'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' spoilers: Are Kenneth and Armando still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance' couple split up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/06/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Kenneth Niedermeier admitted on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way moving to Mexico would be bittersweet because he must leave his family behind, so did the distance turn out to be too much for Kenneth -- did the couple split or are they still together?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report features spoilers revealing whether Kenneth and Armando split or if the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple is still together].
Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from San Felipe, Mexico, are the second same-sex couple and the first pair of gay men to star on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.
Kenneth, born and raised in Toledo, OH, revealed he had a very "normal and happy" childhood but left the city because he knew there was something "different" about him and he needed to find himself.
Kenneth therefore moved to Florida and said he felt at "home" in a gay club one night.
Kenneth was 19 years old when he came out in Florida, which he found to be a huge relief. But coming out to his parents was tough since Kenneth's mother is a strong, moral Catholic and his dad was a football coach.
Kenneth revealed his sexuality to his parents by writing an eight-page letter to them.
"And then I got a call," Kenneth recalled of their reaction on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
"Their first words were my mom saying, 'Don't worry about it. You're fine.' They didn't have any problem with it. They love their son and it didn't matter."
Kenneth and Armando met on a social media page that served as a support group for gay fathers.
Armando has a six-year-old daughter Hannah and Kenneth has a 26-year-old son Bricen as well as 23-year-old triplet daughters -- Taylor, Cassidy and Madison -- whom Kenneth welcomed with a friend who had agreed to undergo in vitro fertilization.
"When we met, we didn't have an agenda, meaning that we weren't looking for each other. We weren't looking for a relationship," Kenneth shared with Entertainment Tonight in a recent joint interview with Armando.
"We didn't meet on a dating app; we just became friends. So that thought [of romance] was never there for us."
Kenneth and Armando met in person in Mexico about a year after they began talking online, and feelings apparently developed quickly because they had already become friends and their personalities just "meshed."
Kenneth shared that Armando was actually the one to make the first move, which took their friendship to a romantic level.
"So initially, Armando brought it up and he was like, 'You're actually the type of guy I would go for,' or something like that. And I was surprised because of the age difference," Kenneth told ET.
"I said, 'What about our age difference?' And he said, 'I don't care.' And once he didn't care [that was it!] It's been the best relationship I've ever had." 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is featuring Kenneth's move to Mexico.
A part of Kenneth was devastated to leave his family, and he predicted he'd face struggles in Mexico given the country is not as accepting and welcoming of the LGBTQ community like America is.
But Kenneth was following his heart and said Armando was "worth everything" to him.
"[Armando] hasn't talked to [his parents] yet. They have no idea he's even moving [four hours away] let alone he's in a relationship with a guy," Kenneth told Madison during a heart-to-heart conversation.
"Hopefully they'll have open hearts and will accept us. All you can do is hope."
Armando apparently told his parents that a documentary was being filmed about life in Mexico, not about his blossoming relationship with Kenny.
Armando admitted to Kenneth that his parents didn't know anything about their romance and he was "worried and scared" about coming out for the second time.
Armando revealed he was gay to his parents once before but their emotional reaction and disapproval sent him "back into the closet" for a while. However, Kenneth had optimism Armando's parents would eventually come around.
Kenneth was leaving for Mexico around Thanksgiving 2019, and he told his family he had already purchased an engagement ring and intended to ask Armando to marry him.
Kenneth's daughters worried Kenneth was taking things too fast, but Kenneth said he had known Armando for three-and-a-half years even though they hadn't spent much time together in person.
During a lunch with his parents Virginia and Armando Sr. in Mexico in Episode 3, Armando decided to come out to them for the second time.
Armando's mother cried and promised her son that she loved him no matter what, and Armando Sr. seemed to be on the same page when he told his gay son, "You're my son and I see you the same."
Armando Sr. confessed his pride in being Mexican prevented Virginia and himself from seeing reality, that their son is gay.
"I felt that the world was falling apart because it was something very difficult for me," Virginia said in a confessional.
Armando also told his parents that he had a partner from Florida, who just sold his house and would be moving to Mexico. Armando shared they planned to move several hours away so they could have some privacy and live as they pleased.
Virginia said it was painful to think about her son being farther away, and she said she would accept Kenneth as his partner. However, Armando Sr. noted he would "need some time" to come around to the idea.
"I do plan on making a life with Kenny, and if he's not accepted her, I feel like I not accepted myself," Armando shared with the cameras.
The day then finally arrived when Kenneth was going to leave behind his life of 57 years to pursue love.
Kenneth said he felt guilty about leaving his children and grandson and was extremely emotional, joking he "may need psychiatric help after this."
Kenneth's son Bricen was happy for his dad, but it was apparent all the kids were sad and deflated about him leaving America.
Kenneth's girls broke down into tears when saying goodbye, and Kenneth could barely hold it together as well.
Kenneth cried on his way to the airport and essentially had an emotional breakdown.
"I didn't think it would be this hard," Kenneth confessed.
Did Kenneth change his mind about living in Mexico with Armando or is the90 Day Fiance couple still together?
As recently as late June, Kenneth posted a photo of himself and Armando wearing matching #LoveWins shirts while taking a hike together.
Even if the picture was a throwback, Kenneth's caption suggested he was proud of Armando for coming out to his parents and they're still a happy couple.
"Last Monday night on TLC. Love won! #lovewins #comingout #acceptance. #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance #throwback," Kenneth wrote in regards to the June 22 episode.
One week earlier, Armando and Cassidy made it clear they've become extremely close!
Cass captioned a promo video for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, "The time is now!! Get to know my family and hear my dads story airing TONIGHT at 9/8c on @tlc for the official premier of @90dayfiance:the other way @kenneth_90day @armando_90day."
Armando replied with an emoticon that has stars for eyes and then Cassidy wrote to him, "@armando_90day I love love love you! So excited."
Armando sweetly responded, "@cultivation.and.inspiration love youuuu!! Here we go!"
Armando has also commented on other photos posted on Cassidy's Instagram page recently.
Around that same time, Kenneth hinted he and Armando are still in "love" during an interview with E! News.
When asked why they signed up for90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kenneth explained, "We both went into this wanting to tell our story. We want to show our love and we want people to see that. I said in one of the teasers, love is a powerful thing. Love can stop wars. We're hoping that love can melt hearts and love can open minds."
Kenneth added that he hopes viewers "might tune in and watch out story and they might change their minds and open their hearts even wider."
According to hints made by Kenneth's daughter Cass Niedermeier in late April, Kenneth and Armando are also still living together in Mexico.
"Seriously missin my daddy.... can't believe you moved to Mexico almost 5 months ago, life is not the same around here w/ out you, I miss seeing your face and hearing your voice all the time," Cass wrote April 28 on Instagram in a since-deleted post.
"Literally in tears right now writing this, my daddy is my best friend and although I am so happy he's livin his best life in Mexico with the love of his life, my heart isn't the same without him around."
"And with this quarantine canceling my trip to see you at the end of March, and not knowing when I can book another plane ticket, it's got me feeling emotional. I love you with all my heart daddy!!!" she added.
The heartfelt message served as the caption to a photo of Cass and her father posing for a picture together in Rosarito, Mexico, which suggests Cass had visited Kenneth at his new home at some point.
According to Starcasm, Kenneth replied to the post, "Oh Cass, you have made tears come down my face...you will never understand how much my life has been about you, your sisters, brother and Coop, why my move was so hard, you guys have been my world...it was so painful and my heart was so sad when I moved... my love for you all has no boundaries, always know that."
"You will visit sooner than later I know that!" he added. "You are my child twin, the Apple definitely didn't fall far from the tree with you! Love your to life my beautiful daughter."
Kenneth revealed October 27, 2019 on Instagram he was moving to Mexico to be with Armando soon.
"#Countdown, little over a month and our #forever starts. #love him #gaycouple #movingforlove #mexico #maydecember #proudofhim #instagay #lucky," Kenneth captioned a selfie of the couple.
Armando replied, "Can't come soon enough my love! Been waiting for this moment so long, will be the best."
Kenneth's house in Florida sold in July 2019 for close to $350,000, and then he left for Mexico four months later on November 30 with his dog Truffles on a four-day road trip, Starcasm reported.
"When I left my hometown of Toledo Ohio when I was 19, I was running away from something, running from who I couldn't be... in Florida I found myself and who I was meant to be! Tomorrow I am running again, not away, but towards something, to love, #lovewins #loveislove," Kenneth reportedly wrote in part on Instagram at the time.