," and she said she didn't know what to do.
Jasmine experienced trauma in her previous relationship when her divorce left her with nothing, and so she was apparently afraid that history was going to repeat itself. Jasmine didn't want to move to the United States and end up in the streets if things didn't work out with Gino.
Jasmine had a fear of abandonment and she made it know that she was hurting terribly.
"The worst thing you could do to me is reject me. I want him to show me that I'm worth fighting for. I really need that. I don't want to lose Gino. I know it's my fault because I always mistreat him," Jasmine cried to her sister.
"What if I accept the contract?... Because I don't want to lose him. I want to marry him. I want to be with him."
Since Jasmine didn't want to give up on Gino, she had texted him to reunite. Jasmine recognized she had been "very offensive," and she said she wanted Gino back because she was "obsessed" with him. Jasmine just wanted to feel like she's the most important person in his life.
Jasmine and Gino reunited at a pizzeria, and Jasmine started out by apologizing for being so mean. Jasmine admitted she had attacked Gino out of anger and she was sorry for hurting him.
"I love you and I don't want to lose you because of money. Money ruins everything," Jasmine said.
Gino told Jasmine that he had been thinking about things and would be willing to give up on the prenup. He said he didn't want to risk losing her, and Jasmine noted how she was impressed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gino realized his fight with Jasmine over the prenup was probably due to cultural differences and he probably wouldn't regret going without a prenup because it would mean being with the person he loved most in the world.
Gino and Jasmine therefore kissed and made up. Jasmine told the cameras that she was so happy and relieved she had allowed Gino to speak first because she was going to agree to sign a prenup.
Jasmine then asked Gino if he'd be willing to draft a will. In case Gino died, Jasmine said she didn't want to be alone and poor in America.
"Where did that come from?" Gino vented in a confessional. "I thought a prenup was the worst... financial discussion with her. But this makes me realize we have a lot of other issues that we're going to have to work out."
Jasmine explained how she wanted to feel protected, loved, and well taken care of. Gino told Jasmine that his family would take care of her if he died, but Jasmine pointed out how his relatives didn't even like her.
"Something is telling me [his family] are going to try to be in between my relationship with Gino," Jasmine said in a confessional. "I want a will because I want the feeling that he will always look after me, always."
CHRISTIAN and CLEO
Christian was prepared to travel halfway across the world to meet his transgender girlfriend, Cleo, in a few days.
Christian, who is very close to his family, apparently wondered what Christian was doing in this relationship, and some hurtful comments apparently caused a rift between Christian and some of his relatives.
"They're not at the point where they're ready to accept me dating a trans woman, and it's been weighing on me," Christian told the cameras.
Christian distanced himself from his family as a result, which was very difficult, and he hoped they'd eventually come around. Christian said he loved Cleo and didn't want to have to choose between her or his family.
"I don't think I'd handle that very well," Christian confessed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, Cleo -- who had a roommate -- moved into an AirBnB so that she and Christian could have some privacy.
Cleo was anticipating Christian's arrival, but she didn't want to feel any type of rejection. Christian had allegedly told Cleo that he didn't want to hold hands with her or kiss her in public right away, and so Cleo was bothered by that a lot.
Cleo had very strong feelings for Christian, but she worried he wasn't going to be strong enough to face his family and their haters and stand up for them and their love.
"I find Cleo very attractive, but some of the negative things my family has been saying is starting to get to me," Christian admitted. "Do I kiss her when I first meet her, or do I wait? These feelings that I get from my family, they're really weighing down my excitement, and I don't like that."
Christian wasn't sure how he was going to act upon meeting Cleo for the first time in-person and in public. Christian wanted to see if they had physical chemistry, and he acknowledged that making things work with Cleo wasn't going to be easy.
Christian thought he was up to the challenge of dating a transgender and autistic woman because she's "gorgeous" and "very genuine," but deep down inside, he wasn't sure how things were going to go.
RILEY and VIOLET
The day after Riley traveled to Vietnam to see Violet, Violet apparently made plans with other people. Riley found this upsetting and wondered if he was more committed to Violet than she was to him.
Riley therefore FaceTimed with his friend Tiffanie, who didn't understand why Violet had made plans when Riley had traveled all the way from the United States to see her and bring her gifts.
Tiffanie didn't want to see Violet pushing Riley to the side, and Violet's behavior was making Riley question everything. After all, Violet -- once she and Riley became an item -- hadn't deleted the dating app on which they had met. Riley was clearly still struggling with that betrayal.
Riley also brought a commitment ring for Violet, which Violet didn't know about.
"This is not a definite, that she's getting it. She has to earn this [ring]. She has to show me that she is just as serious and committed as I am," Riley told his pal.
Riley thought he was going to spend his first full day in Vietnam alone, but then Violet invited him to join her at Independence Palace. Violet told the cameras that she wanted Riley to get to know her and her culture because she thought Riley was a very special person.
ADVERTISEMENT
Violet guided Riley through some historic sites and monuments, and Riley expressed how he was taken aback by her lack of care or emotion.
Riley claimed he had to listen to Violet if she was upset or had any problems while she just brushed his feelings off.
Violet finally assured Riley that she really cared for him, and so Riley felt their relationship was back on track. He just hoped she wouldn't do anything to derail their romance again.
AMANDA and RAZVAN
Razvan had been "dismissive," according to Amanda, about Amanda's concern about him kissing another woman in a music video.
Amanda was frustrated as a result, and she and Razvan were shown bickering about her lack of trust in him.
Razvan started to cry because his ex-wife had hurt him in the past over the same situation. Razvan, who called his ex "very jealous," told Amanda that he loved her and didn't want to feel hurt anymore.
Razvan had only been married for six months, and he waited for two years to get into another relationship.
Razvan was therefore scared that Amanda was pushing him away intentionally, and he complained about how he was tired of fighting with her.
Razvan felt disconnected from Amanda, but she explained how she was just upset about the music-video kiss in the moment.
Amanda realized she might've been too hard on Razvan and was afraid to open herself up in the relationship.