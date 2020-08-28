'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' returning on TLC in October after Season 2 mid-season finale (WATCH THE TRAILER!)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/28/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will be taking the rest of the summer off after its mid-season finale airs this Sunday, but TLC has announced the show will return October 11 with even more drama and tears.
After 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs its mid-season finale on Monday, August 31 at 9PM ET/PT on TLC, the show will take six weeks off.
However, TLC has announced Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will return on a new night on Sunday, October 11 at 8PM ET/PT.
Along with the premiere announcement, TLC has released an explosive trailer highlighting what90 Day Fianceviewers can expect to see in the second half of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season when it comes back.