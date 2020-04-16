TLC is introducing the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 cast.

The network shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring two returning Season 1 couples and four new pairs.

Jenny and Sumit and Deavan and Jihoon are both back in Season 2. The preview shows Jenny move to Sumit's home country of India, while Deavan and her children join Jihoon in South Korea.

"This is it. I'm moving permanently, with two kids," Deavan says.

The season also features Tim, from Dallas, Texas, and Melyza, from Columbia; Ariela, from Princeton, N.J., and Miniyam, from Ethiopia; and Brittany, from Palm Beach, Fla., and Yazan, from Jordan.

Kenneth, from St. Petersburg, Fla., and Armando, from Mexico, will be the first gay couple to appear on the show.

The trailer teases plenty of drama to come as the American partners move to their partners' home countries.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is a spinoff of 90 Day Fiance, a series following couples where one partner has a K-1 visa. The Other Way Season 2 premieres June 1.

