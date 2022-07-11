'90 Day Fiance' recap: Emily is pregnant, Thais and Guillermo have wedding doubts, Miona postpones wedding, Shaeeda makes demands, Mohamed makes Yve cry
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/11/2022
90 Day Fiance featured Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise finding out they're expecting a baby, Thais Ramone having wedding doubts, Miona postponing her big dream wedding, Shaeeda asking Bilal Hazzies to revise his prenuptial agreement, Guillermo Rojer getting cold feet two days before his wedding to Kara Bass, and Mohamed Abdelhamd making Yvette "Yve" Arellano cry during the Season 9 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
90 Day Fiance's ninth season stars Emily, a 29-year-old from Salina, KS, and Kobe Blaise, a 34-year-old from Cameroon; Kara, a 29-year-old from Charlottesville, VA, and Guillermo, a 23-year-old from Venezuela; Bilal, a 42-year-old from Kansas City, MO, and Shaeeda, a 37-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago; and Jibri, a 28-year-old from Rapid City, SD, and Miona, a 23-year-old from Serbia.
The show also stars Yve, 48-year-old from Albuquerque, NM, and Mohamed, a 25-year-old from Egypt; Patrick Mendes, a 31-year-old from Austin, TX, and Thais, a 25-year-old from Brazil; and Ariela Weinberg, a 30-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam Shibre, a 31-year-old from Ethiopia.
Ari and Biniyam first appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and have a child together named Avi.
90 Day Fiance features Americans who have fallen in love with foreigners bringing their fiances to the United States on K-1 visas.
However, once the couple is in America together, the American must marry their overseas partner within the 90-day period allowed by the visa or the foreigner has to return to their home country.
"The pressure is on and with travel guidelines more challenging than ever, there's even more at stake with these international love stories," TLC teased of the season.
"Couples aren't just navigating unique lifestyle and cultural changes when arriving in America -- many of them must also adjust to parenthood and nontraditional family lifestyles. And while absence makes the heart grow fonder, personalities and temperaments have changed and not always for the best."
Below is what happened on Episode 13 of 90 Day Fiance's ninth season.
PATRICK and THAIS
With 30 days left to wed, there was a lot of stress in Thais and Patrick's relationship because Thais had been keeping her decision to get married a secret from her father. Patrick noted he wasn't okay with that and wasn't going to marry Thais unless she came clean to her dad.
But Patrick suggested to Thais that they could get married in Orlando, FL, during a family vacation. Thais, however, wasn't thrilled Patrick was trying to control everything, and she was tired of everything being his way.
After all, Thais had wanted to wed during their trip to Las Vegas, NV, and she didn't think her situation with her father was anyone's business.
Thais admitted to the girls that her father didn't like Patrick because they thought Patrick would deceive and betray her, but the girls insisted Thais should be honest with her dad because he'd support her in the end out of love.
Thais said Patrick is so controlling that he even chose her makeup and hair stylist for the wedding without asking for her thoughts or approval first.
"I love Patrick, but on the other side, I don't want to be married to a person who controls me," Thais explained, adding her two options were to go back to Brazil or tie the knot despite recent tough times.
Kayla advised Thais to put her foot down, especially since Thais felt like she couldn't be herself in the relationship.
Patrick and John then went shopping for a suit for Patrick's wedding, and Patrick insisted Thais was going to tell her father.
"When? When you are married?" John asked in disbelief, adding how everything wasn't going to just "work itself out."
ADVERTISEMENT
Patrick was under a lot of pressure and said he didn't want to vent his struggles to Thais because she had to leave her family and friends behind and move to a totally new country.
Patrick didn't want to throw extra stress on his future wife, and he also noted how talking about his feelings doesn't come naturally to him.
John wanted to see Patrick work things out and really break down communication and issues with Thais; however, Patrick said he felt ready to get married.
Patrick hoped Thais would end up doing the right thing, and he didn't think he was controlling because Thais didn't speak great English and so he got everything done for her.
"If you want to talk to people and do all the talking, then go right ahead," Patrick said.
Thais said she wished they could talk about things before Patrick acted, but Patrick insisted he didn't want to do everything forever.
Thais admitted there were days when she didn't want to marry Patrick, and he apparently felt the same way. He asked her if she even cared about the wedding since her father had no idea about it.
Patrick said he'd be better about including Thais in conversations as long as she would agree to tell her father about their wedding.
Thais was trying to protect both her future husband and her father, which she found draining, but she ultimately agreed to talk to her father.
EMILY and KOBE
With 23 days left to wed, Kobe felt Emily had "ruined everything" by buying herself an engagement ring. Kobe said while he trusted Emily, she had no trust in him.
But Kobe said he loved Emily and understood that her stress level was high due to their upcoming wedding.
While running errands, Emily revealed that her period was late and so they should take an at-home pregnancy test. Emily, who hadn't been taking birth control, said her period was late a couple of weeks, and so this news clearly came as a shock to Kobe.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kobe and Emily had been practicing the pull-out method, and Emily apparently told Kobe they could have unprotected sex one day when she didn't believe she was ovulating.
Emily said she loves babies and wants to have a lot of kids but it just wasn't the right time. Emily's father also had only one rule for the couple while living under the same roof -- not to get pregnant again.
While buying a pregnancy test, Emily joked about how they should've bought condoms earlier.
Kobe was immediately stressing out, wondering how they'd paid for a baby. He realized he had spent a lot of money on Emily's ring and didn't have much money left.
When Emily and Kobe left the convenient store bathroom, Kobe said, "Oh my goodness," and Emily said, "Oh my God."
Emily had taken two pregnancy tests, and they both came back with a positive result.
Emily and Kobe were therefore expecting another baby together, and the pair agreed this wasn't the right time to bring another baby into the world.
Emily told Kobe that they wouldn't share the news with her parents until after their wedding when her belly is showing.
Kobe didn't seem happy about the pregnancy, and Emily wished her future husband would be more excited even though the timing wasn't great.
KARA and GUILLERMO
With only two days left to wed, Kara said her wedding guest list went from four to 40 people, and she was making sure every little detail -- including the favors -- was going to be perfect.
Kara was all in, and she had already been shopping for a wedding dress and hired an officiant. Kara said Guillermo hadn't helped her with much although he was there for her emotionally.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kara said she didn't trust Guillermo with any tasks because he was still getting used to his environment and their city, but Kara said he needed to get his suit together, get his hair cut, and print his vows translated in both English and Spanish.
Guillermo appreciated Kara planning them a big wedding, but he complained about her being controlling again. Guillermo wondered if Kara was going to try to control him for the rest of their lives.
Guillermo then found a salon to get his a haircut, and he gushed about how Kara is a beautiful and talented person. The hairstylist was divorced, and so she advised Guillermo to have a mutual respect with his future wife.
Guillermo never thought he and Kara would be arguing so much so early on. He didn't like her controlling and bossy ways and tendency to party hard with her friends and black out drunk.
The hairstylist told Guillermo that he may need to learn to accept or just deal with Kara's behavior because she probably wouldn't change after their wedding once they're committed to each another.
"If Kara doesn't change how she is right now, we're not going to work out in the future," Guillermo lamented in a confessional.
During a nice lunch out, Kara told Guillermo that she felt overwhelmed with love for him, but Guillermo said Kara needed to change because she could be mean and bossy.
Kara said it was "infuriating" for Guillermo to bring up these topics two days before their wedding. She thought Guillermo bringing up problems was "rude" and "f-cked up."
Guillermo explained how they needed to work on respect, communication and understanding. Guillermo said Kara treated him really badly in front of her friends, and Kara just wanted Guillermo to love her for who she is.
Kara could tell Guillermo was coming down with a case of cold feet, and she said, "Don't marry me if you feel that way. If you don't feel confident in marrying me, then don't."
"I am who I am; I like what I like," Kara concluded.
BILAL and SHAEEDA
With 46 days left to wed, Bilal and Shaeeda were shown going on a picnic in the park.
ADVERTISEMENT
Shaeeda told Bilal how it seemed his ex-wife Shahidah had approached her with "an agenda" to "bully and intimidate" her in her own house. Shaeeda, feeling totally unsettled, said Bilal's ex-wife seemed more concerned about the prenuptial agreement than Shaeeda and Bilal's upcoming marriage.
Bilal was a little taken aback because he had heard only positive things from Shahidah, and he reminded Shaeeda how marriage is a business and they needed to enter it with their eyes wide open.
Shaeeda said she didn't appreciate someone -- who's not living in her household -- counting her future husband's money.
Bilal later presented Shaeeda with a hard copy of a prenuptial agreement, and Shaeeda explained how it protected "the more monied spouse." She said she wouldn't be able to be a stay-at-home mother because if they got divorced, she'd have no money or way to take care of herself.
"Nothing in the prenup covers me... and [says] what I accumulate in our marriage has to be joint. I didn't like that because I had something that belongs to me back home... I had a yoga studio and I cannot even work until I get a Green Card," Shaeeda complained in a confessional.
Bilal said their prenuptial agreement would only take effect if Shaeeda broke her promises to him and/or cheated on him. Bilal said he just didn't want Shaeeda to take him for "everything he's got" and he wished she would see it from that standpoint.
Shaeeda felt Bilal didn't trust her and she had to pay the price for everything that happened to Bilal in his past. Shaeeda wanted more rights in the marriage, and so she intended on revising the contract.
"Unless he puts these things in the prenup to protect me, it will leave me no choice but to go back home to Trinidad," Shaeeda explained.
JIBRI and MIONA
Jibri and Miona had 25 days left to wed, and the couple was planning to elope.
Things were awkward in Jibri's house, especially between Miona and Mahala, and so Miona planned to have a conversation with Jibri's mom to smooth things over and hopefully create more of a bond between them.
Miona said she and Jibri had decided to plan a big wedding later on so Miona's family could also attend. An elopement would allow the couple to save their money for a big event later on, and Miona said she and Jibri were therefore looking at national parks, such as Joshua Tree National Park.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mahala said she and her husband didn't have enough notice to attend a wedding out of state, but she said she would be a guest at the big wedding a year or so from that point.
Miona shared how Jibri didn't want her to leave and go back to Serbia, and so Mahala just hoped her son was in a healthy and happy relationship. Mahala said she would support them, and Miona let Mahala know that she respected her.
Mahala thought Miona and Jibri had chosen a hard path, and she said it was hard for her to witness that.
Miona thought Mahala had been nice and accepting of her plans, but Mahala vented to her husband about the whole situation. Jibri's father thought it was "bullsh-t" and said there wasn't a single person who supported this "trainwreck" of a marriage.
"But I don't want Miona, or how we feel about Miona, to come between our relationship with Jibri. So let's be as supportive as we can right now," Mahala told her husband.
YVE and MOHAMED
With 45 days left to wed, Yve and Mohamed checked out their wedding venue so they could see the seating and do a little more planning. Yve hoped Mohamed would be excited because she had pushed back their wedding against his wishes.
Mohamed called Yve "distracted" and said all Yve cared about was having her perfect wedding. Mohamed said Yve's decision to push back their wedding a couple weeks will ultimately affect how quickly he can see his family in Egypt again.
Mohamed missed his mother and didn't think Yve understood how much. He wanted his work permit and Green Card as soon as possible, and Mohamed noted how his life was put on hold for this wedding.
Yve called the wedding venue "magical," and Mohamed also seemed impressed.
"I get to marry my king in a castle!" Yve gushed.
Mohamed said he'd like to get married in the mosque much sooner than their reception date, and he was optimistic Yve would compromise and come around.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yve admitted that she didn't feel comfortable tying the knot in a mosque, especially because people would judge her wedding dress and if she's showing skin. Yve said she'd like to be taken into consideration, and she teared up at the thought of exchanging vows in a mosque.
Yve woke up the next day to texts from Mohamed, saying that if Yve didn't get the paperwork done, he would find another sponsor in the U.S. Yve said she didn't want to get married in a courthouse, but Mohamed said he didn't care.
"How do I not care... Everything is on me. If you cared about me, you wouldn't stress me out like this," Yve said. "You are selfish!... I can only handle so much!"
But Mohamed called Yve selfish in return, and they both felt uncared for.
"You talk about yourself a lot, Yve," Mohamed griped.
Yve said no one would treat someone they love like this and she had never seen this side of Mohamed before. Yve broke down into tears and called Mohamed's actions "hurtful."
Yve called Mohamed "cruel" and couldn't believe he would say something like that to her. She asked Mohamed if he thought she was replaceable, and Mohamed said they simply had different dreams.
The fight then escalated to the point of Mohamed asking Yve to book him a ticket home.