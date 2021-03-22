By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/22/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

JOVI AND YARA

ADVERTISEMENT

MIKE AND NATALIE

ADVERTISEMENT

BRANDON AND JULIA

ADVERTISEMENT

STEPHANIE AND HARRIS

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

REBECCA AND ZIED

ADVERTISEMENT

TARIK AND HAZEL

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ANDREW AND AMIRA

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.