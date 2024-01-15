'90 Day Fiance' recap: Jasmine admits she lied to Gino, Anali and Clayton break no-sex streak, and Rob and Nikki feel disrespected
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/15/2024
90 Day Fiance featured Jasmine dropping a bombshell on Gino that she had lied to him after he reproposed marriage with an upgraded ring, Anali and Clayton breaking their no-sex streak after two months, and Rob and Nikki feeling disrespected by their partners during Sunday night's Season 10 broadcast on TLC.
90 Day Fiance's tenth season stars returning cast members Gino, a 52-year-old from Michigan, and Jasmine, a 36-year-old from Panama.
The 90 Day Fiance season also stars Sophie, a 23-year-old from the United Kingdom, and Robert, a 32-year-old from California; Manuel, a 34-year-old from Ecuador, and Ashley, a 31-year-old from New York; Justin, a 36-year-old from Moldova, and Nikki, a 47-year-old from New Jersey.
In addition, 90 Day Fiance features Nick, a 30-year-old from Australia, and Devin, a 23-year-old from Arkansas; Anali, a 26-year-old from Peru, and Clayton, a 29-year-old from Kentucky; and Citra, a 26-year-old from Indonesia, and Sam, a 30-year-old from Missouri.
90 Day Fiance features Americans who have fallen in love with foreigners bringing their fiances to the United States on K-1 visas.
However, once the couple is in America together, the American must marry their overseas partner within the 90-day period allowed by the visa or the foreigner has to return to his or her home country.
"These long-distance, international couples go the distance as they navigate cultural differences, discover surprising personality traits, and process lingering tensions brought on by doubtful friends and families," TLC teased of the new season.
Below is what happened on Episode 13 of 90 Day Fiance's tenth season.
ROB and SOPHIE
Rob had just gotten into a heated exchange with Sophie's mother Claire after taking a joke too seriously and personally. Claire said she had tried hard to like Rob but she wanted to kick him.
Sophie was annoyed because she had asked Rob to simply be nice to her mother, and she couldn't believe that Rob couldn't even do that.
Rob, however, thought Sophie and Claire were spoiled, and he vented about how he didn't have anyone helping him or supporting him financially. Rob insisted he wasn't living in "squalor" and it was "disrespectful" for someone to walk into his house and tell him what to do.
Sophie said she was grateful for her upbringing but Rob was strangely jealous or resentful of how she was raised.
Rob just shouted and vented outside, and Sophie asked her mother to just ignore him.
Sophie decided to stay at her mother's hotel that night, and Rob didn't put up any type of fight.
"It feels like Sophie is not on my team... Instead of wondering, 'Is Rob alright?' She doesn't care!" Rob complained in a 90 Day Fiance confessional. "There is not one thought in Sophie's mind, like, 'That's my future husband. Maybe I should be worried about fixing this.'"
ASHLEY and MANUEL
Ashley told Manuel that his family would have to wait to receive more money because they had a wedding to plan for 26 days from that point and she was "over" talking about it constantly.
Ashley felt she had always been sympathetic about Manuel's situation, and she decided to end the conversation and leave the restaurant.
"I don't feel like I get any empathy back. I got you here on a K-1 with no lawyer or co-signer -- on my own back," Ashley explained to the 90 Day Fiance cameras.
"You came here with a backpack and I had to clothe you, feed you, make sure you're safe. I'm not asking you to lick my ass. I'm just asking for some acknowledgement."
Ashley told Manuel that he kept offending her when she'd appreciate him being grateful for everything she had done for him. Ashley didn't think Manuel was a good listener, nor did he appreciate the money she had already given him.
The pair bickered in the parking lot outside of the restaurant, but Manuel reminded Ashley how he loved her and didn't want her to be upset. The couple then made up in the restaurant's bathroom by apparently having sex. Moaning could be heard from outside of the bathroom.
Once the pair returned home, Ashley conducted a cleansing ritual to rid them of bad energy.
Ashley also attended a dance rehearsal because she planned to dance for him on their wedding day. Ashley couldn't wait to surprise Manuel with the dance because he apparently loved her sexy dancing in the bedroom.
Ashley revealed to her dancing pals that she and Manuel had sex in a restaurant bathroom after their fight, and Ashley insisted it was a "sexy" moment as well as an "energetic release."
Ashley's friends, however, were concerned that Ashley's relationship was mostly about sex and that there wasn't much emotional depth there.
NIKKI and JUSTIN
Nikki was shown getting her nails done in Moldova ahead of her engagement party. Nikki opened up to her nail tech and asked questions about Moldovan men, but the woman seemed surprised and a little disengaged in the conversation.
Nikki thought Moldovan men were dominant, controlling and closed off, and she said he wouldn't be able to behave like that and have that same mentality in the United States.
If Justin acted like that in the U.S., Nikki said they'd probably break up again.
During one of Nikki's last days in Moldova, Justin decided to be nice and romantic by surprising Nikki with a swan boat ride on a lake. She had trouble getting into the boat with her pink high heels and green miniskirt, but she managed to get the job done.
Justin shared how their relationship was a bit of a rollercoaster, with a lot of ups and downs, but he explained how they'd work as a team going forward, just like they needed to paddle the boat.
"When he gives me love and affection, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. It's because I do love him and I want it to work," Nikki gushed in a 90 Day Fiance confessional.
Nikki explained to Justin how there was no one else she'd rather be with, and Justin acknowledged how he'd give her more intimacy and more sex.
Justin admitted to the cameras that he loved Nikki with his heart but his body didn't feel the same way. Nikki then told Justin that if she agreed to have a threesome with another girl, he'd have to agree to have another threesome with a man.
Justin said he didn't want to watch another man having sex with Nikki, but she wasn't okay with the double standard. Justin started laughing about the whole thing, and Nikki called him super disrespectful.
Nikki started arguing with Justin again, and he admitted she was bringing "too much stress" to his life.
"You don't like to take accountability for anything you do wrong, and that's a problem," Nikki said.
Justin then walked away from Nikki, and she accused him of throwing a little "mantrum." Nikki pointed out how her time in Moldova had been tense, rocky and stressful, and so she didn't know how to proceed.
CLAYTON and ANALI
Anali apparently locked herself in a bathroom and cried after Clayton asked her to tell her father about their upcoming wedding and marriage.
Anali told the 90 Day Fiance cameras that she was overwhelmed and had reached her limit. She was tempted to just throw in the towel, return home, and run into her mother's arms.
Anali didn't think that Clayton understood her or respected her decisions.
"I'm really tired of it," Anali lamented to Clayton. "If you're not going to respect that, I prefer breaking up."
Clayton didn't want to throw their two-year relationship away over a matter he considered small. He just wanted Anali to tell her parents that she was in a happy relationship.
Clayton explained to Anali how he didn't like being hidden from her family because he loved her and wanted to be a part of her life. Clayton had also been in a cheating situation before, when an ex-girlfriend allegedly never posted about him on social media.
Anali told Clayton that she wanted to make him happy, and so she decided to post a beautiful message about Clayton on social media. She wrote how Clayton made her extremely happy and that she loved him beyond measure.
Clayton felt heard and understood, and he said he felt elated.
That night, Anali and Clayton had sex, which broke their two-month streak of abstinence. Clayton appeared happy and relieved, and then the couple explored San Diego on a tandem bicycle.
Clayton then mentioned how maybe they should move to San Diego and bring his mother with them. Anali's heart dropped in that moment, because she didn't want to continue living with his mom.
Anali then started rattling off things she wanted at her wedding, including a llama with a colored scarf. Clayton noted, however, that they'd need to stay on budget and not go too crazy. Clayton wanted to include Peruvian things in his wedding, but to a reasonable extent.
Anali and Clayton then FaceTimed with Clayton's sister Brandi, and Anali asked her if Brandi could plan a bachelorette party for her.
Brandi said she already had one in the works, and Anali looked forward to a crazy American party with strippers.
"I deserve a party like that," Anali told the 90 Day Fiance cameras with a big smile.
Brandi was happy to help with the wedding, but she apparently felt taken advantage of. Clayton had been asking Brandi to accomplish man of the tasks, such as the cake and the photographer, so Clayton feared he was annoying his sister and demanding too much of her.
SAM and CITRA
Sam and Citra only had 10 days before their wedding, and so they decided to "go out on the town" and have some fun.
Sam and Citra had some cheap dates in Indonesia, and so Sam looked forward to treating her to a nice evening. Citra said she looked forward to seeing Sam's romantic side.
Sam also wanted to have some fun and drink before converting to Islam. He therefore took Citra to a bar and they tried an alcoholic drink together, ordered food, and played a game of pool.
"I wanted to try [alcohol] for once in my life... My dad will get very angry. We don't need to tell my dad about it. We'll keep it a secret," Citra said.
Sam said alcohol, sex and drugs used to be a big part of him and so that lifestyle was sometimes hard to resist. However, he said he was going to do his best to remain strong and sober because he didn't want to screw up his relationship with Citra.
The next day, Citra brought Sam to a mosque so she could teach him how to follow the guidelines of her faith and practice it on a daily basis. Sam was shocked once he was inside the mosque and asked himself, "Am I really ready for this?"
Sam admitted there was still a lot he didn't know about being Muslim but he was willing to learn. Sam, a former atheist, found himself believing in God again after overcoming addition and serious life struggles.
Sam and Citra then discovered they'd need Citra's father's blessing to wed before the ceremony. This news really concerned Sam, and he said he left the mosque feeling more worried than ever.
Sam said Citra's father treated him nicely and like his son-in-law, but he worried their relationship was going to crash and burn once he spilled the beans that he could be facing jail time.
Sam and Citra then picked up Citra's sisters at the airport. Sam said Citra's sisters could be cruel and bully him sometimes but he still loved them.
Citra laughed about how her sisters expected to see American men looking like Ryan Gosling but they were about to meet Sam's dad Brian and discover his belief in aliens.
The group then reunited with Citra's father Herman in his hotel room in Kansas City. Sam assured Herman that he was ready to convert and hopefully being Muslim would bring him peace after the many challenges he had endured in life.
Herman shared with Sam how marriage is very sacred in Indonesia and he wanted his daughter to be in a happy marriage filled with trust, love and respect.
GINO and JASMINE
While in Miami, FL, Gino was still looking to regain Jasmine's trust after concealing his bachelor party from her.
Gino wanted to prove that he could be Jasmine's "romeo," and so he surprised her with rose petals surrounding a pool that led them to a romantic table.
Red roses were on the table as well as wine glasses, and Jasmine was thrilled and said she was speechless.
Jasmine told Gino that she never thought she'd end up with a man like Gino because she used to be attracted to muscular guys who are extremely wealthy. But Jasmine assured Gino that what they had was "real love."
Jasmine admitted she could be "a b-tch" sometimes but she was going to try to be a better person for Gino, who was already so kind to her.
Jasmine said she was going to stop complaining about Gino's family and how she didn't want them to attend their wedding, and that made Gino burst into tears.
"Why are you crying?" Jasmine asked.
"I know I really love you. You are the love of my life," Gino replied.
Suddenly, Gino stood up from the table and gifted Jasmine a tiny box with a real diamond ring inside.
"Baby, would you marry me?" Gino asked.
Jasmine broke down into tears and responded, "Yes."
Gino had initially bought Jasmine a $270 engagement ring, and so he reproposed to Jasmine with an upgraded ring that she absolutely loved.
The first ring meant a lot to Jasmine, but she joked about how it was "cheap as f-ck."
While packing up their bags in Miami, Jasmine was apparently feeling guilty.
"I have lied to Gino, and I've been hiding things that I shouldn't have," Jasmine told the cameras.
Jasmine therefore confessed a few things to Gino in their hotel room in Miami.
Jasmine said she had $8,000 to put toward her $10,000 butt implants -- $4,000 she had saved on her own and $4,000 from Gino -- and so she received a $2,000 loan from her ex-boyfriend Dane.
Jasmine said Dane ultimately offered her the money as a wedding gift and said she wouldn't need to pay him back.
Gino couldn't believe Jasmine had asked her ex for money, and he complained about hearing Dane's name way too much.
Gino said Jasmine had just ruined their trip to Miami and ended it on a sad night. Jasmine apologized and said Gino didn't deserve to be lied to.
"I thought things were so good, but this is all not good. None of it is good!" Gino lamented in a confessional.