'90 Day Fiance' recap: Bilal is skeptical of Shaeeda, Mohamed has expectations, Ariela and Biniyam return, and Miona and Emily make demands
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/02/2022
90 Day Fiance featured Bilal Hazziez surprising Shaeeda with their real home in the U.S., Mohamed revealing he expected Yve to take care of him in America like his mother had, the return of Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Jibri and Miona realizing they're not on the same page, and Emily making demands during the Season 9 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
90 Day Fiance's ninth season stars Emily, a 29-year-old from Salina, KS, and Kobe, a 34-year-old from Cameroon; Kara, a 29-year-old from Charlottesville, VA, and Guillermo, a 23-year-old from Venezuela; Bilal, a 42-year-old from Kansas City, MO, and Shaeeda, a 37-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago; and Jibri, a 28-year-old from Rapid City, SD, and Miona, a 23-year-old from Serbia.
The show also stars Yvette, 48-year-old from Albuquerque, NM, and Mohamed, a 25-year-old from Egypt; Patrick, a 31-year-old from Austin, TX, and Thais, a 25-year-old from Brazil; and Ariela, a 30-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 31-year-old from Ethiopia.
Ari and Biniyam first appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and have a child together named Avi.
90 Day Fiance features Americans who have fallen in love with foreigners bringing their fiances to the United States on K-1 visas.
However, once the couple is in America together, the American must marry their overseas partner within the 90-day period allowed by the visa or the foreigner has to return to their home country.
"The pressure is on and with travel guidelines more challenging than ever, there's even more at stake with these international love stories," TLC teased of the new season.
"Couples aren't just navigating unique lifestyle and cultural changes when arriving in America -- many of them must also adjust to parenthood and nontraditional family lifestyles. And while absence makes the heart grow fonder, personalities and temperaments have changed and not always for the best."
Below is what happened on Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance's ninth season.
BILAL and SHAEEDA
The morning after Shaeeda's arrival in the United States, Shaeeda was shown making the bed as Bilal was heating Shaeeda up some tea. Bilal said Shaeeda's reaction to his white work van and childhood home was "pretty insensitive."
"What if this was my house?" questioned Bilal, who had played a little prank on Shaeeda and actually lives in a big, beautiful house. "Today, there is still a little tension in the air."
Shaeeda apologized for the way she had acted after a tiring, long flight. She said she had expectations coming to America but never should have had an outburst or said unkind things to Bilal, who said he really appreciated that and apologized for his part in the bickering as well.
"I came here on a K-1 visa. I'm unable to work for a very long time. So you are my sole provider. Can you take care of me?"
Bilal said he never would've brought Shaeeda to the U.S. if he couldn't take care of her but gratitude and being grateful is very important to him. Bilal therefore looked forward to a better day, a new day.
"I'm sorry again... I love you," Shaeeda said.
When Bilal left, Shaeeda told the cameras that she and Bilal still had some talking to do and work to do. She then FaceTimed with her mother and showed off the ceiling in Bilal's childhood home that was falling apart as well as the "small and dated" kitchen.
"I wonder if he was renting those suits," Shaeeda's mother joked.
Shaeeda said she felt "deceived" and had fallen in love with the man she met in Trinidad and Tobago, but her mother asked Shaeeda to buy flowers and make the place look nice because money isn't everything.
"To walk into this, I felt ambushed. And now he's telling me I have to accept that," Shaeeda complained.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Don't rush the brush," Shaeeda's mother asked, adding, "Let him prove himself."
However, Shaeeda was advised to get on a plane and return home right away if she discovered that Bilal is actually lazy and not hardworking, and so Shaeeda wondered how things were going to play out.
Bilal told the cameras Shaeeda had started out her stay with a grade of D or F, but he was looking forward to showing her what would be their real home together. Bilal was also happy to shower his love with gifts.
Shaeeda admired beautiful houses on their way to Bilal's home. But at the time, she thought they were driving to meet his mother.
Once the pair got out of Bilal's car and she saw a big house, she gushed, "Oh my God! This is nice!"
"Welcome to your new home. This is where you'll be staying at," Bilal said.
"Oh my God!" Shaeeda replied, before bowing down on the ground and then hugging Bilal. "This is what I'm talking about, babe!" This is what you call sophistication!"
Bilal loved the dining room and kitchen, saying this suited Bilal more and is what she had been expecting all along. Shaeeda was thrilled and relieved, but Bilal's little prank was going to make her question if she could trust him 100 percent.
Bilal shared with Shaeeda how the house they had stayed in on Night 1 was where he grew up. Bilal asked Shaeeda if she'd stay with him if he lost all of their money, and she said "yes" and asked Bilal not to be upset with how she had acted.
"You put me through hell!... I left everything behind, including my family, and I trust him with my life. But this whole testing scenario feels like he doesn't trust me, and I don't want to be in a relationship with someone who doesn't trust me," Shaeeda explained in a confessional.
Bilal also surprised Shaeeda with her own yoga studio in the house, which made her cry tears of joy. She felt so welcome and appreciated, but Shaeeda wished Bilal had shown all of her this first.
Bilal acknowledged how his prank had backfired in his face, and he worried Shaeeda was happy with the house more than she was happy about being with him.
YVE and MOHAMED
The day had arrived in which Mohamed from Alexandria, Egypt, was going to land in the United States and join Yve in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Yve admitted she was excited, nervous and full of different emotions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yve's best friends had a lot of concerns, such as Mohamed's age and whether he was after a "sugar mama" or green card, but she insisted she loved Mohamed and had a gut feeling that everything was going to work out and be okay.
Yve said she had made up her mind about Mohamed and nothing was going to change.
RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)
Once the pair reunited in the airport, they hugged and kissed, and Yve seemed completely ecstatic.
"You look so beautiful!" Mohamed gushed, adding how it was an amazing feeling to finally show affection in public. "That was my first taste of freedom. I felt like I was born again in this moment."
Yve repeatedly called Mohamed "my love," and the couple had been waiting for two years to go home together. Mohamed said he felt like he was living in a dream and he was scared to wake up from it.
Mohamed, however, admitted that leaving his home was very hard because he wouldn't be able to go back for a while and see his family and friends. Yve pointed out how she wasn't the only person in the relationship making sacrifices, which her loved ones didn't seem to understand.
Yve was worried how Mohamed would adjust to life in America, especially because she would have to work and he was used to his mother cooking all of his meals every day for him.
Yve then brought Mohamed home and gave him a tour of the house. Mohamed said he already considered himself married to Yve and so he didn't feel guilty to live with Yve before marriage, even though premarital co-existing is against his Islam religion.
Mohamed gushed about his new house being really big, twice the size of his place in Egypt, and Yve surprised him with red rose petals on the bed. Yve also gifted Mohamed a silver crown ring to represent how he's her king.
However, Mohamed was disappointed to learn Yve had yet to set up the bidet, which he needed for making himself clean before prayer sessions, which he conducts about five times a day.
"My perfect in my imagination is the woman will love me as my mother. So, someone [who can] prepare everything for you to make your life easier. That's what I was looking for. Yve makes me feel good... She's older, she's mature and she's taking care of me," Mohamed explained.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mohamed said not having a bidet bothered him a lot and he was starting to realize how different their cultures really are.
"Yve needs to make sacrifices for me... and if she doesn't, I think that may ruin our relationship," Mohamed said.
The couple then went into their bedroom, and Yve joked about how they weren't going to be relaxing that night.
ARIELA and BINIYAM
Ariela, a former freelancer from the suburbs in New Jersey and a big Italian-Jewish family, and Biniyam, an Orthodox Christian entertainer and martial arts instructor from Ethiopia, were shown celebrating over their K-1 visa's approval, and they planned to move to the United States together in just three days.
Ariela thought Biniyam would have a lot of opportunities in America, and she was excited to share her culture with him.
Ariela and Biniyam got pregnant after three months of dating and so Ariela decided to move to Ethiopia, and the pair welcomed their first child together via emergency C-section.
One month later, the couple got engaged, and Ariela called it "a crazy freaking year."
The couple had been through many ups and downs, with the biggest down being their brief separation when Ariela took their son Avi to America for an emergency hernia operation.
"I never could have predicted how bad the distance was going to be for our relationship," Ariela revealed to the cameras.
Biniyam's ex-wife, who also had a son with Biniyam, left him and moved to America and never came back. Biniyam therefore hasn't seen his first son in over three years.
Due to the hardship of that relationship, Biniyam didn't believe Ariela that she was going to return to Ethiopia, which resulted in frequent fighting and the pair stopping all communication.
ADVERTISEMENT
Biniyam said he tried to keep himself busy with friends and club appearances while Ariela was gone, and he even turned their living space into a studio. Because people were coming and going from their place together, Ariela thought Biniyam had been cheating on her.
Footage then flashed back to Ariela telling Biniyam over FaceTime that their only hope to be together would be to move to Kenya as a family away from the influences and family Biniyam had in Ethiopia.
"God knows who you f-cked and God knows what you've been doing, and I don't even care. I don't even want to know. This is your last f-cking chance, so wake up!" Ariela told Biniyam at the time.
Biniyam was really upset about the idea of moving to Kenya and leaving his home, but Ariela said she was right and had made the right decision. Ariela knew the couple's relationship would be over if they returned to Ethiopia.
Ariela had applied for the K-1 visa a couple of months after Avi was born, but at the time, she wasn't sure if she was even going to go through with it. Since the process takes a very long time, however, Ariela thought, "Why not?"
This was the couple's chance to start over again, and so Ariela flew to Ethiopia to support Biniyam through his move. Biniyam said everything was better than before, but Ariela admitted she still had trust issues and the pair still struggled to communicate.
Ariela really wanted to believe that Biniyam had changed for her, and Biniyam insisted that he was ready for marriage and wanted to be around Avi all the time. Biniyam said they had both grown up and he was happy about the idea of starting a new life with her in the U.S.
"When Bini moves to the U.S., I don't think 90 days is enough to work out all of the issues that Bini and I have. If the old Bini comes back and he starts partying and going clubbing to avoid dealing with his feelings, I don't think the relationship will survive," Ariela confessed.
Once Biniyam went to his studio, Ariela called her mother from the hotel room where the couple had been living for awhile. When Ariela and Biniyam left Ethiopia, they also left their house.
Ariela looked forward to moving into an apartment in America and settling down. Her parents had apparently rented a place for the couple in the same apartment complex where they lived.
Ariela shared how Biniyam wanted her parents to think fondly and positively of him, given he viewed them as his own parents. But Biniyam also didn't want Ariela's mother Janice to take over, and he feared Janice's "over-involvement" may jeopardize his relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, Ariela said she never had support from Biniyam's loved ones -- namely his sisters -- in Ethiopia and so now it was time for Biniyam to deal with stress and drama surrounding her family.
Following a little recording session, Biniyam revealed to his friends how he'd be moving to America in just three days. Biniyam's pals were shocked and upset, and they were concerned about how much Biniyam and Ariela argued.
Biniyam explained how Avi was a gift from God and he wanted to be closer to him, adding, "Even if I don't love her, I will go. But we love each other and have something good. And I hope good things will come in the future."
Biniyam felt that if he wanted to be with his son, he didn't have a choice but to move to the United States. Biniyam acknowledged how he'd miss his friends and family but he had to put his fiancee and son first.
Biniyam had yet to tell his family because he didn't want his sisters to pressure him to stay in Ethiopia. Biniyam was scared about how they'd react since they really loved him and cared for him. Biniyam also pointed out how his family was protective and he was about to break their heart.
Biniyam later broke the news to his family that he'd be moving during a night of fun, celebration and dancing. Biniyam's sisters appeared shocked and upset, especially because he planned to leave for America the very next day.
Biniyam's sisters assumed this was all Ariela's fault because "she's a control freak," and they thought Biniyam moving was a real shame and said a heads-up would've been nice.
Ariela insisted that Biniyam keeping this news a secret had nothing to do with her and she didn't want to fight with them. Ariela said it was "ridiculous" Biniyam's sisters were blaming her for Biniyam's decision to leave and they had never treated her nicely or with respect.
Ariela essentially told Biniyam's sisters that she didn't care what they thought about her because she was marrying Biniyam and not them, and then one of the women threw a red alcoholic drink in Ariela's face! Ariela noted how she was "in shock" and could not fix that relationship.
Biniyam's sisters claimed Ariela didn't respect them or Biniyam and they viewed her as being "a psycho." The women had no hope that Biniyam's relationship would last.
JIBRI and MIONA
After picking Miona from Serbia up at the airport, Jibri brought Miona to his red pickup truck and surprised his love with cowgirl boots. Jibri said Miona couldn't join him in South Dakota unless she'd agree to be his cowgirl, and she seemed very excited and loved the gift.
"Jibri's gifts are so thoughtful, and he always knows what I'm going to need. But I still don't want to live in Rapid City.
Jibri proceeded to give Miona a tour through Rapid City, but she noted, "There is nothing."
Miona thought the countryside looked nice, but she was not impressed by the downtown area. She was used to more people walking and taller buildings.
Miona admitted she was nervous to live with Jibri's mom because she really wanted to be liked and not feel any "weird energy," and Jibri advised Miona to just be herself. Miona had been warned that Jibri's mother was very "direct."
Miona then noted how she didn't want to be living in South Dakota come the winter, but Jibri's plans were to stay in his hometown for as long as possible.
"Miona is very stubborn. She has a hard time compromising, which is very hard for me to deal with because I'm stubborn as well and I have a hard time compromising," Jibri explained.
"So I think it's going to be tough for us to come to agreements, especially on where to live... and when [we move]. Miona has always dreamed of living in America and a big city, but I hope she can come down to reality and realize that we've got to work to make these dreams come true."
Jibri said neither he or Miona seemed to know what they had gotten themselves into.
Jibri and Miona were then shown arriving home, and Miona gave his parents -- Brian and Mahala -- a big hug. Mahala said she liked Miona right off the bat, and Brian agreed how she seemed nice and sweet.
The family sat down for a lasagna dinner, and Miona immediately made it known how she didn't want to stay in South Dakota for long. It was the fall at this point, and Miona announced how she hoped to move to California -- where it was warm -- by December.
Jibri said he wanted to spend Christmas at home with his family, and so Miona said they could move after that. However, Jibri said he wanted to spend Easter at home too, which Miona argued was way too long to stay in his hometown.
Mahala noticed communication between the couple wasn't great and they didn't appear to be on the same page.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mahala also set some ground rules, including having Jibri and Miona cook once or twice a week. Mahala found Jibri's parents pretty strict.
Miona shared how she'd like to start a business in America and also continue working as a makeup artist.
Jibri wanted his parents to relax because Miona was tired from her flight, and Miona admitted the tense conversation had thrown her off a little bit.
Jibri also wished his parents had more encouraging words for Miona rather than concerns, rules and requests. Jibri realized living with his parents may be more difficult than he ever could have imagined.
"Before we get married, we're definitely going to have to get our own house and move from here, whether he likes it or not," Miona said in a confessional.
EMILY and KOBE
After picking Kobe up at the airport, Emily gifted Kobe some lingerie and teased the love-making they would be doing that night. Emily called reuniting with Kobe "a dream," saying their were fireworks, and so she couldn't wait for later that night.
"I can't believe this is happening," Kobe gushed to Emily in the car.
"I'm pretty sure we're going to get along. "We're going to play so much... But she's changed and I've changed, and so I hope what we experienced [before] is going to continue."
However, Kobe wanted to see his son Koban and finally meet him for the first time, and Emily had booked a hotel room so the couple could enjoy a date night and one night alone first.
Emily planned to dress up in lingerie for her man because they hadn't seen each other in two years, and while Kobe was excited about the thought, he wanted to meet Koban first and more than anything.
Koban was clearly disappointed and vented in a confessional that Emily's plan was "selfish."
ADVERTISEMENT
"I want to see my son. Please," Kobe lamented. "Give me a chance. Let me see my son as well. I've never met him before!"
Emily explained how this would be their only opportunity to spend some alone time together, and she wanted to make sure that Kobe viewed their relationship like a priority. She also wanted to make sure the chemistry was still there between them so they could make it the full 90 days, get married and be great parents.
Kobe was sad, but he came around to the idea of having "mommy and daddy time." The couple therefore enjoyed a nice dinner at their hotel, but Emily warned Kobe he wouldn't be seeing many Black people in Kansas -- which was something Kobe had become accustomed to in China.
When Emily asked Kobe how much money he brought with him to America, he called it "a surprise." She wondered if Kobe was too proud to tell her the truth.
"I don't want to have to pay for everything!... Am I going to have to buy my own ring?!" Emily complained.
Emily said Kobe had proposed with a fake, gumball-machine ring and she wanted a real one, a ring that she could eventually pass down to her children. Emily knew Kobe wouldn't be able to work in the U.S. for awhile, but she still had demands.
Kobe asked Emily to calm down and just enjoy their first night together.