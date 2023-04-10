'90 Day Fiance' recap: Gabriel and Isabel get engaged, Rishi lies to Jen, Kris has second thoughts, and Yohan warns Daniele
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/10/2023
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Gabriel proposing marriage to Isabel, Jen confronting Rishi about his shirtless DM to her friend, Kris having second thoughts about starting a business with Jeymi, Mahmoud butting heads with Nicole's only friend in Egypt, and Yohan warning Daniele of "consequences" in their marriage during the Season 4 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The show's returning couple, Daniele, a 42-year-old from New York, NY, and Yohan, a 32-year-old from the Dominican Republic, first appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
Fresh from the 90 Day Fiance spinoff set in the Caribbean, Daniele left her home in New York and attempted to convince Yohan they should spend the rest of their lives in the Dominican Republic.
In addition to Daniele and Yohan, Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Jen, a 46-year-old from Stilwell, OK, and Rishi, a 32-year-old from Jaipur, India as well as Kris, a 40-year-old from Haleyville, AL, and Jeymi, a 30-year-old from Venezuela who currently resides in Bogota, Colombia.
The TLC series also stars Gabriel, a 32-year-old from Margate, FL, and Isabel from Colombia; Nicole, a 38-year-old food delivery driver from Los Angeles, CA, and Mahmoud, a 26-year-old from Cairo, Egypt; and Debbie, a 67-year-old from Sugar Hill, GA, and Oussama, a 24-year-old from Khemisset, Morocco.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.
Below is what happened on Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's fourth season.
NICOLE and MAHMOUD
Nicole had been living in Egypt for four months, which was the longest period of time she had ever spent there.
Nicole and Mahmoud had decided to start fresh and stop talking about their problems, until they could figure out how to do it in a healthy way. But Nicole was still struggling to adjust to daily life and Egyptian culture, and she said she had no friends nearby.
Nicole therefore stayed home 12 hours at a time with Mahmoud's mother while Mahmoud went to work.
In order to start over in a different place as spouses, Nicole and Mahmoud checked out apartments for themselves. Nicole claimed, however, that Mahmoud never wanted to move out of his family's place.
Nicole was then shown embarking out on her own for a women's only meditation class. Nicole found the class extremely helpful and enjoyable. When the meditation coach voiced how the women were worthy, deserving and enough, Nicole teared up.
The meditation coach, a Muslim but nonconservative woman named Nouran, shared with Nicole after the class how there was a very conservative side of Cairo and Nicole happened to be in it. Nouran warned Nicole that Egyptian men try to change the women they like and never accept them for who they are.
"Ninety percent of the men are like that," Nouran alleged. "They have to make sure that everything is under control, but they always tell you, 'I love you and I have respect for you. I'm doing this to protect you...' but they don't believe in equality."
Nicole felt "so validated" in that moment and was thrilled to meet another woman who "gets it" and understood her.
Nicole said she never experienced such true love before, but Nouran was worried about Nicole following rules and giving up her freedom and desires all in the sake of love.
"I feel like I want to grab her and shake her and say, 'Wake up, please!'" Nouran said, adding that Nicole should stay true to herself and be strong.
Nicole gushed about Nouran and said she couldn't wait to hang out with her again.
Later on, Mahmoud took Nicole to a cafe on the side of a busy street. They ate Egyptian hummus together, and Nicole said she loved it. Mahmoud was trying to show her the positive aspects of Egypt so she would come to love her new home.
Nicole was starting to think a life in Cairo could make her happy, and she shared with Mahmoud how she had made a friend at the meditation class. Nicole said she didn't want to lose herself in the relationship and Nouran had told her not to change for the benefit of other people.
Mahmoud seemed disturbed, but he decided not to say anything negative since Nicole seemed really happy.
Nicole revealed how Nouran had said Egyptian men try to change their love interests, but Mahmoud worried this friendship would create more trouble for him and his marriage.
Mahmoud joked about how Nicole shouldn't meet up with Nouran anymore, but Nicole laughed it off and said she wanted to learn from the meditation coach. Mahmoud attempted to be nice and supportive, but he clearly didn't think Nouran was a positive role model or influence on his wife.
Mahmoud said he loved Nicole feeling free and making friends, but he didn't want anyone to change her mind about him or wanting to continue living in Egypt. With that being said, Nicole suggested Mahmoud should meet Nouran and get to know her.
Mahmoud agreed to the meeting, even though Nicole wasn't sure the pair would like each other. She hoped Nouran would open up Mahmoud's mind, but at the same time, she recognized it may be another one of her "bad ideas."
When Mahmoud and Nouran met at a restaurant with Nicole present, Mahmoud was surprised to see Nouran show up in a short green dress.
Mahmoud repeatedly cut Nouran off in conversation, and Nouran quickly determined he was a "stereotypical" Egyptian man. Nouran believed that Mahmoud felt threatened by her, and she didn't like hearing how Mahmoud refused to allow Nicole to do yoga around other men.
Mahmoud said Nicole stretching in front of other guys was "forbidden," and Nouran was rubbed the wrong way by this. There was immediate tension between Nicole's husband and friend, and she called the meeting a "battle" that was actually "a little scary."
Nouran explained to Mahmoud how women covering their hair wasn't healthy for them and God wouldn't want them to sweat or suffer under a hijab and heavy garments. Nouran argued that these rules for women were nowhere in the Quran.
Nouran announced how she hoped Nicole would get to choose whether she wanted to cover her body. Mahmoud admitted he's not a perfect person, and he told Nicole that he loved her in front of Nouran. Mahmoud didn't disrespect Nouran or get too confrontational, and so Nicole was proud of him.
After the meeting, Nouran called Mahmoud "a follower," and she said she wouldn't be able to handle dating him.
"I would leave [if I were Nicole]," Nouran told the cameras.
JEN and RISHI
Rishi was shown meeting up with a friend, and he revealed that Jen was on her way to India. Jen was supposed to arrive the following day, and Rishi gushed about how he felt "so happy" to spend more time with her.
Rishi, however, was still worried to tell his family that he was already an engaged man. After all, his parents had been looking to set him up with an arranged marriage.
Rishi's friend Nitesh, who's really into horoscopes, warned Rishi that he and Jen's astrological signs weren't matching up and marriage wasn't going to be an easy feat for them -- maybe even impossible.
Nitesh advised Rishi to wait until August 2, about 50 days, before marrying Jen. In the meantime, he asked Rishi to share the news of his engagement with his family members.
"I already asked Jen to wait to tell my family about our relationship," Rishi told the cameras. "But now I have to ask her to wait even longer. I know this is hard for her, and she might be angry at me. I just hope she will not completely give up on our relationship."
Jen looked forward to seeing Rishi again, but she was "disgusted" by the fact he had sent her American friend, Randy, a shirtless photo of himself on social media. Jen said if Rishi wasn't willing to tell his family about her, she'd be done after almost three years with him.
Jen was prepared to give Rishi the benefit of the doubt. Meanwhile, Rishi prepped his apartment with things Jen liked, including coffee mugs and towels, and he also gave her a bouquet of flowers when they finally reunited.
Jen could tell that Rishi was so excited to see her, and she couldn't help but reciprocate those emotions.
Jen and Rishi then had oil-drip therapy at a spa. They hadn't been intimate for several years, and so when Jen saw him shirtless, she admitted it was a little bit tempting.
"He's not ripped or anything, but he's an attractive man," Jen said.
While at the spa, Jen asked Rishi if he had a lot of women contacting him on social media.
Rishi said it happened and it wasn't a new thing for him, especially since he had begun modeling. Rishi denied trying to meet up with any of the women, but he admitted he typically replied to be nice.
Jen then dropped the bombshell that she was aware Rishi had tried to meet up with a woman via social media.
"Is that your final answer, that you don't remember arranging to meet up with somebody?" Jen asked.
Rishi was firm in his denial, and then Jen showed him the shirtless photo of himself in a towel that he had sent her friend Randy, as well as his message asking her to call him when she's free.
Jen told the cameras that she was about to smack Rishi and she experienced a roller coaster of emotions with him, from anger and resentment to pure joy and happiness.
Jen had been hoping Rishi would just come clean, but he kept insisting he didn't remember messaging this Randy girl. Rishi, however, apparently contacted Randy again to point out the fact she hadn't called him yet.
"If he doesn't see these things as concerning, this could be the end of things right now," Jen said in a confessional, before accusing Rishi of lying to her.
"I did not lie!" Rishi insisted.
GABRIEL and ISABEL
Gabriel and Isabel's father were shown working out together in a park. Isabel's father apparently had more questions to ask about Gabriel being transgender, which gave Gabriel worries and concerns.
Gabriel explained how he never felt like a woman his entire life. When he was five years old, he didn't like dresses and hung out with boys. Gabriel said having breasts didn't feel right to him and so he didn't want to live his life as a woman.
"When I say I was a woman before, it leaves a disgusting taste in my mouth. I don't like it," Gabriel said. "I didn't like my body, my face, nothing."
Gabriel decided to share a photo album with Isabel's father, starting with when he was a young girl through his teenage years. Gabriel admitted that he hated who he used to be, which Isabel's father found surprising and difficult to hear.
"Every single day I was alive [as a woman], I wanted to die -- every single day," Gabriel confessed to Isabel's dad, before telling the cameras, "Being a woman, I felt like it could never match my brain. I had body parts that didn't belong there... I didn't feel normal."
Gabriel said he used to wake up wishing he was a boy every single morning, and it wasn't until he transitioned that he felt happy and like himself.
Isabel's father was relying on his faith in God to help him understand Gabriel's situation and not judge him. The men agreed to move forward and continue living life on the path they were on.
Gabriel felt very grateful that Isabel's dad could look past him being transgender, but he hoped his future father-in-law would accept him as Isabel's future husband.
Gabriel then asked for permission to marry Isabel, and her dad replied, "I'm speechless...Yes, I think it's great. I have also wanted Isabel to be able to settle down. And now that we are getting to know each other well, I see that this is an opportunity."
Isabel's father said he would be happy for the two of them to get married and be together. Isabel's father told the cameras that he was ready for Gabriel to be his son-in-law, and so Gabriel had received blessings from Isabel's whole family, including her sister and children.
"I can't wait to propose to Isabel!" Gabriel said.
Later on, Gabriel took Isabel to a pottery class, and then he showed her what he had made before with her sister and son Miguel. Gabriel showed Isabel the plate he had created, which had a little cover on it.
A ring was hidden under the cover, and then Gabriel got down on one knee and popped the question.
"I want to tell you that I love you with all my heart and soul," Gabriel began. "You make me feel I have everything I need in my life. I came to Colombia temporarily for work and I would've never imagined that I would stay here forever with the woman of my dreams."
Gabriel proceeded to tell Isabel that he loved her and her family.
"Isabel, will you marry me?" he asked.
"Yes," Isabel replied.
The ring was a perfect fit, and Isabel called Gabriel "crazy." She couldn't believe it, and she said her engagement was a beautiful moment. Isabel said she had wished for this but didn't know it was going to happen so soon.
Isabel said she loved the ring and the man who had given it to her. Isabel concluded that she had a wonderful life.
Isabel was overjoyed that her father had given Gabriel his blessing to pop the question, and she cried about feeling pure happiness.
KRIS and JEYMI
One day after Kris and Jeymi got married, Kris admitted she was having problems with her finances ever since her arrival in Colombia.
Kris said her bank had frozen her account, thinking someone stole her identity, and so Kris realized she must start working towards being financially stable. She had already promised Jeymi that she would pay the bills.
Kris and Jeymi therefore decided to start a food-truck business together. They hoped to combine American and Venezuelan food, and the women were shown checking out a truck.
Jeymi called this "a dream" considering both women loved to cook and shared that hobby.
The truck they looked at had 45,000 miles on it and was about $10,000, which wasn't bad. But Jeymi pointed out they needed a bigger fryer, and Kris wanted to explore other options before making a final decision.
Kris and Jeymi also looked at a zombie school bus, which actually had booth seating inside for people to sit down and eat their food.
The bus was decorated in weapons, and Kris absolutely loved it. Jeymi also loved how it had a pretty full kitchen and tables, making it the most complete option.
The school bus was $20,000, and so Kris and Jeymi had a lot to talk about. Kris wondered how much the food and ingredients were going to cost, as well as the price of actually running the food truck and feeding people daily.
Kris said she really got caught up in the dream of moving to Colombia, marrying the love of her life, and starting a business with her wife. But she really didn't consider whether it was a practical dream or not.
The food trucks were a lot more expensive than Kris thought they were going to be, and if this dream failed, Kris would be left with "nothing" and in "a bad situation."
Later on, Kris had to return to Alabama. She said she needed a prescription filled that she couldn't obtain in Colombia, and she also wanted to figure out her bank issues.
Jeymi felt very sad about having to be apart for awhile, but Kris promised her that she'd come back. Jeymi felt safe and calm about the temporary separation, knowing they were married and Kris truly wanted to be with her for a lifetime.
Kris planned to return to Colombia as fast as possible, with two weeks being the longest period of time she'd be gone.
The newlyweds had an emotional goodbye at the airport, and Jeymi said it was going to be difficult to be without her love. Jeymi was scared her wife may never come back.
DEBBIE and OUSSAMA
After a very bumpy start in Morocco, Debbie and Oussama went to a poetry reading at an outdoor cafe filled with young adults. Debbie embraced the creativity, and she said it was such a fun outing for the couple, who are both free spirits.
Suddenly, Oussama stood up and read a poem of his own, which surprised Debbie. Oussama publicly dedicated the poem to his fiancee, and it made Debbie feel wonderful.
"I'm believing in him again and it feels good. It's like, this is it! This is the man I've been waiting for," Debbie shared, adding how she was "very proud" of her partner.
Debbie found the poem beautiful and "touching," and Oussama said he had never done something like that before. Debbie nearly wept at the grand gesture, and she and Oussama didn't seem to care that people were looking at them with confusion and judgment.
Debbie said this was the refreshment she needed in her life and Oussama was a "tall, cool glass of water." Debbie told the cameras that she was tired of lies and deceit, and she hoped she was doing the right thing by trusting Oussama again.
DANIELE and YOHAN
Daniele and Yohan were still arguing about Daniele's male friend -- whom she used to date -- wanting to visit her in the Dominican Republic. Yohan told his wife how they came from different cultures and he thought it was strange she wanted to spend time alone with her ex.
Yohan was unwilling to sit down with Daniele's ex and have a chat, and Daniele called her husband "childish."
"That's not the type of relationship I want to have," Daniele vented in a confessional.
Yohan thought Daniele's request was unfair and ridiculous, and he warned her that her actions would have consequences. He thought Daniele was being disrespectful and that meeting up with her ex wasn't a normal thing to do.
The couple clearly wasn't going to reach a solution or resolution, and then Daniele didn't let Yohan drive home since he had a couple of beers. Nicole actually sat on his lap in the front seat until he agreed to hand over the car keys.
Yohan finally gave Daniele the keys, and Daniele admitted, "If this thing is going to piss Yohan off this much, he is going to be miserable for the majority of our relationship because I have a lot of people in my life Yohan is not going to be fond of."
Daniele asked Yohan if he'd end their relationship if she decided to hang out with her ex, and he just replied, "The consequences will not be good."
Daniele wondered if her husband was going to run off with another woman or something, but Yohan refused to give her specifics.