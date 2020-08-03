'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' spoilers: Are Brittany and Yazan still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance' couple split?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/03/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira don't want to rush into marriage on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so did the pair ignore pressure from Yazan's family and date at their own pace or did their relationship crumble and fall apart? Are they still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers the reveal if Brittany and Yazan are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has split].
Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL, and Yazan, a 24-year-old from Jordan, met five only months prior to filming the TLC spinoff.
Yazan viewed Brittany as the most beautiful girl in the world and seemed willing to do anything for her, and Brittany said she was madly in love with Yazan, but obstacles prevented him from moving to America.
Brittany therefore agreed to move to Jordan although the pair had drastically different ideas of what their future was going to look like together.
Yazan was desperate for his parents to accept and like Brittany -- but that meant Brittany must marry Yazan right away, convert to Islam and wear a hijab in public.
And Brittany, an aspiring model, singer and actress, embraces her sex appeal and sexuality, and she apparently had no intention of changing her appearance, religion or personality for a man.
"I'm such an independent person. I have my own thoughts and feelings, and I don't want to go by any book telling me what to do," Brittany said in a confessional on the show, later adding, "I am definitely going to corrupt him!"
Brittany also didn't want to rush into a wedding because she was still waiting for her divorce from her first husband to finalize. Yazan had no idea Brittany was technically still a married woman, and his family would totally disapprove had they known as well.
Brittany previously wed a Haitian man who had been living in the U.S. in 2015. She called her ex "controlling" and said he had been taken by ICE and deported.
Brittany anticipated the process to get her divorce finalized would take anywhere from six to 10 months.
When Brittany and Yazan finally reunited in Jordan, sweet moments together quickly turned dark and tense.
Yazan blasted Brittany for hugging a90 Day Fiance crew member and carrying around a container of tequila in her luggage.
"Why are you acting crazy?! What's this?! Oh my God. F-ck you! F-ck Brittany! F-ck all the sh-t!" Yazan yelled while throwing up his middle finger at people.
Yazan vented, "I am so stupid. I said before [to Brittany], 'You cannot drink here! And you cannot to talk for people and to hug people.'"
Brittany was taken aback by Yazan's reaction and complained she was "disappointed" and "not proud" of him at all, especially since she had given up so much to be with him.
"Look at her, she is fooling me. What an idiot I am," Yazan complained a distance away from Brittany, adding that Brittany's behavior was "forbidden" in his country.
"This is exactly what my parents warned me about. Brittany either doesn't understand or doesn't care about the traditions or the country I live in."
Brittany said alcohol was not prohibited in Yazan's country, and while she did respect Yazan and his beliefs and choices, she was not a Muslim.
"Seeing this behavior makes me second guess moving here. It reminded me of the way my ex behaved, and so, if he's going to behave like my ex, then I don't want anything to do with him," Brittany told the cameras.
The bickering continued as Yazan drove Brittany to a nearby hotel where she had a room booked. Brittany told Yazan to "shut the f-ck up," which prompted Yazan to throw his hand in her face in attempt to quiet her.
Once Yazan got really loud in their argument, Brittany shut down and started to cry.
"I'm here by myself. I don't have anybody here. I changed so much about my life for you and it's never enough," Brittany told Yazan. "I can't even be myself, like, I can't do anything."
"This is not what I signed up for," Brittany complained. "I thought I had an idea of who he was. He was very affectionate, he never yelled at me, he was never controlling."
Brittany was planning on telling Yazan that she was still married to her ex, but based on Yazan's reaction to a hug and some alcohol, she no longer assumed being honest and upfront would be easy.
The next day, Brittany was hoping to get back to the way things were before their reunion in the airport. Brittany didn't like this new controlling side of Yazan she had seen.
Yazan brought Brittany flowers and explained that he got jealous just because he loved her and a woman having physical contact with another man when she's in a relationship with a religious Muslim man is forbidden.
Yazan told Brittany she was "acting crazy," but Brittany said her boyfriend needed to "recognize [his] own crazy."
Brittany thought Yazan was crawling back with his tail between his legs, so she decided to let the fight go for now but revisit the issue later.
Yazan told Brittany they were going apartment hunting but would visit his parents first, and then he gave Brittany a hijab to wear.
Brittany didn't want to wear the hijab, but she agreed to put it on before entering the home of Yazan's parents out of respect.
Brittany and Yazan then fought again on the drive over to his parents' place.
"You're not going to talk to me like that, like I'm a kid, like you control everything that I do... I am a person, I am a human being. You don't respect me how I thought you did. You don't love me," Brittany said.
"No, you don't love me because you don't change yourself," Yazan replied.
Brittany said if Yazan respected her, he never would have flipped out on her at the airport the way that she did. She admitted she was starting to hate Yazan and his parents for trying to change and control her.
Brittany told Yazan that she wasn't going to become an Arabic person and maybe he should go and marry one of his own cousins instead. She said this would be the last time she'd wear a hijab and cover up her $900 wig.
Brittany wasn't in a good mood when she met Yazan's parents, and she certainly didn't want to discuss her marriage timeline -- but that's exactly what happened.
Yazan's mother chose not to appear on camera due to her cultural beliefs, but Yazan's father asked the couple to get married right away and sign the marriage paperwork.
"I don't even want to visit that topic right now," Brittany replied. "I want to be clear: I want to wait for my family to come for the wedding. It's going to take some time for my family to get the plans together and their plane tickets."
Brittany made it seem like she was pushing back her nuptials because she really wanted her family to be in Jordan for the event, but she was lying and postponing the wedding because she was still married -- and Yazan and his family had no idea.
Brittany said she wanted to wait until January, which surprised Yazan's parents. Yazan's father also pushed for Brittany to convert to Islam or learn more about his religion.
Brittany told Yazan she didn't want Islam to be forced upon her because then she wouldn't appreciate it.
Yazan called Brittany "a baby," and Brittany said, "No," which upset Yazan's mother, who suddenly ran on-camera to voice her opinion on how Brittany talking back to her husband and not respecting him was inappropriate.
"When he tells her she's a baby, you say, 'Yes, I'm a baby.' Not, 'No.' She doesn't say 'no' to him," Yazan's mother argued.
Brittany insisted Yazan had been rude to her all day long, but his parents didn't care.
Yazan's father said he wouldn't approve of his son's romantic relationship unless Brittany canceled her social media and stopped living her usual American life.
"We respected you. Where is our respect?!" Yazan's mother yelled.
Brittany argued that she had been very respectful and didn't understand why his parents were upset with her. Yazan's mother said Brittany should "forget" her other family because she was going to become a member of their family.
"We want to see him married with kids!" Yazan's mother screamed, adding that Brittany was full of excuses and would seemingly make Yazan wait five or 10 years to marry.
As Brittany sat there and cried because she felt overwhelmed and didn't even speak the language, Yazan's father added, "And she'd stay on social media and they'll say that your son's fiancee is a prostitute!"
Brittany got so upset that she left the room and sarcastically apologized for not speaking the language and not wanting to be Muslim and "not being good enough" for Yazan.
Yazan said Brittany had acted "insolent" with his parents and she embarrassed him, but Brittany didn't understand what she had done wrong.
Brittany told Yazan she didn't like being called "baby" and she felt like "the biggest idiot in the world." She said she wished she had never traveled to Jordan to begin with.
Yazan explained to Brittany that his family would be willing to wait a couple of weeks for her father -- not three or four months.
Brittany said, "You didn't tell me that. I kept telling you on the phone my dad can't come 'till January!... I don't want to see your parents ever again! I am done!"
She added in a confessional, "I might have made the worst decision of my life."
Yazan stopped the car to comfort Brittany, saying she's strong and they'd get through things together.
Brittany determined Yazan just had a lot of pressure on him, and the mood changed once Brittany returned to Yazan's apartment and he had decorated the bedroom with rose petals.
Yazan's romantic gesture made Brittany think things would work out, and Yazan apologized for them getting off to such a rough start. Yazan repeated how he loved Brittany, and she realized he was in a difficult spot because he didn't want to upset or offend his parents.
"I think Yazan really does love me, but I feel like his culture won't allow him to be happy in how he wants to be happy," Brittany told the cameras.
In Yazan's culture, he wasn't allowed to spend the night with Brittany since they weren't married, but Brittany hoped to change that since he was her fiance.
"I think it's definitely going to come to the point where Yazan is going to have to choose between me and his family," Brittany said.
"But I'm hoping for the best. I need Yazan to be a big boy because I'm expecting him to stand up to his parents."
Two days into Brittany's trip in Jordan, Brittany said her stay had been horrible thus far and she was definitely questioning her choice to move for Yazan. However, she still loved Yazan and was willing to fight for him and their relationship.
Brittany and Yazan were then shown meeting with Yazan's uncle Ibrahim, who is apparently an educated guy Yazan looks up to and tends to have influence over Yazan's father's opinions and decisions.
Brittany and Yazan hoped to convince Ibrahim to talk to Yazan's father and convince him that Yazan and Brittany needed more time to get to know each other before getting married.
Yazan wasn't sure Brittany knew what she was getting into and whether she was prepared for the Islam religion, and he learned he shouldn't force anyone to convert.
Yazan said he wanted Brittany to have the time to make up her own mind and feel confident in her decisions about whether to fully embrace his faith and culture.
Ibrahim ultimately agreed to speak to Yazan's father on the couple's behalf, and Brittany said she was open to learning and had no malicious intent.
Yazan wanted everyone to understand what he and Brittany were doing and how they truly loved each other. Brittany was just happy to have support from someone in Yazan's family.
So did Brittany and Yazan break up or is the90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple still together now?
Brittany and Yazan suggested they are over and done with -- and certainly not on good terms -- when they traded swipes with each other on Instagram in late July.
Yazan explained the differences between "a good girl" and "a bad girl" on his Instagram Stories and appeared to take shots at Brittany without identifying her name, but then less than two hours later, Brittany confirmed she had taken Yazan's post personally by firing back at him and sharing the differences between "a good man" and "a bad man."
Yazan and Brittany's posts were captured in screenshots and reposted by the @187anonymousgossipp Instagram account.
Yazan sparked the feud by writing on his Instagram Stories, "Have you ever wondered what is the difference between a good girl and a bad girl? Well, let me tell you about my thoughts. First of all, a good girl will loosen her shirt button when it's hot but a bad girl will loosen her shirt button to make a situation hot."
"Secondly, a good girl wears underwear and a bad girl don't use underwear," he added.
"Thirdly, a good girl says no and a bad girl says when? Lastly, a good girl goes to a party then go home then go to bed but a bad girl goes to a party then go to bed then go home."
Yazan went on to write, "I know that different people have different point of views. That's my personal point of view and a good person will definitely agree with what I said. Spread positivity and love."
In a subsequent post, Yazan concluded, "I want to clarify something. My previous stories is not about any specific person. I was just talking about something in general."
But Brittany clearly took Yazan's words to heart, because she clapped back on her own Instagram Stories.
"A good man holds a job and provides for his woman. A bad man sits at home with his hand out to everybody, trying to demand respect and control over a woman who WORKS for hers," Brittany wrote.
"If I let you control me, we'd be homeless cus lord knows you will not work or pay one bill with all that mouth. Sit this one out boo."
And this wasn't the first time Brittany and Yazan had seemingly attacked each other on social media.
In late June, Brittany lashed out at Yazan on Instagram claiming he's a cheater and substance-abuse user, only to claim shortly afterwards her account had been hacked.
Brittany ultimately deleted her rant against Yazan on Instagram, but screenshots taken of her post had been circulating on social media.
"Fun facts about us. Yazans favorite drink is Jack Daniels. Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women," Brittany captioned a photo of the pair, suggesting Yazan was a hypocrite because he went ballistic over the idea of Brittany drinking alcohol.
"He also loves to cheat with 90 day fiance fans. He's on his third one. His favorite pastime is blaming others for his actions. Enjoy."
In the comments section of her post, a follower asked Brittany who manages Yazan's Instagram account since his English was inferior on the show.
"His third girlfriend he chose from his fan base," Brittany replied, according to a screenshot obtained by @187anonymousgossip Instagram account.
When someone criticized Brittany of lying and wrongly getting angry, she wrote on Instagram, "Alright alright settle down kids. Yazan is awake now and if he hears us talking about him he's gonna flip his sh-it. #F-ckTheBrittany."
And Brittany subsequently posted on her Instagram Stories, "Woke up in a f-ck you mood. Tired of misogynists who think they can groom women. Ima kill all that on behalf of my ladies. F-CK MISOGYNIST. WOMEN ARE QUEENS."
One hour later, however, Brittany posted a silent video of herself posing on Instagram and wrote alongside it, "I was hacked or whatever."
Many 90 Day Fiance fans pointed out the absurdity of Brittany claiming her account had been hacked when her posts were seemingly a very personal and specific tirade against Yazan.
It's possible TLC reached out to Brittany and reminded her she was in breach of her non-disclosure agreement by providing spoilers that her relationship with Yazan wasn't working out or had already ended.
But Brittany and Yazan appeared to reconcile after their June fight, as Brittany posted a photo in which the couple was about to kiss during a dinner out on July 1.
Brittany wrote, "It's hard not to stay loyal to the queen. Some know better than others."
And Yazan responded, "You are so gorgeous my queen. I am so lucky to have you in my life," which clearly shows they are still together.
A few followers weighed in and asked Yazan to take care of Brittany and treat her like a gentleman.
Yazan wrote in reply, "We are all human beings and we have feelings, emotions and mood swings. Yes, I agree that she is sweet and beautiful. And I will try my best to be a gentleman to her. Thank you for the wish."
On July 5, Entertainment Tonight published an interview with Brittany in which she talked about her relationship and admitted she's still processing the scenario in which Yazan and his family found out her divorce was not finalized by the time she flew to Jordan.
"I'm still processing everything that happened... and I'm not ready to speak on it yet," Brittany said, adding that the news, however, is not bad or good necessarily. "I really can't speak on the status of my divorce right now."
Brittany explained, "We're so, so different and we're from two different backgrounds, so we're going to be going through a lot of conversations and a lot of compromise, so basically it's normal for the situation we're in."
"We still have time to see if the compromise is worth it. I think it's too soon to tell," she added. "So far, everything has happened the way it's supposed to, and I'm enjoying the ride."
Brittany also said she "loves" Jordan -- including the people, the culture and its natural beauty -- and Yazan took English classes for her so they could learn to communicate better and easier.
When asked whether she thinks her relationship with Yazan could withstand their cultural differences, Brittany replied, "Um yeah. I feel like... all the people in this world can withstand each other's differences... for the most part."
"When you try to change people's opinions and views, that's when problems arise... [Yazan] kind of gets where I'm coming from and the type of life he wants to live and we want to live in the future."
In addition, Brittany revealed she actually loves Yazan's parents but can't speak on how they feel about her in return.
But in a late June interview with ET, Brittany confirmed she is "not going to convert to any religion for anybody."
"I don't think that's a good idea for anybody. If you do it, it should be for God, not for a man," Brittany said.
And she apparently feels the same way about dressing like a Muslim woman in Jordan and wearing the hijab.
"If I sacrifice anything... it's going to be for myself because I decide that it's a good decision," she told ET.
"It's not going to be for anybody else or for any man because that's the only way I'm going to stick to it, if it's really for myself and something I believe in. I think it's unfair, really, to try to change yourself for any other person."