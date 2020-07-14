'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Yazan's parents lash out at Brittany and Deavan threatens to leave Jihoon over his lies
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/14/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Yazan Abo Horira's mother screaming at Brittany Banks over cultural differences and making her cry, Deavan Clegg threatening to dump Jihoon Lee over lying about his finances, and Ariela's mother Janice totally disapproving of her daughter's new living conditions in Ethiopia during Monday night's Season 2 episode on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season features a total of six couples, including Season 1 returnees Jenny Slatten and fiance Sumit as well as Deavan and husband Jihoon.
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, is moving back to India for Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India, once and for all after previously uprooting her life only to discover Sumit was married to another woman.
And Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, is officially moving to South Korea along with her two children to start a life with Jihoon, a 29-year-old from Seoul, South Korea.
The four new couples starring on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Yazan, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, and Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; Kenneth Niedermeier, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando Rubio, a 31-year-old from Mexico; and Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia.
Below is what was shown on Episode 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
BRITTANY AND YAZAN
Brittany was hoping to get back to the way things were with Yazan because she said she still loved him but just didn't like his bad attitude and sudden controlling ways.
Brittany and Yazan needed to reconcile after fighting at the airport over Brittany hugging a crew member and having a container of tequila on her.
Yazan brought Brittany flowers and explained that he got jealous just because he loved her and a woman having physical contact with another man when she's in a relationship with a religious Muslim man is forbidden.
Brittany thought Yazan was crawling back with his tail between his legs, so she decided to let the fight go for now but revisit the issue later.
Yazan told Brittany they were going apartment hunting but would visit his parents first, and then he gave Brittany a hijab to wear. Brittany, however, didn't feel like putting it on.
Brittany met Yazan's parents before while wearing a hijab out of respect, and so she agreed to put it on in the car right before pulling up to Yazan's parents' place.
Brittany knew Yazan's parents wanted her to marry Yazan right away because it's customary, but little did Yazan's parents know that she was still married to her ex.
Brittany told Yazan on the drive over to his parents that she had every right to hug other Americans because it's her custom to do that, but Yazan called that behavior "wrong" and said it's unacceptable in his culture and in Jordan.
"You're not going to talk to me like that, like I'm a kid, like you control everything that I do... I am a person, I am a human being. You don't respect me how I thought you did. You don't love me," Brittany said.
"No, you don't love me because you don't change yourself," Yazan replied.
Yazan thought the situation was funny but upsetting at the same time, and Brittany went on to say that if Yazan respected her, he never would have flipped out on her at the airport the way that she did.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brittany said she was starting to hate Yazan and his parents because they were trying to change her and control her. Brittany told Yazan that she wasn't going to become an Arabic person and maybe he should go and marry one of his own cousins.
Brittany put on a hijab but said it was going to be the last time. She snapped at Yazan that he owed her $900 because he was covering up a very expensive wig.
Brittany wasn't in a good mood when she was about to meet Yazan's parents, but she said she wasn't about to be disrespectful. She also didn't want to discuss her marriage timeline with Yazan.
Yazan's mother chose not to appear on camera due to her cultural beliefs, and Yazan's father told Brittany that her head scarf was beautiful.
Yazan's father asked the couple to get married right away and sign the marriage paperwork, but Brittany said, "I don't even want to visit that topic right now. I want to be clear: I want to wait for my family to come for the wedding. It's going to take some time for my family to get the plans together and their plane tickets."
Brittany made it seem like she was pushing back her nuptials because she really wanted her family to be in Jordan for the event, but she was lying and postponing the wedding because she was still married -- and Yazan and his family had no idea.
Brittany said she wanted to wait until January, which surprised Yazan's parents. He also pushed for Brittany to convert to Islam or learn more about the religion.
Brittany told Yazan she didn't want Islam to be forced upon her because then she wouldn't appreciate it.
Yazan called Brittany "a baby," and Brittany said, "No," which upset Yazan's mother, who suddenly came on-camera to voice her opinion on how Brittany talking back to her husband and not respecting him was inappropriate.
"When he tells her she's a baby, you say, 'Yes, I'm a baby.' Not, 'No.' She doesn't say 'no' to him," Yazan's mother said.
Brittany argued that Yazan had been rude to her all day long, which his parents didn't witness. Yazan's father said he wouldn't approve of his son's romantic relationship unless Brittany canceled her social media and stopped living her usual American life.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brittany said they needed to compromise and combine their cultures, but Yazan's family believed Brittany didn't respect Yazan.
"We respected you. Where is our respect?!" Yazan's mother yelled.
Brittany argued that she had been very respectful and didn't understand why his parents were upset with her. Yazan's mother said Brittany should "forget" her other family because she was going to become a member of their own family.
Yazan's mother yelled about Brittany making Yazan wait to wed at 26 years old for her family, claiming it wasn't a good enough reason.
"We want to see him married with kids!" Yazan's mother screamed, adding that Brittany was full of excuses and would seemingly make Yazan wait five or 10 years to marry.
As Brittany sat there and cried because she didn't even speak the language, Yazan's father added, "And she'd stay on social media and they'll say that your son's fiancee is a prostitute!"
Brittany got so upset and left the room and apologized for not speaking the language and not wanting to be Muslim and "not being good enough" for Yazan. Meanwhile, Yazan's mother was yelling about how Brittany didn't allow Yazan to call her a baby.
ARIELA AND BINIYAM
Ariela's mother Janice came over to her new apartment for the first time, and Ariela was nervous her mom was going to hate it and be disgusted by the trash in the streets.
"Walking into Ariela's apartment, I'm having chest pain, and I hope she changes her mind about living [in Ethiopia]," Janice said.
Biniyam asked Ariela to be patient for one week because he could paint the inside of the apartment and make it look better, but that didn't make Ariela's mom feel better.
Janice called the place "appalling" because the apartment was filled with dirt, mold and bacteria. Biniyam also didn't own a refrigerator, and Janice believed it was "the worst kitchen" she had ever seen.
ADVERTISEMENT
Janice also worried when she found out Biniyam would clean his water supply with leaves rather than soap. She worked all of her life to give her kids so much more, so she wanted Biniyam to fix the situation and provide better for her daughter.
Biniyam promised Ariela their apartment was only temporary and so he showed her a bigger place with more potential, but it had to be totally renovated and was empty with paint chips all over the floor and exposed wires on the walls.
Biniyam said he wanted to surprise Ariela with the nicer apartment, but the place needed so much work that Ariela actually considered it worse than the first one.
Biniyam admitted he had limited financial means but would do everything he could to make Ariela and his future child happy.
"This apartment is a mess. The first one was bad enough, and this one is just a disaster," Janice told the cameras.
"It would be months before they could get it together to live in it and Ari doesn't really have that time. She needs something good right now."
Biniyam insisted he could have the apartment live-in ready in two weeks, but Ariela and Janice weren't buying it. Janice said it would take an army of guys and about a month to get the job done.
Ariela told Biniyam that she loved his sweetness and thoughtfulness, but at the same time, she was disappointed in her man for not getting a place ready for her arrival. Ariela said she needed running water and electricity.
KENNETH AND ARMANDO
Armando set up the new place where he was going to live with Kenneth. He decided to make a framed picture for Kenny that showed him leaving the United States and coming from Florida to Mexico.
The message said, "Love has no borders. Welcome home."
Kenneth apparently liked how crafty Armando is and appreciated gifts Armando made with his own two hands. Armando said Kenny never desired gifts from the store and never expected Armando to spend money on him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kenneth was going to cover the rent for their new apartment.
Kenneth was so excited to see Armando after nine months of being apart. Kenneth had been listening to music the whole ride and talking to Truffles, and he was only hours away from touching down in Mexico.
The fact Kenneth left his family and kids still weighed on his heart, but he couldn't wait to be reunited with the love of his life.
He always put his children first but said they're all adults now and it was time for him to make himself happy.
"We both gave up so much to be together, but there's a lot we have to worry about. We have to learn to live together, to co-parent Hannah, his family not accept us, and being gay in Mexico is not widely accepted," Kenneth acknowledged.
DEAVAN AND JIHOON
Jihoon admitted he was not financially ready for his family to arrive in South Korea, and she said it wasn't okay that he had lied to her again.
Jihoon apologized to Deavan for being selfish, saying he loved her but was going through very stressful times with the debt he owed and having a new baby. Jihoon said he was working as a delivery driver part-time so he could rest when he wanted to rest.
He said he earned around $2,000-3,000 a month, but Deavan had been working 17 hours a day while raising two kids. She thought Jihoon working a part-time job so he could "take more naps" was "ridiculous."
Jihoon's mother apparently managed his money so he couldn't spend it on himself, and so he told Deavan that he was saving for a new house.
"It sounds like you didn't want to spend your money so you let me spend all my money, and now we're here and I don't have anything. I don't have money, I don't have a car," Deavan told Jihoon.
"I gave up everything for you, but you couldn't give up some time to work harder to help. My life is not a game. I have sacrificed a lot and you've sacrificed nothing, and I at this point, have lost all trust. If you loved me and the kids, you would've helped."
ADVERTISEMENT
Jihoon replied, "You're right, I am so sorry. But I do love you."
"I don't think I want to be together anymore after this," Deavan noted. "I am going to get a hotel tonight with just my mom so I can be alone with the kids and think."
Jihoon said he had paid off his debt and so he thought he could start saving for his family but that was the wrong way to think and it was "stupid and selfish."
"I feel like [it's] game over," Jihoon said.
Deavan felt it was really sh-tty Jihoon had "tricked" her, and she didn't know what to do other than leaving the apartment and taking her children to a safe area. Deavan said she needed to figure out whether she was going to stay with Jihoon or go back to America and leave him.
JENNY AND SUMIT
Jenny and Sumit were shown meeting up with one of Sumit's friends, and Jenny wished her fiance was more on top of things and had been taking care of business. Jenny, however, didn't want to fight with Sumit, so she tried to maintain her cool.
Sumit's friend Neeraj was apparently one of several people who had made an attempt to get to know her in India.
Neeraj said he never meant to hurt Jenny by lying about Sumit having been married. Neeraj said he was well aware Sumit was in love with Jenny and so he didn't want to ruin their relationship even though it was hard for him to keep such a big secret.
Neeraj insisted there were times when he wanted to come clean to Jenny about Sumit's wife but he never did.
Jenny said she could understand Neeraj was just supporting his friend given Sumit and Neeraj are very close. Neeraj said he just wanted to see Jenny and Sumit together, and Jenny noted she planned on getting married as soon as possible.
Neeraj was going through a divorce at the time, and he said four years had passed and things still weren't resolved because she was asking for money and the pair was fighting in court.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jenny feared this meant Sumit's divorce could take that long as well, but Sumit assured Jenny that he was "ready to pay" and was going through "a mutual divorce."
"So his is not going to take four years?" Jenny asked.
"No, of course not," Neeraj replied, "as long as he can pay."
Jenny grew very worried and wanted to see the divorce paperwork, but Sumit pushed back a little bit and said he'd show her proof once they get some time.
Jenny, however, was aggressive about her stance on this and demanded they talk with Sumit's lawyer the very next day. Jenny was desperate for peace of mind because she didn't want to look like "an idiot" again.