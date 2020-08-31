The new season has already featured cultural differences, in-law arguments, scandals, confrontations and tears, and there is much more to come.
Below is the latest on each 90 Day Fiance couple or cast members, according to the twelfth episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.
LARISSA AND ERIC
Larissa went to a consultation with a plastic surgeon, Dr. Lane Smith, and had boyfriend Eric Nichols and friend Heather by her side.
Larissa wanted to get a nose job and a breast augmentation, telling her pal Heather that she was insecure to the point where she wouldn't take her bra off during sexual intercourse with Eric.
Larissa apparently lost her confidence after she gave birth and so she wanted bigger breasts, and Eric said from the backseat, "The bigger the better." He had clearly come around to the idea of Larissa altering her appearance.
When Larissa first presented the idea of getting her breasts done, Eric questioned why and how, but he said he and Larissa had come to an arrangement in which he's investing in her plastic surgery.
Larissa and Heather agreed, however, that just because Eric was paying for Larissa's breasts didn't mean he owned them and could touch them whenever he wants.
Once she sat down with Dr. Smith, Larissa told the surgeon she wanted a "fake look" like a Barbie doll, adding, "Go big or go home."
Larissa decided on double D breasts, and Dr. Smith said they'd look "high, round, big and fake" without making Larissa look fat. Dr. Smith was sure they'd look sexy.
But Larissa learned a lot of risks were involved with the two surgeries, which made Eric nervous since he'd be taking care of her after the procedures.
"I love the way Larissa looks as the way she is right now and I'm just starting to begin to wonder if this is worth the risk or not," Eric told the cameras.
After the consultation, Larissa and Eric went shopping so Larissa could buy new clothes that would fit her new chest. Larissa picked out some sexy lingerie that she looked forward to wearing for Eric post-surgery.
Larissa anticipated her new breasts would make her feel more confident and reignite her sex life with Eric, but then she revealed she'd want liposuction after her breast augmentation and nose job.
PAUL AND KARINE
Karine said things weren't going well since she had arrived in America with Paul.
"The other day, I left the house because I wanted to be alone," Karine shared in a confessional. "I was upset because I'm not adapting and because Paul and I have been arguing a lot."
A few weeks prior, Karine had given Paul two months to find a job, but he had yet to find one. Karine therefore said she wanted to talk to an immigration lawyer about her options.
Karine apparently missed her home and her family and wanted to return to Brazil, but she figured Paul wanted to stay in America.
"I have to choose between my husband and my family," Karine said. "So I don't know what I'm going to do."
Paul apparently didn't know that Karine would be meeting with a lawyer, and it marked the first time she had left the house without Paul. She wasn't sure whether Paul would be angry with her for paying a car service to take her to a lawyer's office.
"But I need somebody to help me. I am desperate," Karine admitted.
The lawyer, Rania Attum, had a Portuguese translator, so Karine was glad she wouldn't need Paul to translate for her.
Karine explained she and her husband weren't doing well and had been fighting a lot. Karine shared her deadline for Paul finding a job or else she'd go back to Brazil, adding that Paul had not followed through with his end of the deal.
"I would like to know about the laws here. For example, traveling alone, just me and the baby," Karine said, adding that she had her passport and documents.
Rania admitted Karine's situation was complicated, but the lawyer informed Karine that she had every right to take her baby and go to Brazil. Rania, however, couldn't promise there wouldn't be any consequences or resistance if Paul didn't agree with her decision to leave America.
Paul could try to stop Karine at the airport or put her through court proceedings. Rania therefore asked Karine to really think this one through in order to not make a big mistake.
"I will never stop Paul from seeing Pierre. But it's a delicate issue. I see that too many fights is not good for me. It's not good for Paul and it's definitely not good for Pierre. I just want the best for Pierre, and if that means going back to Brazil, that's what I'm going to do," Karine explained.
Paul said life had been very stressful, and so he picked out some plantains at the grocery store to try to make Karine feel more at home. Paul told Karine that he had applied for numerous jobs but hadn't heard anything back yet.
Karine then admitted to Paul she had met with an immigration lawyer by ordering Uber by herself, and Paul said he would've freaked out had he returned home and his wife and kid were missing.
Karine explained she wanted to learn her rights, and Paul expressed concern over where Karine's head was at. Since Karine is a legal resident of the United States, Paul knew she had more rights than a person who comes to America on a K-1 visa.
Paul was very upset Karine was threatening to leave, saying he had provided everything for her -- a car, food and cell phone. Paul angrily asked, "You're going to jump ship?!"
But Karine said she just needed time with her son and family and Brazil, which Paul called "messed up."
Paul was afraid to be left alone and lose his family, and Paul reminded Karine that he has "50 percent rights to the child." Paul said he would talk to his lawyer in Brazil and fight this, and Karine replied, "F-ck you!"
Karine attempted to end the conversation before it got worse, but Paul said, "I will prosecute. In Brazil and America, you can't keep the child from me."
Karine told Paul that she'd never keep Pierre away from his father and be that type of mother, and then she broke down into tears. Paul gave her a hug and asked her to calm down. Karine cried, saying Paul didn't know when to stop and Pierre was her whole life.
Paul said he "took things way too far" because he was scared Karine wanted to leave him. Paul had been hoping living in the United States would make their relationship stronger, but it was actually the opposite.
"I know if I don't go back to Brazil, Karine is going to leave me. But I know our lives would be so much better here in America because there are a lot more opportunities here... I am stuck between a rock and a hard place," Paul explained in a confessional.
ANGELA AND MICHAEL
Now that Angela and Michael had received Michael's mother Aduke's blessing for the wedding even if Angela can't have a baby and refused to be submissive in marriage, the wedding in Nigeria was on! Angela and Michael had yet to hear back from their K-1 visa paperwork.
Angela was shown meeting with a florist, and she asked to have flower colors that represented her mother and grandchildren's birth stones -- September, November and March, which turned out to be purple, blue and yellow.
Angela teared up while planning her wedding, knowing her family wouldn't be able to attend the ceremony. Michael assured her wife that her mother would be well represented, but Angela admitted the wedding wasn't going to be easy for her at all given her mother was very sick.
Angela wasn't even going to have her daughter Skyla at the wedding since Skyla had turned down the role of witness in the ceremony.
"It's all fun, and then when reality hits me, my family is not going to be here," Angela said.
Angela put money from her food budget for the wedding towards a big flower bouquet. Michael wasn't thrilled with the idea, but he chose to keep quiet and just support his wife in order to make her happy.
Angela knew she'd have her family in spirit at her wedding no matter what, so she allowed herself to get excited.
A couple of days before the wedding, Angela and Michael picked up her friend JoJo at the airport, who traveled all the way from Texas to serve as a witness at the wedding. Angela was devastated no one in her family would be able to attend, but she was pleased to at least have one friend.
Angela warned Michael that JoJo is protective of her and she valued what Jojo was going to think of Michael once the pair finally met. Michael just hoped JoJo was going to like her.
JoJo wanted to find out whether Michael would be a good role model for Angela's grandchildren and only had the best of intentions for getting married and trying to move to the United States.
Since Angela and Michael had pre-existing trust issues, the couple decided to have a joint bachelor and bachelorette party at a club.
Angela, however, was immediately pissed because there were half-naked women dancing around. She didn't understand why Michael had brought her to a club like that, but she decided to just relax and trust Michael would keep his eye on her and only her.
Angela and Michael had fun and danced, but at one point, Michael turned around and watched a girl dancing up on a podium, which left Angela "furious."
Angela immediately stormed out of the club and yelled "f-ck you" at Michael. Michael chased Angela down, but she screamed at him to "go look at some more cheeks and ass."
Michael said he wasn't looking at or checking out other women, and he didn't think it was fair for Angela to be so upset at him.
"I love him but I cannot do it," Angela told JoJo.
"Angela said she is not going to get married to me now. I am worried," Michael admitted.
Once again, Angela told Michael that she was "done" with him.
KALANI AND ASUELU
Asuelu apparently heard Kalani and her sister Kolini talking about him after Kalani had met with Asuelu's mother Lesina and sister Tammy.
An on-screen graphic revealed that once the cameras left, a large fight ensued between Kalani and Asuelu and he ended up leaving alone to go to his family's house.
Kalani and Kolini spent the night in a hotel and then Kolini flew back home and Kalani postponed their flight back to Utah.
Kalani said Asuelu had screamed at her at one point and wasn't acting like "his typical self." Kalani said the trip was supposed to bring Asuelu closer to his family but it just ultimately ruined their relationship.
"I'm going to go home. I'm going to the airport with or without him, and then me and him need to have a big talk about what to do from here, because I can't live like this. I really think he needs to talk to a therapist... because something needs to change," Kalani told her mother on videochat.
Kalani wasn't sure if this was the person Asuelu really is.
"I'm questioning if I can even do this anymore... [I want to see] if we can fix his behavior, and if not, I just need to not be with him," Kalani admitted.
Kalani's mother advised Kalani to think about what's best for the children, especially considering she and Kalani's father Low had issues when he came to the United States from Samoa.
Kalani wished her marriage was about love, happiness and supporting each other, and she confessed that that's not what she had. Kalani said if she was an outsider looking in, she would advise herself to be "done," however, Kalani felt the need to stay since she has two sons with Asuelu.
Kalani and Asuelu later reunited, and Asuelu apparently pretended like nothing had happened. He showed up with balloons and flowers because it was Valentine's Day, but Kalani wanted him to apologize and take responsibility for his actions.
Kalani told her husband that they needed to talk about their issues and work out their problems.
Asuelu didn't appreciate Kolini getting involved in their argument and he said he didn't feel like Kalani was listening to him -- and so he left.
"Me being your wife doesn't mean that you have possession of me," Kalani told Asuelu. "You don't like that my family tries to stick up for me, and you take that as my family is trying to mess up our marriage."
Kalani told Asuelu that she wanted to see a therapist, and Asuelu replied, "I think that's a good idea." The couple just had to get home in one piece.
The more the couple talked in the car on the way to the airport, the more mad Asuelu apparently became. Kalani vented to the cameras she needed "a f-cking break" from her husband.
"I am tired and I'm emotionally exhausted... I just need to go home and figure things out. I don't know, I just want to be done. I don't want to be married anymore," Kalani confessed. "I love him, but I have to start loving myself and loving my boys more."
COLT AND JESS
Colt was shown waking up in his home with his "friend" Vanessa there, making toast for the both of them. Vanessa had moved in as a roommate, and Jess apparently had no idea.
Colt was about to pick Jess up at the airport in Las Vegas, and he said he had a lot to tell Jess once they met in person. Colt had to admit to Jess he had talked to other women when they were broken up and that Vanessa had been living with him and Debbie.
Colt said he and Jess had good days and bad days, and he really just needed to talk to his girlfriend and set things straight. Colt was well aware the conversation could take a bad turn, but he took Jess to a cat cafe first in order to make her smile and happy.
Jess told the cameras she had received a lot of messages from women on social media claiming to have talked to Colt, so Jess planned to get to the bottom of things.
Jess told Colt that in two weeks he had sent pictures of himself to eight girls and she had the proof in screenshots. It appeared Colt had sent nude pictures and videos to the women, telling them that he was single.
Colt insisted he was "mortified" and "ashamed" of himself that Jess had received those photos, and Jess accused him of lying all the time. Jess told Colt that he had "problems" and needed a doctor, and Colt begged her to go back to his place so they could talk in private.
Colt hoped to ease into the conversation, but he noted that Jess came to Las Vegas with guns loaded. Colt told Jess they were arguing all the time and she had blocked him, but Jess accused Colt of blocking her.
"All you do is insult me," Colt said in the car on the way to his house.
"Stop playing with women. I no toy. I have feelings. I hurt. I sad. I cry," Jess shared.
Colt admitted he felt embarrassed by the whole thing but Jess was "on and off again" with him for a while and so he didn't even feel like he was even part of a relationship.
Colt was nervous to take Jess home to his mother because Debbie wasn't expecting any type of fireworks.
Jess and Debbie then reunited, and there was some awkward silence. Jess then tried to show Debbie the pictures she had received from other women of Colt, and Debbie refused to look and walk away.
Colt admitted he had been a bad boyfriend and apologized to Jess for hurting her. With that being said, Colt also dropped the bomb that Vanessa had been living in his house in the third bedroom.
"What?!" Jess replied. "No!"
ELIZABETH AND ANDREI
Elizabeth, Andrei and relatives on both sides decided to go to a Moldovan village, where they'd make wine and explore the countryside.
Elizabeth hoped everyone could get along and conduct themselves in a respectful manner, especially since Elizabeth's relatives were peppering Andrei's sister-in-law Ina with questions. Andrei had promised Elizabeth to be on his best behavior.
Elizabeth's brother Charlie and father Chuck said they were going to watch Andrei closely to see how he acted, either friendly or confrontational. Elizabeth's sister Jenn also wasn't sure how the day was going to unfold.
Everyone had fun squishing grapes with their feet and making the wine to the point where Andrei felt he and Elizabeth's family had a fresh start. Charlie, however, said "it didn't excuse what happened the other night" when Andrei had demanded he and Chuck pack their bags and return to America.
Charlie later called Andrei's best friend Marcel, who met with Elizabeth's relatives -- Charlie, Chuck and Jenn -- in order to maintain a good relationship with them. Marcel had known Andrei for quite some time and they even went to school together.
Chuck set out to discover why Andrei had quit the police force in Moldova and moved to Ireland, acknowledging, "It seems a little weird. It seems kind of strange."
Marcel explained he and Andrei both weren't happy with their jobs in the police force and the force had wanted to replace Andrei.
Marcel couldn't say whether Andrei was a "corrupt" police officer, adding, "That's how we work here. Sometimes we just break laws and that's it."
Marcel insisted Andrei is a nice guy but the police force had been pushing him to leave or else he could get into "the worst trouble" and be "set up" to go to jail.
"Andrei was basically forced to leave the country. So something had to happen. He had to do something. Your country doesn't try to make you leave for no reason, so there is something he's not telling us," Charlie told the cameras.
Chuck wasn't buying Marcel's story because Marcel made it seem like he and Andrei were good, honest guys working in a corrupt police force. Marcel insisted that's the truth and the police force in Moldovan is "rotten."
"When you start dancing, you dance until the end. You cannot just fight with big people. Somebody wanted to get rid of us, and that's it," Marcel told the cameras.
Marcel told Chuck, Charlie and Jenn to talk to Andrei if they wanted to find out more although Andrei clearly didn't like the subject. Marcel asked Elizabeth's family to just leave it alone, and he was clearly uneasy about the conversation.
Chuck still wanted the truth because he could tell Marcel was acting strange and seemingly hiding something.