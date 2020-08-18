'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Yazan and Brittany receive his parents' blessing, Ariela rejects Biniyam's suggestion she convert, and Jihoon disappoints again
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/18/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Yazan Abo Horira's parents giving him permission to date Brittany Banks for a month before marriage, Ariela fearing she's not the right person for Biniyam because she didn't want to convert to his Christian religion, and Jihoon Lee losing Deavan Clegg's mother Elicia's trust during Monday night's Season 2 episode on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season features a total of six couples, including Season 1 returnees Jenny Slatten and fiance Sumit as well as Deavan and husband Jihoon.
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, is moving back to India for Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India, once and for all after previously uprooting her life only to discover Sumit was married to another woman.
And Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, is officially moving to South Korea along with her two children to start a life with Jihoon, a 29-year-old from Seoul, South Korea.
The four new couples starring on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Yazan, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, and Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; Kenneth Niedermeier, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando Rubio, a 31-year-old from Mexico; and Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia.
Below is what was shown on Episode 11 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
DEAVAN AND JIHOON
Deavan, Jihoon and Deavan's mother Elicia went running after Drascilla. Jihoon had let go of Drascilla's hand, which allowed the young girl to run towards the street.
Deavan said Jihoon was more concerned with the fact she was yelling at him than the possibility of Drascilla getting hit by a car.
Deavan told Jihoon he was more focused on his pride than protecting Drascilla, but Jihoon insisted he had tried his best to protect her. Jihoon then started crying and asked Deavan whether she had even tried once to understand him.
Jihoon cried in the street, and Deavan said in a confessional, "Nothing is Jihoon's fault. It's always someone else's fault, so I have no sympathy when he cries in front of me."
Jihoon's mother tried to insert herself in the conversation but Jihoon begged her to leave them alone because the situation was between Deavan and himself.
"All of the actions you have done show me that you don't want a family life," Deavan told her husband. "If you want to have your freedom, you can have your freedom."
"You guys are more important to me," Jihoon replied. "I'll become a better dad because I really love you guys."
Jihoon said he wanted family more than freedom and wanted to be a father to Drascilla and Taeyang. Jihoon was also willing to apologize to Elicia for upsetting her.
Deavan told Jihoon that she forgave him, but Jihoon apparently needed to regain her trust and step up as a dad. Deavan said, however, once a person breaks Elicia's trust, it's nearly impossible to win it back.
Jihoon admitted to Elicia he had done a bad thing and was "so sorry," but Elicia told Jihoon that his tears meant nothing to her because she had been the one to protect Drascilla and Deavan.
"You let her run towards a street in Korea! I really love her, and what you did, you betrayed everything. She is three years old!" Elicia cried.
Jihoon said Elicia was right and it was his fault, adding that protecting Drascilla should have been his top priority. Elicia decided not to accept Jihoon's apology, saying Jihoon seemed to think they were playing a game.
Jihoon explained to Elicia that he had just become a father and could be a better one, but Elicia said his excuses meant "nothing" to her because any person would know not to let a child run into the street.
"After six days, you failed," Elicia told Jihoon, adding that it was Deavan's decision whether or not to stay in South Korea and forgive Jihoon. "But if you kill me granddaughter, I am going to f-cking kill you."
ARIELA AND BINIYAM
Ariela had been in Ethiopia for about a week, and he was shown having coffee with a few loved ones -- his brother Elob and sisters Wish and Mimi.
Biniyam told his loved ones that Ariela supported his dreams and dancing career as long as he promised to be honest with and faithful to her. Elob was glad to hear Ariela had Biniyam's back.
Mimi admitted she wished Biniyam just married an Ethiopian woman and wasn't happy about his relationship with Ariela because Biniyam had been in this situation before and it turned out badly, with Biniyam's child being taken to America.
"I do not think my family trusts her," Biniyam told the cameras of Ariela.
Biniyam hoped his family would come to understand he was happy in his relationship, but his family also wanted Ariela to embrace their culture and beliefs if she was going to become a member of their family.
Biniyam said Ariela and their baby would share his religious beliefs and go to church. He said it would mean so much to him to have his child baptized; however, Ariela is Jewish, and so he wasn't sure she would convert to his Orthodox religion.
Later on, Biniyam dressed Ariela for church by covering her whole body in a white wrap, and she apparently knew how important religion is for him.
Ariela didn't believe in baptism, but she decided to learn more about Biniyam's religion since he wanted his child to be baptized in his church. Biniyam, however, agreed to learn more about her Jewish faith as well by going to a synagogue.
Ariela revealed her mother is Roman Catholic and her father is Jewish but she always felt extremely uncomfortable with Christianity because she doesn't believe in hell. Ariela didn't want to teach her son about the idea of going to hell.
Biniyam learned from a priest at his church that in order for a baby to be baptized as a Christian, he or she must suckle from a Christian woman's breast or else the baby cannot be baptized.
Biniyam therefore informed Ariela that their son couldn't be baptized as a Christian unless Ariela changed her religion, and she said, "This isn't going to work."
"My first thought is, 'No way.' I've already given up so much and sacrificed so much to be with Biniyam. I feel he's just asking too much with this," Ariela told the cameras.
Biniyam believed that if his son got baptized, he'd automatically go to heaven, and so Biniyam admitted that's very important to him.
Ariela told Biniyam that she didn't want to be baptized in his religion, but Biniyam said he didn't want to fight about religion. Ariela was beginning to realize she might not be the right person for Biniyam and one of them would have to compromise or sacrifice on such an important topic.
KENNETH AND ARMANDO
Kenneth and Armando were finally and officially engaged, and so they celebrated an "epic" day at a nice restaurant in Mexico. Kenneth had invited a couple of Armando's friends who were supportive of his sexuality, and Armando gushed he was "very happy."
Armando explained to Kenneth's daughters he was still getting used to public displays of affection because he didn't want to be ridiculed in the streets or mistreated and called names, but Armando did kiss Kenneth during the dinner.
Armando admitted he was scared to tell his parents that he's engaged.
"I don't want to hide our engagement. I think it's something to celebrate," Armando explained in a confessional.
"But when Kenny asked if I'm going to tell my family the same day they're going to meet him, it makes me sick to my stomach. I've been wanting to tell them my whole life, but I don't know when the right moment is."
Kenneth acknowledged Armando was in a difficult spot but he wanted everyone to know -- and be proud of the fact -- he was committed to Armando and his daughter Hannah.
The group then toasted to "love wins" at dinner, and Kenneth could only hope for the best.
BRITTANY AND YAZAN
Brittany had been in Jordan for a few weeks, and she hadn't seen Yazan's parents since they yelled at her at their house shortly after her arrival.
Brittany decided to wear a hijab and abaya to see Yazan's parents again to show her level of respect, and Yazan told his girlfriend that she looked "so cute" in the conservative ensemble.
Brittany hoped Yazan's parents would allow them more time to date, but Yazan knew convincing them of such a thing would be challenging since having a boyfriend or girlfriend in his culture is frowned upon and essentially forbidden.
Brittany said she just wanted to show how much she loved Yazan with no drama, and she had high hopes Yazan's uncle could help to convince Yazan's father to give the couple more time to get to know one another.
Brittany was extremely nervous going into Yazan's parents' house. Without his parents approval, Brittany said her relationship with Yazan could potentially be over.
Yazan's uncle told Yazan's father, Ziad, that Yazan believes marriage is an eternal commitment and so he and Brittany shouldn't be forced to rush into it. Yazan's uncle said Brittany was only "a guest" and "a friend" to Yazan at this point.
Yazan told his parents that Brittany would have time to learn about Islam until her father arrived in Jordan, and at that point, Brittany would decide to marry him and convert to Islam or return to the United States with her father.
Yazan's uncle explained that Brittany needed to learn their traditions and culture and make sure she likes it, because if she was married to Yazan already, it could result in a separation -- which would be even worse for Yazan and his family.
Yazan expected Brittany's father would be coming in about a month, and Ziad replied, "Okay, okay."
Ziad desired happiness for his son and for Yazan to be happy with Brittany, and so Yazan was thrilled and thanked his father.
"He said, you have a lot of time and [I'll] show you everything," Yazan told Brittany, who was ecstatic with the news.
Brittany apologized for disrespecting Yazan's parents before and said she was willing to learn more about their culture and religion because she truly loved Yazan. With that being said, even Yazan's mother had come around to the idea because she said she didn't want her son's marriage to result in failure.
Brittany was so glad she wouldn't have to rush her relationship, but Yazan's family didn't know that she wasn't officially divorced yet.
"One thing at a time," Brittany noted.
JENNY AND SUMIT
Jenny and Sumit had been living in a house for a few weeks and were doing a lot of improvements to it. In order to brighten the place up and hide its imperfections, the couple decided to paint an accent wall themselves.
Jenny wasn't used to mixing paint colors herself, and as they worked on the project, Sumit revealed his parents were finally ready to talk and meet with Jenny. Jenny was scared Sumit's parents would try to trap her at their place, but Sumit didn't think that would be the case.
Jenny told the cameras, "I don't want to talk to them. If I talk to them, I'll probably get upset and start crying, and I don't want to do that."
Sumit acknowledged his parents didn't approve of his new relationship but they were supporting him in his divorce. However, Sumit's parents wanted him to stay home and be single while the divorce was proceeding.
Sumit intended to tell his parents that Jenny was the love of his life and he had found true love. He didn't want to complicate his future with Jenny but knew a conversation with his parents would be difficult.