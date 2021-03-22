'90 Day Fiance' recap: Amira dumps Andrew after big fight, Natalie refuses to give Mike her ring back, Hazel comes out to family, and Rebecca cries about disastrous wedding
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/22/2021
90 Day Fiance featured Amira Lollysa returning home to France after a fight with Andrew Kenton and the couple breaking up, Natalie Mordovtseva heading home to Ukraine after Mike Youngquist dumped her on their wedding day, Hazel Cagalitan coming out as bisexual to her family, and Rebecca Parrott crying about how her wedding was going to be a disaster during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
90 Day Fiance's new season stars three returning couples from the franchise: Mike, a 35-year-old from Sequim, WA, and Natalie, a 35-year-old from Ukraine; Rebecca, a 49-year-old from Woodstock, GA, and Zied Hakimi, a 27-year-old from Tunisia; and Tarik Myers, a 46-year-old from Virginia Beach, VA, and Hazel, a 28-year-old from the Philippines.
Mike and Natalie previously starred on Season 7 of90 Day Fiance, Tarik and Hazel found fame on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and Rebecca and Zied first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' third season.
The four new couples starring on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance are Brandon Gibbs, a 27-year-old from Dinwiddie, VA, and Julia Trubkina, a 26-year-old from Russia; Yara Zaya, a 25-year-old from Ukraine, and Jovi Dufren, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA; Stephanie Davison, a 52-year-old from Grand Rapids, MI, and Ryan Carr, a 27-year-old from Belize; and Andrew, a 32-year-old from Roseville, CA, and Amira, a 28-year-old from France.
90 Day Fiance features Americans who have fallen in love with foreigners bringing their fiances to the United States on K-1 visas.
However, once the couple is in America together, the American must marry their overseas partner within the 90-day period allowed by the visa or the foreigner has to return to their home country.
Below is the latest on several of 90 Day Fiance's eighth-season couples based on the fifteenth episode.
JOVI AND YARA
With only two days left to wed on Yara's K-1 visa, Yara, Jovi and his friends were driving in the car to Las Vegas for the couple's wedding -- and Yara was still "pissed" and "upset" after Jovi's bachelor party.
Yara said Jovi made her feel like she's not as important as his friends, and she was frustrated Jovi had invited his friends to the wedding when she had only wanted an intimate ceremony for the two of them and Jovi's mother Gwen.
"That's how Jovi is. You let him take one bite and he will eat all of your cake," Yara complained.
Jovi wished Yara was happy and in a good mood about their nuptials, but Yara was also annoyed Jovi didn't seem ready or prepared for the wedding at all. Not only did he have a suit, but he and Yara also didn't have wedding rings to exchange.
Yara said America and Ukraine seemed like "two totally different planets," and she was feeling very lonely.
Yara didn't know if she was making the right decision in marrying Jovi because she noted it was hard to feel so alone without any of her friends or family around.
"I feel like I want to go back to home," Yara lamented to a friend on the phone when she had a minute away from Jovi's crew.
Yara insisted she loved Jovi "so much" but wished she had more time to decide.
"If I was not pregnant, I would just leave everything and go home," Yara said. "But it's not that simple."
Yara decided to try to have a nice time in Las Vegas, but she just wanted to relax and sleep in her hotel room the first night.
Jovi asked his friends to change and meet him at the hotel lobby's bar, but Yara wished Jovi would want to spend time with her that evening.
Yara didn't think Jovi was going to change and realize life was no longer about himself and his own happiness.
Yara told Jovi she had sacrificed so much in her life to make him happy and she just wanted him to do the same for her. Yara told Jovi that he paid more attention to his friends and she didn't feel great about getting married, which was apparently "a reality check" for Jovi.
"This is our only opportunity to get married. If we can't come together and make this work, [Yara] has to go back to the Ukraine. I cannot afford to lose my future wife and my baby," Jovi said in a confessional.
Jovi told Yara that he was going to try to make things better for her and he wanted her wedding day to be perfect. Yara asked Jovi to make her his No. 1 priority, and so he decided they should do something romantic, just the two of them.
"I really hope Jovi will change, but I don't really have the time to figure that out. I am pregnant and Jovi has to go to work soon, so I feel like I have to get married right now," Yara explained.
MIKE AND NATALIE
In April 2020 on what was supposed to be Mike and Natalie's wedding day, Natalie packed up her belongings and was prepared to stay in a hotel in Seattle for a night before flying back to France amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mike bought Natalie a ticket back to France but she wasn't sure how to get home upon landing -- whether by bus or train etc -- since COVID-19 was rapidly spreading and had shut down many businesses and public transportation.
Natalie said goodbye to Mike's Uncle Beau and wished him well, but she noted she would never be able to keep in touch with or talk to him again.
Mike then walked out in tears, clearly distraught, and repeated to Natalie, "I'm so sorry."
"What is your sorry? You are sending my home during quarantine and I might get sick, thank you," Natalie snapped at Mike before she left his home.
"Find an American girl and be happy, okay? I'm sorry, I'm not going to talk to you. I will block you... I will not contact you. I cannot talk to you. So can you just go? All the best."
Natalie told the cameras that Mike was "weak" and his "actions [were] weak." Natalie said this breakup was her choice because she really wanted to get married that day.
Natalie said she had to return to France because her K-1 visa was going to expire in three days and so she'd be staying in the U.S. illegally from that point on.
But Natalie and her driver, Mike's friend Tamara, had to turn around in the middle of their drive to Seattle because Tamara had forgotten to get Mike's credit card from him.
Once they stopped at Mike's place, Mike asked for the engagement ring back, but Natalie said she was going to keep the ring because it had been Mike's decision to break up with her and not the other way around.
"I would like the ring back, please," Mike said.
"No... I deserve to have this ring. I suffered too much. No," Natalie responded, adding that she wanted to keep the ring to remember how much pain he had caused her.
Mike said Natalie was going to turn around and sell it, and he asked Natalie if they could speak to one another and hug because he still cared about her -- but Natalie refused and started crying again about how Mike was treating her and making her feel.
BRANDON AND JULIA
In April 2020, Virginia shut down due to coronavirus and Julia still had one month to go on her K-1 visa.
Julia said Brandon had upset her because every time she asked him a question about their wedding, he allegedly didn't want to talk about it or would brush it off.
Brandon believed Julia was upset because he "didn't share the female fantasy of a wedding day," and he had made Julia cry in the church where they'd be getting married.
"It's very hard to deal with that I'm always doing something wrong, and I think she wants me to be something I'm not. So with everything going on, we are taking it one day at a time," Brandon explained in a confessional.
Brandon's parents Ron and Betty noted that Brandon didn't seem to be happy and that kind of behavior worried them given his wedding was fast approaching.
Brandon said it seemed like he and Julia were rushing into marriage -- because they had to due to the K-1 visa -- but they wouldn't be able to sustain a relationship from two different countries.
"I'm not ready to give up on this relationship... I love her," Brandon told his parents.
Brandon noted that when he and Julia weren't fighting, they had so much fun together and that's what he loved about her. Brandon didn't feel he had a choice but to marry Julia right away or else he'd lose her.
Ron and Betty later called Brandon and Julia down to the kitchen for a chat. Betty suggested moving up their wedding date in case someone caught coronavirus and the entire household was forced to quarantine for two weeks.
Ron asked the couple if they wanted to take chances, and Brandon replied, "No."
Julia also agreed she wanted to marry sooner rather than later to not risk her K-1 visa expiring.
Betty suggested the pair should have a nice, quick ceremony and she could help Julia find a dress and shoes.
"This is not the day I want, but we don't have a choice?" Julia said.
Brandon admitted this was "crazy" because they were supposed to have a full month left to marry -- and now they were only talking about a few days. Julia was concerned about getting her green card and being able to stay in the United States.
Brandon suggested the couple could quickly marry in a simple ceremony and have a big, beautiful wedding later, but Julia was serious about the wedding and wanted her groom to be as well.
Julia said they wouldn't have the funds for a big wedding down the road because they'd have to apply for her green card and find a new place for them to live as a couple.
Julia wanted her wedding day to be special and accused Brandon of not caring about any of the wedding plans, but he insisted, "I care about you," which didn't comfort or console the crying bride-to-be.
STEPHANIE AND HARRIS
Stephanie and Harris spent their last morning together before Harris had to return to work. Stephanie said Harris was romantic and "a genuinely good person" and that their sex was "phenomenal."
Harris told the cameras he wanted to move to Virginia because he has a lot of big dreams.
While the pair drank out of a fresh coconut together -- after Harris climbed a tree to retrieve the coconut -- Stephanie confirmed things were over with Ryan and she intended to cancel his K-1 visa.
"There's a possibility Harris and I could build a relationship, but I've still got a few things weighing on my mind," Stephanie told the cameras.
Stephanie therefore explained to Harris that it's very cold in Virginia for most of the year and she wouldn't want him to regret leaving Paradise. Stephanie asked Harris to really think things through and revealed Ryan had reached out to her trying to fix things.
"I am done with him. I don't want to talk to him about anything. I have nothing left to say," Stephanie insisted.
Harris promised Stephanie that he would take care of her, but Stephanie showed Harris a picture on his Facebook page of him appearing to be cozying up to his children's mother, Emma, on his birthday, but was only a few weeks prior.
Harris insisted Emma just wanted to take a nice picture at Harris' birthday party and she wanted to date other people and move on from their relationship.
Harris said he used to be so in love with Emma but their romance was very tumultuous and so he looked forward to moving on. Stephanie noted the pair didn't seem like an unhappy couple on his Facebook, but Harris just responded, "She is my baby's mother."
Stephanie pointed out that Emma still appeared to be in love with Harris, but Harris said his birthday was just a special occasion and Emma was remembering the good times they had.
Stephanie admitted she was "burned out from lies and deceit" and couldn't handle any more after what Ryan had put her through, but Harris assured Stephanie that he was in love with her and wanted to be with her forever.
Stephanie believed Harris after he explained the situation, and added, "I still have questions lurking in my mind, but I'm not going to let that stop me right now for the potential Harris and I may have, a future together."
Stephanie gave Harris everything Ryan had left at her hotel room, including a $3,000 watch. Stephanie also offered Harris $100, which doubles in value in Belize and was worth two weeks of hard work at Harris' job.
The pair then parted ways, but Harris felt optimistic their romance was going to work out.
Stephanie had mixed feelings upon saying goodbye to Harris and wasn't sure when she was going to return to Belize. She had experienced a whirlwind of emotions during her trip and didn't know what to expect in the near future.
Stephanie's flight home was the next day, and she said she felt emotionally exhausted. Although Harris wanted Stephanie to apply for a K-1 visa for him right away, Stephanie said she needed to talk to Emma first about the pair's dynamic to alleviate some of her concerns.
REBECCA AND ZIED
In April 2020, Rebecca and Zied only had two days left to wed. Zied planned to wear a red jacket with blue shoes to his wedding, which surprised Rebecca and seemed to rub her the wrong way, and so Rebecca took him shopping for blue pants.
Rebecca felt pressure to marry Zied before Ramadan or else they wouldn't be able to live together for the entire month of Ramadan. Rebecca was stressed out because she said she had a never-ending list of things to do and Zied didn't need to be responsible for anything.
Rebecca had planned a gazebo wedding at a cabin resort they had visited for their wedding, which she said wasn't their best option.
Zied was well aware Rebecca was angry at him, but he said there was nothing he could do to fix that or make her feel better.
Once in a store that appeared to be Target or Walmart, Zied wasn't able to try on any of the pants in a fitting room due to COVID-19, which made Rebecca even more frustrated and annoyed.
Zied also had yet to inform his sister that he'd be getting married in a few days. Zied admitted he was afraid of how his sister might react considering she didn't approve of or appreciate his decision to leave Tunisia and move to America to begin with.
When Zied FaceTimed with his sister Wiem four hours later, he broke the news of his pending nuptials.
Wiem replied, "Are you sure you want to marry her? She's been married to three people before. I don't get it. I mean, the three husbands were bad? Is that all bad luck? She could be the one with problems."
Zied's sister couldn't believe Zied had sacrificed so much to be with Rebecca, and Wiem worried about Zied being comfortable in America and loved unconditionally by Rebecca.
But Zied insisted his quality of life would be better in America and he'd be able to get a great job -- a better position than he had in Tunisia.
Wiem wished Zied the best and told him to take care of himself, but she didn't have much more to say than that. Zied noted having tension with his only sister was difficult for him.
Rebecca felt everything had gone wrong in terms of her wedding day because her family members didn't even want to attend due to coronavirus risk, but her best friend Melanie was waiting for her at the cabin.
Rebecca cried to Melanie about how she felt exhausted and had reached her breaking point. Rebecca was trying to juggle work, sleep and planning a wedding.
Rebecca also said her dress didn't fit, she had lost her engagement ring, and meteorologists predicted it was going to rain on her wedding day. Melanie reminded Rebecca, however, that she was going to get the man she wanted -- even though it meant not getting the wedding of her dreams.
"I would be lying if I said that pulling out of this didn't cross my mind at least once or twice," Rebecca confessed to the cameras.
TARIK AND HAZEL
In June 2020, Auri reluctantly tried on her flower-girl dress for Hazel and Tarik's upcoming wedding.
Hazel and Tarik were apparently getting along much better and trying to get everything ready for their wedding in the middle of a pandemic.
Hazel noted she was happy to have a future with Tarik, but before getting married, she felt the need to come out to her religious, born-again Christian parents in the Philippines and reveal she's bisexual and would like to have a girlfriend in addition to a husband.
"In America, I am proud of who I am, and I want my family to see that too," Hazel shared.
Hazel said one of her sisters is bisexual also and once brought a woman in their house, which made their parents "very angry."
Hazel was therefore "very nervous" to come out to her family, including her brother Toshie, via FaceTime. Hazel hoped her family could accept her for who she truly is.
Hazel then asked her father, "Would you be angry if I like women? I like women and I like men."
Hazel shared how Tarik was okay with the fact she'd have a girlfriend, but Hazel's mother hoped her daughter's feelings would go away. Hazel's mother planned to pray for Hazel's alleged recovery, but her father was actually pretty supportive.
Hazel said it pained her to tell her parents the truth but she needed to come clean to them.
"I'll be happy if you're happy," Hazel's father Tiofela said. "It's true. I'm telling you the truth."
Although Hazel's mother didn't seem to understand where Hazel was coming from, Hazel cried tears of joy that her father was going to continue loving her and didn't seem to mind.
"If my mom never accepts me being bisexual, I will be very sad. But I am happy that I can get married without hiding anything," Hazel told the cameras. "I feel like this is a new life for me in America."
One day before the couple's wedding, Hazel was going to celebrate her bachelorette party at a hotel room thrown by Tarik's friends Angela, Kia and Michelle. All of the women had been cleared of coronavirus.
Tarik expressed how he felt purely happy, even though he wasn't going to have a bachelor party for himself. Tarik also "cooked up a surprise" for Hazel that he thought she was going to love.
Once in the hotel room, Hazel and the girls popped champagne and looked forward to a fun evening.
Suddenly, an exotic dancer named Danielle paid the girls a visit, and even Angela said she wasn't expecting that type of surprise and performer. Hazel called the girl "sexy" and loved her moves, and she gushed about how Tarik had chosen the right girl for her taste.
Hazel giggled and gushed about how lucky she was to have met Tarik. She said her life was happier than ever before.
ANDREW AND AMIRA
Andrew said his plan was going wrong because Amira allegedly had "a panic attack" and didn't board her plane to America when only four days remained on her K-1 visa.
Amira had completed her two weeks in Serbia, and Andrew lamented, "I think that I failed. I think I f-cked it up."
About 24 hours earlier in Belgrade, Serbia, Amira was shown having an emotional breakdown in her hotel room.
"I thought he was a good person to me. I thought he was The One," Amira cried hysterically.
"Just a few hours before my flight to the U.S. to finally reunite with the love of my life, Andrew calls me and picks a fight with me the whole night. He's telling me, 'It's not working out between us. We are not on the same page about having children. I am so hurt right now because Andrew is the man I want to spend my whole life with."
Amira said Andrew had been yelling at her and sending "mean" text messages, which left her feeling "in shock."
"I'm telling him, 'I love you and you know that,' and he's not stopping. And then he texted me a ticket to go to Paris," Amira claimed.
Andrew told Amira to choose a flight to America or a flight back to France, adding, "I don't care [which you choose]."
Andrew added, "The children at the daycare are far better team players. You make your choices."
Amira lamented that she had done her absolute best in the relationship and didn't want to give up on Andrew, especially since she had survived a 14-day quarantine in Serbia. Amira said she still loved Andrew.
Amira therefore decided to go to the airport, check her bag and fly to the U.S.
But Amira said Andrew called her once she made it to the airport and said she was going to meet "an angry fiance" after her flight to the U.S. Amira became overwhelmed with fears in the moment and decided not to get on the plane.
"Nothing makes sense anymore. I feel really completely lost. I phone my dad because I'm just feeling like I'm at a dead end," Amira said.
Amira was hopeful her father would forgive her, and Hamdi apparently advised his daughter to listen to her heart and follow her gut. As a result, Amira opted to take her father's advice and return to France.
Amira said her panic attack told her that she was in too much pain, and so once she informed Andrew that she wasn't going back home, Andrew asked her to send the rings back.
"And that's it," Amira said.
"There's no, 'Oh I'm sorry baby, I pushed you too much this night. I went too far.' No. If he would have done that, maybe I would have taken another flight to the U.S. But the only thing is, 'Can you send me your ring back?' And so that's it. I decided to go back to France."
Amira said she had been so proud to call Andrew her future husband and now their relationship was over.