Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit, a 32-year-old from India, first appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way after meeting on Facebook.
On Season 1, Jenny left her life behind in America and moved to India with the intention of living with Sumit permanently and marrying him.
However, while Jenny was getting adjusting to life in a foreign country, Sumit was lying to his parents about their romance -- and he was also lying to Jenny about the fact he had been married to another woman for over two years.
"I was dating Jenny when my parents set up an arranged marriage, and I barely knew the girl before I married her... No one should force me into a marriage... It's my decision. I want to be with Jenny. It's my right to be happy," Sumit told the cameras on the show.
During the Tell-All special for the show's first season, Sumit revealed his wife had filed a case against him and so their divorce was pending.
"I plan on going back to India. That is the plan," Jenny shared at the time.
Sumit -- who claimed all he did with his wife was fight -- said on the Tell-All if his divorce proceeded peacefully, Jenny would have nothing to worry about upon her return to India and she wouldn't be in any danger.
"I mean, I was happy to be with Sumit in India and unfortunately what happened, happened, and I can't change it. But the fact we still love each other, that hasn't changed. So that's what I can say."
Jenny also insisted she and Sumit, who are now starring on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, signed up for the 90 Day Fiance franchise for the right reasons.
"[A lot of people] think we're just going on the show to make money or have fame, that we have some sort of agenda or something else going on... and none of that's true -- at least not with me, it's not. I have nothing else going on," Jessica said.
"My [motive] was strictly just to get back with Sumit, and that was it. There's no other agenda for me. I would say we're all just coming on the show to be together and we love each other and want to be in our relationship and share it with the world."
"There's no other agenda going on; I'm not trying to be famous or anything."
In addition, Jenny advised the new 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast members to stay off social media, ignore the trolls, brush off hate and criticism, and stay strong.
Towards the end of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season, Sumit was ambushed at his apartment by more than a dozen of his family members, including his father-in-law, who all expressed disappointment and disgust over his affair with Jenny.
Sumit's family took him away from Jenny and left her all alone in India for almost a week.
The family threatened to get the police involved, and Jenny was terrified, especially because she was innocent in the situation and had no idea Sumit was married to begin with.
Once Sumit and Jenny finally reunited and talked things out, Jenny had run out of time in India. The pair therefore had a very emotional goodbye, with Sumit feeling completely helpless and powerless.
"If you want to be with me and you really want us to be together, please take care of things... Please don't just let me go or it will never be the same," Jenny begged Sumit in tears before leaving India on the show.
"Please try to do something for us and fix everything and make everything okay. Broken hearts kill people -- do you know that? My heart is going to be ripped out of my chest."
During Sunday night's premiere of the series' second season, Jenny was preparing for another trip to India and getting her finances in order so she could live there long-term with Sumit.
"Sumit is filing for divorce. He has proven to me that he wants to be with me and I'm the one he loves," Jenny noted.
Jenny said Sumit was no longer living with his wife and the spouses were no longer together after the big "blowup happened."
Jenny added Sumit and his wife had agreed to a mutual divorce, so she anticipated it would take up to six months to make it official.
"I think he's done lying. I hope so. At least he better be," Jenny told her daughter Christina, before telling the cameras, "If Sumit's not being truthful about his ability to get a divorce, if he lies to me again, that's the worst thing he can do to me... I don't deserve that."
Sumit promised Jenny, "We will get married. No hiding. No lies. Nobody is going to bother us, and we will be together happy forever."
Sumit said he was in the process of paying his father-in-law $20,000 in the divorce, but he insisted Jenny was worth it, even though his parents were still disapproving of Sumit's relationship with Jenny.
Jenny noted that if things didn't work out with Sumit during her next trip to India, she would definitely be "done" with him, and she expected nothing but honesty from Sumit going forward.