'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' Season 3 premiere date and cast announced by TLC (WATCH THE TRAILER!)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/27/2021
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is returning to TLC late this summer with its third season, and the premiere date and cast -- including two brand new couples -- have officially been announced.
TLC has announced 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's third season will premiere Sunday, August 29 at 8PM ET/PT and star four returning 90 Day Fiancecouples as well as two new pairs of cast members, Ellie and Victor and Steven and Alina.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.
Kenny, a 58-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 32-year-old from Mexico, will be returning from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
Kenny, now living in Mexico, will be shown planning his wedding with Armando, who wants to spare no expense.
"But Kenny is nervous about how much this wedding is going to cost. One thing they agree on, however, is their concern over whether Armando's family will support them as a gay couple and attend their wedding," TLC teased.
Armando must tell his father about his engagement to Kenny, and the couple will discuss potentially bringing a child into the world together so Armando's daughter Hannah has a younger sibling.
Jenny, a 63-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit, a 33-year-old from India, are also returning from the spinoff's second season.
After moving to India and back to the United States several times in the wake of relationship challenges, Jenny is now a year into living in India and is losing hope over whether she will ever get to marry Sumit.
Jenny extended her visa amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the visa will run out and the couple must find a way for Jenny to stay in India permanently.
"Ultimately, however, Sumit continues to push for his parents' approval to marry, and a surprising solution is presented: Sumit's mother offers to move in with them in order to train Jenny to become more of a traditional Indian daughter-in-law," TLC revealed.
Ariela, a 29-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 31-year-old from Ethiopia, also first starred on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Eight months after the birth of their son, Avi, Ariela and Biniyam are still living together in Ethiopia.
"Their baby bliss is quickly interrupted when Ari shares the news that Leandro, her ex-husband of ten years, has decided to come visit," TLC teased.
"With their relationship already on shaky ground, Biniyam is convinced that Leandro is only visiting to try and win Ariela back."
Ariela and Biniyam then learn during a routine pediatrician appointment that Avi needs hernia surgery, so Ariela chooses to fly Avi to the United States for the medical procedure.
Biniyam, however, fears Ariela and his son will never return to Ethiopia, a situation which played out once before involving Biniyam's ex-wife and his first-born child.
"As their disagreements get more and more heated, Ari gives Bini a final ultimatum to save their relationship," explained the network.
And Corey, a 34-year-old from Mill A, WA, and Evelin, a 28-year-old from Ecuador, previously starred on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
The pair start planning their wedding after coronavirus lockdown is lifted, but things are rocky between the couple after Corey admits he almost hooked up with another woman in Peru while he and Evelin were on a break.
"The truth about this other woman is much more involved than Corey lets on," TLC shared, "but he's not the only one keeping secrets. As Evelin's family urges her to reconsider marrying Corey, she drops a huge bombshell."
As for the new couples, Steven is a 25-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, and Alina, is a 20-year-old from Russia.
Steven, a devout Mormon from Utah, is leaving behind his life in America to be with Alina, a Russian woman whom he had met on a language app.
When the Russian border closes because of the coronavirus pandemic, Steven and Alina come up with a backup plan to meet up and marry in Turkey instead.
But once in Turkey, secrets of Steven's past and Alina's suspicions of infidelity begin to threaten their future together, and Alina questions if she truly knows the man she's about to marry.
And Ellie is a 45-year-old from Seattle, WA. She will be starring on the series' third season with Victor, a 38-year-old from Colombia.
Ellie fell for Victor while on a trip to South America and the pair endured a long-distance relationship for two years.
Victor lives on a small Colombian island called Providencia, and Ellie has decided it's time to leave her successful restaurant business and city life in the U.S. to start a new chapter with her man.
The couple has issues with trust, cheating and financial concerns, but a bigger obstacle arises when category-five hurricane Iota passes over the island of Providencia and leaves a path of destruction.
"Ellie loses communication with Victor the night before the storm, and after days of silence, she travels to the island, distraught and desperate to locate him," according to the network.
Based on the trailer for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's third season, which is produced by Sharp Entertainment, there will be plenty of drama and potentially dreams dashed.
"I will never go back to Ethiopia after what you have done to me and Avi," Ariela tells Biniyam over Zoom chat.
And Jenny screams at Sumit and throws a table in frustration over his refusal to marry her.
Watch the video below and see the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way third-season trailer for yourself!