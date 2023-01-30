HOME > 90 Day Fiance > 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way TLC

'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' Season 4 premiere: Daniele drops a bomb on Yohan, three new couples are introduced!

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/30/2023



: The Other Way's fourth season premiered with the return of spouses Daniele and Yohan, who had a huge misunderstanding and potential dealbreaker to deal with, and the introduction of three new dating or engaged couples -- Kris and Jeymi, Rishi and Jen, and Gabriel and Isabel -- during the episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.



ADVERTISEMENT Daniele, a 42-year-old from New York, NY, and Yohan, a 32-year-old from the Dominican Republic, first appeared on Season 2 of : Love in Paradise.



Fresh from the spinoff set in the Caribbean, Daniele intends to leave her home in New York and attempt to convince Yohan they should spend the rest of their lives in the Dominican Republic.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



In addition to Daniele and Yohan, Season 4 of : The Other Way also stars Jen, a 46-year-old from Stilwell, OK, and Rishi, a 32-year-old from Jaipur, India; Kris, a 40-year-old from Haleyville, AL, and Jeymi, a 30-year-old from Venezuela who currently resides in Bogota, Colombia; and Gabriel, a 32-year-old from Margate, FL, and Isabel from Colombia.



The series has yet to introduce Debbie from Georgia and Oussama from Morocco as well as Nicole from California and Mahmoud from Egypt.



: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.



Below is what happened on Episode 1 of : The Other Way's fourth season.





KRIS and JEYMI Kris, who always dresses up in crazy costumes and onesies, said she feels like she's 40 going on 20 and she "looks like it, too." Kris lives in a small town in the Bible belt, and she shared how people are "shunned" if they don't share and act on the same religious beliefs.



Kris had two short marriages in the past and raised two children, a son and a daughter.



When Kris felt she was ready for love again, she saw an add for an international dating website and randomly decided to click on it and check it out. Kris said that she met her "soul mate" on this website, who just so happens to be a woman.



Kris sought out women who had also been in hiding, and she met Jeymi, who is Venezuelan but lives in Colombia.



"I've always considered myself bisexual, but I've always been attracted to women more," Kris revealed.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW

See which 90 Day Fiance couples are still together, and who has split and broken up! (PHOTO GALLERY)

"Same-sex relationships are nowhere near accepted in the small towns in the South, especially Haleyville... so I would sneak off to Birmingham [90 minutes away] to go to a gay bar because nobody knew me and I knew I wasn't going to get in trouble."



Kris said she's only had a couple of "intimate" relationships with females but she never went out in public with them. Kris was told from a very young age that same-sex romances are "wrong" and so her fear apparently kept her "miserable for years."



At this point in her life, Kris said she's very happy and she wouldn't change it for anything.



Kris and Jeymi had been dating for one year leading up when this spinoff filmed but the pair never met in-person yet. They had gotten to know each other over the phone.



"I've waited 40 years to be openly in a relationship with a female. I don't want to wait any longer, so I have decided to move to Bogota -- and I leave in one week!" Kris shared.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Kris, who got pregnant at age 16 when she lost her virginity, had been living in her mother's house with her two kids. Kris explained how it was time to have her own life, and her children were apparently open to the idea of their mother being in a relationship with another woman.



Kris planned to marry Jeymi only nine days after her arrival in Colombia, which her kids thought was a poor decision. Kris, however, said she wasn't nervous at all to do what other people considered fast or crazy.



ADVERTISEMENT



Six months prior to filming this spin off, Jeymi was hospitalizes with the virus. Kris said the scare made her want to follow her heart and hurry off to Colombia -- or else she'd "regret it for the rest of [her] life."



Kris' kids worried this was a fairy-tale story and Kris was too quick to trust her partner, but Kris firmly believed this was exactly what she was supposed to be doing. Kris told the cameras that she wasn't going to lose Jeymi again.



Meanwhile, Jeymi said she had left Venezuela because "it's a very difficult country" where she had no job or opportunities. She also said Venezuela did not support gay relationships and so she felt more comfortable in Colombia.



"I am a lesbian today, tomorrow and next weekend and the next year," Jeymi joked with the cameras, confirming that her sexual preference is not going to change.



Jeymi had boyfriends in her past, but she said she didn't like having sex with men. Jeymi shared how she never had orgasms with men and she thought sex with them was painful.



Jeymi apparently discovered she's a lesbian during a therapy session, and talking to a professional helped her to understand who she is. Jeymi said her friends supported her but she never told her conservative parents and they still don't know.



Jeymi said she never had an official girlfriend until she met Kris, who is very special to her. Jeymi gushed about Kris' amazing personality and beautiful smile, adding, "She's everything I want in one person."



After one month of talking online, Kris said she wanted to marry Jeymi, which surprised Jeymi but made her feel very happy. Jeymi looked forward to Kris' arrival and Colombia and finally meeting in person. Jeymi said she was very excited -- but also nervous -- about this long-anticipated meeting.



Jeymi's close friend was concerned about the relationship because Jeymi alleged Kris had disappeared 20 days before her birthday and then suddenly reappeared, saying she had to deal with a lot of problems.



"I was under a lot of stress and desperations. When Kris disappeared, it was the same time that my grandma died," Jeymi explained.



"I was really sad, I felt alone. I went back to the website and there was a girl that was texting me. I texted her back and we continued talking for about a month. That was, like, a rebel moment I had."



Jeymi was convinced things would be different, and much better, once she lived with Kris. She also said she had stopped talking to that other woman from Texas online and truly felt Kris is "The One" for her.



ADVERTISEMENT RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Kris, who struggles with Narcolepsy, said the Texas woman had messaged her the following: I have a question, I met Jeymi in a dating app. We started talking the end of June. She asked me to be her girlfriend. I looked her up on Facebook and I see she just posted she was in a relationship with you. Just wondering what's the deal with that? I do have proof to back up what I'm saying."



The woman allegedly told Kris that Jeymi had been using Kris for money and to pay her coronavirus bills. However, Jeymi denied the allegation.



The woman also told Kris that Jeymi was out working the entire time Jeymi had told Kris that she was home sick with COVID. Kris said she understood why Jeymi had started talking to this other woman, and the pair apparently made up after Jeymi had apologized and begged Kris for another chance.



Kris said she couldn't stand the idea of never talking to Jeymi again, but Kris' mother feared Jeymi was a scammer and using Kris for financial help.





DANIELE and YOHAN Daniele said she has a love-hate relationship with New York in which she can't get away from the city but she knows it's making her life worse. She said she loves the energy and people in New York but she's also frustrated by the traffic and how "dirty and expensive" it is.



"I've lived her for 15 years, and it's been hard the whole entire time I've been here," Daniele acknowledged. "I'm just so tired of the New York City grind and having to work so hard just to squeak by."



Daniele is a high school history teacher who also runs a yoga and wellness business on the side.



Daniele became a single mom at age 21, and she got married at age 26. However, the couple split up six months later. After that, Daniele had two live-in boyfriends, neither of which worked out long-term.



Daniele said she swore off dating for a couple of years after those failed relationships, but about a year before the spinoff filmed, she decided she was ready for love again.



Daniele therefore took a trip to the Dominican Republic and met her "Prince Charming," Yohan, who worked as a personal trainer at the hotel she was staying at. Daniele gushed about how this man is "absolutely beautiful."



"When I first saw him, I said, 'I am going to marry this man; that's The One,'" Daniele boasted to the cameras.



ADVERTISEMENT



After spending a couple of days together in the Dominican Republic before Daniele had to return home, six weeks later, she decided to fly back to see him again.



That first morning back in the Dominican Republic, Yohan proposed to Daniele.



Five months later, Daniele returned to the Dominican Republic to marry Yohan, but the pair faced a lot of challenges -- including their different spiritual beliefs given Daniele practices an African spiritual tradition and Yohan is an Evangelical Christian.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Yohan admitted that when he first learned of Daniele's religion, he thought she was a witch. The couple also struggled with their finances because Daniele claimed that Yohan had expected her to buy everything he wanted or ate.



"But the biggest issue is where we're going to live. He wants to go to New York, but I would prefer to come [to the Dominican Republic]," Daniele explained.



Despite all that, Daniele and Yohan still got married in a beautiful ceremony on the beach.



Daniele said she had to return to her job in New York after the wedding, which was very difficult for her to do.



Daniele was then shown telling some of her yoga clients how she was moving to the Dominican Republic. Daniele said while Yohan would love to move to the United States, it would take a long time for him to obtain a spousal visa and she didn't want to maintain a spousal visa.



Daniele was ready and willing to leave everything behind and move for the love of her life, and her clients feared Daniele was making hasty decisions and that Yohan -- an alleged "Hanky Panky" man in their opinion -- was after Daniele's money and her ability to care for him and his family.



Daniele had to finish out the school year before moving, but she was traveling back and forth to the Dominican Republic, planning and preparing for her big move. Daniele had a trip coming up in a matter of days to work out the logistics, and her friends couldn't believe she was giving up her apartment and all of her stuff.



ADVERTISEMENT



Daniele didn't seem worried at all, but her friends told her that she was "fantasizing" this fabulous future that didn't seem realistic or probable. Daniele's friends thought she was going to walk into chaos -- a situation much more chaotic than New York City.



Daniele said she never worried about "what ifs" and looked forward to living her life with the love of her life at a slower pace.



"Yohan thinks we're going to live in the Dominican Republic until his visa is approved and then we're going to come to the U.S. when he gets his Green Card. That's the plan in his head, but I haven't applied for the visa yet," Daniele revealed to her friends.



Daniele assured her friends, "I think he knows that... I haven't told him [either way]. My plan is just to keep it moving unless he fights... I could just hold onto his marriage certificate and never apply for a visa."



Daniele's friends suggested that's not a great way to start a marriage, but Daniele explained to the cameras how she didn't want to live in New York with her husband.



Daniele revealed that if she stayed in the U.S. for another year, she'd receive $15,000 more per year from her pension. But Daniele said she didn't think that money would even be meaningful to her during her retirement years.



"He's the love of my life, so of course I'm going to do whatever it takes to be with him. I just hope I'm right because this isn't a decision I can just snap my fingers and undo," Daniele reasoned.



Daniele then flew to the DOminican Republic to iron out some details. She had no plan of ever coming back to New York, and so she apparently had to tell Yohan this.



Yohan, who doesn't speak English except for a few words, said he lived in a town of hard-working people. He studied English in his free time, not only for Daniele but for himself and his "opportunities" in the United States down the road.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Yohan was excited to be with Daniele all the time and feel happy and relaxed, and then they were shown reuniting at the airport in the Dominican Republic. He thought she was sweet, sensible and beautiful, adding how he loved everything about her.



ADVERTISEMENT



Yohan and Daniele had a lot to talk about and sort out; she was nervous about telling Yohan that he'd never be moving to America with her. She wanted to live in the Dominican Republic forever.



During their car ride, Daniele suggested she should look for an apartment and she'd like to keep it for more than a year. Daniele said she never wanted to leave the Dominican Republic, and Yohan seemed very surprised.



"My dream is to never go back to New York," Danielle confessed.



"We have a problem. That's not what you told me," Yohan replied.



Daniele explained that living in New York is very expensive, but Yohan thought she just saw what she wanted to see and was coming up with excuses. Yohan said Daniele was "destroying" his dream, especially because they had already agreed to move to America together.



Yohan, who had lived in the Dominican Republic his entire life, said he lived financially day to day and didn't make much money. He didn't think Daniele would love it there.



"Your dream is not real," Daniele insisted, before telling the cameras that Yohan would have no way to move to the United States without her and so the choice was ultimately her own.





RISHI and JEN Rishi was shown putting several different oils in his long, curly hair, which he prides himself on. Rishi said many people in India thinks he looks like an Indian Jesus.



Rishi is a personal trainer, but he also has a law degree and his Master's Degree from the University of Rajasthan. Rishi boasted that he has beauty and brains.



"After I got my law degree, I started working in a corporate sector. But I was finding myself in a cage, so I quit and I shifted myself into a fitness career because it was my passion," Rishi explained in a confessional.



"People in my gym tell me all the time I have the potential -- a good face and a good body -- to be a model. It was not my dream, but people wanted it for me and they pushed me. I tried it once and then boom! I nailed it."



ADVERTISEMENT



Rishi said he met his fiancee, Jen, who was staying on her family's farm with her mother, brother Charles, and sister-in-law Terra. She called herself a "nomad" considering she had lived in New Orleans as well as five or six major cities.



Jen said it's not her style to have two kids and live in a house in the suburbs.



"I have a track record of falling for the wrong guys," Jen admitted. "I would choose guys who are good looking and very charismatic, but in terms of a long-term partner, they were not what I needed -- and then I met Rishi!"



Jen said "it's such a cliche" but she met Rishi in a hotel lobby while she was visiting India on her own. Jen said he was at the hotel for a modeling job and they just started talking.



Jen recalled Rishi showing her some of his modeling photos, which initially made her think that she should "hard pass" on him. She said she wasn't interested in him "at all" and thought he "was a do-ch-bag." But a couple of days later, they hung out as friends and continued seeing each other a handful of times.



Jen disclosed how it's hard to pinpoint exactly when she fell for Rishi but she just knew he was The One once they got to know each other a little better.



Within a month of them meeting, Rishi proposed marriage. Jen said the engagement was completely out of the blue because they hadn't discussed the future or Jen leaving or staying.



"But I did not hesitate at all before saying 'yes,' it just felt right," Jen recalled.



After the couple got engaged, Jen left India but planned to move there to be with her fiance as soon as possible. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit and so she hadn't seen Rishi at all.



Jen waited for two years for the border to finally open, and so she gushed on the spinoff how she was finally moving to India -- in just one week! Her brother, however, thought the decision was going to be another "huge mistake" in Jen's life.



Jen assured Charles that she really loved Rishi, but Charles was concerned about how Rishi had allegedly "dodged" her attempts to talk and communicate. Jen admitted that she had some insecurity about her relationship when she and Rishi were apart.



ADVERTISEMENT



Jen explained to Charles how Rishi had never ghosted her but his contact wasn't consistent for a while, which gave her a lot of doubts. Charles also worried Jen wouldn't be able to escape Rishi in India if she needed to, and he wasn't convinced Rishi had much substance or good character.



But Jen said Rishi's whole persona and energy was very different from anyone she's ever dated and she truly wanted to be with him.



"But I do have doubts. What if I am wrong, and what if this is just another mistake?" Jen lamented in a confessional.





GABRIEL and ISABEL Gabriel was shown making penis molds out of expensive foam. He had created an underwear brand for gay and transgender people who have not had surgery on their private parts yet. Gabriel therefore explained how his underwear already have a bulge in them, giving the trans person the appearance of having a man's package.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Gabriel explained how he came up with this business because "packers" can fall out of a person's pants.



When Gabriel traveled to Colombia to look for a new supplier or manufacturer for the actual underwear, he met Isabel at a mutual friend's house. Gabriel called Isabel "fine" and "beautiful," saying that she melted his heart.



Gabriel noted how they felt instant chemistry with each other but didn't have sex on the first night. In fact, Isabel wasn't even aware that Gabriel was transgender.



"Once upon a time I was a girl, and now I'm a whole man... I already got my surgery!" Gabriel said.



After Gabriel was shown celebrating trans pride at his own one-man flash pride parade, he shared how it's a very hard life being trans. Gabriel said this was a feeling he had his entire life.



"When I was younger, I want to say in Kindergarten, my cousin had a friend that dressed like a boy. Once I found out that girls can wear boys' clothes, I started with basketball shorts... and wore then every single day," Gabriel shared.



ADVERTISEMENT



When Gabriel turned 22-years-old, he watched a video of a person transitioning, which apparently mesmerized him and gave him inspiration to do the same thing to his body.



Gabriel said there isn't a written rule for when to tell someone you're dating about being transgender, but the morning after he met Isabel, Gabriel was determined to tell her.



Gabriel therefore shared his news via text, and Isabel said it was fine and she had no problem with it. Isabel apparently just saw Gabriel as a man, and so Gabriel said the situation couldn't have worked out any better.



At that point, he began renting an apartment in Colombia. Isabel then moved out of her family's house and in with him.



"Now, I'm going to move there permanently, and I'm proposing to her because I cannot be away from this woman. I love Isabel!" Gabriel gushed.



Gabriel's friend Kion seemed very happy for him, and Gabriel had high hopes people would be accepting of him for who he is in Colombia.



Gabriel shared how Isabel's parents loved him but he felt he was hiding something from them. Gabriel said he didn't make a point to tell everybody that he's trans; even some of his good friends didn't know.



Gabriel, however, felt the need to be honest -- and not keep any secrets from -- Isabel's family. Gabriel also wanted to ask Isabel's father for permission to marry his daughter.



Kion advised Gabriel to be open and truthful about who he is and his past, but Gabriel was clearly afraid of how Isabel's father may react.



"I'm very worried about me coming out to her family and then them rejecting me because Isabel is very, very close with her family," Gabriel explained in a confessional.



"I've given up everything in the States to be with her, and if her family doesn't approve of this relationship, I don't know how it will affect my relationship with Isabel, and that's the scariest part of this whole thing."



ADVERTISEMENT



Gabriel's family and friends knew him to be "impulsive," but Gabriel thought it was fate. Isabel has two children, ages 11 and 16, but Gabriel said he didn't think he would need to provide for them. Gabriel said he had a great relationship, however, with the kids.



RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Want more spoilers or couples updates?





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS : The Other Way's fourth season premiered with the return of spouses Daniele and Yohan, who had a huge misunderstanding and potential dealbreaker to deal with, and the introduction of three new dating or engaged couples -- Kris and Jeymi, Rishi and Jen, and Gabriel and Isabel -- during the episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.Daniele, a 42-year-old from New York, NY, and Yohan, a 32-year-old from the Dominican Republic, first appeared on Season 2 of : Love in Paradise.Fresh from the spinoff set in the Caribbean, Daniele intends to leave her home in New York and attempt to convince Yohan they should spend the rest of their lives in the Dominican Republic.In addition to Daniele and Yohan, Season 4 of : The Other Way also stars Jen, a 46-year-old from Stilwell, OK, and Rishi, a 32-year-old from Jaipur, India; Kris, a 40-year-old from Haleyville, AL, and Jeymi, a 30-year-old from Venezuela who currently resides in Bogota, Colombia; and Gabriel, a 32-year-old from Margate, FL, and Isabel from Colombia.The series has yet to introduce Debbie from Georgia and Oussama from Morocco as well as Nicole from California and Mahmoud from Egypt.: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.Below is what happened on Episode 1 of : The Other Way's fourth season.Kris, who always dresses up in crazy costumes and onesies, said she feels like she's 40 going on 20 and she "looks like it, too." Kris lives in a small town in the Bible belt, and she shared how people are "shunned" if they don't share and act on the same religious beliefs.Kris had two short marriages in the past and raised two children, a son and a daughter.When Kris felt she was ready for love again, she saw an add for an international dating website and randomly decided to click on it and check it out. Kris said that she met her "soul mate" on this website, who just so happens to be a woman.Kris sought out women who had also been in hiding, and she met Jeymi, who is Venezuelan but lives in Colombia."I've always considered myself bisexual, but I've always been attracted to women more," Kris revealed."Same-sex relationships are nowhere near accepted in the small towns in the South, especially Haleyville... so I would sneak off to Birmingham [90 minutes away] to go to a gay bar because nobody knew me and I knew I wasn't going to get in trouble."Kris said she's only had a couple of "intimate" relationships with females but she never went out in public with them. Kris was told from a very young age that same-sex romances are "wrong" and so her fear apparently kept her "miserable for years."At this point in her life, Kris said she's very happy and she wouldn't change it for anything.Kris and Jeymi had been dating for one year leading up when this spinoff filmed but the pair never met in-person yet. They had gotten to know each other over the phone."I've waited 40 years to be openly in a relationship with a female. I don't want to wait any longer, so I have decided to move to Bogota -- and I leave in one week!" Kris shared.Kris, who got pregnant at age 16 when she lost her virginity, had been living in her mother's house with her two kids. Kris explained how it was time to have her own life, and her children were apparently open to the idea of their mother being in a relationship with another woman.Kris planned to marry Jeymi only nine days after her arrival in Colombia, which her kids thought was a poor decision. Kris, however, said she wasn't nervous at all to do what other people considered fast or crazy."I know in my heart that I want to have her by my side. I almost lost her to COVID; she was on death's door," Kris said as tears welled up in her eyes.Six months prior to filming this spin off, Jeymi was hospitalizes with the virus. Kris said the scare made her want to follow her heart and hurry off to Colombia -- or else she'd "regret it for the rest of [her] life."Kris' kids worried this was a fairy-tale story and Kris was too quick to trust her partner, but Kris firmly believed this was exactly what she was supposed to be doing. Kris told the cameras that she wasn't going to lose Jeymi again.Meanwhile, Jeymi said she had left Venezuela because "it's a very difficult country" where she had no job or opportunities. She also said Venezuela did not support gay relationships and so she felt more comfortable in Colombia."I am a lesbian today, tomorrow and next weekend and the next year," Jeymi joked with the cameras, confirming that her sexual preference is not going to change.Jeymi had boyfriends in her past, but she said she didn't like having sex with men. Jeymi shared how she never had orgasms with men and she thought sex with them was painful.Jeymi apparently discovered she's a lesbian during a therapy session, and talking to a professional helped her to understand who she is. Jeymi said her friends supported her but she never told her conservative parents and they still don't know.Jeymi said she never had an official girlfriend until she met Kris, who is very special to her. Jeymi gushed about Kris' amazing personality and beautiful smile, adding, "She's everything I want in one person."After one month of talking online, Kris said she wanted to marry Jeymi, which surprised Jeymi but made her feel very happy. Jeymi looked forward to Kris' arrival and Colombia and finally meeting in person. Jeymi said she was very excited -- but also nervous -- about this long-anticipated meeting.Jeymi's close friend was concerned about the relationship because Jeymi alleged Kris had disappeared 20 days before her birthday and then suddenly reappeared, saying she had to deal with a lot of problems."I was under a lot of stress and desperations. When Kris disappeared, it was the same time that my grandma died," Jeymi explained."I was really sad, I felt alone. I went back to the website and there was a girl that was texting me. I texted her back and we continued talking for about a month. That was, like, a rebel moment I had."Jeymi was convinced things would be different, and much better, once she lived with Kris. She also said she had stopped talking to that other woman from Texas online and truly felt Kris is "The One" for her.Kris, who struggles with Narcolepsy, said the Texas woman had messaged her the following: I have a question, I met Jeymi in a dating app. We started talking the end of June. She asked me to be her girlfriend. I looked her up on Facebook and I see she just posted she was in a relationship with you. Just wondering what's the deal with that? I do have proof to back up what I'm saying."The woman allegedly told Kris that Jeymi had been using Kris for money and to pay her coronavirus bills. However, Jeymi denied the allegation.The woman also told Kris that Jeymi was out working the entire time Jeymi had told Kris that she was home sick with COVID. Kris said she understood why Jeymi had started talking to this other woman, and the pair apparently made up after Jeymi had apologized and begged Kris for another chance.Kris said she couldn't stand the idea of never talking to Jeymi again, but Kris' mother feared Jeymi was a scammer and using Kris for financial help.Daniele said she has a love-hate relationship with New York in which she can't get away from the city but she knows it's making her life worse. She said she loves the energy and people in New York but she's also frustrated by the traffic and how "dirty and expensive" it is."I've lived her for 15 years, and it's been hard the whole entire time I've been here," Daniele acknowledged. "I'm just so tired of the New York City grind and having to work so hard just to squeak by."Daniele is a high school history teacher who also runs a yoga and wellness business on the side.Daniele became a single mom at age 21, and she got married at age 26. However, the couple split up six months later. After that, Daniele had two live-in boyfriends, neither of which worked out long-term.Daniele said she swore off dating for a couple of years after those failed relationships, but about a year before the spinoff filmed, she decided she was ready for love again.Daniele therefore took a trip to the Dominican Republic and met her "Prince Charming," Yohan, who worked as a personal trainer at the hotel she was staying at. Daniele gushed about how this man is "absolutely beautiful.""When I first saw him, I said, 'I am going to marry this man; that's The One,'" Daniele boasted to the cameras."And I remember pointing. We could not be more different humans. He is 10 years younger than me, he lives in another country, he speaks another language, and we literally can't see eye to eye because there's like a two-foot height difference. He's so big and I'm so little!"After spending a couple of days together in the Dominican Republic before Daniele had to return home, six weeks later, she decided to fly back to see him again.That first morning back in the Dominican Republic, Yohan proposed to Daniele.Five months later, Daniele returned to the Dominican Republic to marry Yohan, but the pair faced a lot of challenges -- including their different spiritual beliefs given Daniele practices an African spiritual tradition and Yohan is an Evangelical Christian.Yohan admitted that when he first learned of Daniele's religion, he thought she was a witch. The couple also struggled with their finances because Daniele claimed that Yohan had expected her to buy everything he wanted or ate."But the biggest issue is where we're going to live. He wants to go to New York, but I would prefer to come [to the Dominican Republic]," Daniele explained.Despite all that, Daniele and Yohan still got married in a beautiful ceremony on the beach.Daniele said she had to return to her job in New York after the wedding, which was very difficult for her to do.Daniele was then shown telling some of her yoga clients how she was moving to the Dominican Republic. Daniele said while Yohan would love to move to the United States, it would take a long time for him to obtain a spousal visa and she didn't want to maintain a spousal visa.Daniele was ready and willing to leave everything behind and move for the love of her life, and her clients feared Daniele was making hasty decisions and that Yohan -- an alleged "Hanky Panky" man in their opinion -- was after Daniele's money and her ability to care for him and his family.Daniele had to finish out the school year before moving, but she was traveling back and forth to the Dominican Republic, planning and preparing for her big move. Daniele had a trip coming up in a matter of days to work out the logistics, and her friends couldn't believe she was giving up her apartment and all of her stuff.Daniele confirmed she was going to move with only two suitcases but couldn't wait to live at the beach. Financially, Daniele joked about how she'd be fine eating mangoes and maybe teaching yoga classes on the beach or classes via Zoom.Daniele didn't seem worried at all, but her friends told her that she was "fantasizing" this fabulous future that didn't seem realistic or probable. Daniele's friends thought she was going to walk into chaos -- a situation much more chaotic than New York City.Daniele said she never worried about "what ifs" and looked forward to living her life with the love of her life at a slower pace."Yohan thinks we're going to live in the Dominican Republic until his visa is approved and then we're going to come to the U.S. when he gets his Green Card. That's the plan in his head, but I haven't applied for the visa yet," Daniele revealed to her friends.Daniele assured her friends, "I think he knows that... I haven't told him [either way]. My plan is just to keep it moving unless he fights... I could just hold onto his marriage certificate and never apply for a visa."Daniele's friends suggested that's not a great way to start a marriage, but Daniele explained to the cameras how she didn't want to live in New York with her husband.Daniele revealed that if she stayed in the U.S. for another year, she'd receive $15,000 more per year from her pension. But Daniele said she didn't think that money would even be meaningful to her during her retirement years."He's the love of my life, so of course I'm going to do whatever it takes to be with him. I just hope I'm right because this isn't a decision I can just snap my fingers and undo," Daniele reasoned.Daniele then flew to the DOminican Republic to iron out some details. She had no plan of ever coming back to New York, and so she apparently had to tell Yohan this.Yohan, who doesn't speak English except for a few words, said he lived in a town of hard-working people. He studied English in his free time, not only for Daniele but for himself and his "opportunities" in the United States down the road.Yohan was excited to be with Daniele all the time and feel happy and relaxed, and then they were shown reuniting at the airport in the Dominican Republic. He thought she was sweet, sensible and beautiful, adding how he loved everything about her.Yohan gifted Daniele flowers, and she jumped into his arms and straddled him around the waist. She was so excited to spend a week with her husband and plan their life together.Yohan and Daniele had a lot to talk about and sort out; she was nervous about telling Yohan that he'd never be moving to America with her. She wanted to live in the Dominican Republic forever.During their car ride, Daniele suggested she should look for an apartment and she'd like to keep it for more than a year. Daniele said she never wanted to leave the Dominican Republic, and Yohan seemed very surprised."My dream is to never go back to New York," Danielle confessed."We have a problem. That's not what you told me," Yohan replied.Daniele explained that living in New York is very expensive, but Yohan thought she just saw what she wanted to see and was coming up with excuses. Yohan said Daniele was "destroying" his dream, especially because they had already agreed to move to America together.Yohan, who had lived in the Dominican Republic his entire life, said he lived financially day to day and didn't make much money. He didn't think Daniele would love it there."Your dream is not real," Daniele insisted, before telling the cameras that Yohan would have no way to move to the United States without her and so the choice was ultimately her own.Rishi was shown putting several different oils in his long, curly hair, which he prides himself on. Rishi said many people in India thinks he looks like an Indian Jesus.Rishi is a personal trainer, but he also has a law degree and his Master's Degree from the University of Rajasthan. Rishi boasted that he has beauty and brains."After I got my law degree, I started working in a corporate sector. But I was finding myself in a cage, so I quit and I shifted myself into a fitness career because it was my passion," Rishi explained in a confessional."People in my gym tell me all the time I have the potential -- a good face and a good body -- to be a model. It was not my dream, but people wanted it for me and they pushed me. I tried it once and then boom! I nailed it."Rishi said he received a lot of attention from women and didn't need to put any effort into meeting them.Rishi said he met his fiancee, Jen, who was staying on her family's farm with her mother, brother Charles, and sister-in-law Terra. She called herself a "nomad" considering she had lived in New Orleans as well as five or six major cities.Jen said it's not her style to have two kids and live in a house in the suburbs."I have a track record of falling for the wrong guys," Jen admitted. "I would choose guys who are good looking and very charismatic, but in terms of a long-term partner, they were not what I needed -- and then I met Rishi!"Jen said "it's such a cliche" but she met Rishi in a hotel lobby while she was visiting India on her own. Jen said he was at the hotel for a modeling job and they just started talking.Jen recalled Rishi showing her some of his modeling photos, which initially made her think that she should "hard pass" on him. She said she wasn't interested in him "at all" and thought he "was a do-ch-bag." But a couple of days later, they hung out as friends and continued seeing each other a handful of times.Jen disclosed how it's hard to pinpoint exactly when she fell for Rishi but she just knew he was The One once they got to know each other a little better.Within a month of them meeting, Rishi proposed marriage. Jen said the engagement was completely out of the blue because they hadn't discussed the future or Jen leaving or staying."But I did not hesitate at all before saying 'yes,' it just felt right," Jen recalled.After the couple got engaged, Jen left India but planned to move there to be with her fiance as soon as possible. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit and so she hadn't seen Rishi at all.Jen waited for two years for the border to finally open, and so she gushed on the spinoff how she was finally moving to India -- in just one week! Her brother, however, thought the decision was going to be another "huge mistake" in Jen's life.Jen assured Charles that she really loved Rishi, but Charles was concerned about how Rishi had allegedly "dodged" her attempts to talk and communicate. Jen admitted that she had some insecurity about her relationship when she and Rishi were apart.Jen told the cameras that she "spun out a couple times," thinking her relationship was over when Rishi would fail to answer her calls or respond to her video messages. Jen questioned whether her "first love" was all in with her, and at times, she contemplated letting him go.Jen explained to Charles how Rishi had never ghosted her but his contact wasn't consistent for a while, which gave her a lot of doubts. Charles also worried Jen wouldn't be able to escape Rishi in India if she needed to, and he wasn't convinced Rishi had much substance or good character.But Jen said Rishi's whole persona and energy was very different from anyone she's ever dated and she truly wanted to be with him."But I do have doubts. What if I am wrong, and what if this is just another mistake?" Jen lamented in a confessional.Gabriel was shown making penis molds out of expensive foam. He had created an underwear brand for gay and transgender people who have not had surgery on their private parts yet. Gabriel therefore explained how his underwear already have a bulge in them, giving the trans person the appearance of having a man's package.Gabriel explained how he came up with this business because "packers" can fall out of a person's pants.When Gabriel traveled to Colombia to look for a new supplier or manufacturer for the actual underwear, he met Isabel at a mutual friend's house. Gabriel called Isabel "fine" and "beautiful," saying that she melted his heart.Gabriel noted how they felt instant chemistry with each other but didn't have sex on the first night. In fact, Isabel wasn't even aware that Gabriel was transgender."Once upon a time I was a girl, and now I'm a whole man... I already got my surgery!" Gabriel said.After Gabriel was shown celebrating trans pride at his own one-man flash pride parade, he shared how it's a very hard life being trans. Gabriel said this was a feeling he had his entire life."When I was younger, I want to say in Kindergarten, my cousin had a friend that dressed like a boy. Once I found out that girls can wear boys' clothes, I started with basketball shorts... and wore then every single day," Gabriel shared."When I was 16 years old, I came out as lesbian -- because I didn't know you could change your gender... All I knew was, 'Oh, I feel like a boy, but you know what? I date girls.'"When Gabriel turned 22-years-old, he watched a video of a person transitioning, which apparently mesmerized him and gave him inspiration to do the same thing to his body.Gabriel said there isn't a written rule for when to tell someone you're dating about being transgender, but the morning after he met Isabel, Gabriel was determined to tell her.Gabriel therefore shared his news via text, and Isabel said it was fine and she had no problem with it. Isabel apparently just saw Gabriel as a man, and so Gabriel said the situation couldn't have worked out any better.At that point, he began renting an apartment in Colombia. Isabel then moved out of her family's house and in with him."Now, I'm going to move there permanently, and I'm proposing to her because I cannot be away from this woman. I love Isabel!" Gabriel gushed.Gabriel's friend Kion seemed very happy for him, and Gabriel had high hopes people would be accepting of him for who he is in Colombia.Gabriel shared how Isabel's parents loved him but he felt he was hiding something from them. Gabriel said he didn't make a point to tell everybody that he's trans; even some of his good friends didn't know.Gabriel, however, felt the need to be honest -- and not keep any secrets from -- Isabel's family. Gabriel also wanted to ask Isabel's father for permission to marry his daughter.Kion advised Gabriel to be open and truthful about who he is and his past, but Gabriel was clearly afraid of how Isabel's father may react."I'm very worried about me coming out to her family and then them rejecting me because Isabel is very, very close with her family," Gabriel explained in a confessional."I've given up everything in the States to be with her, and if her family doesn't approve of this relationship, I don't know how it will affect my relationship with Isabel, and that's the scariest part of this whole thing."Gabriel then received a tattoo of Isabel's name on his forearm. Gabriel wanted to prove that he loved Isabel and was in the relationship to stay, but he had another woman's name on the back of his neck. Gabriel had the first tattoo done when he was 18 or 19-years-old.Gabriel's family and friends knew him to be "impulsive," but Gabriel thought it was fate. Isabel has two children, ages 11 and 16, but Gabriel said he didn't think he would need to provide for them. Gabriel said he had a great relationship, however, with the kids.Want more spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our homepage! 90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY 90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS MORE 90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY NEWS << PRIOR STORY

Christina Mandrell: 6 things to know about Zach Shallcross' 'The Bachelor' bachelorette Christina Mandrell NEXT STORY >>

'The Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley reveals her wedding dress got stolen and what happened

TLC Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.















ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT





- - - - - - - - - -













































