The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Jenny Slatten, a 63-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit Singh, a 33-year-old from New Delhi, India; Jovi Dufren, a 31-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara Zaya, a 27-year-old from Ukraine; Usman, a 33-year-old from Nigeria, and Kim, a 51-year-old from San Diego, CA; and Elizabeth, a 31-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei, a 35-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova.
The series also features Bilal Hazzies, a 43-year-old from Kansas City, MO, and Shaeeda, a 37-year-old from Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago; Kara Bass, a 29-year-old from Charlottesville, VA, and Guillermo Rojer, a 23-year-old from Venezuela; Ed Brown, a 56-year-old from San Diego, CA, and Liz Woods, a 29-year-old from San Diego, CA; and Angela, a 56-year-old from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 34-year-old from Nigeria.
The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples who previously starred on the spinoff's sixth season are Elizabeth and Andrei, Angela and Michael, and Yara and Jovi.
Jenny and Sumit previously appeared on all three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love.
In a departure from90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s original premise -- which was continuing to follow the lives of couples who married after the American resident's foreign partner came to the United States on a K-1 visa -- Usman and Kim are not married, and neither are Ed and Liz (nor is Liz even a foreigner).
Jenny and Sumit are in fact married, but their wedding or ceremony never aired on TLC. In addition, the couple are also not living in America but in India, Sumit's home country.
Kim and Usman appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and the season showed Kim traveling overseas to meet Usman in person for the first time. Usman also previously appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with his prior American partner Lisa Hamme, whom he married in the show's season finale.
Ed and Liz previously appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life on discovery+.
"As these couples navigate the next chapter of their relationships, they'll be put to the test on everything from emotional affairs to disapproving family to immigration issues. With these couples kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye, are they headed toward happily ever after or happily never after?" TLC teased of the new Happily Ever After? season.
Below is what happened on Episode 13 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s seventh season.
ED and LIZ
Ed and Liz were shown packing their bags after a crazy few weeks of fighting. The couple was heading to Arkansas, where Ed was going to introduce Liz to his extended family.
Ed's family was throwing them a second engagement party, but Liz was nervous because she didn't want Ed to wander off without her at the party and she wondered how he was going to defend their relationship to his loved ones.
After arriving in Bentonville, AR, Ed gave Liz a tour of the town where he grew up. Ed's father and mother divorced when Ed was in high school and he followed his mom to California after graduation.
Ed's father died 10 years prior, and Ed said it was upsetting because he wasn't even talking to his mother anymore. Liz was Ed's first serious relationship after his ex-wife, whom he had met in college, if fans don't count his 90 Day Fiance ex Rosemarie Vega.
Ed shared how he was bullied in high school but found solace in humor and became the class clown.
Liz she was terrified of drama and arguing breaking out at the party but she was praying and hoping it was going to be a good time and Ed's relatives would see how much she loved him.
Ed and Liz then had dinner with Ed's sister Christine and her husband Jack.
Christine said it was devastating the last time Ed and Liz had broken up but her brother seemed really happy and so she wanted the best for him. Ed hadn't spoken to his mother in a year.
Christine explained how Ed's mother -- who was taking care of Ed's uncle in California -- just didn't want to see him get hurt again, and then Liz broke down into tears at the dinner table over the "touchy subject."
Christine ultimately thought her mother just needed more time to come around.
If Ed's family didn't come around, Liz feared Ed wouldn't truly feel ready for marriage.
ANGELA and MICHAEL
Angela said she was glad Michael had come to his senses and taken his Instagram account down. Angela said it was a step in the right direction but she hadn't totally forgiven Michael yet.
However, Angela felt the old Michael was back when he comforted her when she had cried.
Angela and Michael then visited a mechanic to fix Michael's car. Angela admitted she had ripped parts off during a fight but if Michael kept her "maintenanced," they wouldn't have any problems.
Michael acknowledged he and Angela had communication issues, and so he asked his wife if she'd be willing to meet with a marriage counselor and get some help. Angela immediately turned the idea down, saying Michael needed help -- not her.
"Every time we have a problem, it's Michael telling me lies," Angela vented.
Michael said maybe he should keep an eye on her going forward because she owed him something, some kind of apology. He called her a "hypocrite" for engaging with a man on social media when she had forced him to delete his social media in order to avoid all women.
Angela said she didn't trust Nigerian counselors because they'd treat Michael like a king and take his side because of the culture. Angela wasn't going to be told what to do.
Michael and Angela then attempted a counseling session. Angela accused Michael of talking to other women, which made her feel unloved.
Angela called Michael "cruel," but Michael denied any wrongdoing. Michael explained how he was so frustrated and tired over the last few months from waiting for their spousal visa to be approved so he could move to the United States.
Michael promised to be more open and straightforward with his wife, but he promised he had never cheated on Angela. The therapist encouraged Angela to take Michael's word at face value, and then Angela was prompted to tell her secrets or share her mistakes.
Angela told Michael her relationship with Billy started out as a way to get attention from Michael and then, as time passed, she "developed a crush" on the TikTok star.
Angela called it "a TikTok crush" and claimed it was over. Angela explained how Michael's "shady" actions have consequences and she never had an affair with Billy. Angela insisted she still loved Michael and wouldn't be able to stop loving him overnight.
Angela then revealed how she had told Billy she'd help him with his cancer treatments in Canada, and Michael said that wasn't proper behavior and she wasn't "going anywhere."
Michael and Angela clearly had to work on their trust, but neither of them were ready to call it quits.
Michael was prepared to try a new strategy to get through to Angela about Billy.
ELIZABETH and ANDREI
Andrei anticipated Elizabeth's family would kiss her ass and try to be there for her after announcing the pregnancy news. Elizabeth said both Becky and Jenn had reached out to her but she didn't know what to expect.
Elizabeth hadn't been communicating with her sisters for months, and so she hoped they could fix their relationship and put drama behind them.
Becky told the cameras that the way Elizabeth had announced her pregnancy on social media -- without telling the family first -- was "bullsh-t" and "didn't feel like her."
Andrei joined the girls for the meeting, and Becky couldn't believe that Elizabeth couldn't even meet them by herself. The girls clearly felt that Elizabeth was "influenced" by Andrei, and they called the couple "calculated" in the way they had posted huge news on Instagram and expected to hear "congratulations" shortly afterwards.
Jenn said the whole thing was "hurtful" because Elizabeth wasn't treating her sisters like they're special, and during the meeting, Andrei made tension worse by calling Becky "Pamela" after their mother since they had allegedly been following her lead.
Andrei called Elizabeth's sisters "a bunch of followers" after they had attended Pamela's birthday with Charlie there.
Andrei then accused Jenn of being jealous of him, and she yelled that he doesn't do sh-t.
"I made $750 last year, you f-cking broke ass!" Andrei screamed.
Becky then reached across the table and appeared to hit Andrei, telling him to stop yelling at her sister and that he had "no respect" for Elizabeth's family.
Becky yelled to Elizabeth how Andrei didn't care about her and she was just "a chess piece" in his life. Becky said Andrei made Elizabeth look weak and she didn't even recognize how much she had changed for her husband. Becky said Elizabeth was pushing the people away who loved her the most.
Becky then confessed she wasn't proud of how she had just acted, but she apparently saw a bully try to beat Elizabeth up in high school and she wanted to protect her sister ever since.
Becky wished Elizabeth had revealed her pregnancy right away, and she admitted that she felt hurt. Becky then started to cry, and Jenn broke down into tears immediately after. Becky believed Andrei was manipulating his wife into thinking she couldn't trust anybody.
"She doesn't know the deep pain that I felt. She has no idea. I don't want to be estranged from my little sister, but it seems like it's heading that way per Andrei's motives," Becky shared in a confessional.
Becky called Elizabeth "insensitive," especially because she was so happy for her sister. After seeing Becky get so upset, Elizabeth said she wished she had handled the situation differently.
Becky said she didn't want to live pitted against Andrei and Elizabeth, and so Elizabeth recommended they should try family therapy, even with Charlie included.
Elizabeth could tell things had hit a new low with her family, and she said no was innocent, including Andrei and herself. She hoped therapy would be their "saving grace."
USMAN and KIM
Usman and Kim were enjoying their last day in Sokoto, Nigeria after receiving a blessing from Usman's mother to marry.
"I've jumped out of a plane 72 times, but nothing is more exhilarating than receiving this blessing," Kim shared.
Kim then helped Usman decorate his house, which made her feel wonderful because he called it "our" house. Usman, however, had a plan. He was hoping Kim would move to Nigeria to be with him.
Usman then got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. He said they had been through so much and he loved her and wanted to be with her. Kim seemed shocked and replied, "Yes!"
Usman said he had purchased a real diamond ring, and Kim cried and hugged her man. Kim thought the ring was "so pretty" and Kim finally felt a mutual strong love. Kim said the was the perfect ending of her trip.
But Kim told the cameras she wanted to return to the United States and file for the K-1 visa. Kim said she wanted Usman to experience her life in America.
The couple then FaceTimed with an immigration lawyer, and the couple learned it could take six to eight months to get the K-1 visa started. Usman wanted to return to Nigeria four times a year, but the attorney explained that wouldn't be possible until Usman receives his green card.
Otherwise, Usman would have to get permission to travel, and he was supposed to convince the government that he adored his wife and couldn't stand to be apart from her.
Kim then read her marriage agreement with Usman, and the attorney shared how there's a law against polygamy and Usman wouldn't be able to marry another woman in America.
Kim thought Usman could marry a second wife in Nigeria, because the marriage wouldn't be legal or recognized in the U.S., but the attorney said Usman may lose his green card if it's discovered he'd polygamous and married to more than one person.
The attorney explained how even if Usman and Kim lived in Nigeria together, they'd have to obey American laws in order for him to obtain and maintain a green card.
"I had no idea that him picking a second wife in Nigeria would be such an issue. If Usman can't take a second wife, then I don't think he'll marry me because this is not what his family wants and this is not what he wants. [Usman] wants to have children... I really hope we haven't come this far just to hit a dead end," Kim lamented.
Usman said if the law was going to come between Kim and himself, he didn't know how to proceed. However, he was convinced their love would conquer all because it meant more than anything else.
Usman then dropped Kim off at the airport, and it was an emotional goodbye for the both of them.
JOVI and YARA
Jovi and Yara were in Germany, preparing to meet Yara's best friend Karina who had escaped Ukraine following the Russia invasion. Yara was thrilled and couldn't wait, any she intended to give Karina her support.
"I don't think Jovi is taking this trip seriously, and that really hurts me," Yara complained in a confessional.
Yara bought some things for Karina since she only had the clothes on her back after traveling. Yara said everything changed after the war started because she felt guilty about her family and friends struggling while she had everything she needed.
"I feel like my heart is still in Ukraine, and I feel like it was always be like that. That's why I feel like I should stay here and help my people," Yara explained to the cameras.
Yara's mother then asked Yara and her daughter Mylah to stay so they could continue being together.
Yara then suggested to Jovi maybe she should stay in Germany for a while to help people while Jovi returned to America to work. Jovi didn't like that idea at all.
"It feels like every day she's trying to come up with a new reason to be away from me in a foreign country," Jovi complained, "and it's coming from her mom."
"But I'm not going to let her disrespect me, and this needs to stop," Jovi added.
BILAL and SHAEEDA
After Shaeeda's best friend Eutrice and Bilal met, the girls went shopping for a wedding dress.
Shaeeda said she realized she shouldn't antagonize Bilal and that's not the right approach to get her way, and Eutrice planned to apologize for having made Shaeeda uncomfortable at dinner the previous night.
Shaeeda said Eutrice had been "feisty" at the dinner table, but Eutrice blamed Bilal for using strong language and flipping blame around onto her. But Shaeeda could tell where Eutrice was coming from and admitted it's hard for her to get her point across during arguments.
Shaeeda acknowledged how Bilal can be difficult to deal with and he wouldn't even talk to her before going to bed the night before. Shaeeda also longed to get pregnant but she claimed Bilal wouldn't talk about, even though her chances of getting pregnant would only be five percent once she turns 40.
Eutrice thought Shaeeda needed to get through to Bilal, and her yoga studio was also premature.
Eutrice advised Shaeeda to stop making Bilal feel so comfortable. She suggested that Shaeeda needed to put doubts in Bilal's mind about whether she'd stay with him, but Shaeeda didn't think that was the right approach given she's a Muslim woman who really wanted to work things out with her husband.
Eutrice said she just wanted Shaeeda to have the family she always wanted, and Shaeeda was optimistic Eutrice may be able to get through to Bilal and get the ball rolling.
Shaeeda then asked Bilal to talk to Eutrice again because she wanted her husband and best friend to get along and be on the same page. Bilal agreed to make peace, even though he thought Eutrice had been "hostile" and "overstepped boundaries."
Bilal apologized if his jokes came across the wrong way, and Eutrice expressed how she was afraid Shaeeda wasn't being well protected or "covered" in her marriage.
Eutrice thought Bilal was going to give her a physical space for her yoga studio, but Bilal said he only planned to help with her website and marketing. Eutrice said Bilal should have been more transparent and forthcoming with his expectations for her yoga studio.
But Bilal insisted he always wanted more children and they could start working on it in a year-and-a-half or two years. Bilal said while he and Shaeeda weren't trying for a baby, if they got pregnant in six months or so from that point, he would still praise God.
Eutrice then planned to tell Shaeeda to "forget" taking her birth control pills. Bilal was surprised Eutrice knew this much about his relationship.