90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season will follow the lives of two returning couples and four new couples, as six Americans behind their lives in the United States to start over with their new partners abroad.
The new season will feature Jenny continuing to live in India with Sumit, and the other Americans moving to Colombia, England, France, Tasmania, and Aruba.
Jenny and Sumit previously starred on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, while Luke and Madelein appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
The new four couples will be Greta from Oklahoma and Matthew from England, Anthony from California and Manon from France, Pattiya from Texas and Dylan from Tasmania, and Chloe from Massachusetts and Johny from Aruba.
The couples will face unfamiliar cultures, new family dynamics, and the pressure of building a future far from home.
"Whether they're adjusting to life in a quiet English village, facing isolation in remote Tasmania, navigating jealousy on the beaches of Aruba, or confronting new challenges in India and MedellÃn -- each couple faces deeply personal turning points that push their relationships to the brink," according to TLC.
According to a preview of the upcoming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season, Jenny and Sumit are in a financial crisis and so they have to move in with Sumit's family in India.
While Sumit appears to feel right at home, Jenny hopes the move is only temporary.
Also based on the trailer, there are control and trust issues at hand, and at least one meltdown occurs in which food is thrown!
Greta from Oklahoma and Matthew from England met on a vegan dating app and bonded over cats and shared quirks. Greta will be shown moving to England to begin her life with Matthew in a quiet English village.
But with Matthew's parents under the same roof and the challenges of adjusting to living together, their new beginning may be harder than either of them expected.
Anthony from California and Manon from France are married with a toddler.
Anthony decides to move to France in a last-ditch effort to save their marriage. But between clashing family members, mounting financial stress, and zero personal space), this fresh start may bring more pressure than peace.
Pattiya, an exotic dancer, from Texas and her "Aussie boyfriend," Dylan from Tasmania, are ready to build a life together after more than a decade of on-and-off relationship that was also long distance.
With a 20-year age gap between them, Pattiya and Dylan face more than just cultural differences. As Pattiya adjusts to a completely new environment, the couple must also navigate Dylan's close relationship with his mother who lives five minutes away.
Pattiya and Dylan will also deal with trust issues and the challenge of trying to merge two very different worlds.
Chloe from Massachusetts and Johny from Aruba met when Chloe was vacationing in Aruba, where Johny was working as a tour guide on a pirate boat.
Chloe is ready to move to Aruba to be with her man full-time.
As their relationship deepens, Chloe must confront Johny's flirtatious job, her skeptical family and friends, and growing concerns about trust between them.
Jenny from California and Sumit from India have spent years trying to mend cultural clashes and family opposition to their secret marriage.
Jenny and Sumit have finally earned the blessing of Sumit's family, but at a cost.
Their once-independent life in India is about to change as they move in with Sumit's parents. With privacy lost, the couple hopes to stay connected.
And Luke from California and Madelein from Colombia met during a vacation in Colombia and have been inseparable ever since.
Now, two years in, Luke is prepared to move to Colombia, where the pair plans to have a lavish wedding with four dresses and zero budget compromises.