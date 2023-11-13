'90 Day Fiance' recap: Jasmine accuses Gino of cheating, Sophie moves out, Nikki complains about Justin, and Manuel disrespects Ashley
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/13/2023
90 Day Fiance featured Jasmine accusing Gino of cheating on her, Sophie contemplating whether to leave Robert after his betrayal, Nikki complaining about her sex life with Justin, Manuel shocking Ashley with disrespect, and Anali arriving in America during the Season 10 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
90 Day Fiance's tenth season stars returning cast members Gino, a 52-year-old from Michigan, and Jasmine, a 36-year-old from Panama.
The season also stars Sophie, a 23-year-old from the United Kingdom, and Robert, a 32-year-old from California; Manuel, a 34-year-old from Ecuador, and Ashley, a 31-year-old from New York; Justin, a 36-year-old from Moldova, and Nikki, a 47-year-old from New Jersey.
In addition, 90 Day Fiance features Nick, a 30-year-old from Australia, and Devin, a 23-year-old from Arkansas; Anali, a 26-year-old from Peru, and Clayton, a 29-year-old from Kentucky; and Citra, a 26-year-old from Indonesia, and Sam, a 30-year-old from Missouri.
90 Day Fiance features Americans who have fallen in love with foreigners bringing their fiances to the United States on K-1 visas.
However, once the couple is in America together, the American must marry their overseas partner within the 90-day period allowed by the visa or the foreigner has to return to his or her home country.
"These long-distance, international couples go the distance as they navigate cultural differences, discover surprising personality traits, and process lingering tensions brought on by doubtful friends and families," TLC teased of the new season.
Below is what happened on Episode 6 of 90 Day Fiance's tenth season.
CLAYTON and ANALI
Clayton, a 30-year-old from Lexington, KY, was waiting for Anali, who was about to arrive in the United States following a 30-hour flight. She was traveling from Peru, and Clayton admitted living with a woman he barely knew was "the craziest thing" he had ever done, especially considering the pair had only met a couple of times in-person.
Clayton hoped Anali would like America and want to stay the full 90 days.
Clayton showed up at the airport with a huge bouquet of flowers as well as a stuffed animal.
When the pair reunited, they hugged and kissed, and Clayton actually started crying because he felt so overwhelmed with emotion. Clayton also gifted Anali a mug and a T-shirt with their photo on it.
Once the couple returned to Clayton's home, Clayton's mom could tell that her son was extremely happy.
Clayton gave Anali a short tour of the house, and Anali noted how there was stuff everyone and there was no couch to sit on -- or even a table to eat at. The Guinea pigs had a place to play, but Clayton and his mother had no room to do anything.
Anali said Clayton was doing things "backwards," and she seemed surprised upon viewing the closet that Clayton's mother lived in.
Anali said the apartment was so small and she hoped to move into a bigger place eventually. However, Anali wasn't going to push the topic too soon or act demanding.
ASHLEY and MANUEL
With 83 days to wed, Ashley shared how she and Manuel stopped fighting whenever they had sex. Even a producer seemed surprised that the couple suddenly got along after an argument. Ashley then took Manuel to "a witchy, fun bar" in the heart of Rochester to introduce Manuel to her close friends.
"He is short tempered and he has an ego. They can definitely be judgy, and they're not afraid to speak their opinion, even when not called for it," Ashley explained in a confessional.
Ashley shared how Manuel thought it was "comical" that she called herself a witch and they were getting into a lot of disagreements.
Ashley didn't want to spend the rest of her relationship fighting, but Manuel apparently didn't think he was wrong in any of the scenarios. Ashley's friends advised her to learn how to fight in a respectful way, and they could tell that Manuel was a little "controlling."
Manuel said he needed more time to get to know Ashley in order to feel 100 percent happy and comfortable in the U.S. He didn't think Ashley listened to him, and he felt judged and criticized by Ashley's friends. In fact, he felt his blood boil at one point as Ashley's friends asked him questions and spoke their minds.
Ashley and Manuel then went to a therapy session, which was against Manuel's wishes. Manuel said he liked to work out problems on his own, and Ashley vented about how she didn't feel heard.
When the therapist acknowledged how Ashley probably reacts more when feeling ignored, Manuel responded, "That's when I sit back and enjoy."
Ashley thought Manuel's response was "so beyond rude." She felt completely "livid" and "pissed" off.
"It's like he's leading a double life," Ashley noted.
"Well, I also need some privacy," Manuel countered.
NIKKI and JUSTIN
Nikki and Justin apparently had an intimate experience, finally. But Nikki told Justin that every time she got really into the moment, it ended too quickly and was over.
"I definitely enjoyed making love to Justin; however, there is still some element that I'm missing from him," Nikki admitting, referencing how Justin tended to be "a taker" in the bedroom.
Nikki told Justin that she's a very horny person and he was "depriving" her of what she needed. She appeared to be referring to oral sex. Nikki vented to the 90 Day Fiance cameras about how if sex is lacking or bad in a relationship, then the two people are just friends.
"In my life, I don't have so much experience with sex," Justin claimed. "I'm still learning."
Nikki had felt alone and rejected for a lot of her life, and so she didn't want to feel that way anymore. Nikki wanted to be on the same page as Justin, but she decided to just remain positive and try to enjoy the day with her love.
Later that day, Justin introduced Nikki to a handful of friends at a bar. Justin's friends were a little shocked about the relationship since Nikki is trans, but one of Justin's pals acknowledged how she seemed very friendly and pretty.
Justin shared with the group how he didn't know Nikki was trans from the beginning; he just thought she was "an exotic woman." Justin admitted he couldn't handle the revelation at first but he eventually came around.
Nikki told Justin's friends that when she began transitioning, he family disowned her and so she lived on the streets and had to prostitute herself for money and food. Nikki said she had to do a lot of things that made her unhappy, and Justin said he respected Nikki's past life because she did what she needed to do to survive.
Nikki felt pretty accepted and well received in Justin's friend circle, but she wanted to do a little investigating in order to confirm that she and Justin were on the same page about their romance.
Nikki then pulled one of Justin's female friends aside for a chat. Nikki complained about how she and Justin only had sex when he wanted to and that he used to pleasure her "down there" but stopped.
"[He said], 'Give me time.' But it's been a year," Nikki vented. "It hurts. I want him to treat me like any other girl he's dated, and it's just not happening."
Justin subsequently explained to the 90 Day Fiancecameras how he wasn't used to the fact Nikki is trans yet. He admitted that he couldn't get it out of his head, especially when the alleged masculine side of Nikki would come out, such as her alleged controlling nature.
NICK and DEVIN
Nick said he couldn't marry someone that his family didn't like, and so he was a little nervous about introducing Devin to his parents and extended family. Nick's father, Deok, hoped that Devin would respect her elders, and Nick's mother wasn't sure how to receive Nick's American girlfriend.
"It's very intimidating meeting his whole family at the same time," Devin confessed.
But Nick explained how he'd be moving to the U.S. soon and so the couple had limited time in Korea to get this meet and greet done.
There was a complete language barrier between Devin and Nick's family, who expressed how they were going to miss Nick terribly once he left them and married Devin in the U.S.
Devin didn't like the idea of hurting Nick's family, and she said she felt guilty about taking him away from them. However, the couple had made a choice together.
At one point during the meal, Devin started to cry because of all the pressure she was feeling.
"I feel like this entire situation is my fault," Devin lamented to her man.
Devin felt overwhelmed and also "stupid" for crying, and Nick could tell this was a lot for her.
But Nick's parents insisted they'd support Devin in any way they could. They approved of this relationship and wished the couple all the best. Nick's mother went as far as to say that she trusted her son's decisions because he had always done well for himself.
JASMINE and GINO
Gino introduced Jasmine to his entire family. They were all smiling and joyful at first, and so Jasmine was happy and in a good mood.
"The way I picture it, is when an animal is trying to attract their prey, they are trying to look friendly all that -- but they are just waiting for the moment to attack," Jasmine told the 90 Day Fiance cameras.
The group enjoyed drinks, food and a game of Bocce, but Gino's relatives were proceeding with caution and had their concerns about Jasmine. For instance, Gino's loved ones pointed out how Gino "is not the best looking guy" and didn't have a lot of money, so they questioned Jasmine's intent and motive.
Gino's family was also bothered by Jasmine's "provocative photos" on social media. They wondered if she was after other "sugar daddies" or men.
Jasmine complained about not having a bank card or the ability to drive herself around, and she admitted she was a little scared. Some of Gino's family was incredibly warm and welcoming to Jasmine, but others remained skeptical.
Gino told the men in his family how his relationship with Jasmine hadn't been "all roses" since she arrived in the United States, and he cited her butt implants as one of the things that was causing conflict.
Gino admitted Jasmine had put $4,000 of his money into the procedure, and the guys thought that was a big red flag. No one wanted to see Jasmine "using" Gino or being ungrateful for everything he had given to her.
Jasmine then announced how she'd like to have a small, private wedding since her own family wouldn't be able to attend.
Jasmine admitted not having her mother or sisters there broke her heart, but the news offended Gino's family. Gino's loved ones were upset that Jasmine wouldn't want to celebrate and party with them.
When one of Gino's relatives suggested Jasmine wasn't grateful, Jasmine reminded the group how she had left her children and amazing weather behind to start a life with Gino in Michigan. Jasmine insisted she had sacrificed a lot to be with Gino, and Gino agreed.
A different relative then asked Jasmine how she planned to be a successful, contributing American, and Jasmine boasted about how she's an educated woman who always worked hard and speaks two languages. Jasmine said she wasn't allowed to work for the time being, and she felt personally attacked.
"No matter what I do, I will never be good enough for Gino's family... They already put a label on me because [I'm not an American]. I am not after Gino's money," Jasmine declared.
Jasmine asked why it was so important to them for Gino to sign a prenuptial agreement, and they explained how they'd never want to see Gino lose what he had worked his entire life to gain.
With that being said, Jasmine didn't think she'd ever be "good enough" for Gino's family.
After the gathering, Jasmine lamented to Gino about how his family had "a lack of empathy" for her. When driving home, Jasmine found a lipgloss under the passenger seat.
"Is that yours? Who knows," Gino said.
"What is this?!" Jasmine fired back.
"I don't know what this is!" Gino responded.
Gino yelled about how he didn't know where the lipgloss came from, explaining how it probably belonged to one of his co-workers or something. Jasmine was shocked to hear, however, that Gino even went out with female co-workers.
Gino accused Jasmine of looking for trouble, but she thought she had every right to be angry.
Gino reminded Jasmine how he had this car for a very long time, but Jasmine could tell through Gino's body language -- and responses -- that he was lying and felt guilty.
"I've never been with a girl since I've been with you -- ever," Gino insisted. "I don't know who's it is!"
Jasmine started swearing and crying, and she called Gino "a disgusting person." Gino called Jasmine "a sickening person" as she sobbed about how she wanted to return home to Panama.
"You are a cheater!" Jasmine screamed. "Take me home! I'm going back to Panama and I don't want to see you ever again!"
"If you don't trust me, then go back. You are crazy!" Gino clapped back.
SOPHIE and ROB
With 70 days left to wed, Sophie Zoom chatted with her mother Claire and revealed how she had a dream that Rob had cheated on her. She checked his phone as a result and discovered "the most disgusting videos," one of which had been sent to him only 14 weeks prior.
Claire said she couldn't breathe and she officially hated Rob. Sophie had told Rob that if he did this again, she'd leave him. Sophie said Rob had put their relationship at risk, but Claire advised her daughter not to fall for his "crocodile tears."
Sophie had moved out and was staying in a new place in L.A., but she didn't know what to do because she had no friends in the United States and Rob had disrespected her. She wasn't sure whether to continue the relationship or just go back home.
"You gave up your life for... years to get a visa to be with him in America and get married because he won't come to you. It's the ultimate disrespect," Claire complained.
"He's jobless, he's boring, he has no sympathy, and he's talking to dirty, nasty skanks online just so that he can get his sausage to explode. It's disgusting. You cannot be with this guy! You cannot marry him, Sophie!"
Claire could tell that Sophie still loved Rob and wanted to stay with him deep down inside, and Sophie admitted that she wanted to hear her fiance out. However, she recognized that a relationship won't work out long-term without trust and loyalty.
"Should I be strong and leave... or should I be true to the fact that I love him? I'm very conflicted right now," Sophie confessed to the 90 Day Fiance cameras.
But Sophie feared Rob was going to repeat his mistakes and do this again.