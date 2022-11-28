The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Jenny, a 63-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit, a 33-year-old from New Delhi, India; Jovi Dufren, a 31-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara Zaya, a 27-year-old from Ukraine; Usman, a 33-year-old from Nigeria, and Kim, a 51-year-old from San Diego, CA; and Elizabeth, a 31-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei, a 35-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova.
The series also features Bilal Hazzies, a 43-year-old from Kansas City, MO, and Shaeeda Sween, a 37-year-old from Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago; Kara Bass, a 29-year-old from Charlottesville, VA, and Guillermo Rojer, a 23-year-old from Venezuela; Ed Brown, a 56-year-old from San Diego, CA, and Liz Woods, a 29-year-old from San Diego, CA; and Angela, a 56-year-old from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 34-year-old from Nigeria.
The90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples who previously starred on the spin off's sixth season are Elizabeth and Andrei, Angela and Michael, and Yara and Jovi.
Jenny and Sumit previously appeared on all three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love.
In a departure from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s original premise -- which was continuing to follow the lives of couples who married after the American resident's foreign partner came to the United States on a K-1 visa -- Usman and Kim are not married, and neither are Ed and Liz (nor is Liz even a foreigner).
Jenny and Sumit are in fact married, but their wedding or ceremony never aired on TLC. In addition, the couple are also not living in America but in India, Sumit's home country.
Kim and Usman appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and the season showed Kim traveling overseas to meet Usman in person for the first time. Usman also previously appeared on Season 4 of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with his prior American partner Lisa Hamme, whom he married in the show's season finale.
Ed and Liz previously appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life on discovery+.
"As these couples navigate the next chapter of their relationships, they'll be put to the test on everything from emotional affairs to disapproving family to immigration issues. With these couples kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye, are they headed toward happily ever after or happily never after?" TLC teased of the new Happily Ever After? season.
Below is what happened on Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s seventh season.
JENNY and SUMIT
Jenny and Sumit were shown taking a Bollywood dance class with Jenny's daughter Christina and her wife Jen. Jenny said she loved doing fun things with Sumit and would be able to do more with him if he didn't work so much.
Sumit planned to meet with his parents the next day, hoping they would one day accept Jenny as his wife. Christina said she'd like to meet Sumit's family, which surprised Sumit. Christina said she wouldn't disrespect his family and his culture but she also wasn't going to let Sumit's parents berate her mother.
Sumit didn't want to have to defend his parents in front of Jenny's daughter, and he worried that picking a side in an argument could cause permanent damage to his relationship with either side.
Jenny said being with her daughter made her miss America even more. She therefore set up a virtual meeting with an immigration lawyer in order to get the visa process going for Sumit so she could get him to America.
Jenny felt bad about going behind Sumit's back, and she said she didn't want to upset him, but she learned she'd have to wait to two years from the day she started the process due to backlog.
Jenny revealed she and Sumit were four months into their marriage but had dated since 2011. Jenny shared how she's 64 and her husband is 34, which made the lawyer say immigration was going to be skeptical of their relationship.
The pair, however, rented an apartment together, which was helpful. The lawyer then told Jenny an officer May interview Sumit's parents, who didn't approve of their union.
Jenny also discovered Sumit would have a difficult time getting his PCC issued if his parents ever filed a formal legal complaint against him because of his romance with Jenny. Jenny didn't believe there was any complaint, but she said she'd double check with Sumit.
Jenny was hoping the idea of moving Sumit to America would make Sumit's parents rethink how they were treating them.
"But if it backfires, getting the visa process started and moving back to America is really the best shot we have at happiness," Jenny noted.
ED and LIZ
Liz was about to meet Ed's extended family, and he promised to keep her on his arm and not let her wander around by herself. They were headed to an engagement party hosted by Ed's family, and he looked forward to seeing his nieces and nephews. Ed also hoped he could start to repair his relationship with his mother.
The couple partied in a castle because Ed's family had done well in real estate. Liz told the cameras Ed was easily influenced by his family and so she feared they may try to talk him out of their marriage.
At the party, Ed left Liz to hang out with the men, and Liz admitted she was disappointed in him.
Liz therefore sat down with the women and revealed how she and Ed hadn't set a wedding date yet. Liz thought Ed wasn't going to marry her until his mother came around, and she said she was afraid he was going to leave her over the conflict their romance caused between Ed and his family.
Ed's mother apparently said nice things about Liz to his brother Tommy, which surprised him, and he saw that as a sign maybe his mother would one day embrace Liz and come to like her. The party went well overall with no fighting or awkward moments.
The next morning, Liz told Ed that she missed him for half the party, and so Ed planned to make every minute count and show Liz as much as he could of Arkansas.
As a result, the couple went four wheeling. Liz thought it was a blast, and then Ed's family said goodbye and wished them well. Liz said she felt accepted and supported, and she just wished Ed's mother and daughter would do the same.
ELIZABETH and ANDREI
After Elizabeth and Andrei met up with Elizabeth's sisters, Elizabeth said she felt really bad about how she had handled her pregnancy announcement.
Elizabeth was also upset about how harsh Andrei had been with her sisters, but he thought his behavior was necessary because they had acted aggressively towards him.
The couple then headed to their first family therapy session, which Andrei predicted was going to be "a circus."
Andrei said he was going to protect his wife no matter what, and Elizabeth was worried Andrei was going to be poked and prodded by her loved ones and eventually reach his boiling point.
Later on, Elizabeth and Andrei went shopping for baby clothes. Andrei still lived in fear immigration was going to deport him; he hadn't received any news about the green card. Andrei was afraid he'd have to move his wife, kids and dogs to Moldova.
Elizabeth said she wanted to give birth in America, where she's familiar with the hospitals.
Andrei didn't want Elizabeth to deliver alone, and so he made her think about the possibility of having the baby in his native country. Elizabeth hoped her family would step up in that case, but she cried when thinking about welcoming her baby without Andrei around.
KIM and USMAN
About two or three weeks after Kim returned to the United States, her mother passed away. Kim said they were extremely close and her death was extremely hard to process and bear. Kim said she was going to miss her mother terribly and was so thankful to have her son Jamal.
Kim had taken care of her mother for eight years, and so she didn't know what to do next. Jamal joked about how she could take care of Usman, who was basically the same age as him. Jamal told the cameras he was only a phone call away and would hop on a plane whenever his mother needed him.
Jamal said he appreciated how supportive and caring Usman seemed to be in this situation, and it made Jamal happy to know Usman was there for his mother during this challenging time. Kim just wanted Usman to move to America so he could be with her all the time.
Later on, Kim began exercising more and intended to stop smoking. She even joined a gym and planned to take better care of herself.
Kim and Usman learned from an immigration lawyer that Usman couldn't have a second wife in America because polygamy is illegal, and so the future of their relationship was in jeopardy since it was extremely important to Usman and his family that he have a child.
While FaceTiming with Kim, Usman suggested he could adopt a child instead of having one biologically. Usman said he could adopt his nephew Mahadi, which would be a child from his own bloodline, like his own son.
Usman said he loved his nephew, and then he asked Kim if she would like to help him raise Mahadi.
Kim wasn't sure and said she needed to think about it. Kim didn't know how to feel about Usman's idea to adopt his brother's baby, and she called it a "what the f-ck moment." Kim had already raised a son and she joked about how she's too old to do it all over again.
Later on, Kim broke the news to Jamal that Usman wanted to adopt his brother's son in order to avoid having a second wife.
The boy was three years old, and Kim explained how this is totally normal in Usman's culture. Kim admitted the situation felt crazy, and Jamal said he was doing his best to trust Kim's instructs but there was "a lot" going on. Jamal said this isn't a game and would be a lot for Kim to handle.
"I'm still trying to acknowledge Usman being in our life," Jamal told the cameras.
Jamal said Usman seemed genuine based on what his morgue said but he wasn't going to be able to fake a relationship. Kim thought it was time for the two of them to meet, like in a few weeks, and she said she needed both of them to get along and respect each other.
Jamal said he'd be open to meeting Usman in Nigeria but he was afraid he wasn't going to like him.
MICHAEL and ANGELA
Angela and Michael went swimming in a pool after Angela hurt Michael by admitting she had a crush on her TikTok friend Billy.
Michael felt he was to blame because he hadn't been giving Angela any attention, and he said he didn't want her to travel to Canada.
"I don't want to lose her to another man," Michael shared in a confessional.
Angela said she felt sexy and hot, and she noticed Michael checking her out in her bathing suit.
The couple had a good time, and Michael -- who said Angela always made him laugh -- planned a romantic evening for them by the pool with a bottle of champagne.
"I am really feeling like your wife right now. I'm super thankful I didn't divorce you," Angela told her husband.
Michael then gave Angela red roses and a heart bracelet, and she said she finally felt like his priority and was beginning to believe in their marriage again.
Michael then asked Angela not to travel to a Canada to see Billy, but Angela thought it was important to help him with his kidney disease.
Angela wished she had been there for her mother more prior to her passing, and so she wanted to cook and clean for Billy so he could just focus on his health. Angela also assured Michael that Billy didn't even know she once had a crush on him.
Angela thought Michael meeting Billy on the phone would change his mind, once he saw nothing was going on between them, but Michael told the cameras there was no way one conversation was going to put his mind at ease about Angela potentially spending time with Billy in Canada.
Michael asked Billy if he had a crush on Angela, and Angela appeared shocked and embarrassed. Billy also seemed nervous and started to sweat.
Billy said he adored Angela and thought the world of her but he didn't have a crush on her.
Karina couldn't believe Yara had a baby because Yara had apparently told Karina that she'd return to Ukraine three or four months after her initial trip to the U.S. -- but Yara never had a baby and never came back.
Yara said she felt guilty about her nice life in America when Katina had clearly been struggling so much.
The next morning, Yara, Jovi, Karina, Yara's mother and friends went out to breakfast. Jovi ordered a beer, which Yara thought was strange and inappropriate, but Jovi was looking to have a good time.
Yara wanted to stay in Prague longer, but Jovi immediately shot the idea down. He said they came as a family and they were going to leave as a family.
Yara called Jovi selfish, especially since he left for work a month at a time. Yara's mother started to cry because she wanted Yara to stay, but he said, "Not now."
Jovi didn't think it was Yara's original plan to travel to Prague and stay there; he assumed her family and friends were influencing her.
Yara told her friend that she would never run away with Jovi without having a real conversation about it.
"I have a support system here. He knows I can take care of myself without him, and I think that's why he's afraid of me staying here. Jovi pushing me to go home and acting so controlling is honestly making me want to stay even more," Yara lamented in a confessional.