90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will be taking the rest of the summer off after its mid-season finale airs this Sunday, but TLC has announced the show will return October 11 with even more drama and tears.

After 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs its mid-season finale on Monday, August 31 at 9PM ET/PT on TLC, the show will take six weeks off.

However, TLC has announced Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will return on a new night on Sunday, October 11 at 8PM ET/PT.

Along with the premiere announcement, TLC has released an explosive trailer highlighting what 90 Day Fiance viewers can expect to see in the second half of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season when it comes back.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season will continue to star Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee, Jenny Slatten and Sumit, Yazan Abo Horira and Brittany Banks, Ariela and Biniyam, Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, and Tim and Melyza.

In the jam-packed emotional trailer, Deavan asks Jihoon if he's ever cheated on her.

"I just wonder if there's more going on that I don't know," Deavan tells the cameras.

Deavan also apparently faced the coronavirus pandemic while in South Korea and breaks down to the cameras.

"I don't know what to do. I don't want to be here," Deavan tearfully says.

And Armando's father is shown hiding from Armando and Kenneth and seemingly trying to avoid the gay couple, who later receive some "discouraging" news about getting married in Mexico.

"There's no respect at all -- they're pretty much kicking you in the teeth," Kenneth tells Armando.

Brittany and Yazan apparently get into another big fight, with Brittany venting, "He thinks he's going to give me an ultimatum?! Well, I'm going to give his ass an ultimatum."

"He's not the king of Jordan," Brittany says while footage shows her on a flight out of Jordan.

Yazan also informs Brittany they could be in danger, before his father Ziad suggests he'll be Yazan's "murderer."

"There are people who genuinely hate him now and they might decide to kill him," a Yazan friend warns Brittany.

As for Jenny and Sumit, Sumit tells the love of his life he's "not gonna give up" his family, even if Jenny asks him to.

"So, are you sure that I'm who you want to be with?" Jenny asks Sumit.

A pregnant Ariela is told in the trailer she must deliver her first child via cesarean section in Ethiopia, with a doctor telling her and Biniyam, "We will not wait."

"So when would I have to have the baby?" Ariela asks, to which the doctor replied, "Today."

Footage then flashes to Ariela crying on an operating table that she's "not ready" to have her baby.

Ariela, who is Jewish, later finds herself at odds with Biniyam's family over whether to baptize her newborn as a Christian.

"If you don't baptize, the baby goes to hell!" Biniyam's sisters tell Ariela. "[You're] acting like his ex now."

Ariela cries about how the baby belongs to her, adding, "I don't have anyone here I can talk to. It just makes me want to go home."

And finally, Tim questions Melyza on whether she's been having sex with somebody else for his "own sanity."

"I don't think I need to tell you that," Melyza admits.

Watch the full trailer for the second half of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season below!



