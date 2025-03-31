'90 Day Fiance' recap: Mark shocks Mina, Sarper spars with Dan, Joan gives ultimatum, Shawn fears being discarded
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/31/2025
90 Day Fiance featured Mark shocking Mina with his prenup plans, Sarper butting heads with Shekinah's former fling Dan, Joan giving Greg an ultimatum, and Shawn fearing Alliya will "discard" him with the rest of her past during the Season 11 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
The new 90 Day Fiance season stars three returning couples: Shekinah from Los Angeles, CA, and Sarper from Istanbul, Turkey; Shawn from Los Angeles, CA, and Alliya from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; and Jessica from Torrington, WY, and Juan from Cali, Colombia.
The three new couples on the show are Stevi from Hattiesburg, MS, and Mahdi from Tehran, Iran; Mark from West Ossipee, NH, and Mina from Paris, France; and Gregory from Islip Terrace, NY, and Joan from Kampala, Uganda.
90 Day Fiance's eleventh season will also chronicle the lives of its first-ever throuple: Matt and Amani from San Diego, CA, as well as Any from Tijuana, Mexico.
90 Day Fiance documents the journeys of intercultural couples -- Americans and their foreign partners -- navigating the complexities of love, cultural differences, and societal pressures.
With just 90 days to wed before their K-1 visas expire, the couples must overcome significant hurdles or potentially break up.
Shekinah and Sarper previously starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's sixth season.
Shawn and Alliya, who have a 30-year age gap between them, previously appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
And Juan and Jessica were also featured on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
Below is what happened on Episode 7 of 90 Day Fiance's eleventh season.
SARPER and SHEKINAH
Shekinah was shown kicking Sarper out of her home because she had a client coming. Sarper therefore explored Shekinah's neighborhood and FaceTimed with his parents. Sarper complained about how he didn't like being forced into rules, such as being unable to cook breakfast in the house.
"I swear if I didn't love her, I wouldn't do this," Sarper told his parents. "But I still have 90 days. Those days aren't for nothing. I don't want you to rent out my house yet."
Sarper said time was ticking and he didn't have much time to decide if he wanted to marry Shekinah. He explained that if he continued to feel uncomfortable, there would be no reason for him to stay there.
Sarper then met several of Shekinah's friends, and Sarper said that if it weren't for Shekinah, he couldn't be paid to stay in the U.S.
Sarper had an issue with Dan because Dan still had feelings for Shekinah. Sarper could feel a strong energy from him, as if Dan was "trying to step on" Sarper. Sarper said Dan, a fellow European, was subtly trying to send those messages to him, although no one else at the table noticed it.
Dan shared with the table how he and Shekinah had gone on some dates and they "did more than just kissing back then." But Sarper didn't want to hear about that at all.
Dan even admitted that at one point, he thought he'd be the better man for Shekinah.
"What the f-ck?! He is trying to poke me. There is an ego clash and I hate that. I just want to answer that but I can't because Shekinah is there and I have to give a good first impression," Sarper explained in a confessional, adding how this was quite the test for him.
Sarper told Dan that he wasn't Shekinah's type because he looked like a bad boy but was a good boy, and he warned Dan that if the jabs continued, they'd have problems.
ADVERTISEMENT
"You don't want to have problems with me," Dan snapped.
Dan also criticized Sarper for treating Shekinah like a Barbie doll rather than a girlfriend, but Sarper insisted he was a good partner for Shekinah and treated her well.
"There is not love; there is only proof of love," Dan told Sarper.
"Me being in the Los Angeles is my proof of love," Sarper concluded.
Dan though Sarper was "full of sh-t," and he left the gathering early because he thought Shekinah deserved better. Shekinah called Dan "jealous," but he denied that was the case.
Dan told the cameras that he was a king and he was going to consider Sarper the prince -- until proven otherwise.
MARK and MINA
Mark said it felt like problems were stacking up in North Carolina. While Mina and Mark's daughter Jordan were supposed to reunite and get along for a fun family barbecue, Mina uninvited Jordan to the wedding and called her "a snake."
Mina said if he could avoid seeing Jordan she would because she was "a hypocrite."
Mina said if other family members weren't expecting her, she would just stay home. Jordan, for her part, was surprised that Mina wasn't trying harder to fix things with her.
Jordan then asked Mina if they could try to get along because she wanted to get to know the baby Maria and not ruin her dad's weekend. Mina agreed and appreciated that Jordan was trying to make peace with her.
"I found it to be honorable and nice, but was it real? That's the question," Mina said in a confessional. "I have no idea what she's going to tell [the family]."
Mark's parents said they felt good about Mina and hoped she'd want to stay in the United States.
Mina, for example, had cooked a nice meal for them in Paris. But other relatives, including Mark's brother Rich, had a bad taste in their mouths about Mina. Rich said he thought Mina had a "princess vibe" in Paris and didn't talk much or try to get to know the family.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mark immediately became annoyed that Rich was taking Jordan's side, and so he considered leaving the barbecue early.
Mark said a family gathering wasn't the time for people to address their doubts and concerns. He was surprised that so many of his family members weren't excited about his upcoming marriage to Mina.
Jordan then asked her dad if he was going to get a prenuptial agreement, and Mark announced that, yes, that was in the plan.
Mina smiled and asked, "You think I came just for your money, Mark? You too?!"
"No I don't think that, but I still think we'll do it. Sometimes because of our age difference, it's common," Mark explained.
Mark said he'd always take care of Mina and Maria but he needed to protect assets he had prior to meeting Mina.
Mina excused herself from the conversation. She was blindsided by this conversation and found it "disgusting." Mina insisted she didn't need a contract to prove her love for Mark and their child, and she broke down crying.
Mark claimed he had talked to Mina about a prenup before, but Mina seemed pretty distraught. She said Mark and his family had made her feel like she was in the U.S. to steal from him. Because Mark was quiet about the situation, it hurt Mina even more.
GREG and JOAN
Joan had been in America for about a week, and Greg noticed that Joan was started to pick at him and nag at him for not folding his clothes after laundry.
While Greg was playing video games, Joan decided to FaceTime with her family and tell them how she was probably going to be stuck in Greg's mother's home for two years. Joan said while she loved Greg, she'd be losing a lot by staying in the United States.
"America is the land of opportunities, but this is not it," Joan complained to the cameras, adding how Greg was not working or financially stable.
ADVERTISEMENT
Joan was also expecting Greg to pay a dowry or else he'd be disrespecting her family and her father's last wishes. If Greg didn't pay the dowry, Joan said they wouldn't be able to wed.
Later on, Greg's mother shared with the cameras how the situation was better than she thought it would be because Greg was clearly happy. He even danced a little in the mornings.
When Greg's mother left for a while, Greg and Joan had a chance to be intimate. Joan, however, hated to wait for Greg's mother to leave in order to be with Greg in a romantic way. She told Greg that they had to get out of her house sooner.
"I feel like if you don't get a job, I want to go back to Uganda," Joan told her man.
"What did you just say?!" Greg responded in disbelief.
"Honestly speaking, yeah," Joan confirmed.
Joan explained how she didn't want to be with a man who was unstable and she couldn't believe he had turned down a job before her arrival. Joan wanted Greg to take life more seriously, but he explained how joking and laughter was a coping mechanism for him.
Greg also insisted he had applied for new jobs and wasn't just sitting on his butt all day.
Joan then reminded Greg about the dowry, which was 15 cows or about $3,000 U.S. dollars.
Greg suggested it wasn't fair for all of these expenses to be on him because he also had to buy her a wedding dress and pay for their wedding.
"You knew who I was before you moved here. And now you're hitting me with you want to go back to Uganda if I don't have a job. So should we get married? What if the job doesn't come through?" Greg asked Joan.
Greg was shocked Joan was threatening him and giving him an ultimatum, but Joan explained how she needed to make sure Greg was putting in effort and could take care of her long-term in this new country.
ADVERTISEMENT
SHAWN and ALLIYA
Shawn introduced Alliya to his friend Angela during a game of bingo at a hamburger spot.
Angela didn't know much about Shawn's new relationship, but the pair had been together for over three years. Angela had also heard about Douglas until about six months prior when Douglas turned into Alliya permanently. Shawn told the cameras it felt like a death for him.
Alliya didn't like hearing the name Douglas over and over again, but she wasn't sure how to react and didn't want to be rude. Alliya told Shawn that she wasn't happy about him using her deadname, and she needed to know that Shawn could love and accept her as Alliya.
The next day, Shawn took Alliya shopping for jackets and sweaters since she wasn't used to the cold. Alliya expressed her frustration again, but Shawn admitted he wasn't ready to act like Douglas never existed.
Shawn said one of his biggest fears was that he was part of the problem because he represented a part of Alliya's past that she didn't want to think about anymore.
Shawn and Alliya had videos, photographs and memories, and since Alliya wanted to "discard" most of them, he worried she'd also want to "discard" him and start fresh with someone new.
Shawn gushed about how he could be himself with Alliya and sometimes they enjoyed the silence together. He was attempting to focus on how Alliya would be a good "life person" for him rather than thinking about the complications of sex and gender.
"I'm rolling with the changes. I see you and I love youâ€¦ and I am being in the present," Shawn told Alliya.
Shawn proceeded to give Alliya a scrapbook he had made of the couple's life together after her transition. The gift brought Alliya to tears, and she thought it was an amazing and sweet gesture.
"I have no words," Alliya said as she cried in Shawn's arms.
This was the first time Alliya could see that Shawn was being supportive of her and she wanted to marry this man. Alliya's heart was beating fast because she finally felt like they could move forward.
JUAN and JESSICA
Jessica's kids jumped on Juan and Jessica in bed, waking them up. The pair had gone to bed angry at each other, and so Juan and Jessica had to put on a good face for the kids in the morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jessica told the cameras that she didn't want her kids to feel the tension or watch her fight with Juan. Juan therefore dressed in matching pajamas with the kids since Christmas was in the near future.
Jessica acknowledged that she and Juan had to have some big conversations because he had cheated on her and thought she had cheated on him as well. Juan didn't like that there were secrets in their relationship.
Jessica admitted that she was lonely while Juan was on a cruise ship and her ex-boyfriend was there to provide emotional support. Jessica therefore caught feelings for his ex again, but she reminded Juan how she never let their reconnection become physical. Jessica didn't want Juan to compare his betrayal to what she had done.
Jessica then reminded Juan how she lived a normal life, and Juan insisted that he was "ready" for that. Jessica said it felt good to hear that Juan wanted this life with her.
"But it's one thing to say it and another to live it. He hurt me in the past and I don't want to be hurt again," Jessica told the cameras.