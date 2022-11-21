By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/21/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

ED and LIZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ANGELA and MICHAEL

ADVERTISEMENT

ELIZABETH and ANDREI

ADVERTISEMENT

USMAN and KIM

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JOVI and YARA

BILAL and SHAEEDA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.