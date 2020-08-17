'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' spoilers: Are Brittany and Yazan still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance' couple split up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/17/2020
90 Day Fiance star Brittany Banks is considering converting to Islam to make Yazan Abo Horira happy on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but did their relationship fall apart because of their differences or is the couple still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Brittany and Yazan are still together or whether the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has split.]
Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL, and Yazan, a 24-year-old from Jordan, were dating for five months when they began filming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season and claimed to be in love with each other.
Since Yazan couldn't move to America due to undisclosed circumstances, Brittany decided to move to Jordan so they could be together and start a new life as a serious couple.
Brittany, however, had yet to win over Yazan's parents, and it was very important to Yazan that he'd have his parents' blessing about his relationship.
Yazan's parents wanted Brittany to wear a hijab in public, convert to Islam and stop posting sexual photos on social media.
But as an aspiring model, singer and actress, Brittany embraces her sex appeal and said she had no intention of toning herself down or changing her appearance and religion for a guy.
"I'm such an independent person. I have my own thoughts and feelings, and I don't want to go by any book telling me what to do," Brittany said in a confessional on the show, later adding, "I am definitely going to corrupt him!"
Brittany also didn't want to rush into a wedding because she was keeping a secret from Yazan -- that she was technically still a married woman and her divorce had yet to be finalized.
Brittany knew Yazan's parents would totally disapprove of her marriage status, but she anticipated the process to get her divorce finalized would take anywhere from six to 10 months.
When Brittany and Yazan finally reunited in Jordan, their first hour together was explosive because Yazan blasted Brittany for hugging a 90 Day Fiance crew member and carrying around a container of tequila in her luggage.
"Why are you acting crazy?! What's this?! Oh my God. F-ck you! F-ck Brittany! F-ck all the sh-t!" Yazan yelled while throwing up his middle finger at people.
Yazan vented, "I am so stupid... Look at her, she is fooling me. What an idiot I am."
Brittany was taken aback by Yazan's reaction and complained she was "disappointed" and "not proud" of him at all, especially since she had sacrificed so much to be with him, including leaving her beloved father behind.
Brittany didn't think she had to follow Muslim rules since she wasn't a Muslim, and her argument with Yazan escalated into the night, with Brittany telling Yazan to "shut the f-ck up" and Yazan attempting to quiet his girlfriend by throwing his hand in her face.
"This is not what I signed up for," Brittany cried. "I thought I had an idea of who he was. He was very affectionate, he never yelled at me, he was never controlling."
The next day, Yazan brought Brittany flowers and explained that he got jealous just because he loved her and a woman having physical contact with another man when she's in a relationship with a religious Muslim man is forbidden.
Yazan told Brittany she was "acting crazy," but Brittany said her boyfriend needed to "recognize [his] own crazy." However, she decided to give him another chance.
But their calm and happy dynamic only lasted minutes, because the pair ended up fighting again on the way to Yazan's parents' home over Brittany wearing a hijab for the gathering.
"You control everything that I do... I am a person, I am a human being. You don't respect me how I thought you did. You don't love me," Brittany said.
"No, you don't love me because you don't change yourself," Yazan replied.
Brittany admitted she was starting to hate Yazan and his parents for trying to change and control her.
Brittany wasn't in a good mood when she met Yazan's parents, and she certainly didn't want to discuss her marriage timeline -- but that's exactly what happened.
Yazan's mother chose not to appear on camera due to her cultural beliefs, but Yazan's father asked the couple to get married right away and sign the marriage paperwork.
"I want to be clear: I want to wait for my family to come for the wedding," Brittany said. "It's going to take some time for my family to get the plans together and their plane tickets."
Brittany made it seem like she was pushing back her nuptials because she really wanted her family to be in Jordan for the event, but she was lying and postponing the wedding because she was still married -- and Yazan and his family had no idea.
Brittany said she wanted to wait until January, which surprised Yazan's parents. Yazan's father also pushed for Brittany to convert to Islam or learn more about his religion.
Brittany told Yazan she didn't want Islam to be forced upon her because then she wouldn't appreciate it.
Yazan called Brittany "a baby," and Brittany said, "No," which upset Yazan's mother, who suddenly ran on-camera to voice her opinion on how Brittany talking back to her husband and not respecting him was inappropriate.
"When he tells her she's a baby, you say, 'Yes, I'm a baby.' Not, 'No.' She doesn't say 'no' to him," Yazan's mother argued.
Brittany insisted Yazan had been rude to her all day long, but his parents didn't care.
Yazan's father said he wouldn't approve of his son's romantic relationship unless Brittany canceled her social media and stopped living her usual American life.
"We respected you. Where is our respect?!" Yazan's mother yelled.
Yazan's mother said Brittany should "forget" her other family because she was going to become a member of their family.
"We want to see him married with kids!" Yazan's mother screamed, adding that Brittany was full of excuses and would seemingly make Yazan wait five or 10 years to marry.
As Brittany sat there and cried because she felt overwhelmed and didn't even speak the language, Yazan's father added, "And she'd stay on social media and they'll say that your son's fiancee is a prostitute!"
Brittany got so upset that she left the room and sarcastically apologized for not speaking the language and not wanting to be Muslim and "not being good enough" for Yazan.
Yazan said Brittany had acted "insolent" with his parents and she embarrassed him, but Brittany didn't understand what she had done wrong and said she felt like "the biggest idiot in the world."
Yazan explained to Brittany that his family would be willing to wait a couple of weeks for her father -- not three or four months.
Brittany said, "You didn't tell me that. I kept telling you on the phone my dad can't come 'till January!... I don't want to see your parents ever again! I am done!"
She added in a confessional, "I might have made the worst decision of my life."
Brittany later determined Yazan just had a lot of pressure on him, and the mood changed once Brittany returned to Yazan's apartment and he had decorated the bedroom with rose petals.
Yazan's romantic gesture made Brittany think things would work out, and Yazan apologized for them getting off to such a rough start.
"I think Yazan really does love me, but I feel like his culture won't allow him to be happy in how he wants to be happy," Brittany told the cameras.
In Yazan's culture, he wasn't allowed to spend the night with Brittany since they weren't married, but Brittany hoped to change that since he was her fiance.
"I think it's definitely going to come to the point where Yazan is going to have to choose between me and his family," Brittany said.
"But I'm hoping for the best. I need Yazan to be a big boy because I'm expecting him to stand up to his parents."
Brittany and Yazan were then shown meeting with Yazan's uncle Ibrahim, who is apparently an educated guy Yazan looks up to and tends to have influence over Yazan's father's opinions and decisions.
Brittany and Yazan hoped to convince Ibrahim to talk to Yazan's father and convince him that Yazan and Brittany needed more time to get to know each other before getting married.
Yazan said he wanted Brittany to have the time to make up her own mind and feel confident in her decisions about whether to fully embrace his faith and culture because he truly loved her and didn't want her to feel forced to convert to Islam.
Ibrahim ultimately agreed to speak to Yazan's father on the couple's behalf, and Brittany said she was open to learning about Yazan's culture in order to make their relationship work.
Brittany therefore decided to wear a hijab in the streets to show she was taking his religion seriously and respected him.
Yazan brought Brittany to a local mosque so she could experience his religion firsthand, but Brittany -- who was raised Catholic -- revealed she's "spiritual" and not very religious. She did, however, enjoy the mosque, and Yazan was so excited to teach her more.
Brittany said she had both an open heart and an open mind, and praying to Allah apparently made Brittany feel more connected to Yazan and to God. She just hoped Yazan's parents would come around and like her again.
Yazan then sat down with Brittany over a nice meal out and asked whether she wanted to stay with him and be Muslim.
"I don't know about being Muslim yet," Brittany replied. "But I definitely want to be with you and stay here. But I'm not going to commit to being Muslim right now, because I am just not ready for that."
Yazan said he really hoped Brittany would convert, and she at least said she was "thinking about it." But Yazan wanted Brittany to think "faster," and he gave her only three days to give him an answer, which apparently shocked Brittany.
Brittany didn't want to feel pushed or rushed, but Yazan said he wanted to move on with his life if Brittany wasn't going to change for him.
"If you want to marriage me, you must be Muslim," Yazan told a surprised Brittany.
"What the f-ck are you talking about? You should've said that when we first met -- not now," Brittany responded angrily. "You did not say, 'You need to be Muslim.'"
"Not you, my wife," Yazan said.
Brittany felt a lot of pressure that apparently didn't exist in the beginning of their relationship.
"Look, you have a Quran. You reading anything? No," Yazan said.
"This is bullsh-t," Brittany responded, before leaving the table and walking away.
Brittany threatened to go back home and was heated, but she decided to sit back down and talk to him so the situation wouldn't get worse.
Brittany told Yazan that she understood what he wanted but she needed more time than two days and wasn't going to allow him to give her an ultimatum. Yazan explained he was carrying a huge weight on his back to please his family, but he said he loved Brittany and would be willing to compromise and give her more time.
Yazan told Brittany that she could have all the time she wanted and he wouldn't force anything upon her.
Brittany acknowledged it was "crazy" how "hot and cold" she and Yazan could be, and she wasn't sure that was a good thing.
"I do love him and I do want to try to learn his religion and culture, but I still feel a little nervous because Yazan and I still need to deal with the situation with his parents, and I don't know if they're ever going to be onboard with our relationship," Brittany told the cameras.
So did Brittany and Yazan break up because of their differences or is the90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple still together?
Brittany and Yazan suggested they are over and done with -- and certainly not on good terms -- when they traded swipes with each other on Instagram in late July.
Yazan explained the differences between "a good girl" and "a bad girl" on his Instagram Stories and appeared to take shots at Brittany without identifying her name, but then less than two hours later, Brittany confirmed she had taken Yazan's post personally by firing back at him and sharing the differences between "a good man" and "a bad man."
Yazan and Brittany's posts were captured in screenshots and reposted by the @187anonymousgossipp Instagram account.
Yazan sparked the feud by writing on his Instagram Stories, "Have you ever wondered what is the difference between a good girl and a bad girl? Well, let me tell you about my thoughts. First of all, a good girl will loosen her shirt button when it's hot but a bad girl will loosen her shirt button to make a situation hot."
"Secondly, a good girl wears underwear and a bad girl don't use underwear," he added.
"Thirdly, a good girl says no and a bad girl says when? Lastly, a good girl goes to a party then go home then go to bed but a bad girl goes to a party then go to bed then go home."
Yazan went on to write, "I know that different people have different point of views. That's my personal point of view and a good person will definitely agree with what I said. Spread positivity and love."
In a subsequent post, Yazan concluded, "I want to clarify something. My previous stories is not about any specific person. I was just talking about something in general."
But Brittany clearly took Yazan's words to heart, because she clapped back on her own Instagram Stories.
"A good man holds a job and provides for his woman. A bad man sits at home with his hand out to everybody, trying to demand respect and control over a woman who WORKS for hers," Brittany wrote.
"If I let you control me, we'd be homeless cus lord knows you will not work or pay one bill with all that mouth. Sit this one out boo."
And this wasn't the first time Brittany and Yazan had seemingly attacked each other on social media.
In late June, Brittany lashed out at Yazan on Instagram claiming he's a cheater and substance-abuse user, only to claim shortly afterwards her account had been hacked.
Brittany ultimately deleted her rant against Yazan on Instagram, but screenshots taken of her post had been circulating on social media.
"Fun facts about us. Yazans favorite drink is Jack Daniels. Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women," Brittany captioned a photo of the pair, suggesting Yazan was a hypocrite because he went ballistic over the idea of Brittany drinking alcohol.
"He also loves to cheat with 90 day fiance fans. He's on his third one. His favorite pastime is blaming others for his actions. Enjoy."
In the comments section of her post, a follower asked Brittany who manages Yazan's Instagram account since his English was inferior on the show.
"His third girlfriend he chose from his fan base," Brittany replied, according to a screenshot obtained by @187anonymousgossip Instagram account.
When someone criticized Brittany of lying and wrongly getting angry, she wrote on Instagram, "Alright alright settle down kids. Yazan is awake now and if he hears us talking about him he's gonna flip his sh-it. #F-ckTheBrittany."
And Brittany subsequently posted on her Instagram Stories, "Woke up in a f-ck you mood. Tired of misogynists who think they can groom women. Ima kill all that on behalf of my ladies. F-CK MISOGYNIST. WOMEN ARE QUEENS."
One hour later, however, Brittany posted a silent video of herself posing on Instagram and wrote alongside it, "I was hacked or whatever."
Many90 Day Fiance fans pointed out the absurdity of Brittany claiming her account had been hacked when her posts were seemingly a very personal and specific tirade against Yazan.
It's possible TLC reached out to Brittany and reminded her she was in breach of her non-disclosure agreement by providing spoilers that her relationship with Yazan wasn't working out or had already ended.
But Brittany and Yazan appeared to reconcile after their June fight, as Brittany posted a photo in which the couple was about to kiss during a dinner out on July 1.
Brittany wrote, "It's hard not to stay loyal to the queen. Some know better than others."
And Yazan responded, "You are so gorgeous my queen. I am so lucky to have you in my life," which clearly shows they are still together.
A few followers weighed in and asked Yazan to take care of Brittany and treat her like a gentleman.
Yazan wrote in reply, "We are all human beings and we have feelings, emotions and mood swings. Yes, I agree that she is sweet and beautiful. And I will try my best to be a gentleman to her. Thank you for the wish."
On July 5, Entertainment Tonight published an interview with Brittany in which she talked about her relationship and admitted she's still processing the scenario in which Yazan and his family found out her divorce was not finalized by the time she flew to Jordan.
"I'm still processing everything that happened... and I'm not ready to speak on it yet," Brittany said, adding that the news, however, is not bad or good necessarily. "I really can't speak on the status of my divorce right now."
Brittany explained, "We're so, so different and we're from two different backgrounds, so we're going to be going through a lot of conversations and a lot of compromise, so basically it's normal for the situation we're in."
"We still have time to see if the compromise is worth it. I think it's too soon to tell," she added. "So far, everything has happened the way it's supposed to, and I'm enjoying the ride."
Brittany also said she "loves" Jordan -- including the people, the culture and its natural beauty -- and Yazan took English classes for her so they could learn to communicate better and easier.
When asked whether she thinks her relationship with Yazan could withstand their cultural differences, Brittany replied, "Um yeah. I feel like... all the people in this world can withstand each other's differences... for the most part."
"When you try to change people's opinions and views, that's when problems arise... [Yazan] kind of gets where I'm coming from and the type of life he wants to live and we want to live in the future."
In addition, Brittany revealed she actually loves Yazan's parents but can't speak on how they feel about her in return.
But in a late June interview with ET, Brittany confirmed she is "not going to convert to any religion for anybody."
"I don't think that's a good idea for anybody. If you do it, it should be for God, not for a man," Brittany said.
And she apparently feels the same way about dressing like a Muslim woman in Jordan and wearing the hijab.
"If I sacrifice anything... it's going to be for myself because I decide that it's a good decision," she told ET.
"It's not going to be for anybody else or for any man because that's the only way I'm going to stick to it, if it's really for myself and something I believe in. I think it's unfair, really, to try to change yourself for any other person."