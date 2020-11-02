'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Sumit finalizes his divorce, Deavan finds pics on Jihoon's phone, Kenny and Armando denied marriage license, Brittany and Yazan fight again
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/02/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Sumit finally getting his divorce finalized, Deavan Clegg confronting Jihoon Lee about naked photos of women in his phone, Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio being denied a marriage license, Ariela Weinberg resenting Biniyam Shibre's control in their relationship, and Yazan Abo Horira's father threatening to murder him for his romance with Brittany Banks during the Season 2 episode Sunday night on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season features Jenny Slatten, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India; Yazan, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, and Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; Kenny, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico; Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, and Jihoon, a 29-year-old from Seoul, South Korea; and Tim Clarkson, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza Zeta, a 29-year-old from Colombia.
Below is what was shown on the latest episode of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
ARIELA AND BINIYAM
Ariela took her son and left the doctor's office where she and Biniyam had planned to circumcise their son.
Ariela freaked out because she thought she was taking that decision away from her son, but Biniyam said Ariela's behavior was "inappropriate" since people in Ethiopia are supposed to respect their elders and Ariela ditched their appointment without saying anything to anyone.
Ariela explained to Biniyam while in the car that she just wasn't ready to circumcise their son and she didn't appreciate him being mean to her or making her feel bad about it.
"Ariela is making me really mad. She is not making sense and is just getting mad over everything," Biniyam told the cameras.
Biniyam told Ariela that he was thinking about their baby, because he believed Aviel wouldn't feel pain at his age, and that Ariela was only thinking about herself and her feelings.
Ariela, however, totally disagreed and said Biniyam was "proud" and only concerned about his culture and masculinity. Ariela said she was "not comfortable" and "didn't have a good feeling" about the procedure for her newborn and so she walked away.
"I am very, very, very stressed out -- much more than I can handle right now... I need one week to relax. I am just too stressed, okay?!" Ariela cried to Biniyam, adding that she was tired and had a headache.
Biniyam suggested they should just go home, acknowledging that Ariela needed time to get adjusted to her new life as a mother. Biniyam just hoped she didn't need too much time.
One week later, once Ariela had time to rest and regained her composure, she booked another appointment to get her son circumcised at the hospital.
Biniyam allegedly told Ariela that he wanted it done and she basically didn't have a choice, and Ariela also said she was getting pressure from her family to do it.
Ariela didn't feel there was any room for compromise in her marriage, which was very upsetting to her, but Biniyam said he was happy because he wanted his son to be like his friends when he's older and not feel any shame about his body.
"I feel like I didn't really have a choice," Ariela told Biniyam. "I am doing this because of the pressure I got from you."
Ariela had also agreed to get Avi baptized, so she was frustrated that Biniyam was tugging at her heartstrings and getting everything he wanted. Biniyam, however, suggested Ariela was overreacting and her behavior was confusing.
Ariela decided to wait outside while her son was circumcised, but she joined him in the hospital once she heard him crying. Ariela could tell her son was in a lot of pain because it wasn't his "normal cry," and Ariela immediately regretted her decision.
Ariela asked Biniyam not to touch her, and she could be heard saying that she would never forgive him for what happened that day. Ariela cried and felt like she was "failing as a mom."
"I feel like I have made the wrong decision for him. If I can't even put my foot down and I don't have control over the situation, then I can't be a good mom," Ariela told the cameras.
Biniyam comforted his wife and Avi eventually settled down in his mother's arms. Biniyam was upset because Ariela's trust in him was low and she didn't seem to have much confidence in him, which made him worry about the future of their relationship.
Ariela didn't think she and Biniyam were going to break up, but she said one person winning and one person losing during their disagreements had to stop.
DEAVAN AND JIHOON
Deavan, Jihoon, Drascilla and their son Taeyang were shown meeting Jihoon's high school and college friends in Han River Park, where the guys had a tent set up to protect them from the heat.
Deavan was excited to get to know Jihoon's friends, and she asked them if her husband had always been irresponsible with money. The guys said Jihoon spent a lot of money and wasted it on food and drink.
Deavan said her relationship with Jihoon had been great but then she discovered naked selfies of women "all over" his phone! Deavan decided to ask Jihoon's friends about it to get to the bottom of the situation.
While Jihoon was off playing with the kids, Deavan questioned Jihoon's friends about the pictures, and one of Jihoon's pals admitted to the cameras, "I honestly carry a lot of naked photos of girls. So, I don't think it's bad -- because it is a sexual desire."
Jihoon's friends assured Deavan that Jihoon didn't have feelings for any of those women and he was only concerned about Deavan. Deavan was still worried, however, because the pictures were selfies that women had sent to him and they weren't just magazine pictures.
"I'm to the point where I just need to know if he's been faithful or not, because if he hasn't, I can't be here anymore, because it's not fair to me," Deavan explained.
Jihoon's friends told Deavan that Jihoon is "not a bad person" and he's a good guy who probably didn't cheat on Deavan. The guys agreed that even though Jihoon is "foolish," Deavan should give him another chance and trust him.
"It sounds like Jihoon's friends are trying to cover Jihoon's ass. It sounds like they are hiding something and not being honest," Deavan noted in a confessional. "I'm going to have to confront Jihoon about my suspicions, and I'm really hoping it's not what I think it is."
Deavan didn't want to waste any more time with lies and Jihoon's excuses.
Later on, Deavan and Jihoon went out to eat together, and Deavan said she caught him looking at naked girls in his phone. Deavan reminded Jihoon that he was married, and she asked why he had selfies of women.
Jihoon said he had found them online and downloaded modeling photos, but Deavan argued they weren't modeling photos and he shouldn't need to look at other women when he has a wife to look at naked.
Jihoon explained that men have so many sexual desires, and he told the cameras he and his wife didn't have sex often. Jihoon explained he needed to use his hand often to please himself.
Deavan told Jihoon that him masturbating to photos of other women was "cheating" in her mind.
"To me, I consider anything that hurts the other person to be cheating," Deavan said. "And he was looking at these photos when I'm standing right there. It's like, 'Have some decency. I'm your wife. I'm right here; look at me."
Deavan asked Jihoon if he had ever cheated on her in the past, and Jihoon promised, "I have never... I swear to God. I never touched another girl [with my] hand. I am very pure and innocent."
Jihoon owned up to cheating on an ex-girlfriend because she had refused to sleep with him for two or three months. Jihoon, however, insisted he would never cheat on Deavan because he truly loved her and never really loved his ex.
Deavan found Jihoon's past indiscretion worrying because they had spent much longer than three months apart during their long-distance relationship. Deavan noted, "Once a cheater, always a cheater," but Jihoon said his past was in the past.
"To find out he was unfaithful in his past is way worse than any naked photo," Deavan told the cameras. "Now my concern level went from 80 percent to 120 percent."
Jihoon begged Deavan to trust him because he would've used a condom if he didn't love her. Jihoon, in fact, was annoyed that Deavan was questioning his loyalty to her.
Deavan asked Jihoon to delete all the photos of women in his phone, and Jihoon agreed to do that. He also said he would cut his private parts if Deavan caught him downloading more photos in the future.
"This is a feeling I can't shake, that he wasn't faithful to me when we were long-distance. I've literally sacrificed everything for him. I just hope it wasn't a huge mistake," Deavan said.
JENNY AND SUMIT
Sumit was shown going to a court hearing in the hope of finalizing his divorce from his wife in India. Sumit told Jenny that he was "a lot happy" about getting divorced but also very nervous about going before a judge.
Sumit hoped the court would accept his petition for the divorce, but he wasn't looking forward to facing his in-laws again and potentially being slapped with more allegations or fines. Sumit didn't want anything to delay his divorce.
Jenny decided not to join Sumit in order to avoid her man's in-laws; she opted to stay home and clean instead. Jenny was optimistic everything would go as planned because her visa was expiring soon and she wanted to wed so she could permanently stay in India this time.
Sumit believed his parents would accept his eventual marriage to Jenny because he insisted he was truly in love and happy. Sumit still owed $10,000 to his in-laws, but his father Anil was helping him with the payments.
Anil wanted "mental relief" for his son, who simply hoped for the best out of his court hearing.
Five hours later, cameras caught up with Sumit in his lawyer's "chambers." Sumit FaceTimed with Jenny and revealed, "Done! Divorce is done... Finally, I am free."
Jenny celebrated over the phone and gushed about how she was "so happy." Sumit was so happy to officially be divorced because he could finally plan his future with Jenny and get married to the love of his life.
Sumit was really happy to start a new chapter in his life, and he celebrated his victory with his father Anil. When the two guys sat down for a chat, Sumit said he was very grateful for his support.
Anil was concerned about how Sumit would pay him back for the costly divorce and how he'd pay back friends and family members for money he had borrowed, and Sumit said he had found a part-time job as a chef but would continue looking for work.
Sumit told Anil that he wanted to marry Jenny, but Anil didn't think it made sense for his son to marry such an older woman. Sumit said Jenny had supported him, even financially, through everything, but Anil said that didn't mean Sumit had to marry her.
Anil told Sumit that his mother wasn't going to accept a marriage to Jenny at any cost and they would try to stop them legally from tying the knot.
"We are not allowing you at any cost," Anil said.
Sumit later asked his friend for a job at a digital marketing office, but he was told he must wait a month and would only make $100 per week, which wasn't enough for Sumit. Sumit realized he'd need to work multiple jobs to support Jenny and pay back his parents.
Sumit determined a little money was better than nothing, so he decided to mull over the potential opportunity.
BRITTANY AND YAZAN
It had been a while since Yazan was kicked out of his house, and he said things had gotten worse between his family and himself due to new "strange rumors" floating around.
Rumors were apparently spreading from people closest to Yazan that Yazan and Brittany were married and already living together. Yazan added that people believed he and Brittany were having sex and created pornographic videos.
Yazan missed his brother and hadn't seen him in quite some time, and so he set out to communicate with his family and hopefully straighten things out.
When Yazan and his brother Obaida reunited, Obaida told the cameras his parents were right in kicking Yazan out of the house because people were gossiping about their family and Yazan was causing them to have a bad reputation.
Obaida expressed disapproval over Brittany's post on social media, but Yazan insisted the rumors were not true and he was not sleeping with Brittany or upsetting Allah.
Obaida then met with their father Ziad on Yazan's behalf, and Ziad was clearly outraged by a sexy photo on Brittany's Instagram and how Yazan was "humiliating" and bringing "dishonor" upon his family.
"She's almost naked, and this is a big deal for us," Ziad told the cameras.
Ziad told Obaida that his Yazan's uncle had informed him Brittany allegedly acts in porn films. Ziad worried Yazan might participate in such films and called Brittany "a liar."
Ziad was tired of hearing people trash their family, and he told Obaida, "I want you to get to him and tell him, 'If you marry her, your father will kill you.'"
"Dad, no," Obaida replied.
"I'm telling you, and I'm warning you. I swear, tell Yazan if he doesn't reconsider, I will be his murderer," Ziad added.
Obaida realized his father might really harm Yazan and so he hoped Yazan would make the right decision for his life, for the sake of his loved ones.
Obaida later broke the bad news to Yazan about how upset their father seemed to be over Brittany being in their lives. Obaida revealed how Ziad threatened to kill his son, and Yazan appeared to be in shock and disbelief.
Yazan understood Ziad was trying to protect his family and would disown him for disgracing their family, and Obaida tried to convince his brother that he was making a big mistake by staying with Brittany.
Yazan told Obaida that Brittany intended to convert to Islam and change her ways because she needed to sacrifice for him just like he was sacrificing for her. Yazan realized he was fighting for Brittany and making excuses for her.
"I am doing the impossible to save our relationship. But I want to make sure if she really loves me or not. Because I can't make any wrong decisions because it might destroy my life," Yazan explained in a confessional.
Yazan said he didn't want to break up with Brittany and hopefully the situation would improve once his girlfriend returned to Jordan.
After finally getting her divorce finalized, Brittany packed up her belongings to return to Jordan to be with Yazan, whom she really missed. Brittany, however, said she and Yazan had been "fighting a lot."
Brittany's father saw "a lot of red flags" and was concerned for his daughter, but Brittany said she didn't plan on getting married anytime soon and so there would be no reason for her father to fly to Jordan.
"If things go well with my family, then we can get married," Brittany said, before her father advised her not to make the same mistake twice.
Brittany's best friend Angela offered to go to Jordan with her and that Angela would tell it to her straight. Brittany acknowledged she wasn't going to rush into another marriage and she certainly had "doubts" about her relationship with Yazan.
But Brittany noted, "I'm not ready to give up on the man I have fallen in love with."
Brittany said she and Yazan had a lot to talk about and compromise on, and on Brittany's way to the airport, Yazan tried to blame Brittany for getting into a car accident in Jordan.
Yazan left Brittany a voicemail screaming about needing to spend $1,000 to fix his car, and she was fed up. The pair fought and called each other "selfish" and Brittany argued Yazan had done nothing for her.
Brittany told the cameras it was becoming clear to her that Yazan might never change and so she needed answers from him in Jordan.
"I'm not getting on that flight. Period," Brittany complained.
TIM AND MELYZA
Tim had doubts in his mind about whether Melyza was actually really serious about them as a couple after he found out she had slept with another man while they were apart, but he said he loved her and really wanted to be with her.
Tim said the pair had both made a conscious decision they wanted to repair the relationship.
Tim then revealed his mother Robin was about to travel to Colombia to visit him, and Tim wasn't sure whether he should be open and honest about the couple's issues and Melyza's recent relationship with another man.
Melyza felt Tim should tell his mother the truth because she had done "nothing wrong" since Tim had cheated on her and they were broken up when she briefly got involved with another guy and had a sexual relationship.
Melyza and Tim were trying to rebuild trust, and Melyza said she and Robin had always been cordial and got along well. However, Robin allegedly once threatened to call the police on Melyza when Melyza and Tim got into a screaming match over his affair.
Melyza said that moment made her lose respect for Robin, and so she was a little nervous about the visit. Tim also realized Robin being around could be bad for his relationship.
KENNY AND ARMANDO
Kenny said every day with Armando was "a gift" and he's "a very lucky person." The pair had been happily living together in Mexico, and Kenny said he wanted to get married as soon as possible because they loved each other and it couldn't come soon enough.
But Kenny also wanted permanent residency in Mexico as well as the opportunity to start working and making money. The pair therefore went to a marriage office to apply for a marriage license while Armando's daughter Hannah was at school for the day.
Armando and Kenny already had to write a letter requesting to get married considering they're a same-sex couple. Armando felt roadblocks had already been put in place for them.
Kenny felt he and Armando had to essentially ask for permission to wed in Mexico, and Kenny was upset they had to go through such hoops just to be together.
"Same-sex marriage in Mexico have been legal since 2015, but I have read articles that same-sex couples have had troubles getting their licenses approved," Armando explained to the cameras.
"Gay marriage in Mexico is still looked down upon because of the culture... In some ways, it's like we're back in time."
Kenny hoped he and Armando would look "too cute" to get denied, but Armando anticipated a difficult process much to their dismay.
When Kenny and Armando met with a civil registry clerk, Armando presented the petition letter for a same-sex marriage. Armando said same-sex marriage in Mexico is legal, but the registry clerk said the pair wouldn't be able to receive their marriage license due to "a law that states, 'No you can't."
"And we have a constitution that says, 'Yes you can,'" the registry clerk explained. "Sadly, we don't have legislation that supports us to reform our code -- the one that says we still can't allow same-sex marriage to go through."
Armando didn't understand what was happening because the woman had provided contradictory information to him.
"I don't even think seven words were spoken, and [the license] was denied," Kenny told the cameras. "It wasn't even a discussion. That's their protocol, to deny you right away."
Armando, however, learned "alternative measures" could be taken, such as going to the Human Rights Commission and submitting a complaint that declares being denied the right to marry violates a basic human right.
The registry clerk anticipated Armando would receive a timely, positive response and she would do everything in her power to support them and guide them along in the process.
Kenny still found the turn of events discouraging because he didn't want to have to fight a war to marry someone he loves. The couple had to wait a week to hear back from the Human Rights Commission, and they decided to hope for the best, knowing nothing is ever guaranteed.
"We're gonna get married, babe," Armando told his partner with hope.
Kenny wondered whether more problems awaited them in the future, such as finding a wedding venue and caterer willing to participate in their nuptials. He and Armando wondered how many fights they'd have to fight in order to get married.