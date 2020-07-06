'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' spoilers: Are Brittany and Yazan still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance' couple split?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/06/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Brittany Banks immediately feeling regret about moving to Jordan after Yazan Abo Horira's outburst at the airport, so did the couple make it or break up -- and are Brittany and Yazan still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report features spoilers that reveal if Brittany and Yazan are still together or whether the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has split].
Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL, and Yazan, a 24-year-old from Jordan, met five months prior to filming the TLC spin off.
Yazan viewed Brittany as the most beautiful girl in the world, but obstacles prevented him from traveling to America and so he said it made more sense for Brittany to move to Jordan to be with him.
Yazan and Brittany thought they were in love with each other, but they both had drastically different ideas of what their future was going to look like as a married couple.
Yazan was desperate for his parents' approval, and so he envisioned marrying Brittany right away and having her convert to Islam.
Yazan pictured Brittany wearing a hijab in the streets, behaving like a traditional Muslim woman, and toning down her outspoken nature and sex appeal.
But Brittany, an aspiring model, singer and actress, had no intention of changing her appearance, religion or personality for a man.
"I'm such an independent person. I have my own thoughts and feelings, and I don't want to go by any book telling me what to do," Brittany said in a confessional on the show, later adding, "I am definitely going to corrupt him!"
Brittany also wanted to take her time in getting to know Yazan; she didn't want to rush into a wedding, especially considering she was still legally married to her ex-husband by the time her trip to Jordan rolled around.
Brittany, who previously wed a Haitian man who had been living in the U.S. in 2015, said her husband was "controlling," "not playing nice" and had been taken by ICE and deported.
Brittany's divorce wasn't finalized when she began dating Yazan, and so she had a huge secret when she traveled to Jordan.
Brittany apparently anticipated the process to get her divorce finalized would take anywhere from six to 10 months.
When Brittany finally arrived in Jordan, she and Yazan had a sweet reunion -- only for Yazan to flip out once he saw Brittany hug a crew member and a container of tequila in her luggage.
"Why are you acting crazy?! What's this?! Oh my God. F-ck you! F-ck Brittany! F-ck all the sh-t!" Yazan yelled while throwing up his middle finger at people.
Yazan vented, "I am so stupid. I said before [to Brittany], 'You cannot drink here! And you cannot to talk for people and to hug people.'"
Brittany was taken aback by Yazan's reaction and complained she was "disappointed" and "not proud" of him at all, especially since she had given up so much to be with him.
"Look at her, she is fooling me. What an idiot I am," Yazan complained a distance away from Brittany.
"This is exactly what my parents warned me about. Brittany either doesn't understand or doesn't care about the traditions or the country I live in."
Brittany said alcohol was not prohibited in Yazan's country and she did respect his culture and choices.
"But I am not Muslim. Seeing this behavior makes me second guess moving here. It reminded me of the way my ex behaved, and so, if he's going to behave like my ex, then I don't want anything to do with him," Brittany told the cameras.
Yazan said Brittany's behavior was "forbidden" in his religion and so he was very "upset," and he worried his parents wouldn't approve of her or accept their relationship.
Yazan, however, told the cameras he still loved Brittany and wanted their relationship to work. But Yazan asked Brittany to respect him once they got in his car, and Brittany called Yazan "controlling," just like her ex.
Brittany said Yazan showed no respect for her culture yet he expected her to follow all the rules of his religion and culture.
Yazan didn't want to hear it, and so Brittany griped, "Don't talk to me then. Shut the f-ck up." As Brittany swore at Yazan, he threw his hand up in front of her face in attempt to shut her up.
Yazan repeated that he had heard "enough" and the pair screamed over each other in the car. Once Yazan got really loud, Brittany shut down and started to cry.
"I'm here by myself. I don't have anybody here. I changed so much about my life for you and it's never enough," Brittany told Yazan. "I can't even be myself, like, I can't do anything."
This was not how Brittany wanted her reunion with Yazan to be like, and she admitted to having second thoughts about her move to Jordan. She had left her career and comfortable lifestyle behind, only to get yelled at by her boyfriend.
Once Yazan dropped Brittany off at a hotel, he went home since he said they couldn't sleep in the same room before marriage. Brittany didn't hug or kiss her boyfriend goodbye, and she appeared disappointed and upset.
"This is not what I signed up for," Brittany complained. "I thought I had an idea of who he was. He was very affectionate, he never yelled at me, he was never controlling."
Brittany was planning on telling Yazan that she was still married to her ex, but based on Yazan's reaction to a hug and some alcohol, she no longer assumed being honest and upfront would be easy.
In a late June interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brittany confirmed she is "not going to convert to any religion for anybody."
"I don't think that's a good idea for anybody. If you do it, it should be for God, not for a man," Brittany said.
And she apparently feels the same way about dressing like a Muslim woman in Jordan and wearing the hijab.
"If I sacrifice anything... it's going to be for myself because I decide that it's a good decision," she told ET.
"It's not going to be for anybody else or for any man because that's the only way I'm going to stick to it, if it's really for myself and something I believe in. I think it's unfair, really, to try to change yourself for any other person."
Since Brittany wasn't willing to change for Yazan, did their relationship last? Is the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple still together?
Brittany just lashed out at Yazan on Instagram on June 24, suggesting the pair were over and done with -- and certainly not on good terms.
Brittany claimed Yazan was a cheater and substance abuser, only to claim shortly afterwards her account had been hacked.
Brittany ultimately deleted her rant against Yazan on Instagram, but screenshots taken of her post had been circulating on social media.
"Fun facts about us. Yazans favorite drink is Jack Daniels. Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women," Brittany captioned a photo of the pair, suggesting Yazan was a hypocrite because he went ballistic over the idea of Brittany drinking alcohol.
"He also loves to cheat with 90 day fiance fans. He's on his third one. His favorite pastime is blaming others for his actions. Enjoy."
In the comments section of her post, a follower asked Brittany who manages Yazan's Instagram account since his English was inferior on the show.
"His third girlfriend he chose from his fan base," Brittany replied, according to a screenshot obtained by @187anonymousgossip Instagram account.
When someone criticized Brittany of lying and wrongly getting angry, she wrote on Instagram, "Alright alright settle down kids. Yazan is awake now and if he hears us talking about him he's gonna flip his sh-it. #F-ckTheBrittany."
And Brittany subsequently posted on her Instagram Stories, "Woke up in a f-ck you mood. Tired of misogynists who think they can groom women. Ima kill all that on behalf of my ladies. F-CK MISOGYNIST. WOMEN ARE QUEENS."
One hour later, however, Brittany posted a silent video of herself posing on Instagram and wrote alongside it, "I was hacked or whatever."
Many90 Day Fiance fans pointed out the absurdity of Brittany claiming her account had been hacked when her posts were seemingly a very personal and specific tirade against Yazan.
It's possible TLC reached out to Brittany and reminded her she was in breach of her non-disclosure agreement by providing spoilers that her relationship with Yazan wasn't working out or had already ended.
However, Brittany and Yazan appear to have reconciled since her June social-media rant!
On July 1, Brittany posted a photo in which the couple was about to kiss during a dinner out.
Brittany wrote, "It's hard not to stay loyal to the queen. Some know better than others."
And Yazan responded, "You are so gorgeous my queen. I am so lucky to have you in my life," which clearly shows they are still together.
A few followers weighed in and asked Yazan to take care of Brittany and treat her like a gentleman.
Yazan wrote in reply, "We are all human beings and we have feelings, emotions and mood swings. Yes, I agree that she is sweet and beautiful. And I will try my best to be a gentleman to her. Thank you for the wish."
On July 5, Entertainment Tonight published an interview with Brittany in which she talked about her relationship and admitted she's still processing the scenario in which Yazan and his family found out her divorce was not finalized by the time she flew to Jordan.
"I'm still processing everything that happened... and I'm not ready to speak on it yet," Brittany said, adding that the news, however, is not bad or good necessarily. "I really can't speak on the status of my divorce right now."
Brittany explained, "We're so, so different and we're from two different backgrounds, so we're going to be going through a lot of conversations and a lot of compromise, so basically it's normal for the situation we're in."
"We still have time to see if the compromise is worth it. I think it's too soon to tell," she added. "So far, everything has happened the way it's supposed to, and I'm enjoying the ride."
Brittany also said she "loves" Jordan -- including the people, the culture and its natural beauty -- and Yazan took English classes for her so they could learn to communicate better and easier.
When asked whether she thinks her relationship with Yazan could withstand their cultural differences, Brittany replied, "Um yeah. I feel like... all the people in this world can withstand each other's differences... for the most part."
"When you try to change people's opinions and views, that's when problems arise... [Yazan] kind of gets where I'm coming from and the type of life he wants to live and we want to live in the future."
In addition, Brittany revealed she actually loves Yazan's parents but can't speak on how they feel about her in return.