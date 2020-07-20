'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' spoilers: Are Kenneth and Armando still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance' couple break up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/20/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season is about to show Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio reuniting in Mexico and beginning a life together, so did things work out for the couple or have they broken up? What's the latest?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report includes spoilers that reveal if Kenneth and Armando have split up or if the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple is still together.]
Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from San Felipe, Mexico, are the first pair of gay men to star on the90 Day Fiance franchise.
Kenneth, born and raised in Toledo, OH, said he had a "normal and happy" childhood and discovered his true self and his sexual preference when he was a teenager and moved to Florida.
Kenneth said he felt at home in a gay nightclub one night and officially came out to his parents at age 19 in a heartfelt letter.
"Their first words were my mom saying, 'Don't worry about it. You're fine.' They didn't have any problem with it. They love their son and it didn't matter," Kenneth recalled on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Kenneth and Armando met on a social media page that served as a support group for gay fathers.
Armando has a six-year-old daughter Hannah and Kenneth has a 26-year-old son Bricen as well as 23-year-old triplet daughters -- Taylor, Cassidy and Madison -- whom Kenneth welcomed with a friend who had agreed to undergo in vitro fertilization.
Kenneth told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview he and Armando weren't looking for love when they began talking online, nor did they begin talking with an agenda to date.
"We didn't meet on a dating app; we just became friends. So that thought [of romance] was never there for us," Kenneth told ET.
Kenneth and Armando met in person in Mexico about a year after they began communicating, and feelings apparently developed quickly because their personalities "meshed" and their values aligned.
Kenneth told ET that Armando actually made the first move on him and switched their relationship from friendship to something romantic.
"I said, 'What about our age difference?'" Kenneth shared. "And [Armando] said, 'I don't care.' And once he didn't care [that was it!] It's been the best relationship I've ever had."
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season has featured Kenneth preparing for a permanent move to Mexico so he can be with the love of his life.
A part of Kenneth was devastated to leave his family, and he predicted he'd face struggles in Mexico given the country is not as accepting and welcoming of the LGBTQ community like America is.
But Kenneth believed Armando was "worth everything" to him, and so nothing was going to stop him from following his heart.
"[Armando] hasn't talked to [his parents] yet. They have no idea he's even moving [four hours away] let alone he's in a relationship with a guy," Kenneth told Madison during a heart-to-heart conversation.
"Hopefully they'll have open hearts and will accept us. All you can do is hope."
Armando apparently told his parents that a documentary was being filmed about life in Mexico, not about his blossoming relationship with Kenny. He was "worried and scared" to come out for the second time.
Armando revealed he was gay to his parents once before, about three years ago, but their emotional reaction and disapproval sent him "back into the closet" for a while. However, Kenneth had optimism Armando's parents would eventually come around.
Kenneth planned to leave for Mexico around Thanksgiving 2019, and he told his family he had already purchased an engagement ring and was going to ask Armando to marry him.
Kenneth's daughters worried Kenneth was taking things too fast, but Kenneth said he had known Armando for three-and-a-half years even though they hadn't spent much time together in person.
Kenneth cried when saying goodbye to his family, and he cried while driving his car at the start of his long road trip to Mexico.
"I didn't think it would be this hard," Kenneth confessed.
Hannah apparently loved "Kenny" very much and wanted to live with him because they had fun and Kenny gave her toys, and so she was ecstatic to live with two dads and have a room of her own.
Armando was so pleased that his daughter was excited about the family they were about to have.
Kenneth was then shown driving to Mexico, about 11 hours a day for several days, with his 15-year-old dog Truffles. Kenneth adored his dog and said she had traveled all over the country with him.
Armando was admittedly "sick to [his] stomach" about the idea of introducing a man as his partner to his family. He also had an emotional goodbye with his mother and sister.
"I hope that you will welcome us together," Armando told his mother.
"Okay son," his mother replied.
Armando Sr. didn't show up to say goodbye, which left his son "hurting," but the thought of being with Kenny forever made everything worthwhile.
Armando then set up the new place where he was going to live with Kenneth. He decided to make a framed picture for Kenny that showed him leaving the United States and coming from Florida to Mexico.
The message said, "Love has no borders. Welcome home."
Kenneth apparently liked how crafty Armando is and appreciated gifts Armando made with his own two hands. Armando said Kenny never desired gifts from the store and never expected Armando to spend money on him.
Kenneth was also going to cover the rent for their new apartment.
Kenneth was so excited to see Armando after nine months of being apart. Kenneth had been listening to music the whole ride and talking to Truffles, and he was only hours away from touching down in Mexico.
Kenneth couldn't wait to be reunited with the love of his life.
He always put his children first but said they're all adults now and it was time for him to make himself happy.
"We both gave up so much to be together, but there's a lot we have to worry about. We have to learn to live together, to co-parent Hannah, his family not accept us, and being gay in Mexico is not widely accepted," Kenneth acknowledged.
Did the 90 Day Fiance couple break up or are Kenneth and Armando still together?
As recently as late June, Kenneth posted a photo of himself and Armando wearing matching #LoveWins shirts while taking a hike together.
Even if the picture was a throwback, Kenneth's caption suggested he was proud of Armando for coming out to his parents and they're still a happy couple.
"Last Monday night on TLC. Love won! #lovewins #comingout #acceptance. #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance #throwback," Kenneth wrote in regards to the June 22 episode.
One week earlier, Armando and Kenneth's daughter Cassidy made it clear they've become extremely close!
Cass captioned a promo video for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, "The time is now!! Get to know my family and hear my dads story airing TONIGHT at 9/8c on @tlc for the official premier of @90dayfiance:the other way @kenneth_90day @armando_90day."
Armando replied with an emoticon that has stars for eyes and then Cassidy wrote to him, "@armando_90day I love love love you! So excited."
Armando sweetly responded, "@cultivation.and.inspiration love youuuu!! Here we go!"
Armando has also commented on other photos posted on Cassidy's Instagram page recently.
Around that same time, Kenneth hinted he and Armando are still in "love" during an interview with E! News.
When asked why they signed up for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kenneth explained, "We both went into this wanting to tell our story. We want to show our love and we want people to see that. I said in one of the teasers, love is a powerful thing. Love can stop wars. We're hoping that love can melt hearts and love can open minds."
Kenneth added that he hopes viewers "might tune in and watch out story and they might change their minds and open their hearts even wider."
According to hints made by Kenneth's daughter Cass Niedermeier in late April, Kenneth and Armando are also still living together in Mexico.
"Seriously missin my daddy.... can't believe you moved to Mexico almost 5 months ago, life is not the same around here w/ out you, I miss seeing your face and hearing your voice all the time," Cass wrote April 28 on Instagram in a since-deleted post.
"Literally in tears right now writing this, my daddy is my best friend and although I am so happy he's livin his best life in Mexico with the love of his life, my heart isn't the same without him around."
"And with this quarantine canceling my trip to see you at the end of March, and not knowing when I can book another plane ticket, it's got me feeling emotional. I love you with all my heart daddy!!!" she added.
The heartfelt message served as the caption to a photo of Cass and her father posing for a picture together in Rosarito, Mexico, which suggests Cass had visited Kenneth at his new home at some point.
According to Starcasm, Kenneth replied to the post, "Oh Cass, you have made tears come down my face...you will never understand how much my life has been about you, your sisters, brother and Coop, why my move was so hard, you guys have been my world...it was so painful and my heart was so sad when I moved... my love for you all has no boundaries, always know that."
"You will visit sooner than later I know that!" he added. "You are my child twin, the Apple definitely didn't fall far from the tree with you! Love your to life my beautiful daughter."
Kenneth revealed October 27, 2019 on Instagram he was moving to Mexico to be with Armando soon.
"#Countdown, little over a month and our #forever starts. #love him #gaycouple #movingforlove #mexico #maydecember #proudofhim #instagay #lucky," Kenneth captioned a selfie of the couple.
Armando replied, "Can't come soon enough my love! Been waiting for this moment so long, will be the best."
Kenneth's house in Florida sold in July 2019 for close to $350,000, and then he left for Mexico four months later on November 30 with his dog Truffles on a four-day road trip, Starcasm reported.
"When I left my hometown of Toledo Ohio when I was 19, I was running away from something, running from who I couldn't be... in Florida I found myself and who I was meant to be! Tomorrow I am running again, not away, but towards something, to love, #lovewins #loveislove," Kenneth reportedly wrote in part on Instagram at the time.