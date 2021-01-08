"And this too," Melyza said, before tilting the camera down to show her fit body.
Neither Tim or Melyza revealed what led to their breakup or who initiated the split.
However, it seems Tim and Melyza may not be over for good.
When the pair watched back 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way footage from their respective homes, Melyza couldn't help but comment on how cute Tim looked.
"He's kind of cute. I think I want to have sex with him again," Melyza said.
Tim and Melyza clearly can't be on THAT bad of terms if she'd entertain the idea of hooking up with her ex again.
Tim and Melyza have also left comments on each other's social-media pages in recent months, showing they've at least managed to stay friends or have an amicable relationship.
Melyza first hinted her relationship with Tim might be over in a series of comments she wrote on a November 2020 Instagram photo of herself with her two fluffy white dogs. In the photo, Melyza was flashing a big smile.
One of Melyza's followers commented, "Hmm she's smiling, must have left Tim."
And Melyza responded, "I like your rationale," along with two crying-laughing emoticons.
"I think you hate Tim," wrote another fan.
"Maybe," Melyza replied.
Melyza also commented three hearts when a person wrote to her that she deserves better than Tim and should be treated right.
There is also no sign of Melyza on Tim's Instagram account except for a post in February 2020, when he shared a photo of the pair standing in front of an "I [Heart] Medellin" sculpture, as well as very old photos dating back to 2017.
As for Melyza, she hasn't posted a photo with Tim on her own Instagram account since July 2017.
"You're committed, incredibly annoying, THE cutest, and definitely my favorite person in the world," she captioned the photo at the time.
Tim and Melyza met at a bar when Tim was enrolled in school at the University of Ohio.
Melyza was working as an au pair in Iowa and learning English when they met, and they apparently fell for each other quickly.
However, Melyza had to move to Boston in order to take a different job as an au pair, so the pair was forced to make their relationship a long-distance one.
Melyza eventually moved back to Colombia to finish her studies, which set the couple even farther apart, but Melyza had every intention to make a life with Tim in America and have children together.
However, Melyza found out Tim had cheated on her about a month prior to her arrival on a Tourist Visa.
Tim explained in a confessional, "Last year, the distance between me and Melyza at that time was very difficult. I felt lonely. And the girl that I ultimately cheated with was a co-worker. It just started off as casual conversation and it got to a point to where we did have a full-out, intimate sexual encounter."
Tim recalled that Melyza "had her suspicions" when she came to visit him in the United States.
"She noticed with my social media that something was up and prompted her to start digging, and she eventually confronted me about it," Tim told the cameras. "After that, we started arguing all the time."
Melyza was brokenhearted and felt betrayed, so Tim set out to prove to Melyza that he only wanted her for the rest of his life and his intentions were pure and genuine by moving to Colombia and making a lot of sacrifices for her.
"I never in a million years thought that he's the kind of person who cheats -- ever," Melyza explained in a confessional.
"The pain I was going through completely consumed me. I was angry and upset, but I love him and have been with him for years now, so he kind of deserves a second chance."
Not only did Tim have to win back Melyza, but he also had to prove to Melyza's parents that he was worth of their daughter's love again.
As the pair worked through their issues, Melyza admitted to Tim she had a sexual fling with another man while they were apart, but Tim wasn't so sure they had a clean break. Tim was therefore crushed by the news and lost some trust in his girlfriend.
"I'm feeling wracked with uncertainty because I don't have a job and marriage is not on the table right now. I'm going to have to move back to the States, and I'm extremely worried about how that's going to affect Melyza and I's relationship," Tim explained.
Melyza confessed the idea of Tim moving to the United States made her "nervous and uncomfortable," but Tim insisted the only reason for him going back would be to put themselves in a more stable financial position long-term.
"I can't believe that he's leaving. I think this is bullsh-t. This was definitely not what we were planning on doing. This is not what I expected, and I'm just really disappointed," Melyza told the cameras on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
Melyza wasn't sure she should wait for Tim to make money, and Tim in turn wasn't convinced Melyza would stay loyal to him while he's gone.