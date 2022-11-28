By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/28/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

JENNY and SUMIT

ADVERTISEMENT

ED and LIZ

ELIZABETH and ANDREI

ADVERTISEMENT

KIM and USMAN

ADVERTISEMENT

MICHAEL and ANGELA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

YARA and JOVI

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.