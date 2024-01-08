'90 Day Fiance' recap: Jasmine fears having a baby, Rob clashes with Sophie's mom, Nikki considers dumping Justin
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/08/2024
90 Day Fiance featured Jasmine admitting to Gino she's not ready to have a baby, Rob clashing with Sophie's mother Claire, Nikki considering ending her engagement to Justin, Manuel offending Ashley, and Clayton upsetting Anali again during Sunday night's Season 10 broadcast on TLC.
90 Day Fiance's tenth season stars returning cast members Gino, a 52-year-old from Michigan, and Jasmine, a 36-year-old from Panama.
The 90 Day Fiance season also stars Sophie, a 23-year-old from the United Kingdom, and Robert, a 32-year-old from California; Manuel, a 34-year-old from Ecuador, and Ashley, a 31-year-old from New York; Justin, a 36-year-old from Moldova, and Nikki, a 47-year-old from New Jersey.
In addition, 90 Day Fiance features Nick, a 30-year-old from Australia, and Devin, a 23-year-old from Arkansas; Anali, a 26-year-old from Peru, and Clayton, a 29-year-old from Kentucky; and Citra, a 26-year-old from Indonesia, and Sam, a 30-year-old from Missouri.
90 Day Fiance features Americans who have fallen in love with foreigners bringing their fiances to the United States on K-1 visas.
However, once the couple is in America together, the American must marry their overseas partner within the 90-day period allowed by the visa or the foreigner has to return to his or her home country.
"These long-distance, international couples go the distance as they navigate cultural differences, discover surprising personality traits, and process lingering tensions brought on by doubtful friends and families," TLC teased of the new season.
Below is what happened on Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiance's tenth season.
SOPHIE AND ROB
Rob told Sophie that he'd never want her to have a "side piece," meaning a female hookup outside of their relationship and future marriage. Sophie, meanwhile, didn't want Rob to even think about being with another woman in the future.
Sophie had three weeks left on her K-1 visa, and so her mom Claire was going to visit soon so she could attend the wedding. Sophie's mother wasn't a big fan of Rob, so she wasn't sure how this visit was going to go.
"She doesn't know how to shut up when she needs to," Rob told the 90 Day Fiance cameras of Claire. "[She] says some really problematic sh-t at the wrong times."
Sophie thought that was messed up of Rob to say, and she noted how Claire was going to be in their lives no matter what and so he'd have to learn to like her and deal with her in a respectful manner.
When talking about the wedding, Rob and Claire were joking around. Rob laughed at Claire's jokes, but when he said something, Claire was rubbed the wrong way. Rob felt he was always one word away from saying the wrong thing or offending Sophie's mom.
"Do you hate me?" Claire asked Rob.
Claire could tell that Sophie liked Rob because he's a "beautiful" man, but she pointed out to the cameras, "You can only stare at a painting for so long." Claire was concerned about how her daughter was living, and she was about to see Rob's apartment.
The dynamic between Rob and Claire worsened once Claire saw Rob's small apartment and how his bathroom wasn't even indoors. Claire pictured a better life for her daughter, but Rob felt he was doing the best he could.
Claire wanted Sophie to be in a safe and comfortable place, and she told Rob that he could have saved up more money and done more.
Sophie agreed with everything Claire was saying and added how Rob should've secured a job, and then Rob lashed out at the ladies.
"None of you guys have ever lived on the bottom... I don't have [financial support]. I have zero help from anybody," Rob shouted.
Claire claimed she had no help either, but Rob called her out on "bullsh-t" and complained about how she was judging him really hard.
JASMINE and GINO
Jasmine and Gino were shown going to a salsa dancing lesson in Miami. Jasmine seemed very stressed about wedding planning, and so Gino just wanted to have a good time and be happy with his fiancee.
Jasmine was actually impressed by Gino's moves at the end of the day, and she gushed about how she felt "so proud" of him.
The next morning, the couple went out for coffee and took in some of the sights of Miami. Gino felt he and Jasmine were back to the old fun couple they used to be, before they began facing complications and having frequent arguments.
Jasmine missed her son a lot, but she couldn't wait to bring her kids over to the United States. Gino said he was also looking forward to being a father figure.
"[But] I would like to have one child on my own, and I would like to do it soon," Gino told his fiancee.
Jasmine explained to the cameras how there was a lot of pain and fear inside of her, and that Gino had no idea what she had gone through.
Jasmine told Gino that she loved her kids more than her own life but one of the hardest things she had ever gone through was accepting her son's "diagnosis." Her son apparently has special needs and has difficulty communicating.
Jasmine worried her next child could face similar challenges, and she cried about how people could be very mean and had very little tolerance for him. Jasmine, for example, said people stared at her and gave "ugly looks" if her son misbehaved in a restaurant.
"I don't know if I have the strength to go through this [again]," Jasmine said, breaking down into tears. "What if I cannot give you a neurotypical kid? I don't know, Gino, it scares me to death."
"They're still a human being and we're going to take care of it. You can't predict that," Gino responded. "It's still a child; there is no difference whether he has a disability or not... Nothing is your fault."
Gino said it was painful to see Jasmine so emotional and sad, and he felt very helpless in that moment. Gino tried to assured Jasmine that he'd always be there for her, even if they couldn't have a baby together.
"You are such a kind soul, and I am so lucky to have you," Jasmine told her fiance. "If we ever have a baby here, she is going to be very lucky to have you as a dad."
SAM and CITRA
With only 12 days left to wed, Citra was afraid that Sam was going to end up in jail. It made her angry that Sam hadn't mentioned his legal situation to her before she moved to the United States, and she didn't know how this was going to affect her wedding or make her father react.
Sam acknowledged that Citra had every reason to be mad, but he didn't want to lose her. Sam didn't want Citra to regret leaving her home to be with him.
Citra, however, ultimately decided to stand by Sam, who said there were "no words to explain" how great that made him feel.
But Citra knew there was a risk her father -- who was a police officer -- may demand her return to Indonesia. And as a punishment for Sam, Citra cooked him an extremely spicy meal. Sam liked the food, but he joked about how it burned and numbed his tongue.
Later on, Sam introduced Citra to his mother Deedee and sweet grandmother. Citra thought the meeting was going to be scary, especially due to the women's differences when it came to religion, but the meet and greet actually went well and pretty smoothly.
Deedee didn't like the idea of Sam converting to Islam in order to make Citra happy, and so she asked Citra if she'd still marry Sam if he chose not to become Muslim.
Citra hinted that her relationship would be over in that case.
"I approve of them marrying, but not of the Muslim way," Deedee told the 90 Day Fiance cameras.
Citra thought Sam's mother was nice, and Deedee ultimately wished the best for her son.
NIKKI and JUSTIN
Justin apparently didn't understand why Nikki was mad at him. Justin said he had "a sex friend" before he and Nikki got engaged, which made Nikki feel "betrayed."
Justin, however, didn't think there was anything wrong with what he had done since he wasn't sure at the time if he and Nikki were going to work out.
Nikki explained to Justin how she felt like his "sugar mama," but Justin assured her that wasn't the case.
Justin then suggested to Nikki that they could just have fun in the bedroom and maybe even have a threesome. It was apparently Justin's dream to sleep with two women at once.
Nikki laughed at Justin and told him that she had been experimental in her twenties and she was over that stage of life. Nikki wondered if Justin wanted to have this threesome just because of her gender.
"I feel like I'm not enough... Why don't you just go be with another woman?" Nikki questioned in a confessional. "I don't know if Justin is just trying to get a reaction out of me. He knows I can go crazy. He either likes to get me jealous, or he's serious."
Nikki asked Justin how many girls he had slept with before they got serious together, and he replied, "Maybe two." Justin also insisted he had protected sex with them.
Nikki shared with Justin how she was ready to settle down with a man, and so she wanted to know if he was on the same page. Nikki said Justin's sex drive was already at its worst, and so that concerned her.
Nikki feared Justin was going to cheat on her in the future or play games with her, and so she didn't know how to proceed in their relationship. Nikki didn't like feeling that she meant nothing to Justin when he was being intimate with other women.
Nikki then Zoom chatted with her mother Myrna, and Nikki explained how Justin hadn't been taking their relationship seriously until he proposed marriage. Nikki said she had the feeling in her gut that Justin wasn't being faithful to her -- and that she was right.
Nikki also broke the news that Justin wanted to have a threesome with her and another woman, and Myrna appeared shocked. Myrna advised Nikki to stand her ground and tell Justin to forget about his fantasies.
Myrna told Nikki that she deserved to get married and have a normal life and relationship.
Meanwhile, Justin vented to his friend about how Nikki wanted to control everything and he sometimes saw her masculine side, which he apparently didn't like.
"She argues, fights, and wants sex. That's not how it works for me," Justin complained to his pal.
Justin's friend told him to be more manly and aggressive with Nikki, and he totally agreed with that advice.
Nikki was contemplating whether she should end her engagement. She felt very drained and tired, but her engagement party was coming up in a few days.
"Trust is earned -- not given. There is a lot to think about... my K-1, our relationship and our engagement celebration," Nikki concluded.
ASHLEY and MANUEL
Manuel's best friend Jonathan lived in New York City, and so Jonathan paid the couple a visit.
Jonathan advised Manuel to keep practicing his English skills because repetition was key, and then Ashley told the boys to go explore Rochester and have a good time.
Ashley wanted Jonathan to cheer Manuel up, and it was also nice for Manuel to have a pal to talk to about his upcoming marriage.
Manuel apparently missed Ecuador a lot, from the food to his family and friends, but he said everything was going well with Ashley. Manuel pointed out how living in the United States, however, was hard and frustrating sometimes.
The trio then went out for smoothies, and Ashley told Jonathan that she could spend her money on herself whenever she wanted and on whatever she desired, but Manuel clearly wanted to send more money home to his family in Ecuador.
Ashley said she had sent his family money twice in two months and so Manuel should be happy about that. Manuel didn't seem to think it was enough, but Ashley reminded Manuel that she paid all the bills and he wasn't allowed to dictate how she spent her money.
"I worry about others, you worry about yourself," Manuel announced.
"I take a lot of offense to that, and I might cry," Ashley replied.
Ashley then lamented to the 90 Day Fiance cameras, "He doesn't feel supported by me, but all I am doing is supporting him. The food you eat is the food that I bought. The cell phone you use is the cell phone I bought. I give you love, I give you affection, and we're banging it out multiple times a day."
Ashley concluded, "I brought you here on my back without a cosigner... How are you going to say you don't feel supported by me? It's disrespectful!"
CLAYTON and ANALI
Clayton and Anali were apparently on Day 59 of not having sex in America. Anali was upset at Clayton for talking about their private life to his best friend Kameron in California, but Clayton apparently felt the need to vent about their lack of intimacy.
Anali explained to the cameras how Clayton should come to her with his issues or concerns -- and not to other people, especially when the details were so personal.
Anali said the most awkward part of the conversation with the fact she was right there to listen to it, and Clayton said he understood. Clayton apologized and admitted his behavior was rude, which Anali appreciated, but she hoped Clayton would learn quickly how to respect her and make her happy.
Clayton and Kameron then took a dance class so that Clayton could impress Anali at their wedding. Anali had joked with her fiancee before about how he moved like a tree and wasn't exactly graceful.
Kameron thought it was strange that Anali was essentially hiding Clayton from her life and her family at home, but Clayton was afraid that if he confronted Anali, she'd potentially break it off and leave him.
"I think a reason this is happening is she also has some uncertainty about you. You're about to get married, and I just don't want to see you hurt, man," Kameron explained to his best friend.
Kameron could tell that Clayton didn't want to lose Anali because she was his source of happiness, but he predicted things were going to spiral downwards.
Later, Clayton told Anali that he really wanted her to tell her father about their relationship and upcoming marriage. Anali immediately got angry and defensive, and she walked away from Clayton and started crying.
Clayton wondered if there was a larger issue at hand and that maybe Anali was simply afraid to tell her overprotective father about them.