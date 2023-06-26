'90 Day Fiance' recap: Jasmine calls off Gino engagement, Amanda gets jealous, Meisha and Riley meet their loves, Christian and Cleo are introduced
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/26/2023
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Jasmine Pineda breaking off her engagement to Gino Palazzolo over his request for a prenuptial agreement, Amanda getting jealous, Meisha and Riley finally meeting their foreign partners in other countries, and the introduction of a new couple, Christian and Cleo, during the Season 6 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The eight couples starring on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days include Gino, a 53-year-old from Michigan and Jasmine, a 35-year-old from Panama; Amanda, a 31-year-old from Louisiana and Razvan, a 26-year-old from Romania; and Riley, a 48-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Violet, a 43-year-old from Vietnam.
The rest of the couples are Christian, a 30-year-old from Minnesota and Cleo, a 32-year-old from England; Tyray, a 33-year-old from California, and Carmella, a 27-year-old from Barbados; David, a 42-year-old from Nebraska and Sheila, a 31-year-old from the Philippines; Meisha, a 43-year-old from Minnesota, and Nicola, a 46-year-old from Israel; and Statler, a 33-year-old from Texas, and Dempsey, a 28-year-old from England.
Viewers have yet to meet Statler and Dempsey on the series.
According to TLC, Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will follow long-distance relationships and document how each couple found each other as well as their first in-person meeting in a foreign country "and the unexpected surprises, cultural clashes and dramatic twists" along the way.
"This season serves up an explosion of emotion with all the highs and lows of dating across the globe, as marriage proposals dangle in the distance," the network teased.
In most90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
After traveling across the world, the couples will determine if love can conquer all as they experience challenges such as language barriers, interfering families, cultural differences, age gaps, ex partners, and baggage from the past.
Below is what happened on Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' sixth season.
MEISHA and NICOLA
Meisha was shown getting dropped off at the airport for her trip to Israel to meet Nicola. Her trip was going to be two weeks, which was a short amount of time to get to know the man of her dreams.
"At the end of this trip, the hopeful outcome is an engagement. I mean, he's everything to me. So the worst case scenario is that I lose my best friend, and I think that could potentially hurt the most," Meisha told the cameras.
But Meisha said "screw it" and went for it -- all in the name of love.
About 12 hours later, Nicola sprayed himself with cologne and got ready to meet the woman he wanted to marry in-person for the first time. Nicola said he felt more "excitement" than nervous, especially because it had been seven years of the couple talking about this person.
Nicola said he actually met Meisha 16 years prior and he intended to kiss her.
When the pair finally met, they shared a warm embrace in the airport and gave each other a small kiss.
"I love you, Meisha, my baby," Nicola gushed, as Meisha appeared to be on the verge of tears.
Meisha said she felt "completed" to be in Nicola's arms, and Nicola repeated how he loved her more than anything. Meisha also said Nicola "far exceeded" her own expectations of what he was going to look like and be like.
Nicola wheeled Meisha's heavy bags out of the airport, and once they got inside his car, they both said an "Our Father" and "Hail Mary" prayer, asking for a safe drive with no car problems.
Meisha and Nicola drove to Nazareth together, which is the city of Jesus.
The couple got a hotel room together with two beds because they didn't plan on sleeping with each other until marriage. But Meisha spread out her clothes everywhere into piles, which caught Nicola off-guard and shocked him.
"But that's her character. What can I do? She's like Celine Dion," Nicola joked.
Nicola told Meisha that he would marry her on the spot if he could, but Meisha was still hoping her previous marriage would get annulled so her second marriage would be considered pure in the Catholic church.
Meisha, however, wasn't bringing the same emotion to the conversation, which worried Nicola a bit.
GINO and JASMINE
The morning after Gino's trip, Jasmine noticed that Gino was in a better mood. Gino apologized for getting upset because he had only slept about two hours the day before.
Jasmine pointed out how "the blue pill" clearly worked and their sexual encounter was good.
"He said, 'Hey, babe, I'm ready to give you the d--k, give you the meat that you want," Jasmine said in a confessional.
"I couldn't believe it. As usual, Gino didn't have an orgasm because he gets tired and out of breath. This is the seventh time in two years and five months dating that we had sex."
Gino then gave Jasmine a couple of gifts, including a fanny pack, which Gino thought would be very practical and useful for her. He also gave her one package of hair extensions -- which cost about $300 -- but Jasmine said she'd need about 10 packages to do her full head.
"Once I'm in Michigan, I'm going to be your wife, so it's not going to be me paying for all these things," Jasmine told Gino.
Gino burst into laughter, but Jasmine told the cameras how she had sacrificed so much for their relationship and given up everything in Panama for him. Jasmine therefore said she wasn't willing to sacrifice her "quality of life" once she gets settled in the United States.
Gino said Jasmine needed to work within his budget and give up some of the more luxurious things. But Jasmine apparently knew Gino had some money saved -- in his retirement fund -- which he said was the problem because he couldn't spend that.
Gino intended to set boundaries for Jasmine when it came to spending his money, and he also hoped to bring up the prenuptial agreement.
"But she might take it the wrong way, and she might explode," Gino admitted.
Gino and Jasmine then went to a bakery and sandwich shop together for lunch. While Jasmine was eating, Gino brought up how he wanted her to sign a prenuptial agreement.
Jasmine had flipped out about this issue in the past, but Gino said it was an important topic to talk about.
Gino insisted that he was "super in love" with Jasmine and their love was going to last forever, but the news hurt Jasmine, who said her fiance sounded "stupid" and was clearly already thinking about divorcing her.
"From the bottom of my heart, f-ck you 100 times. F-ck you," Jasmine responded. "It's very disrespectful. My position is I'm taking my ring off and we're no longer engaged."
Jasmine told the cameras that she felt "numb" and very hurt because Gino clearly didn't know her at all. Jasmine said Gino thought she was going to take all of his money if they didn't work out, which she thought was appalling.
Jasmine's reaction made Gino wonder why she was with him and what she was after in their relationship. Gino couldn't believe Jasmine would be willing to throw their romance away just because he wanted to protect his pre-marital assets.
That night, Jasmine -- who was admittedly sad and disappointed -- decided not to sleep with Gino, and the pair wasn't talking at all. Her ex-husband had allegedly kept all of their money in their divorce, and so Jasmine didn't want that to happen to her again.
The next morning, Gino wrote up a prenup proposal for Jasmine that would also protect her interests and future. Gino planned to share the proposal with Jasmine, but she wasn't willing to hear it.
"If there is a f-cking prenup, I'm not going to marry you, period!" Jasmine yelled.
"Well then that shows me that you don't love me and you don't give a sh-t. So f-ck all of it then! Just forget it," Gino said, storming off.
"F-ck you. F-ck you. You are such an idiot. Stay with your f-cking money," Jasmine cried.
Jasmine then asked Gino to pack up his stuff and leave. However, Gino shared with Jasmine that if he initiated their divorce, she'd receive the highest amount of financial protection.
If Jasmine chose to leave Gino, she wouldn't receive much financial support. Once Jasmine read that, she called Gino "a f-cking idiot" and told him to leave.
Jasmine proceeded to shout about how her ex-boyfriends were better men than Gino. She claimed that she was more attracted to those guys and that they had even more money to offer than Gino and didn't have "sex problems" like he had.
"You're the worst sexual person in the world," Gino countered.
"Why aren't you still with your ex?" Gino asked.
"I won't answer that. If only you knew," Jasmine said.
She then told the cameras, "All I want is love and to be loved and respected, and I'm not getting any of those things from Gino, with him bringing up the prenup stuff. He lies and communicated with exes... Gino is looking at me like a gold digger, so that's very painful.'"
CHRISTIAN and CLEO
Christian, a 30-year-old from Minneapolis, MN, was shown going to a Halloween party dressed as a 1970s news reporter. He said he loves to go out, dance and make people laugh.
Christian had been called "a starry eyed" guy before in terms of his dating life. Christian apparently fell head over heels for women, only to move on from them pretty quickly if it didn't work out.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Christian eloped with his then-girlfriend, but they got the marriage annulled later that year. Christian explained how he didn't want to settle and he desired a lifelong partner, a woman to always come home to.
Christian thought he had found that with Cleo, a model from Italy who lived in London at the time. Christian gushed about how she's gorgeous, wonderful and genuine.
The pair had begun talking on social media about one year prior. Christian said Cleo made him laugh and he began crushing on her because she could make him laugh.
"I have really strong feelings for her. Even though I've never met her before, I feel extremely close to her. And probably for the last four months, we've been on a video call every single night, and sometimes for hours at a time," Christian shared.
Cleo, however, was different from the women Christian had dated in the past. The student and model then revealed that she's autistic. Cleo explained how she struggles to perceive and process things correctly as well as regulate her senses in any given environment.
Cleo was therefore drawn to predictable situations and elements. She apparently grew up undiagnosed, which caused a lot of bullying in her life. Cleo would even rehearse and practice conversations she had seen in her bedroom mirror.
However, Cleo said she was now unapologetically herself and she was very proud of that. She shared how she's passionate about astrology and horoscopes, and Christian was the first Gemini she had ever dated.
Cleo said she had met Christian one year ago and their friendship over social media turned into something romantic. Cleo called Christian extroverted and goofy, and she said that after some time of getting to know him, she couldn't stop thinking about him.
Cleo admitted she was smitten with Christian, but she worried her introverted nature may cause some friction in her relationship. Cleo worried she and Christian were going to be opposites and that Christian wouldn't be happy being in a committed relationship with her.
"I will be truly heartbroken if things don't work out," Cleo said.
While thrift shopping, Cleo revealed she's transgender and was assigned "male" at birth.
Growing up, Cleo said she always related more to her female peers. Cleo said she had tried to fit in as a man but that's simply not how she felt about herself.
"I remember going to sleep and praying that, the next morning, I would wake up as a girl. But at the same time, I was scared that the majority of people in my life would never have accepted me. It was already hard enough [due to] me being autistic. But I chose to be myself," Cleo explained.
Christian had apparently told Cleo that he's attracted to her as a person and so the fact she's transgender didn't bother him. But Cleo admitted she had insecurities and worried Christian wouldn't like certain physical traits about her in-person. Cleo also wasn't sure Christian was going to stand by her in the face of adversity or haters.
Cleo also hadn't undergone a full transformative surgery -- a gender confirmation surgery -- but she said that she was just waiting for the right time to change her body. Cleo also wanted to get breast implants.
Meanwhile, Christian said that he thought his feelings for Cleo were strong enough to overcome any situation. He wasn't sure what her body was going to look like.
Christian had made out with a man before, but that encounter apparently made him realize he's definitely heterosexual. He didn't seem worry about sex with Cleo at all.
"It's definitely going to be different. I can't say that it won't be. I think there's going to be some situations that will present challenges for us, but I'm putting a lot into this relationship," Christian explained to the cameras.
"I don't want to consider that Cleo and I won't work out because it's heartbreaking to think about that."
AMANDA and RAZVAN
Razvan -- the self-declared "Pancake Man," who supposedly makes the best pancakes in Romania -- was shown making his girlfriend pancakes in the morning. Amanda had been in Romania with Razvan for two days, but she got upset about Razvan pushing her to tell her kids more about their relationship.
After the couple's serious talk, Razvan felt Amanda was pushing him away. Razvan therefore acknowledged how he needed to be more patient and understanding with Amanda, who quickly came to find out that Razvan's pancakes weren't even fully cooked.
The couple then went to a grocery store, and Razvan realized Amanda is a very picky eater. Amanda doesn't eat shellfish or items with growth hormones in them, but she claimed she had told Razvan this information multiple times. The pair's shopping experience was a bit awkward as a result.
"It's nice to see that Razvan is trying. I just hope, moving forward, he can listen the next time I tell him -- or the second. I'll even take it on the third [time of telling him]," Amanda lamented in a confessional.
Little by little, Amanda and Razvan were beginning to understand each other better.
But Amanda was not okay with Razvan kissing another woman in his acting career. He had already made her jealous with his online content and flirtatious live streams.
Razvan, however, said his career was very important to him, and he let Amanda listen to one of his business calls so that she could see his work in an upcoming music video was going to be very professional.
"Do whatever you want to do. Your actions will tell me what I need to know," Amanda told her boyfriend.
Razvan and his ex-wife had broken up because she was allegedly very jealous and never supported him in his career. Razvan was therefore nervous his relationship with Amanda could turn out the same way.
RILEY and VIOLET
Riley's plane touched down in Vietnam, and he said he was "going nuts" about the idea of meeting his long-distance love. He couldn't wait to see Violet, and she was also feeling very excited with a bouquet of red roses in her hands.
The pair hugged each other in the airport, and Violet gushed, "Finally I see you!"
"You're so beautiful," Riley gushed, before adding, "I feel so lucky to have you."
The couple had been dating for two years, and so Riley couldn't stop smiling after the pair's first official meeting. Riley told Violet that she looked more beautiful in-person, and they shared a little kiss.
While driving to Riley's hotel, he said he felt the chemistry and connection with Violet he had been hoping for. Violet believed that sleeping with a man outside of marriage was inappropriate, but Riley joked about how he'd open the door for her if she knocked on it.
After Riley took a shower, the couple enjoyed dinner at a restaurant together. Riley gifted Violet a pearl bracelet, but she didn't seem thrilled. In fact, she confessed to the cameras that she's not a fan of pearls because they're not rare in Vietnam.
Riley was only in Vietnam for two weeks, but he quickly learned spending time together wasn't exactly Violet's priority. Violet had things planned out for work, and Riley was clearly disappointed. He was expecting more engagement from her, including her reaction to the pearls.
DAVID and SHEILA
David was on his way to the Philippines, and Sheila said she couldn't wait to see him and spend a couple of nights with him in a hotel. She was feeling both happiness and nervous.
"I want David and I to have some privacy and some intimacy," Sheila told the cameras.
Sheila worried David wouldn't like her as a person, but she had hope their relationship was going to work out. After all, David had already invested two years of his life in Sheila, and he just traveled across the world to be with her.
David said he was prepared to give Sheila his heart and soul, and that if their romance didn't work out, he would feel utterly destroyed.
When the couple saw each other in the airport, they hugged each other tight, and Sheila broke down into tears. David said he loved feeling his girlfriend's soft skin and smelling her perfume.
David told Sheila that she looked beautiful, and Sheila told David that he was so handsome.
Sheila seemed willing to get into bed with David right away, and David didn't seem like he was going to fight her on that.