'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Sumit's criminal case dropped, Ariela names baby and agrees to baptism, Deavan's dream wedding crushed, and Brittany officially divorces
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/26/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured "false allegations" of abuse against Sumit being dropped in court, Ariela Weinberg deciding on a name for her son and agreeing to baptize the baby in Biniyam Shibre's religion, Deavan Clegg saying her dream for an American wedding had been "destroyed," and Brittany Banks officially getting divorced during the Season 2 episode Sunday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season features Jenny Slatten, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India; Yazan Abo Horira, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, and Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; Kenneth Niedermeier, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico; Tim Clarkson, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza Zeta, a 29-year-old from Colombia; and Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, and Jihoon Lee, a 29-year-old from Seoul, South Korea.
Below is what was shown on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
JENNY AND SUMIT
After Sumit stood up for Jenny to his parents, Jenny said she showed Sumit how "proud and happy" she was. Jenny and Sumit were therefore intimate with Jenny having been the "dominating" one in the bedroom, according to Sumit.
The couple gushed about how they had a great night, and then Jenny gifted Sumit a ring, symbolizing how she had promised herself to him.
"I just want to give him something and show him, 'You mean everything to me. You are everything to me.' I promise myself to you," Jenny said in a confessional.
Sumit said they already had a plan to get married, and so Jenny took back the ring and noted she'd wait. Jenny was embarrassed Sumit had shot her down like that.
"This reaction wasn't what I was expecting at all. I am just sick of waiting [to marry]," Jenny complained.
Sumit said he wanted to do a formal ring ceremony and exchange promises of commitment and love the right way. Sumit also said he had to check with his lawyer whether he could get engaged and/or married before settling his divorce.
Jenny insisted the ring ceremony was going to happen although Sumit had offered false promises before, and she said she couldn't wait for that to happen.
Later on, Sumit and Jenny received some bad news that could put his divorce on hold for a while. Sumit said he must go to court to take care of an old criminal case his wife had filed against him.
"Sumit told me a while ago that his wife has filed false allegations of abuse against him because she found out about me, but she was supposed to drop those charges once they agreed to a mutual divorce and Sumit paying her $20,000," Jenny shared with the cameras.
Sumit said even though his wife had filed a false statement, his lawyer friend warned him that such allegations are not taken lightly in India and the charges against him were a very serious matter.
Sumit revealed the charges would not be dropped against him easily and he was prepared to fight.
"I never tried to hurt my wife, never... The relationship between me and her is not good, but it doesn't mean that I would hurt my wife. I believe she said this in order to give strength to her case. That's why she did," Sumit said.
Sumit's wife was also asking for $500 a month in monthly maintenance. Jenny said there was "no way" they could afford that, and she was very upset. The couple was living off Jenny's social security, and they also needed to pay a lawyer.
Sumit's wife apparently filed the charges against Sumit and his whole family, which Sumit said was "really heartbreaking" for his parents since they had treated Sumit's wife like a daughter-in-law.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sumit admitted he was stressed out and feeling anxiety about having to face his wife and in-laws in court.
The next day, Sumit went to court in order to defend himself against the charges and fight his wife's request for spousal support. Sumit said he felt like he was in hell and one of his friends worried Sumit's wife's family was playing games in order to get more money out of him.
"My wife is doing all this just to hurt me, and I hope the judge will [drop] all the charges. If not, I'm really screwed," Sumit lamented.
An on-screen graphic later read that Sumit's wife and father-in-law had withdrawn the criminal case against him and his family. As a result, the judge dropped all charges.
Sumit was so happy the worst was behind him, and he couldn't wait to share the good news with Jenny.
When Sumit returned home, he revealed, "Finally, we present a copy of our mutual divorce first motion. We present it in front of the judge. She checked that okay, we already going through a mutual divorce. So there's no reason for filing all this and I don't need to pay any maintenance."
Jenny was so relieved they wouldn't have to pay Sumit's wife any more money and Sumit's criminal case had been withdrawn.
However, the problem still remained that Sumit was a married man, and so Jenny anticipated the divorce being finalized soon.
Sumit still owed $10,000 and then he'd finally receive the divorce papers that he's divorced.
"And then it's our turn. Your day will come," Sumit told Jenny.
Jenny said she could see the light at the end of the tunnel but the clock was ticking and they needed to wed before her visa expired.
ARIELA AND BINIYAM
Ariela and Biniyam were allowed to bring their baby home. Ariela said she had no idea what she was doing but she was going to do her best.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ariela hoped she was going to be a good mom, but she was also adapting to living in a new country with a new culture. Biniyam assured his girlfriend that she was doing a good job.
Biniyam then arranged for a friend to drive them home from the hospital, but the couple didn't have a car seat for the baby. Biniyam said they could drive while holding the baby in their arms or walk five minutes to their apartment.
Ariela refused to allow her son to be in a car without a car seat, and Biniyam told the cameras she was "overreacting" and seemed to forget they were living in Africa and the rules were different.
Biniyam told Ariela that his friend is a great driver, but Ariela didn't care and insisted Biniyam walk home with the newborn. Biniyam was therefore kicked out of the car and forced to walk by himself.
"I think walking on foot is more dangerous for the baby. Firstly, I can trip and fall. Secondly, the weather is harsh. If we went with a car, I think it would have been more comfortable," Biniyam explained in a confessional.
Once Ariela and Biniyam arrived home, Biniyam's family and friends were gathered outside the couple's apartment and slaughtered a sheep right in front of Ariela as a welcome-home gift and sacrifice to God for the sake of Ariela's happiness.
Ariela cried and thought it was awful to watch the sheep die, but Biniyam explained the act was done in her honor and it's a tradition that had been passed down for generations in Ethiopia. Ariela was upset but thanked Biniyam, knowing the sacrifice meant a lot to him.
Biniyam's female family members later paid Ariela and the baby a visit, and the women pushed Ariela to baptize the baby. They said the baby can be baptized in his father's faith without Ariela being of the same religion.
Ariela said she wasn't sure what she wanted to do and hadn't given it much thought since the baby unexpectedly arrived early, but the women insisted they would find the priest for the baptism and organize everything.
"I need more time to make my decision, and I didn't want to say that in front of your aunts because I don't want them to hate me," Ariela told Biniyam.
Biniyam understood but said this was very important to him.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Between baby and his family, I feel like I'm being railroaded into something I don't want to do," Ariela explained.
"He's trying to steer our son towards his religion, and that's not fair to me... I just wish there was some compromise we could come to."
Ariela and Biniyam then discussed the baby's name, and Ariela said he looked like an Avi.
It had been two years since Biniyam got to see his first-born son, who is three years old now. Biniyam said it's a very difficult thing, and he was so happy Ariela had given him a new family.
Ariela finally decided on the name Aviel Biniyam Shibre, and Biniyam said he was fine with it because he felt so "happy" and "lucky." Aviel wasn't his first choice and noted he was more concerned about the baptism.
Ariela told Biniyam she had thought more about the baptism and felt pressure to do it. Ariela doesn't even believe in hell, and so she didn't think it was necessary to save her little baby from going to hell.
However, Ariela knew how important this was to Biniyam, and so she agreed to let him go through with the baptism.
"Honestly, I'm not comfortable at all with any of this and I felt pressured into it, but when you love someone, you do a lot of things to make them happy," Ariela explained.
"I don't plan to raise him in Orthodox faith, but part of me feels like if he wants to put the baby in a tub of water and pray over it, it's not going to hurt the baby."
She continued, "But I don't want any talk of hell -- not to my son. I don't want him traumatized with all this hell fire and what not. The baby deserves to know both sides of his culture and his history, but this is where I put my foot down."
Ariela was happy to have a family and told Biniyam that she loved him so much. Biniyam told Ariela that she's an "amazing girl" who changed her life, and Ariela said Biniyam made her feel wonderful even though she felt ugly and disgusting.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I feel like I find my family again," Biniyam said with a big smile and tears in his eyes.
Ariela and Biniyam later brought Aviel for his first doctor's visit. While Ariela was exhausted, she said she had never experienced a love like this before.
Biniyam wanted his son to be circumcised, but Ariela was nervous about the procedure and wished it could be done by a surgeon.
Ariela slowly learned Biniyam wanted to control her, including what she ate and drank. Biniyam told Ariela that she needed to eat more nutritious foods and proteins in order to give the baby healthy milk, and she didn't appreciate the lecture.
Aviel then received vaccinations and was prepared for circumcision, and Ariela cried when watching her son in pain. Ariela also wasn't sure she was making the right decision about circumcision since some members of her family wouldn't agree with it.
Right before Aviel was about to get circumcised, Ariela became overwhelmed and wanted to protect her son. She therefore grabbed Aviel and left the hospital.
DEAVAN AND JIHOON
After a month in South Korea with Jihoon, Deavan said her relationship was improving.
Jihoon had switched jobs to selling used phones to make more money, but Deavan made sure nothing "sketchy" was happening since he had sold phones illegally before and was slapped with a $15,000 fine and debt from trying to pay it off.
To make sure everything was okay, Deavan asked to see Jihoon's work and asked his boss whether the phones had been stolen. Jihoon's boss assured Deavan that the phones were not stolen -- that they were bought and sold.
This was the first time Jihoon's employer was hearing about Jihoon's past, but he was optimistic that would never happen again. Deavan didn't understand why Jihoon was in this line of work because she couldn't imagine there being much of a market to buy old, broken phones.
Deavan disturbed and distracted Jihoon at work, but he was patient with his wife and Deavan was ultimately pleased her husband was working hard to support his family.
Deavan and Jihoon were then shown planning their big wedding that both of their families could enjoy. Jihoon's parents had apparently booked the wedding venue "months and months ago" and it was finally time to go through with it.
Deavan had dreamed about her wedding day her entire life, and she wanted good food, drinking, dancing, cake and little twinkly lights everywhere.
But Deavan soon discovered they'd only have one hour for their wedding reception because the venue was overbooked. The area for the ceremony wasn't exactly elegant, according to Deavan, and it wasn't what she had imagined.
Deavan explained there was a runway and the location looked more like a concert hall, and the wedding was also booked for 11AM, which Deavan thought was too early.
Deavan didn't want her wedding to "feel like a business meeting" or rushed, especially since weddings in America typically last three or more hours. Deavan wanted to include American traditions in her wedding.
Deavan demanded at least one slow dance for Jihoon to dance with Drascilla and for her to dance with her father. Deavan felt let down because she said Jihoon was well aware of how important the wedding was to her.
Given the wedding had already been planned without her input, she said it was like "a surprise party you don't want."
"It just feels my childhood dream is destroyed," Deavan said.
KENNY AND ARMANDO
After an emotional visit to Armando's parents' house, the couple returned to their home with Armando's daughter Hannah. Hannah said she was excited to live with Kenny and have a second father, and Armando was excited to finally be himself and live the life he wanted in peace.
Kenny wished he had learned more Spanish for Armando and realized he couldn't skate by, especially when trying to communicate with Hannah.
Hannah was going to have her own room and was really looking forward to that, and Armando felt accomplished that he could give this life to his beloved daughter.
Kenny hoped Hannah would look at him as a parent and know that he only wanted the best for her and would take care of and love her. Kenny looked forward to co-parenting with Armando and said life was going to be a wonderful ride and they were finally a family.
Armando and Kenny's first family outing was to a local market where toys and treats were being sold. Armando said it felt surreal to be with Kenny in this moment and it was something he had always pictured.
Kenny, however, quickly realized he and Armando have very different parenting styles. Kenny said Armando let Hannah do whatever she wanted and buy whatever she wanted while he was the opposite.
Kenny said he always kept his children in line and was careful with money given he had four kids, so he hoped co-parenting wouldn't become an issue or spark arguments.
Armando asked Kenny to take a Spanish class because Armando felt like he was taking care of two people since Kenny spoke English in a Spanish-speaking country.
Hannah then asked Armando whether he would buy her a shaved ice or a purse, and Armando said ice cream. Kenny called Armando "a pushover," but Armando said his daughter deserved an ice cream cone and that's all there was to it.
Armando said he didn't like Kenny's tone and wished he had presented his concerns in a nicer way, and it was clear the guys had some adjustments to make with co-parenting. Kenny wanted to have a say in Hannah's life, and Armando acknowledged he'd have to let Kenny in.
"I know it's not good to spoil a child, but it's been hard to know that Hannah doesn't have her mother. And that's the route I've taken; I've given her everything because she's had a loss in her life, and I just want Kenny to understand that," Armando said.
The couple expressed how they loved each other, and then Kenny gave in to getting Hannah some ice cream.
BRITTANY AND YAZAN
Since Brittany's divorce wasn't finalized yet, she decided to take a trip to Florida because she missed her father and dog.
Brittany said she hadn't spoken to Yazan much because of all the back and forth.
ADVERTISEMENT
During her stay in the United States, Brittany asked Yazan to prove he's an independent man by securing a place for the two of them and making enough money to buy her a plane ticket to return to Jordan.
Yazan revealed to Brittany via FaceTime he was working a lot to save money -- like 14 hours per day -- by driving a taxi and working at a barber shop. Yazan said he changed a lot within himself because he really loved her and wanted to be with her.
Brittany could tell Yazan was becoming his "own man" and a responsible adult, and she said that's all she wanted for him.
Brittany had paid for her flights and their apartment in Jordan in the past, so she didn't think she was asking Yazan for a lot.
Yazan hung up on Brittany, complaining that she seemed to want a millionaire and he was never going to be that. Brittany, however, said she just wanted Yazan to provide stability -- not a private jet or yacht or shopping spree, which were things she was used to.
Brittany said she was essentially giving up her entire life and family to move to Jordan to be with Yazan and so he needed to appreciate her sacrifices and be grateful.
While they were FaceTiming in a park, someone walked by Brittany and told her that she looked beautiful. Yazan complained that Brittany was dressed inappropriately and too sexy in public, showing off her chest, and so he said she needed to change in order to be with and marry him.
"I can't believe I'm having this conversation again. Two seconds ago, he said I could have everything the way I want it," Brittany griped in a confessional.
"Now, all of a sudden, I need to change. I don't know what I'm supposed to believe anymore. Before I [go back to Jordan], Yazan needs to show me that he's mature and that he is not going to fall to the pressures of his parents and his family."
After Brittany flew back to Chicago and a judge signed off on her paperwork, Brittany gushed about being "officially divorced."
Brittany still had her concerns about Yazan and said a lot of what went down in Jordan was "not okay." Brittany didn't want to make the same mistake of "picking the wrong guy" again.
Brittany met her friend Angela at the beach and explained she felt "suffocated" in her relationship with Yazan because there was pressure to marry right away and for her to convert to Islam.
"I don't want to do that and I don't think I should have to do that... I'm not allowed to be my true self," Brittany said.
Angela said she saw "a lot of red flags" in Brittany's relationship, and Brittany complained about being financially responsible for most things when in Jordan with Yazan.
Brittany wanted Yazan to live his own life, and she said she'd be proud of her man if he actually moved out of his parents' home and was working a new job. However, Yazan still wanted Brittany to change for him, and Brittany was tired of Yazan "flip-flopping his expectations" of her.
Brittany said she fell in love with Yazan because he was so different and had portrayed himself as a feminist. Brittany said Yazan was no longer the man she had fallen in love with, and Brittany told Angela that she planned to give him an ultimatum.
Brittany told Angela that Yazan needed to stand up to his parents and wait to get married or else they wouldn't stay together and work out. Brittany wasn't sure whether Yazan would listen to her, but she had reached a breaking point.
Brittany didn't want a "toxic" relationship and had no intention of holding back.