'90 Day Fiance' recap: Kara and Guillermo argue, Kobe meets his son, Biniyam says goodbye, and Patrick and Thais are introduced!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/09/2022
90 Day Fiance featured Kara and Guillermo fighting over finances during their second day in America together, the introduction of Patrick and Thais, Kobe finally meeting his son in an emotional moment, Biniyam Shibre saying goodbye to his family, and Jibri getting frustrated with his mother during the Season 9 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
90 Day Fiance's ninth season stars Emily, a 29-year-old from Salina, KS, and Kobe, a 34-year-old from Cameroon; Kara, a 29-year-old from Charlottesville, VA, and Guillermo, a 23-year-old from Venezuela; Bilal Hazziez, a 42-year-old from Kansas City, MO, and Shaeeda, a 37-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago; and Jibri, a 28-year-old from Rapid City, SD, and Miona, a 23-year-old from Serbia.
The show also stars Yvette, 48-year-old from Albuquerque, NM, and Mohamed, a 25-year-old from Egypt; Patrick, a 31-year-old from Austin, TX, and Thais, a 25-year-old from Brazil; and Ariela Weinberg, a 30-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 31-year-old from Ethiopia.
Ari and Biniyam first appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and have a child together named Avi.
90 Day Fiance features Americans who have fallen in love with foreigners bringing their fiances to the United States on K-1 visas.
However, once the couple is in America together, the American must marry their overseas partner within the 90-day period allowed by the visa or the foreigner has to return to their home country.
"The pressure is on and with travel guidelines more challenging than ever, there's even more at stake with these international love stories," TLC teased of the new season.
"Couples aren't just navigating unique lifestyle and cultural changes when arriving in America -- many of them must also adjust to parenthood and nontraditional family lifestyles. And while absence makes the heart grow fonder, personalities and temperaments have changed and not always for the best."
Below is what happened on Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance's ninth season.
ARIELA and BINIYAM
Ariela was still clearly upset after an argument with Biniyam's sisters in which one of them had thrown red wine in her face.
While Biniyam decided not to tell his sisters about his move to America until the last minute, the women blamed Ariela for not sharing the news with them earlier -- and Ariela claimed to have nothing to do with that situation.
"It's not correct, it's not right," Biniyam said, adding how he had made a mistake by withholding his move to the U.S. from his sisters for so long.
Biniyam then invited Ariela to join his family for lunch, but Ariela declined and refused to see his sisters again. Ariela wanted Biniyam to have a proper goodbye with his family, but she noted how Biniyam's sisters had never treated her like family or with much respect.
"At this point, I don't want to have anything to do with them," Ariela admitted. "I have a flight to catch and a baby to watch... I know my conscience is clear and I've done everything I could possibly do to be nice to them and to try to be their family."
Biniyam really wished his wife would accompany him to lunch during his last day in Ethiopia, and he acknowledged, "This sucks."
When Biniyam met with his sisters, he apologized for not telling them about his move sooner. The women thought they had nothing to apologize to Ariela for, but Biniyam just hoped to have a nice time with his family since it would be his last day with them for quite some time.
Mimi and Wish advised Biniyam to not be naive and take care of himself, and Biniyam told his loved ones not to worry about him because he would be fine. The girls were so sad about their little brother leaving and breaking up their strong bond.
However, Biniyam's sisters insisted they were rooting for his happiness and would be there for him in the future no matter what. He just wished Ariela and his sister could find peace and get along.
"I feel like I am broken," Biniyam confessed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Biniyam therefore asked his sisters to say goodbye to Ariela at the airport and be nice and respectful in the process. They weren't shown agreeing or disagreeing with Biniyam's request.
Going to the airport the next day, Biniyam was quiet and pretty upset. It was always important to Biniyam for Ariela to get along with his sisters, but Ariela said it was Biniyam's sisters who were hurting their brother.
Once Ariela and Biniyam made it to the airport, Biniyam's sisters were waiting there and Ariela just avoided them in order to be "done with it" as soon as possible.
Biniyam said goodbye to his nephew and niece, but Ariela wouldn't let Biniyam's sisters say goodbye to Avi. The women called Ariela "evil" and cried about the idea of losing their nephew.
"If Avi were not born, their relationship would be short," Mimi told the cameras, adding how Biniyam was naive about the life he was going to have.
Biniyam wished he could take his family with him to America, and it was emotional for him to leave his culture and everything else behind.
"I do not have a choice for living in the United States. I will fight for this family. I'm not [going to] give up on this relationship," Biniyam noted.
EMILY and KOBE
During Kobe's first day in America, he said he was "living the dream." He was so excited to be able to kiss and hold Emily again, and Kobe confirmed the couple had rekindled their chemistry.
The couple apparently slept together for the first time in two years, and Emily confirmed they picked up right where they had left off.
"I love you!" Kobe gushed, adding how their sexual encounter had come naturally.
Emily revealed the pair had sex in the shower as well as twice that morning.
Emily said she felt comfortable in her own body and so loved, and Kobe determined it was a great night and he didn't regret having a date with Emily before meeting his son.
RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)
ADVERTISEMENT
The couple then became very excited for Kobe to meet his son Koban in-person for the first time.
Kobe could barely contain his excitement since his son was 17 months old, but Emily was a little nervous how Koban was going to take to his father.
Emily also couldn't wait to show Kobe her house and introduce him to her parents. Emily wasn't sure how her parents really felt about Kobe, but she said they had to give him a chance since Kobe is the father of her son.
"I don't know if her parents or her family are going to accept me," Kobe noted. "And I started thinking about, like, 'What if my son doesn't accept me either?'"
When the couple pulled up to Emily's house, Kobe saw a sign that read, "Welcome Kobe," and he immediately broke down into tears with anticipation. Emily even joked that Kobe was hyperventilating.
"This is the day we have been waiting for!" Emily gushed. "Let's go meet Koban!"
When Koban just smiled at Kobe and was about to hug him, Kobe broke down into tears and just sobbed, which made Emily's parents cry as well. Kobe thought his son was so handsome and sweet, and he dubbed it "a very beautiful moment."
Emily's parents David and Lisa thought Kobe's reaction to meeting his shy son was extremely sweet and heartfelt, and they looked forward to getting to know Emily's love interest.
Emily knew Kobe and Koban would develop a connection and good relationship in time, but she worried about co-parenting with him since she had never seen him act like a father before and be hands-on with their baby.
PATRICK and THAIS
Patrick, a 31-year-old from Austin, TX, called himself goal-oriented and hardworking. He said he wakes up around 5AM or 6AM every day and goes to the gym. He had been competing in sports since the age of nine and became a weightlifter in high school.
"I realized being stronger than everyone else is something that I was just really good at," Patrick explained. "After training for a year-and-a-half, I was one of the strongest people in the country."
Patrick said he squatted 800 pounds before, made the U.S. national team, competed at in world championships, and eventually started training for the Olympics.
ADVERTISEMENT
Patrick met his first girlfriend, who ended up becoming his first wife, in the gym. They were both weightlifters, but before the 2012 Olympic Games, Patrick tested positive for HGH, human growth hormone, a performance enhancing drug that is banned by all sports.
Patrick tested positive a couple of years later for another banned testosterone substance, and so since it was his second offense, it ended his weightlifting career. Patrick called it a "huge mistake" because he can no longer be a part of the sport that he loves.
Once Patrick's weightlifting career ended, it put a huge divide between him and his ex. She allegedly fell in love with the weightlifter and so they grew apart once he no longer went to the gym with her. She asked for a divorce as a result and moved out of their house together.
Patrick asked his older brother John to move in with him once he was alone, and they proceeded to live together for three years in Texas. John has a thick accent given he lived in Massachusetts for so long.
Patrick said his parents divorced when he was young and his bipolar mother, who struggled with drug addiction and keeping a job, took care of her four children by herself.
Patrick said when he was training for the Olympics, he kept a distance from his family because he didn't think being around them would be beneficial, but his divorce resulted in a reunion.
John apparently helped Patrick through a really tough time in his life, but their "bachelor pad setup" was about to change.
Patrick's fiancee, Thais, a 25-year-old model from Brazil, was about to move to America and move in with the men.
Patrick and Thais met when Patrick traveled to Brazil to reconnect with his Brazilian father, who retired there eight years prior. Patrick put his location in Brazil on a dating app, and Thais expressed interest.
"I was so happy [she was real]. This is the hottest girl I've ever seen in my life! We started making out in this club and I was blown away that first night," John revealed. "I kept booking trips and booking trips to go to Brazil as much as I can. As I got to know her more, she showed me this affection I've never had."
Patrick realized feeling that love was something he wanted for his entire life, and so 11 months after meeting, he proposed marriage and the couple got engaged.
ADVERTISEMENT
The pair then applied for a K-1 visa, and Thais was set to arrive in five days. Patrick learned to speak Portuguese very well, and Thais said she was studying to learn English.
However, Thais seemed to think John was loud and obnoxious, and she wasn't looking forward to living in the same house with Patrick's brother.
"It's not good for us. We need our freedom -- to have our own family," Thais complained via videochat.
Patrick said he wanted Thais to be happy but he also didn't want to lose the strong friendship he had developed with his brother.
"We've got a lot of egos. Blood is thicker than water, right?" John told the cameras.
Patrick was selling home security and managed sales teams throughout Texas. John also worked with Patrick on the tech side of things, as he was responsible for installation.
Patrick apparently traveled to Brazil 14 times and, when he was gone, he lost $1,000 per day. Patrick also said Thais was a very jealous person and he needed to check in with her all the time, even when he went to a bar to have a drink with John.
Patrick could no longer train female sales representatives, and he occasionally showed Thais on a security app how no one had entered his house on that specific day.
John thought it was ridiculous and that Patrick was totally whipped, but Patrick insisted life was going to be great once he and Thais could reunite in the United States.
"I definitely don't want to deal with Thais' jealousy for the rest of my life. It's one thing to deal with it now, being far away. But if it continues, it's going to be a big issue for me in this relationship," John explained.
JIBRI and MIONA
During their first morning together in America, Jibri looked forward to having breakfast and some alone time with Miona, who had never lived away from home. Jibri said Miona never had to do laundry or cook and clean, and so he hoped living together -- away from a four or five-star resort -- would go smoothly.
ADVERTISEMENT
Miona didn't want to unpack her suitcases because she didn't want to stay in South Dakota long, but Jibri insisted they were going to live there through the winter.
Miona didn't understand why Jibri was pushing for them to stay in Rapid City when she had no desire to live there, and Miona insisted that she wasn't going to change her mind.
Jibri explained how they needed to be frugal in order to pay for a nice beach wedding and save money. Jibri also needed to get his music career off its feet and have Miona begin her career as a makeup artist.
Miona realized Jibri was trying to be financially responsible, but she believed they'd have more opportunities in a big city.
"You frustrate me but you are so sexy," Jibri told her.
The couple then planned to cook dinner for Jibri's parents that night, hoping Jibri's mother would get to know the woman he knew and loved.
Miona, who apparently tried to cook in Serbia once and sent Jibri to the toilet, then had her first experience grocery shopping in the United States. She was shocked by the pre-made food, string cheese, waxy apples and more.
Miona said Jibri's parents expecting them to cook once or twice a week was more reason for them to move out and live on their own.
Jibri said he hated doing chores but he was trying to live by example and teach Miona how to run or at least contribute to a household.
While making dinner, Jibri shared how he and David were thinking about starting back up with the band.
Miona said she had no idea about that, and she and David apparently didn't get along very well. David thought Miona was with Jibri for the wrong reasons, like for an opportunity in America.
Jibri told Miona how she hadn't been completely respectful to David, who thought Miona wasn't very humble or modest based on how she had once complained at a restaurant.
"I think David doesn't like me because I took Jibri from him or something weird like that," Miona explained in a confessional, adding how David had allegedly never stopped judging her.
Jibri anticipated spending more time with David so they could finish an album and make more money, and that made Miona feel a little uneasy. Jibri told Miona that both she and David shouldn't act like children, but Miona called him "jealous."
"I don't care if he thinks [I'm playing you]... He doesn't know me and I don't think he has much of a right to have an opinion. He's not even family," Miona complained. "Just because he's your godfather, it doesn't mean he's going to be anything to me."
Jibri said Miona didn't understand the close relationship he had with David and how they were connected in many different ways, including through culture and spirituality.
"I'm your family," Miona snapped, adding how she always needed to come first and David didn't need to be in the picture.
Jibri felt Miona was giving him an ultimatum, but he said he needed to work on the album whether Miona was going to like it or not -- and that she'd just have to deal with it.
Jibri accused Miona of being "rude and inconsiderate" of both David and himself, but Miona didn't see it that way.
Jibri and Miona served chicken Alfredo over pasta with lemonade, and his mother and father admitted the food was terrible and chicken tasted like rubber. Miona joked about how she had set his parents' expectations pretty low.
Jibri said the couple tried really hard that night, and his dad Brian noted how they respected the effort and the food wasn't really that bad.
Jibri was upset with his mother for being so hard on Miona when she had never cooked a real meal before, and he acknowledged how his mother's attitude was going to push him further away.
KARA and GUILLERMO
After Kara and Guillermo landed in America, Guillermo was shocked by the number of cars and houses around them, and he thought the farms in Virginia were beautiful.
ADVERTISEMENT
The next day, Kara joked about how she and Guillermo had broken in the new bed and enjoyed each other. Guillermo loved his hot shower in the morning because he didn't have hot water in the last house where he was living.
Guillermo then began unpacking his belongings, and Guillermo said he needed to buy a new computer.
Kara, however, didn't think Guillermo needed a computer, and she thought such a purchase would be expensive since they were on a tight budget. They had about $6,000 saved, and Kara -- who was starting out her new real estate career -- didn't think buying a laptop was a smart way to spend their money upfront.
The conversation escalated into an argument because Guillermo felt controlled and yelled at like a child, and Kara was disappointed in Guillermo's behavior and poor decision-making.
"We need to get you things that you need right now, not want... A computer doesn't make any sense right now because we don't need it, and you don't need it," Kara said.
Guillermo vented about how he didn't appreciate Kara talking down to him when they were supposed to be building a life together. He added, "She's not my mom."
BILAL and SHAEEDA
Shaeeda said she was still disappointed in how Bilal had "tortured" her and put her through a lot emotionally by tricking her with his dilapidated childhood home.
She was still upset about the prank and admitted she felt resentment about Bilal testing her, but Shaeeda claimed she was ready to move forward and meet Bilal's mother.
Bilal confirmed the couple was in a good place and he looked forward to Shaeeda meeting his mother, sister and brother. He was hoping for the best, but Shaeeda appeared very nervous.
Shaeeda was then introduced to Bilal's mother Halalah as well as Bilal's sister Nefertari and brother Raheem. It was a warm welcome for Shaeeda and Bilal's loved ones, who believed Shaeeda and Bilal had built a strong foundation.
Shaeeda admitted she wasn't thrilled about entering Bilal's childhood home upon arriving in America, but she made Bilal's sister happy by saying she wants kids and would take care of Bilal's children as if they're her own.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bilal said he wanted to have two boys and two girls but Shaeeda was getting older and he wanted to travel and have fun before totally settling down.
Bilal claimed Shaeeda lived in "a fantasy land" when it came to thinking about bringing their children to all of these different places while they traveled together.
When asked if they planned to set a wedding date, Shaeeda explained it was important to get to know Bilal better and use their 90 days together wisely. She needed to be sure of when or if Bilal was going to have kids.
"There's no way I'm going to get married without having that conversation," Shaeeda said.