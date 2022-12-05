The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Jenny, a 63-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit, a 33-year-old from New Delhi, India; Jovi, a 31-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara, a 27-year-old from Ukraine; Usman, a 33-year-old from Nigeria, and Kim, a 51-year-old from San Diego, CA; and Elizabeth Potthast, a 31-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei Castravet, a 35-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova.
The series also features Bilal, a 43-year-old from Kansas City, MO, and Shaeeda, a 37-year-old from Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago; Kara Bass, a 29-year-old from Charlottesville, VA, and Guillermo Rojer, a 23-year-old from Venezuela; Ed Brown, a 56-year-old from San Diego, CA, and Liz Woods, a 29-year-old from San Diego, CA; and Angela, a 56-year-old from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 34-year-old from Nigeria.
The90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples who previously starred on the spinoff's sixth season are Elizabeth and Andrei, Angela and Michael, and Yara and Jovi.
Jenny and Sumit previously appeared on all three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love.
In a departure from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s original premise -- which was continuing to follow the lives of couples who married after the American resident's foreign partner came to the United States on a K-1 visa -- Usman and Kim are not married, and neither are Ed and Liz (nor is Liz even a foreigner).
Jenny and Sumit are in fact married, but their wedding or ceremony never aired on TLC. In addition, the couple are also not living in America but in India, Sumit's home country.
Kim and Usman appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and the season showed Kim traveling overseas to meet Usman in person for the first time. Usman also previously appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with his prior American partner Lisa Hamme, whom he married in the show's season finale.
Ed and Liz previously appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life on discovery+.
"As these couples navigate the next chapter of their relationships, they'll be put to the test on everything from emotional affairs to disapproving family to immigration issues. With these couples kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye, are they headed toward happily ever after or happily never after?" TLC teased of the new Happily Ever After? season.
Below is what happened on Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s seventh season.
KIM and USMAN
Kim was about to leave for Nigeria with her son Jamal, who was going to meet Usman for the first time in-person as well as Usman's nephew whom Usman and Kim were thinking of adopting.
Kim wanted to make sure that Jamal liked both people because she'd never want her son to be subjected to an environment he's against or wouldn't feel happy in.
Kim asked Jamal not to fight Usman, and Jamal said that wasn't his intention at all. Jamal just wanted to see Usman's true character, and he pointed out how he'd definitely see through any bullsh-t.
Kim wasn't sure what to think about the potential adoption. She was trying to have an open mind and wanted to make sure the boy's parents would truly be okay with losing their son to another couple and a life in the United States.
Jamal admitted the situation sounded "insane," and Kim acknowledged being in her relationship wasn't easy and it required a lot of work.
Kim also wanted to see if she felt a connection with Mahadi. She wanted to adopt a child for the right reasons, knowing it's a lifelong commitment, and not just to keep Usman as her fiance. She said she would never do anything to hurt anyone.
Once Jamal and Kim arrived at the airport in Nigeria, Kim ran up to Usman and hugged and kissed him. Jamal joked about how he wanted to throw up in his mouth, but he planned to be nice and give Usman the benefit of the doubt.
Kim loved having the two men she cared about most in the same place.
While eating dinner that night, Usman told Jamal that he's a good person, and Kim hoped Jamal could see the connection she had with Usman.
Usman really wanted to be friends with Jamal, and so he gifted him a Playstation 5. Jamal was ecstatic, and Usman said she wasn't asking for anything other than respect as a man and a friend -- not as a father.
Usman assured Jamal that Kim was safe with him and he'd never break his heart, and Jamal said the night went well and there was potential for the men to develop a positive relationship.
Jamal then met Usman's friends Giant and KB over a game of archery. Jamal said he had Kim's best interest at heart and the trip wasn't just about becoming friends with Usman.
Kim could tell that Usman's friends loved Jamal.
But then Usman revealed that his brother Mohammed didn't even know he had been thinking about adopting his child, which shocked both Jamal and Kim.
"I'll trust Usman when I start seeing his actions match his words... This takes me a step back from trusting him," Jamal told the cameras.
Kim seemed angry that Usman was so unprepared, but Usman said he didn't want to make such a big decision without his fiancee.
Kim said she felt "blindsided," and she demanded that Usman handle the situation. She admitted that the adoption seemed "doomed" and she couldn't believe Usman hadn't see this whole thing through.
"That's just messed up, in my opinion," Jamal noted.
ANGELA and MICHAEL
Angela thought Michael talking to Billy would ease Michael's mind about her trip to Canada, but it did the exact opposite. Angela was upset because she felt Michael didn't know her heart.
Angela said she needed to save the man's life, but Michael felt Angela was choosing another man over their marriage. Michael said he felt like he was "nothing" to Angela, like she could so easily discard him.
Angela explained how she used to work for hospice and this was very important to her. Michael said he didn't want anything bad to happen to Billy but Angela was "only worried about herself."
"I didn't come this far to lose you," Angela assured Michael while they were in Nigeria. "He doesn't have no feelings for me. I didn't I lie to you."
Michael asked Angela not to go, thinking the solution was "simple," but Angela wasn't used to being told what to do. She wanted to help her friend who was having kidney failure.
Michael then packed his bags and told Angela that they were "done" because she clearly didn't prioritize or care about the success of their marriage. Michael said he didn't know what else he could do because Angela had put Billy above her marriage.
"It's not more important than my marriage, Michael," Angela insisted.
Michael said Angela's priorities seemed to be God and then Billy, but Angela disagreed. Angela confessed that she's a stubborn person but maybe this is something Michael wouldn't be able to handle.
Angela assured Michael that he was more important to her than any other man and so she wouldn't go to Canada if it meant hurting Michael's feelings that badly.
"Maybe I went too far," Angela told the cameras. "I know Michael is trying to show he's in control, but I can also see he's really hurt. As much as I love Billy as a friend, my husband comes first."
Suddenly, Michael got a text from one of his friends, Peter. Michael allegedly told Angela that he hadn't spoken to "the goofballs" in months, and so Angela wondered if her husband had lied to her again.
Angela also didn't want to face his friends, whom she thought were bad influences on Michael.
However, Angela decided to meet "the goofballs" and put her best foot forward in order to please Michael. She said she wanted him to be happy and realize that she was really trying.
SHAEEDA and BILAL
Bilal surprised Shaeeda with a helicopter ride in New York. He wanted to have these experiences with Shaeeda before they began working on having a baby. Shaeeda absolutely loved the adventure, but she was still focused on how she could get through to Bilal.
Shaeeda asked for a definite answer on when they could try for a child. Even though she didn't require a specific date, she wanted a specific answer.
Bilal felt Shaeeda didn't appreciate the things he was doing for her and that she just wanted what she wanted -- and right away. Bilal said he understood how Shaeeda felt but this baby was going to be his as well.
"I don't think it's fair that my feelings get pushed aside," Bilal lamented in a confessional.
But Shaeeda accused Bilal of disregarding the doctor's results, saying they clearly meant nothing to him. Bilal insisted he had been there for Shaeeda all along, but she continued to demand answers. Shaeeda said she didn't even want to wait a full year to start trying.
"It's almost like you're giving me an ultimatum. There's a reason why I sometimes have my guard up. It lets me know that you're not 100 percent and you're not in," Bilal said.
"I'm 100 percent but it's going your way all the time," Shaeeda said.
Bilal claimed he had done everything for Shaeeda and she had done nothing for him. Shaeeda was frustrated because even after giving Bilal an ultimatum, he still didn't give her a clear answer.
"I am not going to let him distract me again... no more Miss Nice Girl," Shaeeda told the cameras.
Shaeeda said this problem could break their relationship, and so Bilal felt having a baby was the only thing that validated them being together. Bilal admitted he was worried that if he didn't do things Shaeeda's way, then she was going to leave him.
Bilal also accused Shaeeda of ruining a great moment and called the big surprise "a complete disaster." Bilal said he was trying to love and romance Shaeeda and it was backfiring in his face.
Shaeeda admitted that she couldn't keep up with her "charade" with Bilal of sweeping their problems under the rug and pretending like everything was okay.
Shaeeda then met up with her best friend again and revealed how she had disarmed Bilal and asked him for a straight answer, which he failed to provide for her.
Shaeeda's friend Eutris advised Shaeeda to "accidentally" forget taking her birth control pills, but Shaeeda explained that Bilal was using protection and they weren't relying on birth control pills.
"This is worse than I thought!" Eutris said. "He does not want to have a child, at all costs!"
Eutris thought Bilal was stringing Shaeeda along and that Shaeeda needed to stand up for herself. Shaeeda revealed how she had given Bilal an ultimatum, saying their marriage may end if he's not willing to try for a baby in nine months.
"If you had to choose between marriage and having a baby, which would you choose?" Eutris asked.
"I would choose having a baby," Shaeeda replied.
Eutris said Shaeeda needed to toughen up and be firm, and maybe potentially leave her husband.
Shaeeda told the cameras that she'd have to walk away from Bilal in nine months if he continued to dodge questions and not be straight with her.
ED and LIZ
Liz was shown spending some time with her girlfriends after her and Ed's engagement party in Arkansas. Liz and her friends went on a whale watch and saw dolphins, and Liz shared how she had spent her savings and planned to go back to work at the restaurant, where she had worked for three years and met Ed.
Liz was admittedly tired of sitting home, but she was afraid Ed was going to have an issue with her working again and potentially use that as an excuse for why their relationship isn't working.
Liz suggested that Ed didn't want her to feel independent, and Liz's friends told her that she's better than Ed and deserved more. The girls agreed Liz needed to be herself and have a life of her own within her relationship.
Liz's friends wanted to see Liz stand up for herself and be happy.
Liz said she also wanted to return to work full-time because her daughter's father had been restationed out of the country. Liz's ex had full custody of Liz's daughter, whom Liz wanted to have a stable life and home.
Liz said, if she were to have full custody of her daughter, that she needed a partner and Ed more than ever before.
"Let's say I do take her on full time, what am I going to do if him and I don't make it?" Liz lamented to her pals. "Who do I have? That would prove I can't physically and financially take care of her."
Liz shared how she needed more emotional stability from Ed because she was going to do what's best for her daughter. Liz's friends acknowledged how this was going to be a true test for the couple's relationship.
Ed and Liz then checked out a five-bedroom house together. Ed acknowledged how Liz's daughter Riley would need a room, and Liz liked how it felt to begin planning a future with Ed.
The house was over a million dollars, which was out of the couple's budget. Ed said he was ready to put down 20 percent, but not on a $1.295 million pad. Liz seemed a little scared to invest money into a home with Ed considering their relationship had been so rocky up to that point.
Liz then suggested moving out of San Diego and having a fresh start with Ed. Liz said there was nothing in San Diego for her other than bad memories that were dragging them down as a couple.
Liz said she wanted a clean slate and could no longer bicker with her fiance on a frequent basis. Liz didn't want Riley to move out of the country, but she needed Ed to be there for her and have her family's back.
Ed agreed that Riley was most important and he liked what she was saying. Ed assured Liz that he loved her and would be willing to leave San Diego, where he had lived for 40 years.
"I'm committed to being with Liz and have this relationship work, and if that means having to uproot myself... and move to another city, I will. I don't see myself being with anybody other than Liz, and I hope she feels the same way," Ed told the cameras.
Ed then suggested to Liz that they should look at Palm Springs and start there.
YARA and JOVI
Jovi was clearly still upset at Yara for apartment hunting and wanting to stay in Prague. Jovi said everyone was against him and it was nice to spend some time with Yara and without her mother Olga and best friend Karina.
Jovi believed Yara's friends and family were putting thoughts in her head, but Yara insisted she wanted to stay to help her loved ones amid Ukraine's war with Russia.
"I am a grown ass woman, and I can make decisions on my own. Okay?" Yara complained. "All my life, I live for you. [I need] to live for myself. [Let] me choose what I want."
Yara said she had moved to the U.S. for Jovi and lived in a place that she hated for him -- because she loved and respected him and wanted to be happy. Yara therefore asked for something "small" from Jovi, to let her live in Prague and be happy.
Jovi felt his opinion no longer mattered, and he said he felt very frustrated.
Jovi then pitched the idea of having another baby, seemingly to save his marriage. Mylah was almost two-years-old, and Jovi explained how he didn't want to be an old dad.
Jovi apparently thought another pregnancy would bring Yara and himself closer together, but Yara said, "No." Yara said she liked working and didn't want to have another baby for about four more years.
Yara concluded that she simply wasn't ready for another baby, and she believed Jovi was using a baby as an excuse to drag her back to the United States. Yara called it "a weird excuse" and wished her husband had something "[smarter] to say."
Yara then went to the spa with Karina while Jovi had a couple of beers with his friend Talmadge.
Yara vented to her pal about how Jovi didn't seem to trust her, and Jovi expressed to his friend how he and Yara needed to talk about family planning and building their future together.
"Right now, it feels like Yara is just building a future for herself," Jovi complained in a confessional.
Talmadge said he missed the lighthearted Jovi who loved to party and it was tough to see his friend stressed out and worried about his marriage. Talmadge said Yara was being "selfish," and Jovi "absolutely" agreed.
Yara said the more Jovi tried to pull her in, the more he was pushing her away. Yara thought the distance would be good for them.
SUMIT and JENNY
Sumit, Jenny, and Jenny's daughter Christina and her partner Jen were waiting to meet with Sumit's parents at a restaurant. Sumit was afraid a big fight and major drama was going to break out.
The last time Sumit had tried to meet with his parents, they didn't show up. Sumit noted how his mother had disowned him the last time they spoke, and so he admittedly felt scared to have another conversation about his marriage and his future.
Jenny anticipated this gathering was going to be "a disaster."
"If that's the way they want it, they're leaving me with no choice but to take Sumit to America," Jenny told the cameras.
The group met with Sumit's brother Amit and his wife Shree as well as Sumit's father Anil, who claimed Sumit's mother Sahna was not feeling well and had a setback because of their son's marriage.
Christina planned to go to bat for her mom, and she was very sweet and polite at the family gathering. Christina told Anil that Sumit is a wonderful man and she hoped they would want to get to know them as a family.
Christina hoped Anil could open his heart to the love and happiness Jenny and Sumit shared.
Shree said it was difficult for Sahna to accept this union, but Christina said the pair just happened to fall in love with each other and that's the way life works.
Anil claimed that society bashed his family and spoke ill of Sumit and Jenny's marriage due to their age difference. Anil said society's reaction was the main reason why he couldn't accept Sumit and Jenny's relationship.
Jenny then announced if Sumit's family was going to disown Sumit and not accept her, it would probably be best for them to move to America as a couple. Jenny said if they left, they would no longer be seen together and maybe it would be less upsetting for Sumit's parents.
Sumit was apparently shocked by Jenny's disclosure.