'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Sumit takes a stand, Jihoon promises to provide, Yazan's brother disapproves of Brittany, Ariela reveals Biniyam was married to an American
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/16/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's Season 2 episode featured Yazan's brother expressing disapproval of Brittany, Ariela revealing Biniyam's previous marriage to an American woman whom he also got pregnant, Sumit taking a stand for Jenny Slatten, and Jihoon Lee promising Deavan Clegg he'd take care of their family financially during Monday night's episode on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season features a total of six couples, including Season 1 returnees Jenny and fiance Sumit as well as Deavan and husband Jihoon.
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, will be shown moving back to India for Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India, once and for all after previously uprooting her life only to discover Sumit was married to another woman.
Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, will be shown officially moving to South Korea along with her two children to start a life with Jihoon, a 29-year-old from Seoul, South Korea.
The four new couples starring on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Yazan, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, and Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico; and Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia.
Tim and Melyza, however, have yet to be introduced on the show.
Below is what Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season featured.
DEAVAN AND JIHOON
Deavan was shown dealing with the coronavirus given she said it's very serious where she is in South Korea. South Korea is the second country with the most infected people, and so she and Jihoon were in quarantine.
Deavan admitted her daughter Drascilla was going stir crazy and her son Taeyang couldn't play outside.
"They're predicting 60 percent of the country could get the virus, and that's really scary. Everyone is in panic mode, and I don't know what to do," Deavan told her Diary Cam.
Seven months earlier, Jihoon was shown getting a haircut.
"This year, Deavan move to Korea. It was supposed to be happily ever after, but Deavan just go back to America and heart my broken," Jihoon said.
"When Deavan go back to America, I feel like I fail, because I'm not ready for our apartment, money. I need change."
Jihoon told his barber that he needed to learn a new skill, and the barber called him "stubborn" and said he's not a good listener. Jihoon admitted the barber was right and he wasn't exactly trying to get his life together.
So meanwhile, Deavan was in Utah with her two children. She said the past year had been "absolutely nuts" -- "a whirlwind." After meeting Jihoon on an international dating app, Jihoon visited her in America three months later and they got pregnant the very first night they met.
Deavan had to win over Jihoon's parents, who had doubts about her, but she ultimately received a blessing to marry their son. Two months later, Taeyang was born.
Once Taeyang was old enough to fly, she packed her bags and moved to South Korea with her son and the plan her parents would fly Drascilla out a few weeks later. The time gap allowed Deavan to get settled in her new life with Jihoon before throwing her daughter into the mix.
But once she arrived in South Korea, Jihoon was still living with his parents and she found out he was in debt because of a $15,000 legal fee from selling used phones.
Jihoon assured Deavan that his past was in the past and she could count on him, so they got married on paper and Deavan could apply for a visa to move to South Korea permanently.
But after a few weeks of living in Jihoon's parents' home, Deavan said Jihoon didn't step up and start providing for his family, so she decided to make back to the United States and not return until Jihoon managed to get his act together.
Deavan said being back in America was "extremely hard and difficult," especially since she has two kids, and she didn't want to do it alone anymore. Jihoon therefore told Deavan he had enough money saved and only needed one month to get a rental and start providing.
With that in mind, Deavan opted to move back to South Korea permanently. Deavan packed condoms because she didn't want to get pregnant again, and her mother was traveling to Korea with her to help her get settled in and talk to Jihoon.
Deavan's mom Elicia wanted to make sure Jihoon was going to be the man he said he was trying to be. Elicia thought Jihoon should already have a home and a savings account at age 30, and she didn't think he had any idea how hard it is to be a father.
Jihoon's mother apparently wanted her son to marry a Korean woman, and so she decided to rent an apartment for the couple rather than stay with his parents again during her next trip to Korea. She wanted her husband to "grow up and get his sh-t together."
Deavan was admittedly worried to go to Korea because while she trusted her husband loved her and their family, she couldn't trust him when it came to their finances and his promises.
Deavan, who wanted to be a stay-at-home mom in Korea, was then shown FaceTiming with Jihoon. Deavan revealed Elicia would be staying with them for 10 days and her expectations were going to far surpass what Jihoon was probably going to bring to the table.
Deavan and Jihoon only had the rental for one month, so she said it would be up to Jihoon to find them a place of their own after that. Deavan felt she had supported her family financially up to that point and it was Jihoon's turn to take on that responsibility.
Jihoon was apparently tired of talking about money, but he told Deavan to not worry because he got a new job involving tile. Jihoon, however, couldn't say how much money he was making.
Jihoon said $3,000-4,000, and Deavan pointed out that wasn't enough for their family. Jihoon asked Deavan to stop being grumpy, but Deavan was already paying thousands for their one-month rental.
Jihoon said with his other job of "delivery," he was making $6,000-7,000, but Deavan wasn't buying it. Jihoon promised to pay for everything and work hard, and Deavan promised she'd stay in Korea if he could pass the test.
"If he can't do it, then he's obviously not ready for the family life," Deavan noted, before Jihoon asked her to trust him.
BRITTANY AND YAZAN
Brittany was traveling to Jordan, and Yazan admitted he was a little nervous about her coming since she had done "a lot of inappropriate things" during her first visit to his country.
Yazan said when Brittany stepped off the plate, her skirt was very short and she was showing a lot of skin. In fact, he said half her breasts were out and Yazan was apparently told by people he and Brittany didn't seem compatible.
The Arab culture doesn't accept sexy outfits like Brittany wears in Florida, and he apparently wanted her to blend in better with a hijab and abaya in Jordan.
Yazan is the oldest of his siblings and he works at a fish market, the family business. Yazan's brother Obaida didn't think Brittany was a good match for him, advising Yazan to marry a local Muslim girl who fits his lifestyle and would have good, unquestionable intentions.
"My family preference would be that I choose a relative. My parents, they are related to each other. A lot of my family members are related to each other," Yazan shared.
"I don't want that because I truly love this girl and I want her."
Yazan told Obaida that he didn't want them to be in conflict with each other, but Obaida insisted his brother's relationship was "a headache" and "family problem."
Yazan told Obaida that Brittany was willing to convert to Islam, but as viewers saw during last week's episode, that's not really the case and Brittany didn't plan on changing her religion.
Regardless, Obaida was not accepting of Brittany, but Yazan set out to prove Brittany is a good girl.
"If Brittany does anything to embarrass my family, they might disown me," Yazan told cameras, before Obaida repeated this wasn't a good idea.
The day arrived in which Brittany was moving to Jordan, and she knew Yazan's "super strict, traditional Muslim family" was going to try to force her to get married right away. On top of that, Brittany said Yazan's family didn't know she was still married to her ex.
"I'm really being crazy now, but I love Yazan and I want to be with him... He supports me much more than anyone I've ever dated," Brittany gushed in a confessional.
Brittany admitted she didn't want to be rushed into a marriage and it was going to take six to 10 months to "get the divorce done." Brittany's dad advised his daughter to discuss this situation with Yazan first, but he said Brittany should have addressed this problem before flying to Jordan.
Brittany's father was worried and sad, and Brittany told the cameras being without her support system in Jordan was going to be really hard. Brittany's dad told her to "be brave and tell the truth," and their goodbye at the airport tugged at viewers' heartstrings.
"I really want to marry Yazan, and if I know him the way I think I know him, he's going to support me no matter what," Brittany said.
"But the secret about me still being married could ruin our relationship, and it can put him and I in a lot danger... It's the biggest risk of our lives."
ARIELA AND BINIYAM
Ariela was leaving for Ethiopia in a week, so she enjoyed a last big dinner with her family. While enjoying the big meal, Ariela revealed Biniyam had been married to an American woman before and they have a two-year-old son together.
"Our story, there are some similarities. She also got pregnant early on in their relationship," Ariela told the cameras.
Ariela told her loved ones that Biniyam is not on speaking terms with that woman, who moved back to the United States with her son. Ariela admitted Biniyam hadn't seen his son face-to-face since.
Ariela's family questioned Biniyam's motivation and whether he was just using Ariela for a Green Card. Ariela and Biniyam also follow different religions, with Ariela being raised Jewish and Biniyam being an Ethiopian-Orthodox Christian.
Ariela, however, said she'd never convert and raising her baby Jewish is very important to her. Ariela wasn't willing to give Biniyam any say in this, adding that some of Biniyam's beliefs seemed "superstitious."
Ariela wished her family wouldn't judge Biniyam before meeting him, and she worried her mother wouldn't like him since she'd be accompanying Ariela on her trip to the foreign country.
"But I'm not going to change my mind about moving to Ethiopia," Ariela said.
JENNY AND SUMIT
Sumit said Jenny was about to travel back to India after five months of being apart and he couldn't wait to see her again.
Sumit was living in a different town far from the main city. It was an older, cheap house, but Sumit was trying to fix it up and make it look better for Jenny. Sumit's brother Amit therefore helped him move.
Sumit's new place was far from home, and his family apparently wasn't happy with that. Amit expressed how the family was concerned about Jenny being older than their own mother.
Sumit planned to finish up his divorce and then marry Jenny, but Amit said that Sumit -- being the eldest child on his family -- should be the one to respect his parents and follow the rules above anyone else. An ideal son apparently helps his parents in their old age.
Amit suggested Sumit was choosing taking care of Jenny over his parents and so it brought about shame, but Sumit insisted he loved Jenny and wanted to be with her.
Sumit told Amit that he struggled for over two years because his parents had forced him into an arranged marriage that he didn't want or agree with. Sumit never felt supported by his parents and said Jenny stood up for him through it all, even despite his lies.
"I don't want to make them happy and make me suffer once again," Sumit explained, "which I did before."
"I agree," Amit conceded.
Sumit said he wanted to feel supported by his parents and have them be understanding of his relationship, but if not, he seemed willing to cut ties with them entirely. Sumit was prepared to tell his parents to essentially mind their own business.
Amit told Sumit that he would talk to his parents on Sumit's behalf and help them to better understand the situation.
The day then arrived when Jenny was leaving for India, and she had hope their relationship was going to work out because Sumit had filed for divorce from his first wife. Jenny was optimistic all would go according to plan, but she had yet to see Sumit's divorce papers.
Jenny told her daughter Christina that Sumit wasn't able to get a hold of the papers due to "some holiday or festival." Christina found that suspicious and feared Sumit was stringing his mother along, but Jenny said she was choosing to love and trust Sumit.
"I'm ready to take a chance and try one more time," Jenny shared, adding that Sumit's decision to file for divorce in India was "a big deal" and Sumit had chosen her as his partner.
"It's going to work out, and this time, we're going to get married. I know it for sure!"
Jenny acknowledged she was taking a tremendous risk and it was hard for her to leave her daughter and grandkids again. She also knew she had put her family through a lot, which was making this trip to India even more of a sacrifice.
Christina said she believes people can redeem themselves and she was just hoping Sumit was truly trying to do that and they could all move forward together. Jenny boarded the plane and figured this was her last chance at happiness.
KENNETH AND ARMANDO
Kenneth was moving to Mexico in one week to be with his love Armando, and since he was going to miss Thanksgiving with his family, they all decided to celebrate early in 2019.
Kenneth revealed to his family that Armando was only 31 years old but he had already purchased an engagement ring and was going to ask Armando to marry him. Kenneth said he had known Armando for three-and-a-half years.
Kenneth's daughters worried Kenneth was taking things too fast because they hadn't spent much time in person together. There was also a chance Armando's parents weren't going to accept Kenneth or his relationship with their Mexican son.
Kenneth hoped to "change minds" and "show that love is love," and his kids were just happy that Kenneth was going to be happy. Kenneth had dedicated his adult life to his children, and so he expressed how he was ready to do something for himself.
Kenneth was a bit afraid of the unknown and questioned whether he could make Armando happy if his parents didn't approve. Kenneth acknowledged he was taking "a big risk" for love.