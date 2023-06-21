TLC

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/21/2023



: The Other Way will return to TLC for its fifth season next month with a cast of seven couples that will include returning couples Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo as well as Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio.TLC has announced : The Other Way's fifth season will premiere Monday, July 10 at 8PM ET/PT.The Monday night time period will mark a homecoming of sorts, as the spinoff originally aired on TLC on Monday nights before moving to the franchise's primary Sunday night timeslot midway through Season 2 in late 2020.Daniele, 42, and Yohan, 33, originally appeared on 's Love in Paradise: The Caribbean before appearing on : The Other Way's fourth season, which wrapped late last month on TLC.Kenny, 60, and Armando, 34, previously starred on Season 2 and Season 3 of : The Other Way.Both of the returning couples are married. Daniele had moved to the Dominican Republic for Yohan, and Kenny had moved to Mexico -- leaving his children and grandchildren behind in the United States -- to be with his love.Season 5 of : The Other Way will also star Brandan, a 23-year-old from Oregon, and Mary, a 23-year-old from the Philippines; Holly, a 44-year-old from Utah, and Wayne, a 40-year-old from South Africa; Tejaswi or "TJ," a 33-year-old from India, and Kimberly, a 30-year-old from Alabama; Kirsten, a 24-year-old from the Netherlands, and Julio, a 27-year-old from New York; and Sarper, a 43-year-old from Turkey, and Shekinah, a 41-year-old from Los Angeles.: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock."One couple has yet to actually meet in-person but is so obsessed with each other that they can no longer stand to be apart," TLC teased of the new season."One woman has found the man of her dreams (literally), and another defies the warnings of everyone in her life. All are leaving behind friends, family, home, careers, and possessions to follow their hearts."According to TLC, the seven couples starring on the new season will have their fair share of obstacles to overcome.Daniele and Yohan will be shown trying to start fresh in their relationship after Yohan broke up with her during the Tell-All for : The Other Way's fourth season.The married couple's new vision for their future involves getting pregnant, buying a home, and starting a business, but their cultural differences and personalities clash.Kenny and Armando will be shown at odds in a new city."A potential move to Mexico City stirs up a power struggle between the two. As they look into surrogacy, tensions between this normally united pair begin to boil over, shaking the foundation of their relationship," TLC says of the pair.Brandan and Mary, despite never meeting in-person, spend every waking -- and sleeping -- hour on video call with each other."This obsessive and possessive behavior has led their friends and families to oppose the relationship, but not being together is no longer an option for these two," TLC shares of the pair."Both have made extraordinary sacrifices to prove their love to one another, and Brandan has invested everything he has into building a home for them in the Philippines."Brandan, however, has no backup plan, and he's apparently in for "a rude awakening" before his plane takes off.Holly, a fairy-tale-obsessed barber from Utah, met Wayne, an entrepreneur who owns his own plumbing business in Johannesburg, on a Jehovahâ€™s Witnesses dating site.Holly moves into Wayne's home, which had already been broken into three times, and so her family and friends worry for Holly's safety.Holly's mother will even be shown traveling to South Africa herself to check out the situation, when the couple's wedding date is only a little more than a week away.Kimberly, a clairvoyant based in Alabama, says she first met her fiance, TJ, in a dream, before officially meeting him on social media.After spending time together in India, the two got engaged."Now TJ is planning an elaborate Indian wedding, and Kimberly is frustrated that she's been left out of the process," TLC teases."But it's not just wedding drama ahead for these two -- Kimberly is leaving behind her independent American lifestyle to move in with TJ's more traditional family. Once she arrives in India, Kimberly discovers just how little TJ told her about the life she was signing up for."Julio, a New York based DJ and self-proclaimed "momma's boy," stumbled upon Kirsten on his Instagram explore page and was immediately taken with the Dutch beauty.A week together in quarantine solidified their relationship, and now Julio plans to move to the Netherlands.However, Kirsten must meet Julio's mother in New York first."When she arrives, Kristen makes a shocking discovery that leads them both to question the future of their relationship," TLC says.During a trip to Turkey, Shekinah, an aesthetician based in Los Angeles, met Sarper, a model and personal trainer. They had sexual chemistry right off the bat, and after only two days together, they both said they fell in love.Shekinah's friends and family will be shown warning her that Sarper is "a playboy" and she's about to repeat the destructive behavior of her past: falling for an attractive man despite the red flags. But Shekinah insists that this time is different."Once abroad, Shekinah tries to lay down ground rules for Sarper, but he balks at her efforts to control him," TLC says. "The more time they spend together, the more shocking discoveries are made, leading the two lovebirds to question how well they really know each other."In the trailer for the show's new season debuting in July, Armando demands that Kenny finally make a decision about having a child with him, and Yohan calls Daniele "a selfish person," which prompts her to yell at him to get out of her house.Brandan's mother says she won't let a girl her son has never met ruin his life, TJ accuses Kimberly of being focused on herself and not respecting him, and there are tears, arguments, and even home robberies!