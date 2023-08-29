'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Wayne storms off, Brandan seeks reassurance, Daniele and Yohan consider egg donor, and Shekinah and Sarper are introduced!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/29/2023
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Wayne storming off after a fight with Holly, Brandan desperate for reassurance from Mary, Daniele and Yohan looking into an egg donor, and the introduction of a new couple, Shekinah and Sarper, during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season also stars Daniele, 42, and Yohan, 33, as well as Kenny, 60, and Armando, 34.
Daniele and Yohan originally appeared on 90 Day Fiance's Love in Paradise: The Caribbean before appearing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's fourth season. They were last shown breaking up on the show's Tell-All.
Kenny and Armando previously starred on Season 2 and Season 3 of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way also stars Brandan, a 23-year-old from Oregon, and Mary, a 23-year-old from the Philippines; Holly, a 44-year-old from Utah, and Wayne, a 40-year-old from South Africa; Tejaswi or "TJ," a 33-year-old from India, and Kimberly, a 30-year-old from Alabama; Kirsten, a 24-year-old from the Netherlands, and Julio, a 27-year-old from New York; and Sarper, a 43-year-old from Turkey, and Shekinah, a 41-year-old from Los Angeles.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.
Below is what happened on Episode 8 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's fifth season.
HOLLY and WAYNE
Holly was shown running out of Wayne's home after a fight, and Wayne said that Holly had no idea what kind of pressure he was under.
"But I made a mistake," Wayne admitted.
Holly said she felt betrayed because she tried to be selfless and always made decisions keeping Wayne in mind. She complained about how he wasn't honest about their honeymoon, which really shocked her.
Wayne then took off in his car, leaving Holly in the middle of nowhere.
"He's so concerned about my safety, but in that moment, I'm just in the gutter and on the side of the road. He didn't come get me. I am really shocked by that," Holly lamented in a confessional. "I don't know how it escalated like that."
Brandan felt bad, saying he probably could have confronted her more gently. However, he thought Mary's limitations for him were "bullsh-t," especially her demand that he couldn't even look at another woman at church.
"It really does hurt me because when I met Mary, I was in a point of my life where I was done with everything," Brandan told the cameras, choking back tears.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I had an ex who cheated on me and a mom who was using. I didn't feel like I was good enough for anyone, not even myself. And I tried to take my own life."
Brandan said meeting Mary changed his life and he "clung on so hard" to her and her love.
Brandan gushed about how he loved Mary but needed her trust because it made him, once again, feel not good enough. Mary, meanwhile, was afraid to lose Brandan because she loved him so much.
Brandan apologized to Mary and reminded her that he loved her and trusted her.
"Sorry," Mary said in reply.
Brandan said "sorry" was not the right answer; he needed her to say that she trusted him wholeheartedly in order for them to spend the rest of their lives together and be happy.
Brandan told the cameras that if Mary couldn't trust him, he was going to have doubts about their future together. He didn't want to spend their time fighting.
The next day, Mary brought Brandan to her school, where she had made friends and showed her talents.
Mary and Brandan discussed how they really needed each other and were afraid to get hurt. With that being said, Mary said she would try harder to trust her boyfriend because she thought he was perfect.
"I really want my future with you," Mary insisted. "You mean a lot to me. I love you so much."
Brandan also expressed his love and thanked Mary for finally giving him the reassurance he needed.
SHEKINAH and SARPER
Shekinah, a co-host of events and licensed esthetician, introduced herself as a frequent partygoer in Los Angeles.
Shekinah was raised in the Amish lifestyle in Tennessee, and she's the oldest of six girls. Shekinah said the girls weren't allowed to cut their hair or wear makeup, but she always loved the beauty industry.
ADVERTISEMENT
Shekinah apparently wore her parents down and so they eventually strayed from their Amish ways.
"At heart, I still have that small-town girl mentality," Shekinah shared, adding how all of her friends in Los Angeles weren't from that area.
Shekinah then revealed how her man from Istanbul, Turkey was down to earth and they had a "really amazing" connection. Shekinah's friends called her out for having been in toxic relationships with assh-les in the past, but Sarper apparently changed that pattern for her.
Sarper is a model and personal trainer, and Shekinah said he's the most stunning man she's ever seen.
Shekinah had downloaded a Turkish dating app just to see what the men were like, and that's how she met Sarper. Shekinah traveled to Turkey, where the pair then went on two dates, and Shekinah said she fell for Sarper once she noticed that he was wearing makeup -- specifically highlighter on his nose -- to impress her.
About two months later, Shekinah flew back to Turkey to spend a whole month with Sarper. She gushed about how he's sweet, thoughtful, caring and everything she had been looking for. Shekinah also said their sex life is "insane" and "so good."
Shekinah was therefore willing to leave the life she had built in Los Angeles behind and move to Turkey to be with her boyfriend of five months. Shekinah's daughter was off to boarding school, and she wanted to live with Sarper in order to really get to know him.
Shekinah's friends were worried, however, because Sarper had been telling her how much to weigh and how to wear her makeup. They thought he was controlling.
"He's different from my exes," Shekinah argued. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime connection, and if I don't take this risk, I may never find this again -- so it's something that I have to do."
Shekinah's friend of seven years, Dan, then asked to speak with her in private. Dan thought Shekinah had been with a bunch of losers and that Sarper looked like "a playboy." He didn't think Shekinah was making the right decision.
Dan therefore informed Shekinah that he often thought about her in a romantic way.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I still do really love you, and I just think that we should be together... I know we have this emotional attachment, and that makes this very special," Dan said.
Shekinah thought Dan was the perfect catch in that he's successful, sweet and charming. She knew he'd be a great partner, but Shekinah felt more of a friendship with him.
"We already tried to date, but it didn't feel right for me," Shekinah acknowledged, adding, "I'm in love with Sarper, but I respect what you're saying."
Shekinah thanked Dan for always being there for her, and she started to cry. She worried about potentially making another mistake.
DANIELE and YOHAN
Daniele's friends had left the Dominican Republic, but they left her with some new perspective on whether having a baby with Yohan would be the right thing to do.
Daniele and Yohan therefore visited a fertility clinic together. After not conceiving a child naturally in nine months, Daniele figured they would need science to intervene in the form of finding an egg donor.
Daniele said she had attempted to balance her hormones naturally and change her diet, but she had no success in getting pregnant.
The fertility specialist explained how the baby would have Daniele's blood but, genetically speaking, the baby will not have Daniele's genes. That bothered Yohan, because he said Daniele has many traits that he would love their child to have -- such as her eyes and nose.
"But not her temperament," Yohan joked.
Daniele, on the other hand, cared more about what the mother did for work and if she's highly educated. Daniele cared more about intelligence and less about the baby's looks.
Daniele and Yohan learned that they could start the process in 15 days and their chance of having the pregnancy be a success, at Daniele's age, was about 65-70 percent. The process was going to cost a total of $11,500, so the couple had to figure out a way to pay for her.
ADVERTISEMENT
Daniele became nervous as the conversation became more serious, and she said there were things to work out with Yohan since they envisioned raising the baby differently. She also assumed the expense was going to weigh on her shoulders alone.
Daniele wanted to make sure that she and Yohan were on the same page before having a baby.
Daniele worried Yohan, who has 12 nieces and nephews, wanted to be a father so he could play, but she warned him that raising a baby was going to be difficult.
Daniele didn't think Yohan knew what it would take to give a kid structure and boundaries -- including religion and education.
Yohan took offense to what Daniele was saying because he considered himself to be a responsible adult. Daniele assured him that wasn't the case, and she explained how they just needed to think the same things were important.
Daniele said Yohan thought as long as a baby has diapers and is fed, he or she is fine. But Daniele explained how children need other stuff such as education, values, and morality.
Yohan found the conversation "offensive," and it made Daniele really scared that they couldn't even communicate well.
"This is really f-cked up. I don't know what to do," Daniele lamented.