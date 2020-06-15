According to TLC, Tim and Melyza met at a bar when Melyza was working as an au pair and was about to leave town in a few days. Due to their instant chemistry, the pair decided to date long-distance with the plan of Melyza eventually moving to Texas.
"However, Tim did something to lose Melyza's trust, so to prove his love for her, Tim is now moving to Colombia," the network teased. "Melyza's mother also doesn't trust Tim and thinks he has a lot to prove for her to support their relationship."
Tim discussed breaking Melyza's trust during a recent interview withEntertainment Tonight.
"I will kind of have to keep that one vague as far as what exactly happened, but every relationship has its challenges, whether it be with trust or whether it be with cultural differences if you're dating someone from a completely different background," Tim shared.
"And ultimately, there have been things that have transpired in our relationship you will find out about that have kind of affected her trust in me and her trust in our relationship in general."
When asked how he convinced Melyza to give him a second chance despite her lack of trust in him, Tim replied, "Honestly, I feel like not enough."
"That's something the viewers will find out about as well, is.. how much have I actually been fighting for her, and how much have I been complacent?" Tim teased.
"And I think she's just an amazing person, [who] really thinks about me and the relationship and herself, honestly. I think it's just as much of a decision she's made for herself as it is for me in the relationship as far as fighting for this."
After all, Tim claimed Melyza liked him right off the bat because he's a sincere guy.
"You know, I honestly think what made her give me a chance in the very beginning was just that I'm genuine, you know? I'm goofy as hell. And I've really learned to embrace that and accept that about myself," Tim said.
"Even if I try to be cool or spit game, I'm sure I was failing at that. I think it was just the goofiness and the fact that she was able to see that I was trying and I was being goofy because I don't have any game. I just have the genuine aspect of my personality. So it broke her down eventually."
In addition to Tim and Melyza, the new season stars three other new couples: Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL, and Yazan, a 24-year-old from Jordan; Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico; and Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia.
When the show premiered on June 8, Tim and Melyza were not introduced.
Like last season, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will continue to feature American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and having to marry within 90 days in order to stay.