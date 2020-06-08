Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, and Jihoon, a 29-year-old from South Korea, first appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way after meeting on a dating app, and they'll be starring on Season 2 premiering Monday, June 8 at 9PM ET/PT on TLC.
"It's very exciting. I'm so excited to continue my journey and share my journey. I'm really, really excited that people get to see me and Jihoon and more of that aspect, because I think on Season 1 people didn't get to see too much of us, Deavan told Access in a recent interview.
"But this time, everyone will get to see that and this beautiful journey. You guys are going to see definitely some of our lowest points and some of our highest points, so it's going to be worth the watch."
Deavan -- who is mom to a three-year-old girl named Drascilla from a previous relationship -- was shown welcoming a son, Taeyang, with Jihoon and then marrying him on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's debut season.
Deavan was excited about being a family, but she learned Jihoon had lost his job, had zero savings, was in credit-card debt, and had a criminal record for illegally buying and selling used phones.
After a brief stay in the United States because living in the home of Jihoon's parents was too cramped for her family, Deavan ultimately returned to South Korea about 10 days after 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's Tell-All special was filmed.
"Jihoon can realistically move to America at anytime. But we decided to move to Korea so I could be a stay at home mom and raise the children. This wasn't an option in America until Jihoon could learn English," Deavan wrote on Instagram in October.
Deavan said it's been "absolutely amazing" to receive positive feedback from supportive and encouraging fans online.
"I never thought that would come out on this show," she acknowledged.
Deavan brought Taeyang to South Korea when he was only seven weeks old. She assured Access that Jihoon "loves [being a father]."
"It's definitely a life-changing thing for him and I think he's very happy with it, even though it was a surprise to both of us. But he absolutely loves both kids," Deavan said.
But Deavan said being a mother of two kids is "way harder" than she ever could have anticipated.
"My kids are so different. They like to eat different things and so I'm always cooking two different meals," Deavan shared.
"I never thought a baby and a three-year-old could fight with each other, so it's really cute to see them arguing. But it's definitely harder. I do not get alone time... I either have one on my hip or one at my feet."
"Drascilla is a great big sister," Devan continued. "She always helps mommy. She's not jealous at all... Her brother on the other hand is very jealous and he does not like sharing mommy... It's very cute."
Despite the ups and downs in her relationship with Jihoon, Deavan called starring on the90 Day Fiance with him "a great experience" that was "life-changing."
According to TLC, Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will show Deavan, her mother, and Deavan's two children moving to South Korea once and for all so that Deavan and Jihoon can finally start their life together.
"Upon arrival however, it is very evident that Jihoon and Deavan have several cultural obstacles that they need to overcome, in addition to their language barrier," TLC teased.