'90 Day Fiance' recap: Kris and Jeymi get married, Jen discovers big Rishi "red flag," Isabel's parents react to Gabriel's news, and Daniele "disrespects" Yohan
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/03/2023
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Kris and Jeymi getting married, Jen discovering a startling Rishi betrayal, Isabel's parents reacting to Gabriel's news he's transgender, Yohan calling Daniele disrespectful, Gabriel planning his marriage proposal, and Nicole and Mahmoud agreeing to a truce during the Season 4 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The show's returning couple, Daniele, a 42-year-old from New York, NY, and Yohan, a 32-year-old from the Dominican Republic, first appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
Fresh from the 90 Day Fiance spinoff set in the Caribbean, Daniele left her home in New York and attempted to convince Yohan they should spend the rest of their lives in the Dominican Republic.
In addition to Daniele and Yohan, Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Jen, a 46-year-old from Stilwell, OK, and Rishi, a 32-year-old from Jaipur, India as well as Kris, a 40-year-old from Haleyville, AL, and Jeymi, a 30-year-old from Venezuela who currently resides in Bogota, Colombia.
The TLC series also stars Gabriel, a 32-year-old from Margate, FL, and Isabel from Colombia; Nicole, a 38-year-old food delivery driver from Los Angeles, CA, and Mahmoud, a 26-year-old from Cairo, Egypt; and Debbie, a 67-year-old from Sugar Hill, GA, and Oussama, a 24-year-old from Khemisset, Morocco.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.
Below is what happened on Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's fourth season.
DANIELE and YOHAN
Daniele was shown waking up in the Dominican Republic on the first day of her permanent move to a new country. Yohan had picked out their apartment without her seeing it first, and she said she liked it.
However, Daniele had yet to settle in, and she wasn't sure the apartment was suitable for a long-term stay with her husband. Daniele said she and Yohan had to sort out their finances and figure out what they could afford together.
Daniele then met with a spiritual advisor, and she also arranged for Yohan to have his own reading. They came from very different value systems, but Daniele hoped the reading would give them good advice and help to bring them closer together.
Yohan was told he entered the world with a crown on his head and should taste sweet things because life is sweet. The advisor, Baba, also told Yohan to be careful with his throat, such as eating mushrooms and bones from fish. Yohan didn't understand how eating certain foods would bring him closer to God.
Yohan told Daniele that he liked Baba and thought he was a good person, but he wasn't planning on changing his religion, at least not overnight. Yohan said his beliefs stemmed from childhood and his family.
Daniele then pointed out how they didn't have electricity, and Yohan said he didn't pay the bill -- because he didn't think they would need it.
Daniele believed this was an example of how Yohan wasn't going to take initiative to make the life that he wants, and she said this wasn't how she wanted their life to be in the Dominican Republic.
On the one-year anniversary of their first meeting, Daniele felt she and Yohan had a lot to celebrate.
Yohan asked Daniele to change how she expressed herself because she tended to get angry, shout and cry. He recommended that she take deep breaths and think before speaking.
Daniele, in turn, asked Yohan to change how he didn't like her having male friends. Yohan said he'd have no problem with her hanging out with guy friends, but she was about to have a pal from Miami named Taylen visit her.
"He used to live with me. He plays basketball," Daniele said. "[He was] not my boyfriend, but we were together in the past... He wrote to me on Instagram [that he's here]."
Daniele said Taylen was an important part of her life in the past and they occasionally checked in with each other. When thinking about Daniele and Taylen reuniting, Yohan joked that he'd have to order another beer.
Daniele told Yohan that she wanted her friends to be Yohan's friends, but Yohan insisted this situation was abnormal since Daniele used to date this guy. Yohan admitted he wasn't going to feel comfortable about this friendship, but Daniele asked him to try because Taylen was important to her.
"Are you crazy... It made me feel very upset," Yohan vented in a confessional, before asking his wife, "Are you nuts? What planet do you live on?... You can't bring that into this relationship. It's a huge lack of respect from you."
NICOLE and MAHMOUD
Although Nicole and Mahmoud had gotten into a big fight after the pool, Nicole said she never thought Mahmoud would leave her stranded at a hotel by herself, in a place where she didn't know anyone or speak the language.
Nicole said she really loved Mahmoud but didn't think she could handle the constant stress, tense emotions and the "storming off" during their disagreements. Nicole acknowledged her relationship was stressful in Egypt.
Meanwhile, Mahmoud had returned home and was trying to calm down. His brother couldn't believe Mahmoud had left his wife somewhere, and so the men immediately left to pick Nicole up. Nicole vented to Mahmoud's brother about how her husband was treating her "like sh-t."
Mahmoud's brother attempted to fix the problem, but Nicole thought the situation was between Mahmoud and herself.
However, Nicole felt she had an ally when Mahmoud's brother referred to her as a sister. Nicole explained how it was difficult to follow Mahmoud's rules and he never let her be herself.
Nicole was warned it was going to take time and Mahmoud -- who had messed up -- was going to fix things.
Mahmoud trusted his brother and knew he had to make Nicole feel like a member of the family and more comfortable in Egypt.
When Nicole and Mahmoud reunited, Nicole accused him of getting mad for no reason, and she said she felt "picked on." Nicole also scolded him for throwing divorce in her face during conflict, but then she apologized for pushing him. Mahmoud told Nicole that he still wanted her to be his wife.
Nicole explained how she needed him to bend the rules about the way she dressed because she's not Egyptian, but Mahmoud argued that he's not American. Regardless, the pair birth insisted they weren't going to change their minds about wearing conservative attire.
"I'm not going to change," Nicole said.
"I'm not going to accept," Mahmoud countered.
"Okay, then it's done," Nicole said.
Mahmoud said he wasn't going to try to convince Nicole to stay with him, and so she vented about how she was "done" after three years of unresolved conflict.
Nicole decided that their relationship wasn't going to work and she planned to go back to America, where she actually wanted to live and could be herself.
Nicole threatened to pack her bags, and Mahmoud seemed like he wasn't going to stop her.
When Mahmoud's brother saw the couple hadn't worked things out, he called them two little kids and asked them to stop being angry. He wanted them to speak from the heart rather than using angry, hurtful words.
Mahmoud stood up and apologized to his "queen," and Nicole replied, "You better be sorry."
The pair agreed to go back home together and talk about what upset them later on. Nicole realized it was probably best to drop the fight and forget about it -- at least for now -- because she was feeling very emotional. She didn't know, however, what the future was going to hold.
Nicole pointed out how she felt "exhausted" and so she and her husband just needed to call a truce.
Later on, Nicole and Mahmoud enjoyed a game night with his brother and wife Fatima, who also didn't like wearing a hijab or dressing traditionally as a Muslim woman. But Fatima thought Nicole would come around and get used to dressing for God.
Mahmoud was trying to accept Nicole's "flaws," and Nicole said she had said "yes" to things she wasn't ready for because their relationship had moved very quickly into marriage.
Nicole was hopeful she and Mahmoud could start fresh and on a blank slate. She wondered if their romance could progress slowly and more naturally.
"Even though we get in these extreme scenarios, I've never stopped loving Mahmoud. It would be easier, actually, if I could. But for whatever reason, the love is still there. I know we have a lot of work ahead of us, but no matter what, it's worth it," Nicole concluded.
GABRIEL and ISABEL
Gabriel just came out to Isabel's parents and there was awkward silence. He didn't know if they were okay with the news, and so Gabriel asked them what they wanted to know.
Isabel's father asked for the whole story, and Gabriel explained how he had been transitioning for 10 years. Gabriel said this was very difficult to share and even some of his friends didn't know. Gabriel said he wanted them to see him for who he really is.
"You've left me speechless," Isabel's father said.
Isabel's mother also had nothing to say and seemed overwhelmed. She admittedly knew very little about the topic and people being transgender. However, she said she appreciated Gabriel's honestly and she didn't know him before, so she was going to focus on the man she knew now. Isabel's mom pointed out how it's on the inside, not the outside, that counts.
Isabel's father announced how the news made him anxious, and so he asked Isabel what she thought. Isabel explained how she and Gabriel had started off as friends and once she going out he's transgender, she accepted him and didn't have a problem with it.
Isabel's father said receiving such news wasn't easy and he was surprised but he hoped, with time, things would become clearer and he would like to understand it, another perspective.
In the meantime, he said it wouldn't affect his friendship with Gabriel or his feelings towards Isabel's partner or the couple's relationship.
Gabriel's father explained how no one is perfect and a beautiful thing is never perfect. He therefore said he'd be able to accept it and keep going forward with strength from God.
Isabel's father had learned not to judge anyone, and then he and Gabriel hugged.
Isabel told the cameras how she wasn't expecting her parents to have open arms right away, and their reaction brought her to tears in the best way possible. She never anticipated her parents would make Gabriel feel so accepted and loved, and it was a wonderful and "beautiful" moment.
Isabel said she was proud of her parents, who showed unconditional love and respect. She felt very lucky, and Gabriel thanked them for being so supportive and understanding.
Gabriel said this was the last step he needed to take for his relationship with Isabel to grow and progress to the next level.
Later on, Gabriel asked Isabel if everything was real because he couldn't believe her parents were so accepting of him. Up to that point, Gabriel said his life had been difficult.
"I'm really suspicious right now because Isabel's parents say that they accept me, but never have I ran into somebody that was religious that would say, 'Jesus loves you... It's fine. I accept you,'" Gabriel explained in a confessional.
"So it's just, I want to know what happened at the end of the night when we went our separate ways. Are they researching? Did they look at my social media?"
Isabel assured Gabriel that everyone was okay and calm, but Gabriel was still worried if he was going to feel welcome in Isabel's family.
Gabriel then enjoyed a clay-painting outing with Isabel's sister and her son Miguel, who both enjoyed Gabriel's company and liked him as a person very much. He planned to propose to Isabel at the pottery place by writing on a plate, "Will you marry me?"
The plate was going to have a spot for the ring underneath a cover, and he hoped the proposal would be a family affair to show how they were all coming together.
Before the proposal, Isabel spoke to her mother about how she felt "tranquility" and stability with Gabriel, who displayed confidence in himself and their relationship.
Isabel's mom asked her to wait longer to get married so she could get to know Gabriel better, but that was hard for Isabel to hear because she felt ready.
JEN and RISHI
Jen was back to her life in the country, and she said it felt like her life was on hold.
She was "devastated" because Rishi had just re-proposed to her and she finally felt like they were going to be together -- only to be torn apart. Jen felt like she was starting over again.
Jen, however, planned to return to India in a few weeks. Jen said she loved Rishi and he was talking "more and more" about telling his parents about them.
Jen said she needed to be with Rishi and continue getting to know him better.
When chatting with a friend via FaceTime, Jen said Rishi had never given her a reason not to trust him or think he wasn't going to be loyal to her.
"He hasn't done anything shady," Jen said.
But then her friend, who had reached out to Rishi as a test on social media, said Rishi was "hitting on" her. Jen said nothing about that exchange made her feel uncomfortable, but then the friend revealed Rishi had sent her a photo with his shirt off -- right before she had traveled to India to see him.
Jen's friend was hoping a screenshot of Rishi's nude body would bring Jen some clarity.
"Oh my god," Jen vented to the cameras about the catfishing test gone wrong.
"Rishi told me he had been faithful during our two years apart. I've told him, 'Just be honest with me,' so when I see the shirtless photo... are you freaking kidding me, dude?! I don't know why he would send that. I am genuinely just disgusted. I am disgusted."
Jen's friend reiterated how she had told Rishi she's a model who was going to be visiting India, and she said Rishi was hitting on her.
"He agreed to me up with me!" Jen's friend said. "We were making plans to meet somewhere, and then I think he realized we're friends. So he blocked me... It's really, really messed up."
Jen admitted that she felt "paralyzed" in the situation because -- despite the significant red flag of the shirtless photo -- she wasn't ready to just dump him, move on and forget him so easily. She wanted to know if this was a pattern or a one-off incident.
"I love him and I have to go back. I can't help it," Jen revealed in a confessional. "I will confront him, but I need to be there with him, to see what he says."
Meanwhile, Rishi was shown telling a friend that he planned to get married, and the woman didn't believe him because he had yet to tell his family about his engagement.
The woman admitted she would be upset if her boyfriend was keeping her a secret from his family.
Rishi insisted he loved Jen and never cheated on her, but the woman also wasn't buying this story because he was allegedly always around women, at work in the gym and at night in the bars.
Jen was then shown traveling to India, uprooting her life for Rishi once again. She felt "terrified" and pointed out how this was going to be "make or break" for their relationship.
When Jen was dropped off at the airport, she cried in her pal's arms and questioned, "What am I doing?!"
JEYMI and KRIS
Kris had been in Colombia for nine days, and despite all of the setbacks -- including Kris' potential court appearance back in Alabama and her debilitating neck pain -- they were still on track with their plan to tie the knot.
In fact, the women's wedding day had arrived. Jeymi and Kris were both thrilled and excited to get married.
"I have been waiting for so long for this day," Kris gushed. "So many people told us we're crazy and we're rushing and we shouldn't be doing this, but when you have something wonderful, hold onto it. And that's when I'm doing!"
Jeymi's friends were supportive once they realized Kris wasn't going to leave her fiancee again.
Jeymi said this marriage was going to be for the rest of her life, and Kris wore the wedding dress her mother had worn over 50 years ago. Kris said wearing this dress comforted her because it made her feel like her parents were attending the wedding.
Both Kris and Jeymi had their hair and makeup done, and Kris wore a beautiful flower crown on her head. Kris said this marriage was different for her because she wasn't trying to please anybody else.
Kris' mother and children watched the wedding via Zoom, and she said she felt really happy to have their support.
The couple had decided to do their wedding in Spanish, which didn't bother Kris at all because she was feeling all the emotions even though she didn't understand all of the words.
Kris and Jeymi then exchanged vows. Jeymi said she loved Kris and would do so forever, with all of her effort, and Kris read through tears how she finally understood what it felt to be truly loved and whole. Kris promised to love Jeymi until her last breath.