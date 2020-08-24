'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' star Jihoon Lee confirms he and Deavan Clegg have split
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/24/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee has confirmed his split from wife Deavan Clegg shortly after Deavan teased that "disgusting things" happened off camera and she's been living in the United States apart from her husband.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jihoon conducted an Instagram Live session on Saturday and spilled the beans his relationship with Deavan is over and they will continue to live in different countries, In Touch Weeklyreported.
"So I can't tell everything because the show [is] not finished. They will be happy and I need to be happy. Just, I will live my own life," Jihoon, 29, reportedly told his followers, referring to Deavan and her two kids.
Deavan is mom to five-year-old daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship as well as son Taeyang, whom she welcomed with Jihoon in April 2019.
"If you lost [a] lover, boy [or] girl. So sad, but you can start again," Jihoon said, according to In Touch.
Jihoon also described himself as "free" in the since-deleted Instagram Live video.
"We are living our own life, that's our future," Jihoon shared.
"So just keep watching. Just keep [supporting] [me] getting [a] better life and please pray for Deavan and Taeyang, [for] their family life."
Late last week, Deavan reportedly wrote on Twitter she has "moved back" to the United States permanently for a "horrible reason."
"[The] truth will come out eventually," Deavan wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to the magazine.
"You all really believe everything you see on TV," she added. "You guys don't know the truth or half of it."
When fans asked for Jihoon and Deavan's plans in terms of custody of Taeyang, Jihoon reportedly explained in his Instagram Live that he'll be able to see his son once a year.
"[Deavan] said every summertime, she [will] go back to Korea with Taeyang. She promised, So we can see Taeyang," Jihoon said.
At the beginning of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Deavan was shown waiting out the coronavirus pandemic while living in South Korea.
The footage filmed earlier this year, around February or March, and was seemingly intended for TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined spinoff.
But speculation began to swirl that Deavan and Jihoon's relationship was over when she reportedly returned to the United States with her children in May.
Deavan's mother Elicia, however, led fans to believe there wasn't trouble in paradise.
Elicia revealed on social media in late July that Deavan was just visiting America with her two kids and got "stuck" in Utah due to COVID-19 while Jihoon remains in South Korea.
"She is visiting here, but the travel restrictions have forced her to be here longer," Elicia reportedly wrote, adding, "[Deavan and Drascilla] are stuck here until travel restrictions are lessened because of the virus."
But it now appears Elicia was just trying to create a cover story to avoid90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers on the current status of Deavan and Jihoon's relationship.
Deavan took to her Instagram Stories last week to vent about how 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers know very little about her struggles in 2020, suggesting her relationship with Jihoon has been on the rocks for months.
While Deavan didn't cite her problems to Jihoon or even say he was involved with the "disgusting things," it's probably safe to assume their marriage has been on the rocks for a while.
"If you knew everything going on in this very moment," Deavan continued in her post. "Knew what I'm doing and going through, the scars that happen this year. Enjoy the show. #90dayfiance."
Deavan also explained in her Instagram Stories how 90 Day Fiance: The Other Wayviewers didn't see what really happened in the latest Season 2 episode when Drascilla took off running towards a street and she fought with her husband over his lack of attentiveness and care for her children.
Deavan recalled of the Drascilla incident, "She ran off and a car almost hit her and instead of grabbing her, he turned around and started screaming at me in front of my mother for a while -- [none] of that part was caught on film... You guys didn't see what really happened and I'm very upset about that."
Deavan continued, "I'm not gonna say exactly what he said, because I can't remember... It was over a year ago. But he was cursing at me."
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season has shown Deavan repeatedly forgiving Jihoon for his mistakes and trying to make a life work with him in South Korea.
Not only did Jihoon lie about having a lot of money saved for his family, but he also lied to Deavan about working a full-time, high-paying job. Jihoon's lack of parenting skills with Drascilla and their infant son Taeyang only added to the couple's issues.
Deavan decided to give Jihoon a second chance under the expectation he would find a permanent apartment for them to live, make and save money, and better support and provide for his family.
ADVERTISEMENT
"All of the actions you have done show me that you don't want a family life," Deavan told her husband in last week's broadcast. "If you want to have your freedom, you can have your freedom."
"You guys are more important to me," Jihoon replied, referring to Drascilla and Taeyang. "I'll become a better dad because I really love you guys."
Many 90 Day Fiance fans have taken a side in Deavan and Jihoon's breakup, with Deavan revealing she and her mother have received hateful messages on social media in regards to Drascilla and how she's been raised.
Deavan has lashed out at people claiming it wasn't Jihoon's fault that Drascilla took off and she should blame her own parenting skills, or alleged lack thereof.
"Not everyone is perfect. Me and Deavan, even Elicia, I'm so sorry. But please stop all criticism," Jihoon reportedly wrote Friday on Instagram.
"Especially Elicia. They're probably having a harder time than I am. I heard that Elicia and Drascilla [are] under threat of murder. It is 100% wrong. I am begging you guys, I just want peace... I apologize to you guys but thank you so much."